Sunday Talks: Dr. Anthony Fauci -vs- Chuck Todd

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears on NBC’s Meet The Press for an interview on the coronavirus with Chuck Todd.
Mr. Todd is very excited to discuss worst case scenarios, global pandemics and a massive economic impact from the Wuhan virus. Dr Fauci outlines reasonable precautions for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Todd takes those precautions and spins them into predictions of panic where all life will be ending on the planet.
If you are buying face masks that say “Made In China” on them at this point you are totally missing the entire point…
Yeah, I’m not doing anything out of norm….good hygiene. But am part of a family who are ALL germophobes. So we aren’t any weirder than we normally are. The degree of weirdness did not change. And hopefully comes in handy.
Full disclosure: I interact with animals all day. Sooo..
I too am a germophobe. I get weird looks and exasperate my husband. I also rarely get sick.
Now, if some form of virus came along that effected the vocal chords of the Enemy of the People “Media” pundits and rendered them unable to speak, we’d be getting somewhere
I work at a local TV station and I am getting sick of our local coverage of this. It’s irresponsible journalism at its finest
ChuckTodd hysteria is unbearable. He should just jump off the cliff and spare us the drama.
Fauci is excellent
I would rather the POTUS leave this to the professionals. They have been out in full force today. Wish POTUS had not golfed though, the optics sometimes at times of crisis are not that good.
Trump’s golfing optics have a very long way to fall. Wake me when Trump starts a round of golf as Americans are being beheaded by ISIS pigs…like Obama the Bastard President did. Until then, we should dial back the drama. The only corona virus crisis is that in peoples’ heads, thanks to incessant pessimistic, repetitive and often wrong coverage by the nation’s media whore complex.
Right on Boss! Spare me, going about as normal is the right thing to do in this case. Imho.
Exactly. This ENTIRE event is a manufactured and phake “crisis” foisted by the globalist cabal and out of their “new world order” model totalitarian fascist feudal state, china.
It’s incredible to watch what President Trump and our nearly unknown Patriots with him are doing though, and that is making the very most of this “crisis” in the positive sense of it unlike what the likes of a sh!tbag like rahm dead fish emanuel would…
Winning. This is just another election cycle “trick”. Almost every election cycle for two decades? Not real, and a crime against humanity. So china destroyed the market, but not the lab? I see… sick.
Term Two, bring it on!!!
MHC…has an aptly🎯ring to it…destined to displace MSM & MainSLIMEenemedia, methinks !
Good one, “the Boss”…presstitutes, so many of them truly are…whom do they $erve…follow the (globalistbankstercabal) moneytrail !
GREAT to see VSGPDJT’s major lawsuits vs. NYSlimeCRIME & Wash ComPOST…may his victories therein make Nicholas Sandman’s PALE by comparison 🙂
MAGAKAGslide2020🇺🇸
Leaving it to the experts sounds very much like a Democrat Talking Point.
The Deep State is full of technocrats. If you listen to the rest of the show and others this morning, that is what the swamp creatures want. They want you to put your trust in them the technocrats. That is how we lose liberty. The fact is that people have died and more will die.
The experts in government cannot fight their way out of a wet paper bag. Look at how the experts in China reacted and the consequences.
This will be politicized no matter the case.
Fair enough, but is this really a crisis.
By golfing PDJT is suggesting that folks just get on with their lives.
God bless PDJT
Dekester this is NOT a crisis. It’s a virus outbreak with a handful of cases in the entire US population. The only place where it could be considered a crisis would be at the nursing home in Washington state. Aside from that, even the cruise ship with 3,400 people confined on it for weeks netted 704 cases, I believe 6 of those were serious.
Name an entire city, neighborhood or even a street in the US where the entire population or even a majority have it. THAT would be a crisis, but THAT hasn’t happened.
This is a manufactured media crisis. Turn off your TV. Practice good hygiene and relax. Do you know how many people have died from flu this year? From car accidents? From anything? Far greater numbers than have perished from this virus. Does that mean it’s not a problem? No, it is and we should and we are taking steps to mitigate it, but it is NOT a crisis. Not unless and until entire blocks, entire schools, entire cities have high rates of infection and hopefully none of that will happen.
Going on with his regular routine shows that he is not panicking
Actually, by continuing his normal routines of golfing, attending rallies, attending conferences such as CPAC, and shaking hands Trump is showing people they can still go about their normal lives without hiding under their beds.
I know this is something to be concerned about, but it is being so far over-hyped to the point of hysteria.
What was Trump supposed to do toda, Sunday? He’s not a medical doctor and he’s been going non-stop for weeks. Including working dinner last night. He deserves a couple of hours to himself .
