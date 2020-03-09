Slip Showing – Nikki Haley Endorses Swampy Kelly Loeffler Over Doug Collins in GA Senate Race…

One of the biggest fears I have is that in 2024 people will not understand just how bad Nikki Haley is.
Electing Haley after President Trump in 2024 is the equivalent of electing George Bush following Reagan in 1988. This scheming, conniving, lying and corrupt politician is worse than John McCain, George Bush and Mitt Romney combined.
Nikki Haley is bad news. Very bad news.
Today Romney in a skirt, aka Nikki Haley, endorsed Kelly Loeffler over Doug Collins for the Georgia senate seat.
[…] Haley, a Republican governor of South Carolina before serving as the Trump administration’s U.N. ambassador, headlined a campaign event in Marietta, Georgia, and officially endorsed Loeffler’s election bid. The rally, which was billed as Loeffler’s biggest since being appointed to the seat, was aimed at shoring up GOP support for her campaign. (read more)
Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Governor Kemp because Loeffler is married to Jeffrey Sprecher; a GOPe party insider, mega-donor, and multi-millionaire CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Jeffrey Sprecher is the founder and CEO of ICE, which now owns the New York Stock Exchange. Kelly Loeffler’s company, the financial platform Bakkt, is a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange.
No doubt Mr. Sprecher (pictured above circled) leveraged his network and political influence upon Governor Kemp to get his well-connected wife appointed. Jeffrey Sprecher likely also worked with with Mitch McConnell to install his wife, onto the Senate Agriculture Committee. McConnell made the appointment. Loeffler now has oversight over her and her husbands’ stock exchange interests.
Corrupt as hell. All of it. Insider party schemes, combined with Deep Swamp politics and personal influence puddling for financial interests. The familiar network of personal financial benefit. In 2012 Mrs Loeffler donated $750,000 to Mitt Romney’s Super PAC.
Political connections is why Kelly Loeffler was selected by Governor Kemp, and that same pay-to-play political network is exactly why Nikki Haley has endorsed her in the upcoming election. I have ZERO doubt Loeffler’s husband will be providing considerable financial payments to Nikki Haley in her run for the presidency. Transparent swamp dealing.
Jeffrey Sprecher owns the largest stock exchange in the world: the New York Stock Exchange. It has more than 2,400 listed companies and has a market capitalization of about $22.9 trillion. Gee, and Nikki Haley endorses…. go figure.
GEORGIA – […] In recent interviews, nearly a dozen ethics experts in Washington said the entanglement of Loeffler’s public and private interests has few, if any, recent precedents in Congress.
ICE deploys lobbyists to influence federal regulatory agencies and Congress, including committees on which Loeffler now sits. Loeffler’s husband and other ICE executives often testify at congressional hearings. And, when she was ICE’s senior vice president for corporate communications, Loeffler herself publicly criticized the company’s primary regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, for proposing “excess regulation” during the financial crisis of the late 2000s.
That commission answers directly to the Agriculture Committee’s commodities subcommittee, of which Loeffler is now a member. (link)
I hope her book TANKS!! She’s been emailing about her book. Wouldn’t go near it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m sick of Nikki Haley.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here. I’m a Never Nikki.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good enough of an endorsement for me…. I’m voting Collins.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Not that anyone on the left cares (and maybe only half on the right), but if memory serves, Nikki Haley was born in the USA to temporary resident aliens (who sometime later became naturalized citizens). For anyone who understands and respects the Constitution, Haley is ineligible to become president or VP because she is only a statutory born citizen. A true natural born Citizen is born without any alien allegiance (typically born in the USA to parents both of whom are USA citizens when the birth occurs).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ugh. Doesn’t that mean The Trump kids can’t run?? I was hoping for Don jr or Ivanka at some point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always felt Haley was a backstabber.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sundance has her pegged.
Why On Earth so many folks can’t/don’t see through her is very disturbing.
We’ve come so far and we’ve so far to go.
