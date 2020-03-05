Fox News – President Trump Town Hall, Scranton Pennsylvania – 6:30pm Full Video Added

Unfortunately, there were no live-stream options available for the Fox News town hall with President Trump at 6:30pm. Additionally, the Donald Trump 2020 campaign did not provide a streaming service of the town hall on any of their platforms.
Despite the efforts of Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum to shape the questions against the interests of the President, the event was very good. No politician is as good as President trump when it comes to owning the downside and reversing the narrative. [Video Replay Added]
Trump killed it again, to hope for a different result is the epitome of insanity!
Yes. He is the master of verbal Jiu-Jitsu, turning their words back on them.
This was epic! Especially the President’s comment about Joe running for the Senate this Thursday!
😆😆😂😂
I was most impressed with his command of every topic and his ability to have a conversation with Americans about his intentions. Biden will have a hard time keeping up.
Scranton…..anyone else get the significance of that? Our Prez loves to live rent free in their heads. The guy kills me. He plays to win; takes no prisoners haha.
Hath he11 frozen over???
Chris Stirewalt is heaping some serious PRAISE on the President, well his performance, anyway.
I know. I’m shocked, but I will take it.
DAMN! That’s all I got. DAMN!!
We’ll NEVER EVER see anyone make DAILY HISTORY like President Trump.
Black Knight- Not only will we never again see anyone make daily history like our President Trump but there will never be another President with his command of the media or his showmanship.
His campaign was exciting from the first minute he began and every appearance turned into a major entertainment and political event. I remember looking forward to every event back then as I do today.
#MAGA2020 AND 4EVER
Holy moley! Check the weather in Hell. Chris Stirewalt said President Trump looked comfortable and did a great job!!!
He has a tendency to be never-Trumpish
A “tendency”? LOL.
So does Martha and Bret but he handled them.
I caught the tail end as well. My President looks good and sounds great – IN COMMAND!
So now the fox punditry and panels start, Byron York already being critical – no replacement for ACA (THATS the fault of the never Trump, rino congress, PERIOD!)
I safely proclaim that I know MORE than any pundit, on any MSM panelist on TV today – I’ll go as far as to call each and everyone of them STUPID.
Stop listening exactly one second after POTUS finishes. That works for me.
Damn, I love this site. Feel right at home!
Byron York only needs to look at his new boss at Fox, Paul Ryan.
He was also lying claiming that PDJT didn’t want to talk about coronavirus and the economy.
There was lying going on over there?
Shocker!
There’s a link upthread to play the whole thing.
Martha McCallum is a Me-again Kelly Wannabe. Think how sad that is…
Afraid so and Baier thinks he is Cronkite, Morrow and Thomas with a sprinkle of Severide on the side. Mmmmm….maybe not.
Martha McCallum’s show has been an infomercial for her book for the last month. I’m starting to dislike her intensely.
There were not a lot of hardball questions, but whether hardball or softball, the President kept hitting them out of the park.
Fantastic performance, except the President wasn’t performing. He was just being real.
He did a great job but, then again, he always does.
It’s live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sM56D2yu-9s
Trump hit it over the wall tonight.
Was watching the “Rumble in the Jungle” on YouTube, the entire fight.
Ali v Foreman, Ali was amazing, I forgot how amazing. Ali was over 30, Foreman was in his early 20s and cut like Mt. Rushmore.
He used the ropes and took the blows from Foreman, occasionally hammering Foreman but mostly taking blows. The one thing he didn’t let up on was getting Foreman in a clench then taunt him. Foreman admitted later that alone was brutally demoralizing.
Ali kinda looked a little beaten but in the 8th round, for just a second, if you really look, his eyes widen, his entire demeanor transformed like a pit bull ready to rip. Then he slaughtered Foreman leaving him on the mat flopping. Ali’s boasting pre and post bouts was totally over the top, at least until he fulfilled every boast. Exposing himself to body blows and head shots was a part of his strategy, wear Foreman out and wait for the moment. He knew exactly what to do but it took eight, long rounds until he knew when to do it. He was a masterful head-faker.
While watching it (it was great) I couldn’t help but think about how Trump reminded me of Muhammad Ali.
I think I will go watch that fight…I loved Ali…greatest fighter ever.
Locals trained by Ali to taunt ‘Big George’ … “Ali, bomaye” (“Ali, kill him”)
“Rope-a-dope” becomes internationally known fighting style. Ali’s trainer Angelo Dundee later called this strategy the “rope-a-dope,” because he was “a dope” for using it.
At the stoppage, Ali led on all three scorecards by 68–66, 70–67, and 69–66.
Great analogy Mauiiis. Trump know when to punch and also has NO FEAR, no regrets and no apologies.
I don’t have a source, but i read a while ago that according to Muhammad Ali’s brother, Ali was going to vote for Trump if he made it to election day.
Martha McCallum is a fraud and completely out of touch….Caught on to her a few years ago….
She reads her script well while smiling all the way to the bank. But then again she hasn’t played the “me too card” like Me-Again and several of the other Faux Blond Bimbos. Gotta respect her for that.
She did a great job tonight and so did Brett
Only because Trump did not fall into their traps. Media has met more than their match with Trump and have no response.
Watched every second of it and thought it was the best townhall I have ever seen.
like…having a hard time liking tonight..
A tape measure home run hit by The Donald! And just think, the media will claim Joe Biden will be the winner in every debate he has with Trump. How ridiculous they’ll look when they claim that!
Joe Biden may not even be able to mumble out an answer by the time the debates get here. That’s just assuming there will be some. If it is nothing but totally leftist media (almost all of them are) then Trump could just skip them, and show some mercy on poor Uncle Joe. But oooohhhhh, would I love to see it, regardless of moderators, if it’s the Bern against Trump.
