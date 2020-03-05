UPDATE: Former UAW Union Boss Indicted on $1 Million Embezzlement Scheme…

In August of last year federal authorities raided the homes of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones who was under investigation in a nationwide corruption sweep. Today an indictment was unsealed charging Jones with embezzling more than $1 million in union funds. His former deputy was arrested in September.
DETROIT (Reuters) – Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday with embezzling more than $1 million of union funds amid a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of a federal government takeover of the union.
Jones, 62, of Canton, Michigan, was charged in an information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant. J. Bruce Maffeo, a lawyer for Jones, declined to comment. The documents were filed previously and unsealed on Thursday.
The UAW said in a statement that members should be angry at Jones, calling the actions he was charged with “a violation of trust.”
Matthew Schneider, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said federal officials would continue to investigate any corruption allegations, and a takeover of the union remained an option.
“We are not done,” he said at a press conference. “That’s one of the options… whether or not federal government oversight of the UAW is necessary.” (read more)
No surprise whatsoever. Just keeping up the long-honored tradition of big labor.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Extra, Extra — Union Boss Indicted on Embezzlement Charges!!!
In other news, it rained somewhere yesterday.
Union YES, or else …
LikeLiked by 4 people
UAW…DOJ, different name,same task masters. Corrupt DOJ will just use union dues to pad their already taxpayer funded slush fund for illicit purposes.
Absolutely no faith in the countries justice system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but here’s the kicker – the fed’s are considering taking over the UAW, because it’s corrupt! That’s a laugh.
Idiot should have just paid his taxes, and they’d have probably ignored the embezzling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly why union membership is at 7% nationwide.
It hasn’t been about the workers in a long, long time.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It was never about the workers. From the BAs on up it was always about skimming off the top, protection,extortion and murder. Always, always, always. From day 1.
Every couple years here you see news stories about someone digging up a farm because there was a claim Jimmy Hoffa was buried there. I grew up close by The Red Fox where he was last seen. Its now called Andiamos in Bloomfield on Telegraph road. Ive had dinner there many times.
I grew up in this town in a huge extended Irish/Norwegian family full of autoworkers, miners, iron workers and loggers. Ive been hearing the stories since the 60s. Stories which go back to the 1880s.
My great great grandfather was hit in the head with a hammer in the copper mining unions wars in the early 1900s. He was just trying to get to work when the unions jumped him. His son, my great grandfather, had moved from the Keewanaw to Detroit to work for Henry Ford at the Rouge plant.
As my great great grandpa got off the bus in downtown Detroit to attend his sons wedding he fell over and died from a brain hemmorhage.
My grandfather had horror stories about working at Zug Island at the mouth of the Rouge River. Even today nothing will grow on that contaminated land. Ask the people of Windsor, Ontario about the constant hum from Zug Island.
Its always been about the money. Never about the men.
Im convinced our current Governor only got elected because of her promise to the Unions of a 47 cent gas tax that would go to the roads. Im sure there were promises of kickbacks and bribes aplenty. Thats how politics in Michigan goes. Google Kwame Kilpatrick, former mayor of Detroit. Google the Detroit Schools bankruptcy.
BTW the Mayor of Detroit is married to my second cousin. He is a Dem but he has seemed to actually work for the citizens of Detroit. The Garbage is picked up, neighborhgoods have street lights again and the neighborhoods are being revitalized or simply demolished with farms being put in their place. Pulte Homes has done great things for the Brightmoor neighborhood. Five years ago there was not one grocery store in the entire city of Detroit. Thanks to Meijers that is no longer true.
To end on a happy note, none of the dozens, if not hundreds, of Union workers I know will vote as thier Union bosses tell them too. They are all about Trump. That is a monumental change from just 4 years ago. Michigan is a sure Trump win.
Sorry this got long, but I love Michigan and the city of Detroit. Its renassaince is close to my heart.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Make no mistake about it, when 12 year old children were working in shoe factories while barefoot and not going to school, it was about labor laws. The middle class wouldn’t exist today if it were not for Unions. The 40 hr. workweek, paid vacations, overtime pay and about a thousand other things EVERYONE enjoys because of Unions. Unions have corruption issues and they lost their way 50 years ago, nevertheless America wouldn’t be what it is today if not for Organized Labor.
LikeLike
I agree with your point.
Union jobs do provide for a working man to support a family under safe and sane work conditions,
Almost all of. Y union horror stories involve retirees who got screwed out of their pension bennies. The corruption is inevitable.