Nikki Haley would be exactly as Sundance describes: …”the equivalent of electing George Bush following Reagan”… or WORSE!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Couldn’t agree with you more James. Haley looks evil to me. Just something about her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
James, it was my understanding, Haley’s parents were NOT U.S. citizens at the time of her birth in S.C. in 1972. They arrived in SC in 1969. In those days, it took at least five years to be naturalized. So she is disqualified for the presidency or vice presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The swamp is so deep it will take longer than 5 more years to clean it. DONALD TRUMP JR. for 2024! Hell! Why not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of folks couldn’t see through Condi Rice either.
LikeLike
From what I see on social media, some people think that Nikki is pro-Trump because of her service as his UN ambassador. I can understand how that can be confusing.
LikeLike
Most people can’t see past the MSM channel they subscribe to. They lead busy lives and don’t think to dig deeper and even if they do the top 2 pages of Google are likely to prevent them from veering off course not to mention social media algorithms will confirm thier world view every time they check in. Social media, search engines, and the MSM has made it very difficult for the average person to find the red pill.
Trump has been the biggest inoculation our countries ever had to wake people up but even then the news, Fox included, do thier best to counter. Social influencers need some serious pushback to force neutrality. They’re publishers or a platform. Period.
LikeLike
I know some people here swooned when she was in the U.N. on some of her votes. Which is basically voting for our President’s stances. They were saying, “Nikki Haley for President!” These are probably the same people who swooned at the Saudis when POTUS had his first State visit there as well as Xi Jinping at the State visit there, too.
We’ve got to be more savvy than this.
Lindsay Graham had great zingers during Kavanaugh’s hearings but I never trusted him.
Even Mick Mulvaney, we wondered if he might have changed from what he was. God forbid if he is the anonymous who wrote that article. President Trump said, “You’d be surprised.” Now he’s being shipped off to Ireland.
LikeLike
Worse. Nickers played not to rock the PDJT boat at the UN.
After leaving the administration the MSM and GOPe covered for her.
LikeLike
I didnt really follow politics before Trump. I have posted postive support multiple times about Haley when she was at UN.
Since she has left the administration, I now see why Sundance has warned us about her. Perfect description of this snake “Romney in a skirt”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Definitely Romney in a skirt.
LikeLike
Ah yes… Nikki Haley, a big piece of Neocon warmongering by-product (putting it nicely). I agree wholeheartedly with Sundance and have always seen her as such. She literally sabotaged PT’s early efforts to calm things down in Mid East. SHE is a POS.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Will Pence run in 2024?
LikeLike
Probably yes.
LikeLike
They do not look like a very happy “couple”. Maybe they are one of the couple’s President TRUMP talks about… 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are definitely one of the couple’s President Trump talks about, and they are ugly as sin. Self-important, smug, evil scum.
The kind of people that think they should RULE the rest of us.
Get’em OUT! And take their ill-gotten gains!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Not so much rule us as to take a profit out of us. It’s all about the Benjamins.
LikeLike
I am hoping DeSantis turns out to be a good one, but only time will tell. So far so good. I will be looking to him as a potential MAGA successor.
LikeLiked by 9 people
These are the people that President Trump came to rid us of.
I still have full faith in him to do so… and am buckled up well in advance of Term Two.
It’s going to be one hell of a ride!
LikeLiked by 7 people
All the Republicans who announced their self quarantine are jack asses.
They remind me of Jeff Sessions.
I would never ever have done that.
Doug Collins will lose his primary over it.
LikeLike
Ahhhh, it’s the Georgia senate race!
LikeLike
Father,we ask for your favor,strength,wisdom and protection upon Doug Collins and that he is elected to U S senate seat in Georgia,in the name above all names we pray Jesus Christ,King of Kings ,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gov. Nikki Haley and the Confederate Flag removal from State grounds. I was done with her then and there.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think they are running for the Senate seat in Georgia. (ducking)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caught that too…simple mistake. Fourth paragraph, last line Sundance… “Georgia Senate seat” instead of “South Carolina Senate seat” .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I happen to live in the State of Georgia, where the new Governor was the Secretary of State … therefore “the overseer of the election process” … and nobody seemed to have a problem with that.
