Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Endorses Joe Biden – The Big Picture Challenge for Bernie…

Michigan and the subsequent 125 Democrat delegates is a critical state for the presidential primary contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), and Washington State (89) all vote next Tuesday March 10th.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden, an advocate for outsourcing U.S. jobs via corrupt trade deals, is hoping to leverage his phony pro-union bona-fides & crush Bernie Sanders in Michigan.
However, Bernie has a strong ground team in Michigan, understands the importance in delegate accumulation, and also knows it is critical to defeat the ‘unelectable‘ narrative the DNC Club has deployed against him.
Michigan is also critical for Bernie because his positions on Cuba have damaged his hopes in Florida (219 delegates) voting on March 17th.
If Bernie is going to mount a progressive charge against the power of the DNC apparatus he needs a strong outcome from working class voters in Michigan, Illinois (155) and Ohio (136 delegates). The primary contests in Illinois and Ohio are held on March 17th along with Florida.
Into this critical moment comes Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer who is: (a) part of the professional party apparatus; and (b) endorsing the party candidate, Joe Biden.
MICHIGAN – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Thursday endorsed Joe Biden for president, a significant boost for the former vice president ahead of next week’s primary in the Wolverine State.
Whitmer, whose state’s primary will allocate 125 pledged delegates, cast Biden as an advocate for working families, citing his work on health care, bailing out the auto industry and more during his time in the Obama administration.
“Working families in Michigan need a president who will show up and fight for them, and Joe Biden has proven time and again that he has our backs,” she said in a statement. “Michiganders have grit. We’re tough. We know what it’s like to be overlooked and counted out. And we know that when you get knocked down, you pick yourself up and get back to work. Joe Biden has been right there with us in the tough fights.” (read more)
In many ways the 2020 Democrat primary is even more difficult for Bernie because the potential for his success is/was higher. In 2016 the Club apparatus knew Bernie Sanders was positioned as a primary candidate in name only. The Club had already structured a pre-determined outcome; a road-map specifically designed for Hillary Clinton.
In 2016 DNC Club leadership didn’t initially pay too much attention to Bernie early in the primary because they never gave him a chance. It was only after the primary race was well underway; and seeing an actual fire under the grassroots support he carried; that the Club realized Sanders was factually a threat. Once the machine moved internally to eliminate Bernie as a possibility…. the rest -as they say- became history.
This year the Club obviously took Bernie very seriously and pre-positioned a multitude of defensive systems, all very well funded, to diminish him.
Team Bernie needs a win or split decision in Michigan (125 delegates) and Washington State (89 delegates)… because Idaho (20), North Dakota (14), Missouri (68), and Mississippi (36), are far less favorable.
The importance of Michigan on March 10th, and the alignment of the professionally-black caucus behind Biden, appears to be why Bernie is ceding Mississippi in the south and cancelling trips.
(Via Bloomberg) Bernie Sanders canceled a campaign trip to Mississippi scheduled for Friday and will instead campaign in Michigan, an aide said Thursday. The move means that Sanders is effectively ceding votes in the South to Joe Biden.
Sanders was supposed to campaign on Friday with Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, who endorsed the Vermont senator.
But, after losing 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday, Sanders is redirecting his focus to Michigan, which holds its primary contest on Tuesday. Biden had particularly strong performances across the South on Tuesday, lifted by overwhelming support from black voters, and is expected to easily win Mississippi on Tuesday.
Sanders won a surprise victory in the Michigan primary in 2016, and the state will be critical to his ability to catch up to Biden, who overtook him in delegates after Super Tuesday.(read more)
This landscape is why the duplicity of Elizabeth Warren is particularly painful for the loyal Bernie Sanders supporters. It would be immensely valuable for Elizabeth Warren to join with Sanders and mount a united progressive charge into the state of Michigan.
With both Sanders and Warren assembling their coalitions in Michigan a win would be much more likely. However, the Club knows exactly this point…. And that is exactly why Liawatha is following Club directions and not endorsing Bernie.
The positive for Sanders is the DNC rule-changes that make every state proportional in delegate distribution. If Sanders can stay a close second in states he does not win and simultaneously expand large margins in the states he does win, then he has a viable path against the machine. However, this approach requires BIG wins in BIG delegate-rich states.
Essentially that’s Bernie’s delegate road-map to the convention:
(1) stay a close second place in the smaller states that he loses; and
(2) have big wins in the big states where he has larger networks.