LikeLike
I agree. Your analysis is absolutely true, however, yesterday’s accomplishments do not make right today’s illegality and corruption. SAD
LikeLike
Henry Ford was paying way over the national average and limiting the hours his men worked way before the unions invaded his plants and enriched themselves at the cost of a worker’s take home pay and Ford’s profitability. “About a thousand things everyone enjoys” as Americans came from honorable men having ideas, taking risks, and building enterprises. Unions didn’t invent electricity, the automobile, refined petrol, carbon steel, rail transfer, the US Highway system or anything else for that matter. What they have done is excite simple minds with Marxist ideas while picking the pockets of the Producing Class.
LikeLike
My UA Local 393 had a kerfuffle a few years ago when a BA was elected Head.
Somebody didn’t like the guy and managed to dig up some kick backs he had arranged.
One thing led to another and the guy (very popular) was forced to resign.
He opened his own plumbing shop. That takes a lot of capital. The kind of capital a plumber doesn’t have.
Another local nearby, IBEW, went tits up on defined benefit pensions.
The sparkies there “voted” to refund by quadrupling their dues, and agreeing to a freeze on wages for 10 YEARS!
My aunt was a stewardess for United for 25 years. She lost almost her entire pension when UA restructured in the 90s. Her husband recently took a 50% hit on his defined benefit from his carpenters union.
It goes on and on.
LikeLike
Love your story. Thanks.
LikeLike
Private union membership nationwide is at 6.2%
PUBLIC union membership nationwide is 33.6%
Public means of course that we are paying their salaries.
Public means that one side of the contract negotiating able is empty, the ‘payor’ side (the taxpayers), is empty. Whereas on the other side are two negotiators, the union rep and the politicians the union rep pays using the dues they take in.
Both FDR and George Meany opposed public unions for this very reason; the lack of fiduciary responsibility.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tars- thanks for your post! I was just going to chime in on exactly that issue of public vs. private unions.
Public sector unions like the most powerful Teachers Union, are bankrupting NY state and others with their outrageous salaries and benefits. I don’t know how many people have heard the term “pension bomb” which refers to the unsustainable and totally unaffordable cost to the taxpayers of all those public sector union pensions..
LikeLike
45 has something…something that makes others be EXPOSED for what they truly are..and all things somehow backfires onto them….mitt the fool is the latest, crying chuckie, nancy, jeff sessions, d brazile, they all have gotten or will GET it coming to them….keep it up, sir..we all pray for you.
LikeLiked by 18 people
There’s no need for unions anymore. This is no longer 1929 during the depression.
The unions have close ties to organized crime syndicates and need to be cleaned up or disbanded.
We all know how they operate with intimidation and voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Especially for government workers, the most coddled and entitled slackers in the land.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You said it Maquis!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s deep insight freepetta! Probably explains why almost all of government employees, from village to state to federal, plus school districts are unionized! Not a huge difference between organized crime syndicates and political parties. Voter fraud? Plenty of that too!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Living in a right to work state like Tennessee you really see how unions screw things up!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I grew up in Michigan and watched the unions destroy businesses in that state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The auto industry was destroyed by unions in Michigan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
dginga when I moved to a right to work state, I saw the difference in jobs and the independence of employees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of the biggest organized crime syndicates these big labor unions are in bed with are certain State governments, most but not all run by Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t want to say it scrappy but you’re absolutely right. That’s prevalent with all political parties in NY State. May I add 99% of politicians in this state are dirty as hell.
LikeLike
Our union, NYSCOPBA (Corrections officers & Parks Police mostly), is very small *20,000 members*, compared to CSEA & SEIU. We are the red-headed step child of unions in NYS. We were paid decently enough, but the disciplinary system (you went to arbitration not a real court) was where we were abused. In fact, it was run like the Schiff Show we just experienced. Locked out without pay for up to a year before trial (to exert financial blackmail on you), exculpatory evidence and State evidence kept from your defense for that gotcha surprise on judgement day. Even if you beat the State charges they’d just find you guilty of Department charges instead. “Behavior unbecoming of an employee and detrimental to the image of the Department”. Things really got bad after the escape from Clinton CF in 2015. I hung on until my retirement in 2017.
The worst thing about a union, besides the obvious corruption, is that the union always protects the worst, goldbricking, time abusing, useless employees. That’s the drawback of a seniority system, it’s not about merit. Seniority being equal, the excellent employee gets paid the same as the slug. The only incentive to doing your job well is your own personal integrity and work ethic. The system encourages sloth and a why should I care attitude. You do all the work, the bums let you if they care to even show up, and after awhile some people just say to hell with it and join the herd bums.
LikeLike
Private unions and the ability to organize them must never be taken away. Ban them, and you’d be surprised how quickly corrupt and abusive practices would return in this country. All you have to see is how workers are used and abused in China and other sweatshop nations. Open-shop competition and right-to-work will and does keep private unions in check. It’s the public unions that are the problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I respectfully disagree. Unions are nothing but a hub for favoritism and poor performance along with out of control costs. Along with their criminal coalitions they commit crimes against those they disagree with. For example: non union shops.
