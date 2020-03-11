Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Continue “Remain in Mexico” Policy…

The Supreme Court announced today the Trump administration may continue to enforce the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico pending a review of their claims.
A lower court deemed the program illegal and ordered a suspension that was scheduled to take effect Thursday. However the Supreme Court stay allows the Trump administration Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) to remain in force:
(White House) – Today’s order from the Supreme Court is a major victory for the Trump Administration. By allowing the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) to remain in effect, the Court has prevented dangerous chaos at the southern border, avoided a significant escalation in public health threats, and mitigated damage to foreign relations.
MPP, which faithfully implements section 235(b)(2)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, has been crucial to our success working with Mexico to control rampant illegal migration, smuggling, and cartel-driven human trafficking, all of which present wide-ranging risks to both our countries and to the migrants themselves. Open borders do not serve the American public, and we will always strongly enforce the laws at our borders and airports. (Link)
Good to see sanity winning.
Hawaii Judges Hardest Hit.
Gigantic win, on all levels.
Not only no “kids in cages” for the election, but also a lot let risk of virus spreading issues from having more people entering into the nation at this risky time.
I am thrilled about this. Now let’s kick the virus’ butt.
I agree.
Guatemala, Honduras, many of the poorest countries have closed their borders to incoming. USA hasnt done a full stop, but its doing pretty well…..meanwhile in Canada…open borders all welcome. Trudeau is such a pussy.
It matters so very much that this President calls this truly-horrible situation for what it actually is …
Look – no one likes to be confronted by terms like “crimes against humanity.” We like to think of “huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” not Africans who were transported across the Atlantic to be thrown against our southern border. We embrace euphemisms like “illegal immigrant” and “non-immigrant visa holder” instead of ugly words like “slave” and “indentured servant.” We don’t want to look at what we know perfectly well has been going on in our midst. We like words like “loophole” and don’t want to think of them as deliberate.
But here we have a PDJT who is not afraid to call it for what it is and always has been. And, to see the wretched people themselves as the worst victims.
Stay in Meh-ico and contribute to their culture and economy. We only need immigrants that come in through the front door and are properly vetted.
Wise latina thinks we should not sent back. Not a surprise
“A lower court deemed the program illegal and ordered a suspension that was scheduled to take effect Thursday.”
Several years ago Rep. Louey Gohmert (R-TX) proposed some judicial stripping legislation to remove the ability of these rogue lower courts to issue these broad injunctions.
However, this was during the tenure of Rep. Paul Ryan (Traitor- WI), so nothing ever came of it.
Tell the judges to pound sand. The Court has no say in protecting our sovereignty.
The sole power is vested in the president.
The House next term MUST start mass impeachments
Apparently the lower court believes that once a person decides to travel to the US and apply for asylum, we are responsible for their safety and well being. That is, the mere intention of applying for asylum earns the applicant guaranteed rights.
(Sotomayor nods in agreement).
Buried in the news account of this thing is that 8 supremes voted for and only 1 voted against.
And estimated that the ruling will remain in effect for about a year.
If both are true, that’s huge, IMO.
To the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals: “Suck it up, Buttercup!”
