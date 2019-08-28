FBI and IRS Raid Home of UAW President Gary Jones – Find “Bundles of Cash” – Nationwide Union Corruption Sweep…

Reports today about FBI raids on the homes of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones who is under investigation in a nationwide corruption sweep.
MICHIGAN – FBI and IRS agents raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones in metro Detroit early Wednesday as part of a nationwide sweep of sites tied to the autoworker union.
Agents also raided the California home of Dennis Williams, who preceded Jones as UAW chief; the union’s northern Michigan conference center; and additional UAW locations in Wisconsin and Missouri.
The raids were a major step as federal officials ramped up their corruption investigation of the autoworkers union — which is in the midst of contract negotiations with Detroit automakers.
As many as a dozen agents collected evidence from Jones’ home on Wildrose Drive in Canton, and would remain there “as long as it takes,” Special Agent Mara Schneider said from the site late in the morning. The search lasted six hours. (read more)
Did they find Jimmy?
😂😂
BREAKING NEWS—–
Lawrence O’Donnell is reporting on MSNBC-MS13 that a source tells him that President Trump and Russian oligarchs planted the cash at Gary Jone’s house on his way to the G7 meetings last week. Rachel Maddow is confirming the story. Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and McCabe have also confirmed the reports.
Cricket?
Ask Oscar Meyer
Different union.
They didn’t find Jimmy, but I bet Jimmy is still on the union payroll.
And voting.
“The Resistance” wants to stop another constitutional election process, stop us Deplorable’s and Mr. Trump’s MAGA, well that is hardball palace coup stuff your attempting.
Thing is with these clowns they are all totally corrupt. Did I say they are totally corrupt? Yes, they are, so much so they think they exist in a vacuum. That they are untouchable.
Key to everything: Just Follow The Money
Money is the lifeblood of clowns.
It is easy to follow, because they are all corrupt.
In fact nothing could be easier.
Sitting ducks.
Without money, corrupt money, cause these clowns would not recognize a hard earned honest dollar if it was crazy glued to their foreheads, they have nothing. They are nothing.
Notice President Trump’s method to his awesome god emperor madness?
He sicks the rule of law on his/our enemies.
Shuts them up every time.
None of them can survive hanging their own rancid petards, they can not, because they are so utterly corrupt they have no redeeming qualities or character as people, or is that vice versa?
No matter.
To the clowns it is all about the money.
Gimme duh money!
It is why elections.
Us Deplorable’s spoiled their little corrupt party by refusing them our consent.
It scares the living crap out of them.
It also pre-sages the shut down of the stream of money.
Hit them in key nexus and choke off the money conduit really cramps their corrupt style.
Besides, the FBI is in BIG trouble, if they all are to have one of those nice cushy high dollar/benefit government day care for adults jobs, they have to begin redeeming themselves. That means they know where the chickens roost, and what bones are in what closets. They all know. O’l Mr. Trump understands organized crime, he is from the big apple, you can bet he does. So all he has to do is let it be known, you start to go after these clowns, most will be forgiven if you stay on the straight and narrow, and we can all get on with MAGA.
It Real Politik Comrades.
It works.
Just Follow The Money.
(besides, the left and the cucks are essentially dead broke, bankrupt in every sense of the meaning too. they are relying on corporate crony money, and like all corrupt mandarin’s and other organized crime syndicates, charity only goes so far. that tap of google/faceborg/globalist wealth they all have stolen thru strip mining us Deplorable’s, that charity is not like the bottomless public feed trough of federal/state ill gotten/used funds these clowns no longer have unlimited access to now that there is a real god emperor in town. Trump is pretty close to taking full power. He has to do something about the treasonous Fed clowns and their family globalist bankster cartel. That looks like it is next. Winning is awesome!)
Surprise! Not
Oh, my. Looks like some Democrat candidates just lost a funding source.
The still have old man Soros and his punk kid…
I won’t be making popcorn for this. Please wake me up when they round up some deserving Senators and Congressmen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
No doubt…..of which there are scores (at least!).
…..include Governors/
think CA, NY, NJ etc…..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_governors
Isn't that the sorry, pathetic, damn truth? The level of corruption infesting our national government trickles down, in one way or another, to nearly every state government as well. The true Culture of Corruption has been ongoing for many, many ears indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….And when they release the Unredacted Documents that are in list compiled by Sundance.
Until then, although I applaud the effort IF (and thats a BIG IF) this results in prosecutions and significant prison terms.
But otherwise this smells like chaff (misdirection) from the Muh Russia / Spy-gate / FISA-gate scandal that they and the DOJ are continuing to cover up..
Yep!
Just like the big horrible ‘college admissions’ case that the “TOP. MEN.” at the FBI were able to crack, riggggght at the same time coincidntally that the ant-Semites in congress were spewing their garbage which pelosi and her ilk did NOTHING about.
That oh so surprising scandal took up four weeks of the entire news cycle.
Imagine that?!