Chuckie Toad pulling the bs line for the RATS 🐀
Chuck Todd seems to be a low IQ or uneducated person with an abrasive personality. To think that Dr. Fauci has to put up with Being questioned by such an ignorant person is beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance’s intro is all I needed to know – I won’t be watching this.
The good doctor is excellent and I have already listened to his factual and useful information a couple of times with the great Lou Dobbs, who lets him speak. No need to waste time with Todd’s foolishness. I think Dobbs will continue to have Fauci as a regular guest for the time being…
🎯, Steph, many thanks !
I call it “trying to keep Trump in a bunker mentality”.
We went from Russia Hoax to Ukraine Hoax and right into Virus Hype. No let up.
The only way to try to defeat someone like Trump is to hold him down so he can’t soar in the polls. A patriotic, optimistic pol like POTUS will always tend to poll high. But the left has worked incredibly hard to never let him run free and hit those numbers.
The virus is their last hope. The only other thing on the horizon currently is the 9th Circuit shutting down Remain In Mexico (for CA and AZ). That could case some issues (kids in cages; atrocity porn images), but it might not. Hopefully SCOTUS will issue a stay on the 9C’s order and we can kick the can past the election.
So now it’s all virus all the time. Looking forward to coming out of flu season and into warmer weather, and wishing that will help alleviate the virus spread.
On the economic front, there is not going to be the start of a recession (recession means two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth) in Q1 2020. No chance. So the virus did not cause enough damage for that to take place.
Two more quarters to handle before the election. Q2 is probably where the big battle is going to take place, where the virus may really start to take hold.
On the other side of the fence, the Dems have a major problem with Biden’s health. I didn’t realize how bad things were for him until I watched a clip the other day. He’s declining rapidly, and they’re going to have big problems trying to hide that during the campaign, IMO.
Hi MAG! No one in media talking about biden’s senility! Covering up! How in the world can he be a president! There is someone waiting in the wings!
In the mean time they will be hanging on to coronovirus until ……!
Coda, I’m in agreement about someone waiting in the wings, but who? Harris?, Pelosi?, Michelle? .Or are you thinking a “surprise”?
SD thinks its Abrams! i still think it’s hillary! She wants be no one’s VP but only president! Michelle and obama have lots of corruptions and Trump will expose them! she is also lazy!
Just a question: Maybe he is faking it?
Is it largely a (pre-emptive) act to set up his “can’t stand trial/can’t remember nudin’, ‘cuz progressive dementia defense”…better than blatantly pleading the 5th, plus plausible deniability when comes time to definitively implicate thousands of DS O’Traitor Admin’s “scandal-free” co-grifters & co-conspirator coupsters ? Not to mention their globalist bankstercabal puppeteer manager/controllers paymasters !
Conspiracy theory nonsense ? RUBBISH ! Five years ago the term “DS” was tinfoil hat stuff !
THINK ABOUT IT !
MAGAKAGslide2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Yes, they’re desperate to keep PT tied down, like Gulliver. Render him powerless.
They won’t succeed, tho.
I’m more concerned with the open threat by an out of his mind communist member of the US Senate against 2 sitting Supreme Court justices.
If you or I had made the outrageous threat he made against Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch, we wouldn’t have made it off the steps we were standing on.
This double standard of justice is breathtaking and there’s nothing but threats to censure, when he should have been arrested moments after the threat was made. These criminals would not hesitate to kill all of us who oppose them, give them a chance, and they will. Too disgusted to watch/read anything more on this; for now anyway.
Calling AG Barr. Hello, AG Barr? Ah, never mind. Business as usual.
Amazing to see the panic out there, even amongst some conservatives online. I was accused by someone of not taking this seriously. These people are missing the point. I take Ebola, HIV, Influenza, Pneumonia, car crashes, airplane crashes and Corona Virus etc very seriously. I just don’t stop living and stockpile pallets of toilet paper “just in case”. I take appropriate measures to mitigate risk for each scenario – I’m not sure what more anyone can do even if this does end of spreading widely within the country.
PT is right.just get on with your life.there are worse things to stress your self out over.
I offer here an idea previously posted on the Daily Presidential post, by which the President can seize a new initiative right in his sweet spot, for a better “political” response to the pandemic:
Instead, the idea of “national security” tariffs on steel and aluminum should be extended to medicines and their fine chemical components, as part of a set of incentives to repatriate our seriously hollowed out drug manufacturing sector. Make a goal of opening X number of new domestic manufacturing sites, with Y number of new jobs, and Z number of new domestic supplies for critical drugs, by dates certain, with schedule extending past the election, tariffs to kick in as soon as domestic supplies are available, but with many milestones to celebrate in coming months. Work with Congress, the public health experts, and the chemical engineering experts and drug companies to use this crisis (created by the last 30 years of globalist-led outsourcing, and, apparently, by Communist China’s bioweapons research) as a catalyst to make our country safer and our drug manufacturing industry great again.
