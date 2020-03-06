President Trump Town Hall on Fox Sets Record As Most Watched Election Town Hall in History…

Posted on March 6, 2020 by

Wow, last night’s Fox News election town hall with President Trump was the most watched town hall event in cable news history with 4.2 million viewers.

(Via Fox News) Fox News’ town hall with President Trump on Thursday was the most-watched election town hall in cable news history, according to early Nielsen media research.

The event co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum averaged 4.2 million viewers from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET. The record-setting town hall dominated cable news, topping MSNBC’s 1.4 million viewers and CNN’s 1 million viewers combined.

[…] FNC’s first town hall of the election cycle with Trump brought in double the audience of the same time slot from the first quarter of 2019. It also attracted another 2 million viewers during the encore presentation of Trump’s town hall at 11 p.m. ET. (more)

  1. The Devilbat says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    I wonder how many would tune in to see sleepy Joe biden if he had a town hall?

  2. carterzest says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I watched streaming here.. did not find it on #MyFaux? I have DTV. Tried live. So, it was on TV?

  3. Mark1971 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    And it wasn’t even on in prime time.

  4. littleflower481 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    And he did a fantastic job! Hopefully he secured his votes from supporters and gained some undecideds and disillusioned Dems.

  5. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    How many watched it multiple times? I watched it twice. And just for laughs watched PDJT call out Martha’s follow up question as a setup question. Bet FakeNewsNetwork doesn’t highlight that video clip.

  6. wilderness3300 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    I watched it on YouTube, about a 30 minute delay. It’s still available in its entirety (3 segments). It was perfect, you’d have thought the audience was hand-picked. Scranton LOVES President Trump!

  7. littleanniefannie says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Hope Fox reruns it this weekend!

  9. Laurie Walker says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Sorry to hijack this but everyone knows he rocked it.

    Tucker had Roger Waters on talking about Julien Assange, and the producers played a bit of this….

    Sorry for the picture, but it’s the best sound I could find.

  10. JohnCasper says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    I predict the next democrat debate will have a far greater audience.

    I hope I don’t have to explain why.

  11. gda53 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    PDJT absolutely rocked it last night.

    Today he had to visit the carnage in Nashville.

    Then he went to the CDC and was subjected to asinine and “gotcha” “questions” from the media.

    Typical 24-hour stretch for POTUS – sublimity, sadness, stupidity in spades.

    Same as all the other 1,142 days.

  12. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    I have 5 on the Biden Town Hall. If he gets to read the answers!
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/liberal-media-urges-biden-team-hide-bumbling-joe-so-he-can-beat-bernie/
    Liberal Media Urges Biden Team: Hide Bumbling Joe So He Can Beat Bernie
    March 5, 2020, by Jim Hof

    • republicanvet91 says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      They can hide him for the rest of his life and it won’t make a difference.

      It’s as if these clowns don’t realize Biden will have to debate POTUS mano-a-mano. I can’t imagine Biden lasting more than 15 minutes without gaffing.

      I keep thinking back to when he debated Ryan, and could have been absolutely hammered by Ryan with the answer Joe gave, but Ryan never put in the effort.

      POTUS will not miss a chance to hammer him.

      • TarsTarkas says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:53 pm

        IMO they will not allow Biden to debate POTUS. Because you don’t legitimize an ‘illegal’ President. Who is planning to steal the 2020 election just like he did the last one. This is the sort of lunacy that passes for intelligent tactics. Chauncey, where are you! We need you!

      • bluenova1971 says:
        March 6, 2020 at 10:00 pm

        They’ll have to suspend the debate because mercy rule.

  13. Attorney at Law says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Everything President Trump ‘touches’ turns to GOLD.

  14. asknanakate says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha :):):):):)

  15. cherokeepeople says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    that townhall was right up there with the SOTU and his whitehouse presser after the impeachment.he is so down to earth.i loved every minute of it..the man has gusto.

  16. Ellis says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    In his q&a at cdc today he asked a reporter if the ratings for his town hall were good. I thought it was it was odd at the time. He was trolling them. I love this guy.

  17. Perot Conservative says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Moderators were trying to hide their anti-Trump bias.

    He seems more at peace, confident, handled their pithy negative questions in terrific fashion. I give him an A- (tough grader).

    Positivity & a slightly softer touch – still firm – will help lock down the soccer Mom & suburbanites.

  18. Rj says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    It sure looked like the most people in an audience of any town hall or all town halls combined as well.

  19. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    I am glad to see the President have a good Town Hall. More than anyone, I can think of – he earned it!

