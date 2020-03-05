UPDATE: Former UAW Union Boss Indicted on $1 Million Embezzlement Scheme…

In August of last year federal authorities raided the homes of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones who was under investigation in a nationwide corruption sweep. Today an indictment was unsealed charging Jones with embezzling more than $1 million in union funds. His former deputy was arrested in September.

DETROIT (Reuters) – Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday with embezzling more than $1 million of union funds amid a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of a federal government takeover of the union. Jones, 62, of Canton, Michigan, was charged in an information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant. J. Bruce Maffeo, a lawyer for Jones, declined to comment. The documents were filed previously and unsealed on Thursday.

The UAW said in a statement that members should be angry at Jones, calling the actions he was charged with “a violation of trust.” Matthew Schneider, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said federal officials would continue to investigate any corruption allegations, and a takeover of the union remained an option. “We are not done,” he said at a press conference. “That’s one of the options… whether or not federal government oversight of the UAW is necessary.” (read more)