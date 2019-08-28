FBI and IRS Raid Home of UAW President Gary Jones – Find “Bundles of Cash” – Nationwide Union Corruption Sweep…

Posted on August 28, 2019 by

Reports today about FBI raids on the homes of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones who is under investigation in a nationwide corruption sweep.

MICHIGAN – FBI and IRS agents raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones in metro Detroit early Wednesday as part of a nationwide sweep of sites tied to the autoworker union.

Agents also raided the California home of Dennis Williams, who preceded Jones as UAW chief; the union’s northern Michigan conference center; and additional UAW locations in Wisconsin and Missouri.

The raids were a major step as federal officials ramped up their corruption investigation of the autoworkers union — which is in the midst of contract negotiations with Detroit automakers.

As many as a dozen agents collected evidence from Jones’ home on Wildrose Drive in Canton, and would remain there “as long as it takes,” Special Agent Mara Schneider said from the site late in the morning. The search lasted six hours. (read more)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dept Of Justice, FBI, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized, Union Activity - ALL. Bookmark the permalink.

59 Responses to FBI and IRS Raid Home of UAW President Gary Jones – Find “Bundles of Cash” – Nationwide Union Corruption Sweep…

      • Pedro Morales says:
        August 28, 2019 at 4:51 pm

        BREAKING NEWS—–
        Lawrence O’Donnell is reporting on MSNBC-MS13 that a source tells him that President Trump and Russian oligarchs planted the cash at Gary Jone’s house on his way to the G7 meetings last week. Rachel Maddow is confirming the story. Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and McCabe have also confirmed the reports.

        Like

        Reply
    • ilcon says:
      August 28, 2019 at 3:50 pm

      Cricket?

      Like

      Reply
    • Whitehouse Clown says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      Ask Oscar Meyer

      Like

      Reply
    • stella says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      Different union.

      Like

      Reply
    • Bulldog84 says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      They didn’t find Jimmy, but I bet Jimmy is still on the union payroll.

      Like

      Reply
    • mtnforge says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      “The Resistance” wants to stop another constitutional election process, stop us Deplorable’s and Mr. Trump’s MAGA, well that is hardball palace coup stuff your attempting.
      Thing is with these clowns they are all totally corrupt. Did I say they are totally corrupt? Yes, they are, so much so they think they exist in a vacuum. That they are untouchable.

      Key to everything: Just Follow The Money
      Money is the lifeblood of clowns.
      It is easy to follow, because they are all corrupt.
      In fact nothing could be easier.
      Sitting ducks.
      Without money, corrupt money, cause these clowns would not recognize a hard earned honest dollar if it was crazy glued to their foreheads, they have nothing. They are nothing.

      Notice President Trump’s method to his awesome god emperor madness?
      He sicks the rule of law on his/our enemies.
      Shuts them up every time.
      None of them can survive hanging their own rancid petards, they can not, because they are so utterly corrupt they have no redeeming qualities or character as people, or is that vice versa?
      No matter.
      To the clowns it is all about the money.
      Gimme duh money!
      It is why elections.
      Us Deplorable’s spoiled their little corrupt party by refusing them our consent.
      It scares the living crap out of them.
      It also pre-sages the shut down of the stream of money.
      Hit them in key nexus and choke off the money conduit really cramps their corrupt style.
      Besides, the FBI is in BIG trouble, if they all are to have one of those nice cushy high dollar/benefit government day care for adults jobs, they have to begin redeeming themselves. That means they know where the chickens roost, and what bones are in what closets. They all know. O’l Mr. Trump understands organized crime, he is from the big apple, you can bet he does. So all he has to do is let it be known, you start to go after these clowns, most will be forgiven if you stay on the straight and narrow, and we can all get on with MAGA.
      It Real Politik Comrades.
      It works.
      Just Follow The Money.

      (besides, the left and the cucks are essentially dead broke, bankrupt in every sense of the meaning too. they are relying on corporate crony money, and like all corrupt mandarin’s and other organized crime syndicates, charity only goes so far. that tap of google/faceborg/globalist wealth they all have stolen thru strip mining us Deplorable’s, that charity is not like the bottomless public feed trough of federal/state ill gotten/used funds these clowns no longer have unlimited access to now that there is a real god emperor in town. Trump is pretty close to taking full power. He has to do something about the treasonous Fed clowns and their family globalist bankster cartel. That looks like it is next. Winning is awesome!)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Surprise! Not

    Like

    Reply
  3. sarasotosfan says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Oh, my. Looks like some Democrat candidates just lost a funding source.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    I won’t be making popcorn for this. Please wake me up when they round up some deserving Senators and Congressmen.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • De Oppresso Liber says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      No doubt…..of which there are scores (at least!).

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:14 pm

      ….And when they release the Unredacted Documents that are in list compiled by Sundance.

      Until then, although I applaud the effort IF (and thats a BIG IF) this results in prosecutions and significant prison terms.

      But otherwise this smells like chaff (misdirection) from the Muh Russia / Spy-gate / FISA-gate scandal that they and the DOJ are continuing to cover up..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • RobInPA says:
        August 28, 2019 at 4:38 pm

        Yep!

        Just like the big horrible ‘college admissions’ case that the “TOP. MEN.” at the FBI were able to crack, riggggght at the same time coincidntally that the ant-Semites in congress were spewing their garbage which pelosi and her ilk did NOTHING about.

        That oh so surprising scandal took up four weeks of the entire news cycle.

