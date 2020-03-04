VP Mike Pence Holds White House Press Briefing With Coronavirus Task Force – Video

Posted on March 4, 2020 by

The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Earlier today Vice-President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force held a press conference. [Video Below]

8 Responses to VP Mike Pence Holds White House Press Briefing With Coronavirus Task Force – Video

  1. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      March 4, 2020 at 8:12 pm

      Sorry -posted in wrong section.

    • California Joe says:
      March 4, 2020 at 8:36 pm

      Of course! Had President Trump or any of his Republican colleagues said what Schumer said threatening two Supreme Court Justices the Chief Justice (Roberts) would have held him in contempt of court and arrested by a US Marshal. However, since Schumer is a member of a protected group and a Democrat all he got from Roberts was a pathetic wimpy three sentence tweet.

  2. Azrajo says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    He is making them an offer he thinks they can’t refuse. 🧐

  3. maggiemoowho says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    If the media would report every flu death, it would sound much worse. I’m still not sure what to think about this virus. Sadly the hype seems to be coming out of Democrat states and that only means that there is an agenda behind scaring people and effecting the markets. That said, i’d like to propose fining people who don’t cover their damn mouth or nose when they cough in public. Yes it seems extreme, but I flew home this past weekend for my parents 65th anniversary(so I couldn’t stay home) and I can’t tell how many walking petri dishes didn’t cover their mouth or nose as they spewed their germs into the air. Needless to say, i’m now sick as a dog, ready to cough up a damn lung any minute and my eyes feel like they are going to fall out of their sockets. Guess I should have wore a mask to protect myself from all the rude coughers and sneezers.

  4. Don McAro says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Good to see Ben Carson… I was asking why he was not involved the other day…

  5. mandy says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    ” AIPAC Says Some Attendees Were Possibly in Contact With NY Coronavirus Patient

    DC health officials say there’s no reason to ‘sound the alarm,’ according to AIPAC

    Some of the thousands of people who attended the The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s conference in Washington, D.C., this week were possibly exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus before they went to the pro-Israel lobbying group’s event.”

    more at link:

    https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/aipac-says-some-attendees-were-possibly-in-contact-with-ny-coronavirus-patient/2231672/

  6. calbear84 says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    The fear mongering media can’t touch President Trump!
    Doesn’t matter is it’s a hurricane, border invasion, pathogen or terrorist, he’s way out ahead of the threat. His response to the COVID-19 crisis should be studied by all future administrations as a textbook example of how government SHOULD work!