Work conditions in the US are nothing like China. We are very conscientious in reference to work conditions and benefits for employees.
LikeLike
There are very few things in politics more infuriating than people who vote for and donate to tax hiking liberals and then cheat on their own taxes. Slime balls all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Somehow, I don’t think the answer is a government takeover of unions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Make American Automobiles Great Again!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the tip of the iceberg. Do you think it’s any different in PUBLIC Unions. First off, public sector unions should be ILLEGAL. Who are they protecting workers from?? The PUBLIC??? LMFAO. Public unions exist solely to feed money and power to the Democrat machine, and to bankrupt the country by draining the public treasury for the benefit of workers who generally couldn’t even hold a job in the private sector. This is true EVERYWHERE. Look at your local teachers’ unions. 75% of those teachers are TERRIBLE and are punching the clock, waiting for their pensions and benefits far far beyond what the private sector pays.
The sooner we END public unions in the USA the better. They’re an oxymoron and a travesty and have destroyed the states that embrace them – Illinois, NY, NJ, CA are a good start.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Beautifully stated!!
LikeLike
Your statement about teachers is absurd and ignorant. Yes, I was a career public school teacher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead of the ad hominem comments why don’t you make your case with an argument???
LikeLike
Yes, public employee and teachers’ pensions funds are involved in all kinds of graft and corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the time I retired, with 35 years of service in CA, I have to tell you that the high schools, at least in CA, were filling with the most ill-educated, lazy young things that existed.
In the past, young teachers were often anxious about their teaching skills. They wanted to get better and would listen to veteran teachers, who, I might add, reached out to help them. (I think it’s important that I tell you that at least in CA, secondary school teachers receive really poor prep in methodology. I do understand that teaching is as much an art as a skill, but rankly, the field of education at the secondary level is an afterthought in our state colleges.) By the time I left, the young people who came into teaching weren’t interested in anything except leaving as early as they could, not assigning work that they’d have to tend to at home, and trying to be “cool.”
It’s not surprising that that happened. Many of the very bright and motivated women who had once populated the field of education because it was one of the few places they were welcomed, were now being sought by private business. The field at the secondary level often attracts those young grads who have no other skills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
correction: “frankly,” not “rankly”
LikeLike
My wife was also a career teacher, forced to join the Teachers Union in a state that was not RTW. She would agree with nyckers statement.
She left the profession because of the incompetence she witnessed daily.
Union Leadership has replaced the sweatshop FatCat bosses. For the most part, rank and file membership just wants to work. Membership knows their dues are skimmed and also used for purposes the members would never approve of, but they do not dare say anything.
I have personal experience with organizing thugs from childhood. They were real tough scaring a young mother with two small children at night, when my father was on the road. Couple days later, for some reason they left in a hell of a hurry.
Yes JMC, my perspective is quite different from yours.
LikeLike
Fiat Chrysler UAW corruption had roots in federal bailout of Chrysler
https://www-autoblog-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.autoblog.com/amp/2019/12/19/fiat-chrysler-uaw-corruption-dates-to-government-bailout/?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15834386725042&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.autoblog.com%2F2019%2F12%2F19%2Ffiat-chrysler-uaw-corruption-dates-to-government-bailout%2F
Excerpt:
The Detroit News continues its dogged coverage of the federal investigation into corruption at the United Auto Workers union and Fiat Chrysler in a lengthy in-depth report that ties the investigation together with Chrysler’s emergence from bankruptcy protection in 2009, a hefty federal bailout and former CEO Sergio Marchionne’s push to force a merger with crosstown rival General Motors.
It’s a staggering look at the brazen illegal payoffs, kickbacks and embezzlement in the top ranks of both Fiat Chrysler and the UAW, an investigation which has so far resulted in 11 criminal convictions — three of them former FCA employees, the rest former UAW leaders — with at least seven others implicated in wrongdoing to date, including former UAW President Gary Jones, who recently resigned. Prosecutors allege all of it was fueled by $12.5 billion in taxpayer-funded bailout funds within days of Chrysler LLC’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2009.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Winning….. Mo sunlight, President Donald!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that we need meaningful union reform. Unions typically have a lot of power and a lot of money, but historically they have been “dens of iniquity.” We don’t need to take them over, as if the government could do any better, but they should be made to be financially and performance-wise accountable to their members. They should be transparent. Today, generally, they are nothing of the sort. We should fix this.
LikeLike
Walter Reuther is turning over in his grave
LikeLike
The Federal workers union needs to be busted! Federal workers and their union is everything that is wrong with D.C. and the greatest impediment to draining the swamp and the restoration of our democracy. Unelected unionized Federal bureaucrats will ultimately be the downfall of this democratic republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are several unions that represent Federal employees, not just one. Total union members total about 27%. Supervisors cannot be union members, so Comey, McCabe and hundreds of others coup participants were (are) not union members. Special agents cannot be union members.