And start with the already approved anti-viral drugs most likely to have efficacy for the sickest Corona Virus patients.
Earlier today I read this:https://nypost.com/2020/03/07/coronavirus-shows-us-needs-to-restore-pharmaceutical-production-in-puerto-rico/ NYPOST OPINION PIECE:
I immediately thought how nice in concept but would you put all our eggs in the PR island prone to disasters like earthquake and hurricanes? I would not. Make American Pharmaceuticals Great Again (MAPGA) in mainland America. Better oversight too, given PR’s torrid history or corruption!
Aye, AYE !!
Aye !
POTUS should let all potential passengers and all cruise ship lines that port anywhere in the US, that they won’t be allowed to do so any more. Set a date, Mr. President, NOW!
Alex Jones and Chuck Todd are alarmist peas from the same pod…
Week of the 23rd I’m convinced the public will be sick and tired of CV overhype in overdrive. Trump is all over this one. Out front. The President’s performance at the CDC, hyenas pulling out all stops (fail), was fantastic to watch.
Handing it to “the professionals” is totally reckless. “Professionals” such as Rosenstein’s sister? No thanks. Trump is doing everything right. He wants to golf, God bless him. I’ve gave up second guessing his actions long ago.
Trump Always Wins. Because the foundation of his Presidency is built upon love and protection of America and the American people. Media and Dems cannot defeat that level of power.
Trump admin should boycott appearing with deranged fake news personalities like sleepy Chuck
I was at local park earlier today. I believe temps were high 50s. Everybody, their brother, dog and kid was out. I think that says a lot. People I have spoken with are taking usual flu season precautions, nothing more. My advice is to turn off the news. They lie!
I’m pretty secure in that President Trump will own the upside, downside, and starboard-and-portsides of this situation, whatever happens. The enemedia will react exactly as always, because they’re effed in the head and not worth a five-second glance.
I encourage all to check out Italy’s actions today and consider making a few moderate preparations for a potential similar event in your region—-just in case.
I know an Infectious Disease Professor at the Mayo Clinic. The big issue at the moment for Minnesota is the lack of testing kits, so much so that even at the Mayo they are being rationed out. Because testing in the USA has been so poor (thousands compared to hundreds of thousands in South Korea), you cannot know how many are infected and what the dynamics of transmission are.
In Italy, the number reported dying jumped today. Apparently 99% of deaths are over the age of 60. The hospital infrastructure in Northern Italy is under severe strain.
It would be sensible for people in this age group and the immunocompromised to avoid big gatherings and high risk venues as much as they can. But I think Americans will be fine as you have plenty of doctors, nurses and ITU facilities. I work in the UK NHS and there is no capacity and there are not enough doctors, nurses, ITU or HDU beds at the best of times – I think there will be a lot more dead pensioners in the UK due to this pandemic as a result.
Good news for your MN friends.
The tests were all done in the state lab, which is now able to do many more tests than it had been doing when it was sending samples to the federal Centers for Disease Control. That was initially necessary because the CDC’s original test kits sent out to states did not work.
But Ehresmann said state labs now have kits that will allow testing of about 800 patients.
“They are able to run tests, like yesterday they did three runs and tested at least 36 patients and we got those results all within the day. So we’re able to get results hours after a test has been run as opposed to days,” Ehresmann said Saturday.
If you are one of the Minnesota passengers aboard the Grand Princess — or you know someone who is — we’d like to hear from you. Please email newsroom@mpr.org.
She said that lab testing companies are expected to have COVID-19 testing available for patients within the next few days, and that the state lab will also be getting more test kits.
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/03/07/minnesota-health-officials-first-coronavirus-patient-minimal-contact-others
The problem with saying that only the elderly and/or immuno-compromised should avoid large gatherings is that if healthy people under 50 become infected, albeit with milder, non-lethal cases, they’ll spread it to the older and more vulnerable. The in-home health aid or nursing home worker who catches it at a concert or political rally or at the bar, can (and almost certainly will) infect the people they care for. If we’re OK with everyone catching it as quickly as possible, saying only the vulnerable should avoid large groupings and practice social isolation is a great way to do it. Then the healthcare system will be quickly overmatched. Even the less vulnerable will be at greater risk if this is allowed to spread like wildfire, since it increases the odds they’ll catch it multiple times before effective treatments have been developed.
