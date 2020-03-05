Fox News – President Trump Town Hall, Scranton Pennsylvania – 6:30pm Full Video Added

Unfortunately, there were no live-stream options available for the Fox News town hall with President Trump at 6:30pm.   Additionally, the Donald Trump 2020 campaign did not provide a streaming service of the town hall on any of their platforms.

Despite the efforts of Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum to shape the questions against the interests of the President, the event was very good.  No politician is as good as President trump when it comes to owning the downside and reversing the narrative.  [Video Replay Added]

This entry was posted in Election 2020, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

312 Responses to Fox News – President Trump Town Hall, Scranton Pennsylvania – 6:30pm Full Video Added

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Trump killed it again, to hope for a different result is the epitome of insanity!

  2. ezpz2 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Hath he11 frozen over???

    Chris Stirewalt is heaping some serious PRAISE on the President, well his performance, anyway.

  3. Gunner says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    DAMN! That’s all I got. DAMN!!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      We’ll NEVER EVER see anyone make DAILY HISTORY like President Trump.

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        March 5, 2020 at 9:19 pm

        Black Knight- Not only will we never again see anyone make daily history like our President Trump but there will never be another President with his command of the media or his showmanship.
        His campaign was exciting from the first minute he began and every appearance turned into a major entertainment and political event. I remember looking forward to every event back then as I do today.
        #MAGA2020 AND 4EVER

  4. Proud American from Texas says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Holy moley! Check the weather in Hell. Chris Stirewalt said President Trump looked comfortable and did a great job!!!
    He has a tendency to be never-Trumpish

  5. bleep21k says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    I caught the tail end as well. My President looks good and sounds great – IN COMMAND!

    So now the fox punditry and panels start, Byron York already being critical – no replacement for ACA (THATS the fault of the never Trump, rino congress, PERIOD!)

    I safely proclaim that I know MORE than any pundit, on any MSM panelist on TV today – I’ll go as far as to call each and everyone of them STUPID.

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:47 pm

  7. Deplore Able says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    There were not a lot of hardball questions, but whether hardball or softball, the President kept hitting them out of the park.

    Fantastic performance, except the President wasn’t performing. He was just being real.

  8. cheryl says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    He did a great job but, then again, he always does.

  10. mauiis says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Trump hit it over the wall tonight.

    Was watching the “Rumble in the Jungle” on YouTube, the entire fight.

    Ali v Foreman, Ali was amazing, I forgot how amazing. Ali was over 30, Foreman was in his early 20s and cut like Mt. Rushmore.

    He used the ropes and took the blows from Foreman, occasionally hammering Foreman but mostly taking blows. The one thing he didn’t let up on was getting Foreman in a clench then taunt him. Foreman admitted later that alone was brutally demoralizing.

    Ali kinda looked a little beaten but in the 8th round, for just a second, if you really look, his eyes widen, his entire demeanor transformed like a pit bull ready to rip. Then he slaughtered Foreman leaving him on the mat flopping. Ali’s boasting pre and post bouts was totally over the top, at least until he fulfilled every boast. Exposing himself to body blows and head shots was a part of his strategy, wear Foreman out and wait for the moment. He knew exactly what to do but it took eight, long rounds until he knew when to do it. He was a masterful head-faker.

    While watching it (it was great) I couldn’t help but think about how Trump reminded me of Muhammad Ali.

    • littleflower481 says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:16 pm

      I think I will go watch that fight…I loved Ali…greatest fighter ever.

    • OhNoYouDont says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      Locals trained by Ali to taunt ‘Big George’ … “Ali, bomaye” (“Ali, kill him”)

      “Rope-a-dope” becomes internationally known fighting style. Ali’s trainer Angelo Dundee later called this strategy the “rope-a-dope,” because he was “a dope” for using it.

      At the stoppage, Ali led on all three scorecards by 68–66, 70–67, and 69–66.

    • Joebkonobi says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      Great analogy Mauiiis. Trump know when to punch and also has NO FEAR, no regrets and no apologies.

    • dr D says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      I don’t have a source, but i read a while ago that according to Muhammad Ali’s brother, Ali was going to vote for Trump if he made it to election day.

  11. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Martha McCallum is a fraud and completely out of touch….Caught on to her a few years ago….

  12. Eric French says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Watched every second of it and thought it was the best townhall I have ever seen.

  13. Merkin Muffley says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    A tape measure home run hit by The Donald! And just think, the media will claim Joe Biden will be the winner in every debate he has with Trump. How ridiculous they’ll look when they claim that!

    • Bruce Fauth says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      Joe Biden may not even be able to mumble out an answer by the time the debates get here. That’s just assuming there will be some. If it is nothing but totally leftist media (almost all of them are) then Trump could just skip them, and show some mercy on poor Uncle Joe. But oooohhhhh, would I love to see it, regardless of moderators, if it’s the Bern against Trump.

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        March 5, 2020 at 8:45 pm

        Bruce, every once in a while I see a feelgood video about a high school football team letting a heath impared child make a ‘touchdown’ run for the crowd. The crowd, cameras and all cheer as the big players guide the little guy to end zone. Seeing Joe Biden high fiveing and running victory laps with the press lifting him up on shoulders like he really is a champion……………….( he’s the little kid in the video.) In my view.

        • Jim in TN says:
          March 5, 2020 at 9:20 pm

          That little kid isn’t a corrupt sleazeball groping everything in a skirt while lying his mouth off.

