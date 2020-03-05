Fox News – President Trump Town Hall, Scranton Pennsylvania – 6:30pm Full Video Added

Unfortunately, there were no live-stream options available for the Fox News town hall with President Trump at 6:30pm. Additionally, the Donald Trump 2020 campaign did not provide a streaming service of the town hall on any of their platforms.

Despite the efforts of Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum to shape the questions against the interests of the President, the event was very good. No politician is as good as President trump when it comes to owning the downside and reversing the narrative. [Video Replay Added]