This article from politico is certainly worthy of suspicious cat.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/03/07/coronavirus-epidemic-prediction-policy-advice-121172
oh lookie here…over a year ago, politico was gaming the effects on global economies for the coronavirus. That’s right.
From the article:
“For us, the outbreak was more like déjà vu: Last October, we convened a group of experts to work through what would happen if a global pandemic suddenly hit the world’s population. The disease at the heart of our scenario was a novel and highly transmissible coronavirus.”
Their conclusion is a top down government control. How convenient!
“The fact that the real-world outbreak happened in China may actually have been lucky: China is the world’s second-largest economy, with a relatively advanced scientific base and uniquely top-down system of governance that gives it unusual ability to control and monitor its enormous population. Despite significant missteps at the outset, China has come to deal aggressively with this outbreak. The next pandemic is far likelier to emerge from a country or region that is poor, weakly governed and with weak public health infrastructure.”
Yeah. Cause we all want to be in China when a pandemic breaks out. We know the globalist left is stoking fears of panic. Nothing they ever do is without forethought and malice.
ironically, I happened on this snippet from instapundit after posting above:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/04/coronavirus-quaratine-travel-110750
“Related: In early February, Politico condemned the Trump administration’s travel restrictions to China:
The Trump administration’s quarantine and travel ban in response to the Wuhan coronavirus could undercut international efforts to fight the outbreak by antagonizing Chinese leaders, as well as stigmatizing people of Asian descent, according to a growing chorus of public health experts and lawmakers.”
Possibly?/Probably ?? WAS a bio-weapon release…TERRIFYINGLY NECESSARY to ponder…?ACTUAL source ??…
Could it be….?
We’re looking, CLOSELY, at YOU, DS Satan ! DSS=DEEPLYSatanicState ..
?Too weird/fanciful/impossible … can you say “Gulf of Tonkin/Vietnam War, WMD/DesertStorm/perpetual ME entanglement, 911/Afgan4everwar, Agenda 2p21, 2030, etc, to name a few ?
Human life means NOTHING to these DSS monsters…what do YOU THINK ABOUT IT ?!?
MAGAKAGslide2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
It doesn’t help for Maria Bartiromo to have governor Andrew Cuomo on bloviating about how Trump failed to provide enough test kits. I hope she’s not slipping into that nasty abyss over at Fox News.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My goodness Ospreyzone, Trump was negligent in not knowing about this virus before anyone else did. In October, he should have known it was coming and had the test kits prepared and vaccines created (even no one yet knew it existed or what it was). These hundreds of millions of test kits should have been distributed throughout the country before we had a single case of the virus. Trump deliberately failed to do any of this because he knows that if we have millions die from the virus, his re-election prospects go up significantly. (I hope I don’t need the /sarc tag.)
The leftists: Federal government bureaucrats are bungling the coronavirus response!
Also the leftists: Let’s put federal government bureaucrats in complete charge of every aspect of healthcare for all Americans! Medicare for all!
Wasn’t it just precious when Todd seemingly extolled the benefits of having an authoritarian government like China’s! Wow Chuck, China did such a great job in diagnosing this virus and containing it /sarc. Besides the high probability that they manufactured this virus in their bio-weapons lab, if they had come clean sooner about the problem, other countries such as ours could have taken steps weeks earlier that could have significantly curtailed its spread.
Within days of finally becoming apprised of credible information from China, Trump implemented his travel ban. He was immediately excoriated by Democrats and their sycophants in the media as a racist and xenophobe. Within weeks they then screamed that Trump was incompetent and should have responded much earlier, while these same Democrats were completely absorbed with their fraudulent impeachment scam. Every single thing they do and have done for years now is only focused on how they can damage, and ideally, take out Trump. They are far worse than the danger and sickness posed by this hysteria over the virus. Whatever happened to the Zika virus?
My wife and I stopped at Costco today on the way home from Church. Nearly everyone was heading out with their two bale limit of toilet paper. That isn’t even one of the side effects of the Corona 19 virus but people are fools.
Since China only makes 12% of the world’s TP, so there shouldn’t be a serious supply shortage worldwide caused by that, and since COVID-19 doesn’t cause diarrhea, I can’t understand this.
Paper towels are far more important because one should not wipe hands in a cloth towel after washing them after coming home, one should use a disposable towel, a paper towel. Same for cleaning things like surfaces.
Trump’s former FDA chief warns of economic impact of coronavirus outbreak
Is there a reason his is “former”