          But you are right that the media choose not to see the ugly truth.

          But nothing they can do to hide his advancing senility.

    • Beau Geste says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      PDJT should refuse any ‘debates’ unless he picks unbiased interviewers.
      Sara Carter, Hannity, etc.
      OANN Reporters
      RSBN

      just say “no” to these biased ‘jim acosta’ wannabes

    • Tom H says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:01 pm

      Trump v. Biden will be like the 40 year old Mohammed Ali getting into the ring to fight Larry Holmes. It was hard to watch …it was such a mismatch.

  14. patti says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Merkin, even the Iranians think Creepy Joe is a Loser…lol

    Iranian State Media: Joe Biden Is ‘Feeble-Minded’ and ‘Incoherent’

    https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/03/05/iranian-state-media-joe-biden-feeble-minded-incoherent/

  15. John Vazquez says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    BRETT BAIER IS A HACK…ANOTHER CHRIS WALLACE!

  16. Paul Gallant says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    What an absolute genius President Trump Town Hall Scranton, PA He fires on all cylinders.

  17. Tiffthis says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Welp, townhall worked- just gave VSGPDJT a donation 😇👍🏼

  18. Ausonius says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    “Commentators” who tell you that what you just saw and heard is not really what you just saw and heard, all of them trying to use Jedi mind tricks…except they are poseurs sans excellence.

    One word: “CLICK!”

  19. sundance says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:43 pm

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Reposting PLAYBACK link from first page of comments:

    • DaughterofLiberty says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      Observations:
      1. Fox’s choice for the set made ME very uncomfortable. Club chairs should have been used. The bar height chairs were not the appropriate choice. The optics were physically uncomfortable. Each person had to choose between sitting on half of the chair, with the other foot on the floor – or had to hang the heel of their shoe on the lower chair rail.
      2. There was no handy/convenient side table to place notes and/or glasses of water.

      Fox made this very user unfriendly and, as hosts of the event, it was incumbent upon them to be a good host and make their guest feel comfortable. Big fail.

      3. Martha seems to have learned from Me-Again’s epic fail when she lost control of the first debate over the “Only Rosie O’Donnell” retort. Me-Again remained quiet as the audience was laughing with El Presidente and at Me-Again. Martha however chose to fillibuster, and talk over the audience, and the president. Therefore she chose to come across as rude and refusing to listen. Too bad a member of the audience didn’t break protocol and call her out – should have yelled at her to shut up and listen.

      No way Dementia Joe will be able to keep up. It’ll be ugly.

  21. LIG says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Did everyone see the ad for that nasty movie. The hunt ? I fast forwarded but I was offended anyway.

  22. Daniel M. Camac says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    When the woman (a Trump supporter) asked what our VSGPDJT could do to bring the country together I wish President Trump would have answered like so.
    “We are building many new buildings to help those poor idiots suffering from TDS and when we have them all under lock and key, then the country will be united, united as a people, not as a color, not as a religious group and not as a gender, but as PROUD AMERICANS.

    Best Townhall ever!! Thank you Sundance for putting this up so quickly.

  23. Julia Adams says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Preston Donald Trump had a town hall meeting tonight in Pennsylvania.

    Unlike Joe Biden, he never once called a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

  24. MaineCoon says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    I thought it was a great townhall. President Trump had full command of every aspect of it. I thought Martha and Brett presented realistic questions in a fair, non controversial, non-antagonistic manner. He has their full respect and attention. The crowd loves their President. I found nothing to complain about in this town hall. Great job Mr. President! PA loves you!

  25. littleflower481 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    I just watched this and I don’t know any other President who could carry this off like Trump…an amazing guy who doesn’t ever sleep…definitely powered by Spirit.

  26. pacnwbel says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Maybe The President will use this format more often for his campaign, it certainly worked tonight. The gently adversarial exchanges with the hosts added spice to his connecting more closely with the audience. He can field any question whether well intended or not with the greatest of ease and generous background.

  27. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Poor hacks Bret and Martha. They tried so hard to take down PDJT but he was ready for them and funny too. Even Chris Stirewalt couldn’t deny it. Byron York was a disappointment.

    • Ausonius says:
      March 5, 2020 at 9:21 pm

      With such “commentators” in the same building as the president, ne sees dwarfs before a Giant.

      Byron York: what a joke he has become, but it is his own fault from his own bad judgment and East-Coast elitism.

  28. sgtrok13 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    This is what I took away from this town hall tonight. Looking at those people and their enthusiasm. The people’s voices that shook as they asked the President a question. The absolute respect shown in his Presence and the love the President displayed. This was real and the President is going to Absolutely crush it this November. These people are the real majority that the media will not cover.

  29. jonhabart says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    President Trump is the undisputed master of media appearances. His personality and charisma combined with his willingness to be open, honest, & direct with the public is a tremendous combination.

    More Winning for our Very Stable Genius!

  30. The Boss says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    “Your backyard is now MY backyard.” – President Trump to Quid Pro Joe.
    “You’re OK Joe! It’s OK” – Dr. Jill Biden to Quid Pro Joe.
    “And that’s the way it is.” – The Boss to Quid Pro Joe.

  31. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:26 pm

  32. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:29 pm

  33. jus wundrin says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Didnt bernie have a rally in Phoenix tonight?

  34. Steele81 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Our President Trump is really amazing. He was engaging and funny and truthful and just himself. What a great time to be alive in America.

