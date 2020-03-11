Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Continue “Remain in Mexico” Policy…

The Supreme Court announced today the Trump administration may continue to enforce the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico pending a review of their claims.

A lower court deemed the program illegal and ordered a suspension that was scheduled to take effect Thursday. However the Supreme Court stay allows the Trump administration Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) to remain in force:

(White House) – Today’s order from the Supreme Court is a major victory for the Trump Administration. By allowing the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) to remain in effect, the Court has prevented dangerous chaos at the southern border, avoided a significant escalation in public health threats, and mitigated damage to foreign relations.

MPP, which faithfully implements section 235(b)(2)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, has been crucial to our success working with Mexico to control rampant illegal migration, smuggling, and cartel-driven human trafficking, all of which present wide-ranging risks to both our countries and to the migrants themselves. Open borders do not serve the American public, and we will always strongly enforce the laws at our borders and airports. (Link)