Bruce, every once in a while I see a feelgood video about a high school football team letting a heath impared child make a ‘touchdown’ run for the crowd. The crowd, cameras and all cheer as the big players guide the little guy to end zone. Seeing Joe Biden high fiveing and running victory laps with the press lifting him up on shoulders like he really is a champion……………….( he’s the little kid in the video.) In my view.
That little kid isn’t a corrupt sleazeball groping everything in a skirt while lying his mouth off.
But you are right that the media choose not to see the ugly truth.
But nothing they can do to hide his advancing senility.
PDJT should refuse any ‘debates’ unless he picks unbiased interviewers.
Sara Carter, Hannity, etc.
OANN Reporters
RSBN
just say “no” to these biased ‘jim acosta’ wannabes
Just do townhalls, no debates, and add few rally’s.
Not sure I put Hannity in the “unbiased” category.
Now don’t get me wrong, I agree with his bias but that just means we are biased in the same direction.
Hannity will take up most of the debate with his run-of-the-mouth disease; i.e. questions longer than the time allotted to answers.
Sharyl Attkisson, Charles Payne, Rick Santelli, Catherine Herridge can moderate all the debates.
Trump v. Biden will be like the 40 year old Mohammed Ali getting into the ring to fight Larry Holmes. It was hard to watch …it was such a mismatch.
Are you kidding me? Biden couldn’t even hold either of their water bottles
Merkin, even the Iranians think Creepy Joe is a Loser…lol
Iranian State Media: Joe Biden Is ‘Feeble-Minded’ and ‘Incoherent’
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/03/05/iranian-state-media-joe-biden-feeble-minded-incoherent/
Even 7th-century death cultists wheezing on their Coronavirus-death beds are more honest than our media. Amazing.
BRETT BAIER IS A HACK…ANOTHER CHRIS WALLACE!
What an absolute genius President Trump Town Hall Scranton, PA He fires on all cylinders.
Welp, townhall worked- just gave VSGPDJT a donation 😇👍🏼
“Commentators” who tell you that what you just saw and heard is not really what you just saw and heard, all of them trying to use Jedi mind tricks…except they are poseurs sans excellence.
One word: “CLICK!”
Reposting PLAYBACK link from first page of comments:
Observations:
1. Fox’s choice for the set made ME very uncomfortable. Club chairs should have been used. The bar height chairs were not the appropriate choice. The optics were physically uncomfortable. Each person had to choose between sitting on half of the chair, with the other foot on the floor – or had to hang the heel of their shoe on the lower chair rail.
2. There was no handy/convenient side table to place notes and/or glasses of water.
Fox made this very user unfriendly and, as hosts of the event, it was incumbent upon them to be a good host and make their guest feel comfortable. Big fail.
3. Martha seems to have learned from Me-Again’s epic fail when she lost control of the first debate over the “Only Rosie O’Donnell” retort. Me-Again remained quiet as the audience was laughing with El Presidente and at Me-Again. Martha however chose to fillibuster, and talk over the audience, and the president. Therefore she chose to come across as rude and refusing to listen. Too bad a member of the audience didn’t break protocol and call her out – should have yelled at her to shut up and listen.
No way Dementia Joe will be able to keep up. It’ll be ugly.
Did everyone see the ad for that nasty movie. The hunt ? I fast forwarded but I was offended anyway.
When the woman (a Trump supporter) asked what our VSGPDJT could do to bring the country together I wish President Trump would have answered like so.
“We are building many new buildings to help those poor idiots suffering from TDS and when we have them all under lock and key, then the country will be united, united as a people, not as a color, not as a religious group and not as a gender, but as PROUD AMERICANS.
Best Townhall ever!! Thank you Sundance for putting this up so quickly.
Preston Donald Trump had a town hall meeting tonight in Pennsylvania.
Unlike Joe Biden, he never once called a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”
President…
I thought it was a great townhall. President Trump had full command of every aspect of it. I thought Martha and Brett presented realistic questions in a fair, non controversial, non-antagonistic manner. He has their full respect and attention. The crowd loves their President. I found nothing to complain about in this town hall. Great job Mr. President! PA loves you!
Agree…
I just watched this and I don’t know any other President who could carry this off like Trump…an amazing guy who doesn’t ever sleep…definitely powered by Spirit.
Maybe The President will use this format more often for his campaign, it certainly worked tonight. The gently adversarial exchanges with the hosts added spice to his connecting more closely with the audience. He can field any question whether well intended or not with the greatest of ease and generous background.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor hacks Bret and Martha. They tried so hard to take down PDJT but he was ready for them and funny too. Even Chris Stirewalt couldn’t deny it. Byron York was a disappointment.
With such “commentators” in the same building as the president, ne sees dwarfs before a Giant.
Byron York: what a joke he has become, but it is his own fault from his own bad judgment and East-Coast elitism.
This is what I took away from this town hall tonight. Looking at those people and their enthusiasm. The people’s voices that shook as they asked the President a question. The absolute respect shown in his Presence and the love the President displayed. This was real and the President is going to Absolutely crush it this November. These people are the real majority that the media will not cover.
President Trump is the undisputed master of media appearances. His personality and charisma combined with his willingness to be open, honest, & direct with the public is a tremendous combination.
More Winning for our Very Stable Genius!
“Your backyard is now MY backyard.” – President Trump to Quid Pro Joe.
“You’re OK Joe! It’s OK” – Dr. Jill Biden to Quid Pro Joe.
“And that’s the way it is.” – The Boss to Quid Pro Joe.
Didnt bernie have a rally in Phoenix tonight?
Our President Trump is really amazing. He was engaging and funny and truthful and just himself. What a great time to be alive in America.
