The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Earlier today Vice-President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force held a press conference. [Video Below]
Of course! Had President Trump or any of his Republican colleagues said what Schumer said threatening two Supreme Court Justices the Chief Justice (Roberts) would have held him in contempt of court and arrested by a US Marshal. However, since Schumer is a member of a protected group and a Democrat all he got from Roberts was a pathetic wimpy three sentence tweet.
He is making them an offer he thinks they can’t refuse. 🧐
If the media would report every flu death, it would sound much worse. I’m still not sure what to think about this virus. Sadly the hype seems to be coming out of Democrat states and that only means that there is an agenda behind scaring people and effecting the markets. That said, i’d like to propose fining people who don’t cover their damn mouth or nose when they cough in public. Yes it seems extreme, but I flew home this past weekend for my parents 65th anniversary(so I couldn’t stay home) and I can’t tell how many walking petri dishes didn’t cover their mouth or nose as they spewed their germs into the air. Needless to say, i’m now sick as a dog, ready to cough up a damn lung any minute and my eyes feel like they are going to fall out of their sockets. Guess I should have wore a mask to protect myself from all the rude coughers and sneezers.
Good to see Ben Carson… I was asking why he was not involved the other day…
” AIPAC Says Some Attendees Were Possibly in Contact With NY Coronavirus Patient
DC health officials say there’s no reason to ‘sound the alarm,’ according to AIPAC
Some of the thousands of people who attended the The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s conference in Washington, D.C., this week were possibly exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus before they went to the pro-Israel lobbying group’s event.”
more at link:
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/aipac-says-some-attendees-were-possibly-in-contact-with-ny-coronavirus-patient/2231672/
The fear mongering media can’t touch President Trump!
Doesn’t matter is it’s a hurricane, border invasion, pathogen or terrorist, he’s way out ahead of the threat. His response to the COVID-19 crisis should be studied by all future administrations as a textbook example of how government SHOULD work!