An election in which my (WASP …) voter registration vanished! (Although my wife’s didn’t.)
Stubbornly, I insisted on filing a provisional (“old-fashioned paper”) ballot. I wonder what actually happened to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The excrable Eric Ericcson ( kind of rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?)
has been justifying this for weeks now. Anything that Ericcson oozes
over, smooths over, justifies is ALWAYS status quo swamp water.
So is it in this case. Ericcson has gone out of his way to make
Kemp look like his hands were tied in this matter by….. Collins.
Ericcson uses his afternoon drive time bully pulpit to push for
how saintly Loeffler is. How Kemp was doing the right thing. And,
oh by the way, everyone had it all wrong about Collins and his
intentions.
I listen to Ericcson ( only for brief periods) to see how the
controlled opposition works. Sundance outlined this one much
better. I’ve been scratching my head for awhile on this one.
Instinctively knew that if Ericcson was in justifying mode, that
it was bad news.
LikeLike
Nikki Haley is a SNAKE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nikki as the R nominee in 2024 ensures the D’s win, because the deplorables stay home. Or is that the purpose?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does she remind me of Jeb?
LikeLike
Trump’s Party now. Only his endorsement matters.
I’ve noticed that you can spot Republican Establishment types by how they speak:
The Bush family, Mitt Romney, Dick Cheney, Peggy Noonan etc.
You must speak softly and gently, never get excited, even after someone insults you or tries to provoke you.
The Republican Establishment’s unofficial but very prevalent world view is that the country is doomed, and their job is to manage its decline: make our landing as soft as possible.
The country is doomed because the Left is insane; you can’t reason with them, you can only try and keep them calm. (You never give the Left an outright No, just try to wheedle a compromise on every issue. Behold, Jeb!’s political philosophy.)
The Republican Establishment’s self-appointed role is as the zookeeper for the modern Left: keep the animals calm. They are frightened by Trump because he rattles the bars, and they fear it will be their job to settle the beasts down, after Trump goes. Peggy Noonan has written exactly this: the Squad acts crazy because Trump provokes them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope for the implosion of the Dim party.
It’s ready to split into the Democrats and the Socialists.
Then PDJT has the door open for the American (America First) Party!
The other three parties won’t have a chance!
Or, more of the same undermining by the priviledged few that run the country.
POTUS Trump HAS to win in November!
LikeLike
And flip the house with those long coattails.
LikeLike
Just like they are being vewy vewy quiet about health care. Mustn’t allow sunlight to shine on the beautiful flow of helathcare money into our coffers.
LikeLike
Spot on assessment of this woman. She is widely reviled down here in the Deep South after her pandering and precipitous handling of the hysteria after the North Charleston church shooting where she effectively threw the South under the bus. Her action gave momentum and “credibility” to the subsequent and continuing progressivist war on Southern history and culture that seeks, in the style of the Taliban, ISIS, USSR and myriad other totalitarian regimes, to erase chapters of American history using a highly politicized standard for what should be erased or retained. Unless one is a native southerner, it is difficult to appreciate the depth of feeling and disgust regarding this wavy-handed treatment that affect a very great number of us in our region.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope things work out so that President Trump can endorse Doug Collins prior to November; Collins has definitely earned it. While the internal dynamics of having to deal with McConnell must be bitterly distasteful at times, it appears that the president is gaining some useful leverage over the senate.
Let’s hope that is more than just appearances…..
LikeLike
The portion of the Trump / McConnell functional relationship you reference will be telling moment in the primary campaign.
LikeLike
I’m doing my part to educate people about Nimrata Haley. A lot of people see through her but far too many think she’s wonderful. We’re going to need an all out effort tho prevent her attempts at running for POTUS. Don’t think she’s a Natural Born Citizen at that.
LikeLike
She is globalists and getting ready for 2024. I think she wrote that no name column and left UN. Now she is collecting millions from Boeing.
LikeLike
Nevermind her and Benedict Romney were all set to run in 2020!
Hoping the coup d’etat succeeded.
Dirty Rats…Everywhere.
Easy one.
Vote Collins!