With that in mind the Sanders campaign likely regrets some of the recent remarks about Cuba that made Miami-Dade voters twitchy. It will be interesting to watch what Team Bernie does in Florida; Bernie cannot concede 219 delegates and still hope to win the nomination, even with optimism toward Ohio (136) and Illinois (155).
March 10th and March 17th are critical dates for Bernie Sanders….
I’ve seen that dumb Michigan Governor and wondered how the heck did that brainless woman get elected. 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
That was the result of the MSM POUNDING RUSSIA COLLUSION 24/7 for 2 years right up to the election in 2018….
Dems seething mad at losing in 2016 – and now fed horse-hockey for 24 months, came out in droves…
Dear Mr President Trump,
Sir, I love that for years now you have mastered the art of name branding and as a favor to me being we are now down to two B’s, Bernie and Biden, would you mind branding them both as “Beavis and Butthead”. I do believe the names fit.
Respectfully,
VoteAllIncumbantsOut
Beavis & Butthead – – – hilarious!
In a sop to football — The killer B’s — of the economy!
Baseball. Houston Astros around the turn of the century.
Biggio, Bagwell, Berkman (or Bell).
Here’s why the Uni-party hates Trump, he’s destroying their cash cow.
This scene explains it best, us and THEM!
I live here, they tied a bunch of Proposals to the 2018 election. Mainly making pot legal. So that is one reason.
Makes me sick.
That’s exactly how a democrat is now Commish of Agriculture in Florida, rather than a guy that knew Ag (Dept of Ag also controls the CCW permits in FL). Soros money came in for her and Gillum. If you look at a map they pulled in all the stoners in otherwise red counties.
Her slogan was “Water, Weed’, and something else that I don’t remember.
Dangle pot in front of them and they’ll follow you anywhere. (cf. Bernie Bros).
Legalizing pot and a RINO challenger were on the 2018 ballot. The pot smokers got what they wanted and won’t be back again. Whittmer lied about not raising taxes to ‘fix the damn roads’ and tried to raise the gas tax by $.45 immediately. She was shot down by the GOP state house and senate. If the GOP fields a better candidate, maybe we can beat her in 2022.
Another great piece, Sundance! Although I’m wondering what sort of payout has been pre-arranged for Bernie this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m betting Martha’s Vinyard oceanfront this time.
Super Socialism versus Senile Socialism. What a choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t wait for the DNC convention. Milwaukee will be a riot, literally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sound you hear in the distance is the plotting of the Bernie Bros. LOL
This went even better than expected. The Dems are about to be in an all-out civil war. LOL
Come join us in MKE. We’ll be easy to find. Just look for the red ‘Make America Holy Again’ hats and American flags. The more the merrier he-he!
Go Bernie! Never thought I’d write *that*.
Biden is insufferable, attention drawn to his dementia distracts from what a corrupt hypocrite he is!
Remember in the 2016 Democrat Primary in Michigan, – when the polls had Hillary ahead of Bernie by 18 points 2 days before the vote… – and Bernie beat her by 1 or 2 points…
Good days… ;).
The Kommie already blew it in Florida, was this by design or by accident?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He legitimately thinks Castro was good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Understood but only a huge fool would alienate all the Spanish speaking people in Florida.
Bernie isn’t stupid.
How many DSA Leftists have you talked to? They say stupid things constantly!
LikeLike
Bernie is done. His comments about the Castro regime likely cost him the race. Ignorant people will fall for the idea of a socialist economic system, but even many of those have a problem with him defending dictators and their regimes. The last debate was the turning point for his campaign. The establishment, smelling blood in the water chose that moment to capitalize and coalesce around a candidate. I don’t think they went into the campaign season thinking it was going to be Biden. I still think it was supposed to be “Pete” or “Warren”, but none of them gained traction, so Biden became the default candidate and hence where we are today. Bernie doesn’t have any fight left in him. He’ll give speeches taking about his “revolution”, but for all intents and purposes, he’s done. He’ll lose both NY and Fl by 35+%.
So funny hearing this Governor…don’t know why they voted her in but sometimes, it’s never a real contest…Michigan can definitely do better!
Let’s see if Crazy Bernie can really consolidate the “Progressives”…Pocahontas looks like she’s undecided!