What about Trumka? The AFL-CIO is an umbrella organization for a lot of these corrupt unions. And Trumka got started with the UMW. Tell me that he doesn’t have something to hide.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Guess Union Dues could be a bit less so all that excess cash doesn’t need to be “safely” held by these so called “Officials”…..Members should rejoice….LOL
Love the timing… just before Labor Day.
HA!
I didn't see CNN set up on the street before the FBI arrived. What went wrong?
LikeLiked by 16 people
One corrupt organization raiding another.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Look, Squirrel!
Look at this hand…..What’s in the other hand? Cover for what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought all the automakers moved out of Detroit to get away from the union?
This is the kind of stuff the FBI could have and should have been doing, all along.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One corrupt organization investigating another.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could Director Wray be driving a wedge between UAW rank and file and the President?
If the FBI doesn’t arrest candidates before elections, why are they arresting this guy before a negotiation? Poor timing.
Having read a full article at the Freep, they've had a couple of lower level cases get settled and one guy was being arraigned today. Methinks, the lower level ones ratted out the higher ups and the timing is what it is, not connected with anything other than the timing of the original indictments and subsequent plea deals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, reading the comments at the Freep article, plenty of life long UAW guys are and have been thoroughly disgusted w/ UAW leadership. A while back they switched from a direct membership vote of members to leadership positions to delegates doing the electing. Unsurprisingly, UAW leadership became a very rarified club…and the members weren't in it. The Union is even building the retired UAW president a VERY nice 'cottage' on the deluxe grounds of the membership 'club' which no rank and file member ever sees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sharon,
So the Bureau’s investigation is not politically motivated?
If so, that’s great news.
Unions, both public and private, have become nothing but a racket, enriching those at the top. Not too mention public sector unions are also nothing but leftist/democrat operations working to advance the “progressive” agenda
No more public sector unions, and the private sector should have actual workers representing it, with a few trusted lawyers at negotiations
At one time unions were a noble idea and were needed, but like most things where money is concerned, organized crime of a political nature sticks it corrupt nose into it
LikeLiked by 8 people
Couldn’t say it better. ✅
And one of the reasons companies NOT giving the companies a pass, just sayin’) went to China-they must of got tired of processing grievances over ridiculous stuff.
In Jones’ defense, it probably wasn’t his cash. It was just cash he was going to use to bribe politicians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He hadn’t laundered it yet.
Or cash from politicians to buy votes.
If you want to find democrat corruption, look for the union label.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must have been one of those “factory cash” deals.
How much of that cash came from the theft Obama perpetrated on GM shareholders? Obama forcefully robbed GM shareholders to give to the UAW.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did they find it in the freezer? Maybe some pols need to be raided at 4 AM, no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
UAW member Sean Crawford, who works at GM’s Flint Assembly plant, said the news will have a “really negative impact” on bargaining.
“Call me cynical but I feel the Trump administration willfully timed this to coincide with our negotiations so that the union would lose faith in the leadership,” said Crawford.
“We’re getting ready to go into one of the biggest negotiations of our lifetime and we’re possibly going to lose faith in our union.”
That’s right….Blame it on President Trump ……/s
Lose faith in your union? Shouldn't you be happy to learn that these sleezebags were hoarding cash? Cash which was probably used to conduct criminal bribes? I guess not, since you think it was for your own good. SMH
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m shocked I tell you! Shocked!!!
Paul Ryan’s recent move from Wisconsin was perfect timing.
Why can’t I comment on other peoples posts without signing up for an account? Yet I can comment all I want if I just make a new post? Makes zero sense fix this please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The timing of this is very strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another attempt to make President Trump look bad. IMO, the traitors in the IRS and FIB probably set him up to look like the fall guy.
who knows what barr and durham have unearthed. i imagine this investigation has been ongoing. just took barr to initiate it. like greg craigs indictment and mccabes case kicked back to the main DOJ.
A message from the Deep State to the union leadership to reign in their MAGA supporting members?
I wonder how much cash is funneled through the unions for democrat votes. This might get interesting. RICO anyone?
NEA, AFT next??
My personal experience working for a private company, under Union dictatorship was traumatic.( I was young in my 20’s)
These people are hard core radical communists. The violent kind
I once caught a fellow union member tampering with people’s food
Long story short, after I went to the company to report the illegal act, I was told the following by my Union Rep:
“The last person who reported a fellow Union member to the company, had their car and property vandalized, their personal identity documents released online to scammers, if I were you I would withdraw the complaint”
I resigned and I was scared, I did not have money to hire a lawyer or to even think about taking these people on. When I hear people defending Unions I have to question their character.
There may be a few good Unions out there, but mostly they are communists and use threats to get what they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better put the poor guy on better suicide watch than Epstein.
I get the feeling that Barr is like Sean Connery in the Untouchables and Trump is a bit like Elliott Ness — Barr KNOWS where all the corruption is and just needs Trump's backing to go get it. Nobody's every been willing to take the beating to root it out.. until Trump got here.