Federal unions cannot bargain wages and benefits, these are set by Congress. Union members cannot strike, which is why Reagan fired the air traffic controllers. Unions can bargain a narrow range of issues. There is nothing in the Union contracts that is not already in Federal labor law, or within its purview.
LikeLike
If that were true, they would all be “at will” employees under Federal law, which they clearly are not. You may know better, but it appears that they can only be fired for cause. My understanding is consistent with the Trump administration’s making VA employees now terminable at will.
LikeLike
The Accountability Act made it easier to fire or discipline VA employees. Of the 900 or so terminations in the first q of 2018, only four were higher ups, the rest were rank and file (many of the VA workers are veterans btw).
Initially it appeared that VAs problems were mostly due to corrupt/inept management (eg fudging stats to get bonuses), but it looks like the low level workers are getting the brunt of the crackdown. Is this being done fairly? I don’t know. But the VA is struggling to fill 33,000 vacancies.
LikeLike
And you don’t have to join the Federal Unions in the first place.
LikeLike
There is so much pilfered money, inefficiency in so many areas in this country. The U.S. Taxpayers are being robbed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie or Biden donor?
LikeLike
I’m old enough to remember when brave men and women risked their lives to unionize and win fair working conditions for people. These union crooks are no better than their fat-cat brothers. Both cannibalize ordinary working people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There was a time when they were very useful, even then crooks were used to strong-arm the businesses into negotiations, just like businesses did the workers.
Ive worked in union shops and in right to work states. Union shops have leverage, and apples to apples the pay was better, benefits.
I worked in one business where the owners moved their business to a right to work state to break the union. The pay was bad in all instances and when the business opened again in the next state they started scraping parts. Aircraft engine parts. Most $20,000 and above. The payroll was less but eventually they lost those contracts.
Everyone was so happy to have a job at this place but got paid half what other companies paid. Many of the divisions shut down because of the losses. They are always looking for employees because of turnover. So in this we see the need for illegals, and they do employ them.
The union shops always give to democrats, that alone speaks volumes about democrats. As for a union, they know who will take the money for a seat at the table.
I don’t know how you fix this because these unions have been taught how to navigate this corrupt system. Its all about money and taking it from the masses, especially our government.
I guess it isnt odd that union bosses are being prosecuted but the corrupt government officials still walk free? I mean they are literally the biggest crime family in our nation maybe the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One last fact in support of your statement. In post WWII, returning Veterans were needed and in fact, in short supply for these companies. Promises were made, to then young men and women by these same companies but never kept, as greed by the upper management of the same companies grue.
At one point upper management received wages 10 times higher than a common worker. Over time, wages for upper management when from 100, 1000, etc times more than the common worker.
LikeLike
THE TRUTH HURTS, SOMETIMES
When you have good management, you don’t need the Unions. But in a large company, you can expect both good and bad management. In a state with right to work laws. You are betting, that the management will always be acceptable or that another job can be found.
However organized crime has always been part of the UAW. The Unions take an unfair amount of your wages, and they know it. Companies under the right to work law can fire you without just cause or reduce your wages and in either case you have no recourse.avoid
The only way to avoid this issue is to work for yourself or perhaps a member of your family.
LikeLike
Recall, the government bailout money, in 2008-2009 did NOT go to GM. it was paid to the UAW Pension fund, which in turn “purchased” stock to bail out GM. Then the UAW “found” extra cash to donate to the DNC. Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, if you think being part of management is away of avoiding these problems, then think again. They are just as corrupt, as the Unions – only the rules change to favor upper management.
I could tell you one fact after another. It would only help to confirm in your mind. How, could these companies ever make enough money, to make up for all of the corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I once held a job where I had to belong to the Union.
I caught a fellow colleague doing something very wrong. A crime.
I went to the company and to the Union rep.
The company asked me to put my complaint in writing which I gladly did.
Then the Union Rep said to me:
The last person who “turned” against one of our own had their car vandalized, their personal information such as Social Security # leaked to the world etc etc.
I had to withdrawn my complaint, unless I wanted to have my life ruined and put up with endless harassment at work. Once you are a scab, they target you daily, they are organized thugs.
Also when they had their strikes, we were forced to show up to demonstrate. No option, they don’t take neutral position. You HAVE to obey.
So I would schedule all my medical appts on that day and show them that I couldn’t make it because I had to go to the doctor.
I didn’t last long in that place, I resigned and never looked back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll say this : The most abuse I ever received on the job was in the UA (plumbers)
The second most was in the CSEA.
What a brotherhood!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, yes, the Unions. The infamous money laundering machine of the Democrat Party.
LikeLiked by 2 people