LikeLike
Lets go back to allowing our state congress types to nominate and put each two senators in office. I can at least have input with my state congress types who live close by, and it would be easy to find out what in, and out of state influence might be meddling in the decision process. They would also have more town hall type meetings and debates that would be open to all.
The current process has become a dismal failure of bought and paid for senators of which most of them, well, suck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Repeal the XVII Amendment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Term limits
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why Trump ditched her at the UN. One of the first caught up in the Bolton sweep. And a leaker. Gonzo.
LikeLike
Thank you for the family history lesson. Better and less invasive than ancestry.con.
Oh….Nicky!
Bye Felicia!
LikeLike
Wish I was him.
LikeLike
Nikki Haley was born on January 20, 1972 in Bamberg, South Carolina. Her parents, who originated from Punjab, India, were not Citizens of the United States at the time of her birth.
Nikki Haley became Governor of South Carolina in 2011. She has been promoted by some as a possible Candidate for Vice President under a Republican ticket.
Nikki Haley is not a Natural Born Citizen, and ineligible to the Offices of President or Vice President. Like Marco Rubio and Bobby Jindal, Nikki Haley is a 14th Amendment Native Born Citizen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If she was born here, she is a natural born citizen. Your parents need not be US citizens. My parents were legal residents of the US when I was born here.
LikeLike
No she is not. And sorry, but you are not either.
See Emmanuel de Vattel’s The Law of Nations which the Founding Fathers used for the definition of Natural Born. Thomas Jefferson even had his own personal copy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Born in the USA of two citizen parents.
Unfortunately Obama obliterated that.
LikeLike
“Ding”
A light comes on-
Leoffler’s husband is the “blankety blank” harbor master of the swamp. >>>freepersup sinks down into his comfortable recliner and palm slaps his forehead, mumbling that we are going to need a bigger rotor rooter!<<<
NOW… I get why Doug Collins is running against an incumbent.
Are pigs flying? Kevin McCarthy called out Paul Ryan in an interview that aired earlier today on FAUX News.
Looks like Magnus Donald has his regimental commanders under fresh horses.
This is about to get to the good part.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I find it funny the local Anri Collins ads accuse him of voting with Abrams. After Loopy Loefler was campaigning for Abrams for Governor. And Dumb azz Kemp appoints her.
LikeLike
The info presented above should go into a Collins ad against Loeffler.
I think citizens of South Carolina should understand who Loeffler is,
and the damage she would cause in the senate.
She already reminds me of Theresa Heinz, wife of John Kerry.
Loeffler is vying for queen of the swamp.
She and her husband clearly have lots of money,
now they crave power.
She would undo everything Trump is accomplishing.
I’ve been holding back committing the small $ I have for donations to elections.
But it seems Collins campaign is where it should go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Georgia 🙂
LikeLike
Whoops, Georgia.
LikeLike
She’s Big Daddy Warbuck’s (Specher’s) play toy, and puppet.
LikeLike
If Trump wins re-election, I don’t think Haley or her ilk has a shot at the GOP nomination because there will be a lot of systemic changes …. finally …. in DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think so, too. I hope we’re right.
LikeLike
I guess at some point we need an answer to the citizenship question. Someone needs to take it to the Supreme Court.
LikeLike
I do not believe Nikki is a natural-born citizen as her parents immigrated to Canada, then the U.S., but were not residents here for sufficiently long to become citizens before she was born ..much as too many people since 2008 including Kamala Harris. WHERE do these prospective candidates come from? Out of the woodwork since The O’Bozo broke the Constitution!!!
Nikki removing the Confederate flag from a state that fought with others to retain states’ rights over The Banksters of the northern states, who originally funded slavery and the opium trade to become quasi partners with the British Empire after the Revolutionary War, shows her lack of familiarity with the culture that fought its way to American shores and persisted in settling a vast wilderness. Too many were trod upon in the process, but we still retain the rights to fight for justice (until our judicial system became weaponized during the last two administrations, particularly the last one)! Mamny, many have found a new life free of the class restrictions found in most other countries.