Warren is 100% DNC establishment. She’s one of the biggest frauds in DC and that’s saying something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Biden ultimately gains the nomination how will they continue to hide his constant strange behavior? How can they possibly allow him on a debate stage against President Trump? I am guessing there will not be a debate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie is in bad shape
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has lost a lot of weight too.
He did!
He’s been flying First Class or private jets, but still he’s too old for this, imo.
The risk factors for this gentleman being infected by the CONVID-19 is off the chart. He’s very elderly, was recently in receipt of two stents and had a myocardial infarct only months ago. His pulmonary function is obviously impaired, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing being the two most obvious, although I would bet his O2 numbers are low. His colour is bad and he has to be on life sustaining meds as he didn’t just have one nonfunctional vessel on admittance to the hospital, he had eight.
The dirty little secret is that too many of our meds are developed in America and then shipped over to China to be cheaply mass produced, and too many of those meds are life sustaining.
The trouble with the top people at the ticket for the Dems is that nobody cares enough for them to, in one case tell him he’s dementing faster than my cheese, and the other one is going to drop dead if he has to keep standing for any length of time.
Bernie isn’t trying to avoid prison by pretending to run for President, like Creepy Joe is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully someone tweets something along that line on Biden’s Twitter page.
All I want is the joy of a brokered DNC! Bernie supporters are going to lose it, and by losing it, I take them at their word when they say they’re going to burn down Milwaukee.
I don’t look forward to the burning and the looting and the police bashing their heads in. I lied, I do look forward to the latter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No brokered convention — Bernie already said he’d support the candidate with the largest plurality going to the convention. He’s trying to make Biden camp publicly fall for this trap ( and have to support Bernie if it is him). Good try, but they won’t bite, why bite when Bernie already gave the game away!!! If Biden does have a plurality then Bernie steps aside and no brokered convention. Bernie would be a great negotiator as President — NOT!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh I remember the good ole days when Hill was literally stumbling/Falling/odd eye and face movements and when you thought it couldn’t get more bizarre, sleepy Joe out in the public eye, obviously ongoing/developing Organic Brain Disease and word salad out of his mouth with every turn is the Lefts champion!!! So Michigan is a die on the vine state and they are cool with more taxes to truly ram it home to total disaster. Can sleepy Joe breath NEW life into Michigan? Maybe Joe just brought her a great smelling shampoo so he could sniff her hair while she giggles. SMH
SD, great analysis on Crazy’s possible campaign strategy, assuming Crazy wants to win. Me thinks Crazy is just another useful idiot (umm, candidate) of the Club. He represents the outspoken loud socialist/communist voice which made Cankles and now Gropin Joe appear moderate. They all have the same agenda. Govt takeover of everything so they can ration out resources while they live in unlimited luxury.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s the perfect Dem candidate. He can’t reason or think two sentences ahead.
This is a treasure trove for the DS. He can’t win or even speak without them.
If you thought the handlers kept Hillary sequestered, Joe won’t see the light of day till the debates. Even then he they will have an excuse for him not too do them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It was back in early February when we last heard from Michael Moore, wasn’t it?
He was outraged over a billionaire buying his way into the debates, he got locked out of a dinner, and then he got quiet about the injustice to Bernie Sanders.
He was back in the news this week complaining about South Carolina:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/michael-moore-south-carolina-not-representative
as to how michigan got whitmer, well, the R party ran a bad candidate. the man who failed , when he had all he needed to succeed, failed to adequately prosecute anyone responsible for Flint et al.
as to how bernie got michigan last time around, well, i was on the ground collecting signatures. as near every door we had been told we could knock on was a trump supporter ( by that time hillary had her hooks into such things) we just walked around neighborhoods holding up signs.
whitmer wants us to have the highest gas taxes in the nation to “fix the roads” in detroit. not going over well with anybody here outside of detroit.
our do nothing “Senator Gary Peters, ranking member on the Homeland Security” thingie is ripe for a fall.
i am reasonably certain more of my neighbors will show up simply to vote trump in the primary as we really don’t care about anyone on the other side of the ballot.
I would not underestimate the devotion of Bernie’s brigade. There are lots of big schools in Michigan and his snowflakes will be at blizzard strength for what is being depicted as Bernie’s last stand. Something also tells me that the ticking time bomb of Burisma/Ukraine corruption is about to start detonating, starting with a few hand grenades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, if either Biden or Sanders’ health fails post-convention and they drop out, is their VP pick automatically elevated to the top of the ticket?
Are there officials rules for that scenario?
