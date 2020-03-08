Sunday Talks: Dr. Anthony Fauci -vs- Chuck Todd

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears on NBC’s Meet The Press for an interview on the coronavirus with Chuck Todd.

Mr. Todd is very excited to discuss worst case scenarios, global pandemics and a massive economic impact from the Wuhan virus. Dr Fauci outlines reasonable precautions for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Todd takes those precautions and spins them into predictions of panic where all life will be ending on the planet.