We are allowing our nation to be destabilized by those who have no idea what a Constitutional Republic means or the participation required to keep individual rights and the rule of law. India? Not really. Canada? Barely. Africa? Not for a long time to come.
Ms. Haley will have to be satisfied with another government job if she cares to serve in politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I disagree strongly regarding the ‘State’s rights’ excuse for secession. The slaveholders who had a stranglehold on Southern State governments were determined not just to continue to keep slaves within the slave states but to have it allowed everywhere in the US. Hence the Dred Scott case.
However once Minnesota, Oregon, and Kansas joined the union the demographic shift that had given Northern states a preponderance in the House was now starting to affect the Senate. Which made the peculiar institution increasingly vulnerable to elimination through legislation. Rather than risk that the political powers in slave states fractured the Democratic Party to ensure a Republican victory and then used that victory as an excuse to secede, using states rights as the legal vehicle. Lincoln and the North fought to retain the union because accepting secession would resulted in the disintegration of the Northern rump of the USA.
I don’t fault Haley for removing the Stars and Bars from state property. I fault her for her timing. It should have been removed as soon as she took office. Not just because it is a flag of rebellion which should not be flown on government property (except at memorials and graveyards IM), but it was re-erected on state property in support of Jim Crow as an FU to the federal government, the Constitution, and to equal rights. Blaming ‘Banksters’ to me smacks of grand conspiracy theory. If you disagree with my take, it’s a free country.
LikeLike
This is what you need to know!!! I’m a boomer trying to grow my kids inheritance!!!
https://www.newsbtc.com/2019/12/04/a-bitcoiner-in-the-senate-is-bakkt-ceo-in-us-govt-good-or-bad-for-crypto/
LikeLike
Nikki Haley would sell out America as quickly as she sold out South Carolina!
LikeLike
Not as fast as it takes longer to negotiate a bigger price.
LikeLike
I can’t help but notice How Nikki Haley has as stunning resemblance to Steve Perry.
LikeLike
To me, she looks like Hawk in Buck Rodgers in the 25th Century
LikeLike
LikeLike
South Georgian here checking in. Don’t worry about me. Doug for me.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The ICE is bad news. Goldman has a saying, don’t be first through the door, you catch the bullet in the face. Enron was first through the door. The ICE was formed by Goldman the year before Enron got fed to the fish, and it does exactly the same thing, private taxation of energy. One of the greatest grifts of all time. Is it any wonder they would like to tax you for burning that same energy?
LikeLike
Haley has perfected the Resting Bitch Face. Do not turn your back to her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been getting her mail sense she left the UN…. ask anyone that has a clue in SC. She couldn’t even win her own state. Fact! Our beautiful Golden Retriever Abbygirl never forgets her mail.
LikeLike
I think it is unfortunate that the special election pits Loeffler against Collins. I fear a lot of Dems will come out and vote for Loeffler (over Collins) in the general handing the seat to her.
Whoever wins this election has to run again in 2024.
LikeLike
Ok…….too many stories to link….
The banning of the Confederate flag issue….
Having multiple extra marital affairs as Gov…..a lot of links…….look it up
While UN Ambassador was caught using “free” private jet flights for her and her friends.
Price tag of $25,000.
Day after discovery, resigned as UN Ambassador…
She has a lot of dirt all over her and has zero morals. She has bed spring marks al over her backside..
Any internet search has multiple stories of her transgressions.
LikeLike
I absolutely love Collins! He is a patriot, not the RINO double crosser Nikki Haley is.
Her endorsement tells me everything I want to know about Loeffler, Haley and the RNC establishment in Georgia.
Many folks are not happy with McConnell or Georgia’s governor over this, unfortunately, money talks. Collins could still win! The patriots will have to come out in droves!
LikeLike
Anyone else having trouble getting a line on how SD feels about her ? Quit beating around the bush & tell us how you really feel ! 🙂
LikeLike
But she’s so diverse and vibrant — if Republicans vote for her in 2024, it’ll prove that Dems ‘r the Reel Racists!
Guaranteed, someone you know will fall for that line, and Fox News will be the ones pushing it.
LikeLike