        Imagine that?!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Elric VIII says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    What about Trumka? The AFL-CIO is an umbrella organization for a lot of these corrupt unions. And Trumka got started with the UMW. Tell me that he doesn’t have something to hide.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Vegas Guy says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Guess Union Dues could be a bit less so all that excess cash doesn’t need to be “safely” held by these so called “Officials”…..Members should rejoice….LOL

    Like

    Reply
  7. BucketheadBaptist says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Love the timing… just before Labor Day.

    HA!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Chimpy says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    I didn’t see CNN set up on the street before the FBI arrived. What went wrong?

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. Jersey814 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    One corrupt organization raiding another.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Look at this hand…..What’s in the other hand? Cover for what?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. snellvillebob says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    I thought all the automakers moved out of Detroit to get away from the union?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Bendix says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    This is the kind of stuff the FBI could have and should have been doing, all along.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. jersey814 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    One corrupt organization investigating another.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Comrade Mope says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      Could Director Wray be driving a wedge between UAW rank and file and the President?
      If the FBI doesn’t arrest candidates before elections, why are they arresting this guy before a negotiation? Poor timing.

      Like

      Reply
      • SharonKinDC says:
        August 28, 2019 at 4:33 pm

        Having read a full article at the Freep, they’ve had a couple of lower level cases get settled and one guy was being arraigned today. Methinks, the lower level ones ratted out the higher ups and the timing is what it is, not connected with anything other than the timing of the original indictments and subsequent plea deals.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • SharonKinDC says:
          August 28, 2019 at 4:36 pm

          Oh, reading the comments at the Freep article, plenty of life long UAW guys are and have been thoroughly disgusted w/ UAW leadership. A while back they switched from a direct membership vote of members to leadership positions to delegates doing the electing. Unsurprisingly, UAW leadership became a very rarified club…and the members weren’t in it. The Union is even building the retired UAW president a VERY nice ‘cottage’ on the deluxe grounds of the membership ‘club’ which no rank and file member ever sees.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • ann says:
          August 28, 2019 at 4:42 pm

          Sharon,
          So the Bureau’s investigation is not politically motivated?

          If so, that’s great news.

          Like

          Reply
  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Unions, both public and private, have become nothing but a racket, enriching those at the top. Not too mention public sector unions are also nothing but leftist/democrat operations working to advance the “progressive” agenda

    No more public sector unions, and the private sector should have actual workers representing it, with a few trusted lawyers at negotiations

    At one time unions were a noble idea and were needed, but like most things where money is concerned, organized crime of a political nature sticks it corrupt nose into it

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Sentient says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    In Jones’ defense, it probably wasn’t his cash. It was just cash he was going to use to bribe politicians.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. donnyvee says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    If you want to find democrat corruption, look for the union label.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. billrla says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Must have been one of those “factory cash” deals.

    Like

    Reply
  18. summerscauldron says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    How much of that cash came from the theft Obama perpetrated on GM shareholders? Obama forcefully robbed GM shareholders to give to the UAW.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. mazziflol says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    UAW member Sean Crawford, who works at GM’s Flint Assembly plant, said the news will have a “really negative impact” on bargaining.

    “Call me cynical but I feel the Trump administration willfully timed this to coincide with our negotiations so that the union would lose faith in the leadership,” said Crawford.

    “We’re getting ready to go into one of the biggest negotiations of our lifetime and we’re possibly going to lose faith in our union.”

    Like

    Reply
  20. steviedawn says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    I’m shocked I tell you! Shocked!!!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Patriot1783 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Paul Ryan’s recent move from Wisconsin was perfect timing.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Liz says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Why can’t I comment on other peoples posts without signing up for an account? Yet I can comment all I want if I just make a new post? Makes zero sense fix this please.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. MicD says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Epstein who?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Ellie says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    The timing of this is very strange.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dixie says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      Another attempt to make President Trump look bad. IMO, the traitors in the IRS and FIB probably set him up to look like the fall guy.

      Like

      Reply
    • gary says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      who knows what barr and durham have unearthed. i imagine this investigation has been ongoing. just took barr to initiate it. like greg craigs indictment and mccabes case kicked back to the main DOJ.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Dee Paul Deje says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    A message from the Deep State to the union leadership to reign in their MAGA supporting members?

    Like

    Reply
  26. ElGato says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    I wonder how much cash is funneled through the unions for democrat votes. This might get interesting. RICO anyone?

    Like

    Reply
  27. peace says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    NEA, AFT next??

    Like

    Reply
  28. Kleen says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    My personal experience working for a private company, under Union dictatorship was traumatic.( I was young in my 20’s)

    These people are hard core radical communists. The violent kind

    I once caught a fellow union member tampering with people’s food

    Long story short, after I went to the company to report the illegal act, I was told the following by my Union Rep:

    “The last person who reported a fellow Union member to the company, had their car and property vandalized, their personal identity documents released online to scammers, if I were you I would withdraw the complaint”

    I resigned and I was scared, I did not have money to hire a lawyer or to even think about taking these people on. When I hear people defending Unions I have to question their character.

    There may be a few good Unions out there, but mostly they are communists and use threats to get what they want.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. iwasthere says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Better put the poor guy on better suicide watch than Epstein.

    Like

    Reply
  30. buanadha says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    I get the feeling that Barr is like Sean Connery in the Untouchables and Trump is a bit like Elliott Ness — Barr KNOWS where all the corruption is and just needs Trump’s backing to go get it. Nobody’s every been willing to take the beating to root it out.. until Trump got here.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s