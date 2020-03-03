Super Tuesday – Ground Reports and Open Discussion – 1,344 Delegates Available

Today is Super Tuesday where 14 states and two territories vote in the presidential primary (listed below). There are a total of 1,320 delegates up for grabs representing 34 percent of all available delegates. Approximately 40 percent of all American voters will be voting today. At the end of today we will likely have an even better idea of whether the DNC will end up with a brokered convention.

Bernie Sanders is hoping for at least 50 percent of the total available delegates with a heavy focus on Texas, California, Massachusetts and Minnesota. Club Favorite Joe Biden is hoping for a strong showing in southern states, and second-place proportional delegates in Texas and California. Biden and Bloomberg are hoping to block Bernie. Mini-mike has staked his reputation and spent $500 million to win delegates today from anywhere.

However, Elizabeth Warren is hoping to become a very important king-maker by gathering just enough of the delegates Bernie needs & then entering talks with both sides.

Below you will find a list of states voting today along with the number of delegates for each state and territory. If you are voting today feel free to share your ground report. What’s the turnout like in your local precinct?

♦Alabama: Open primary, with 52 pledged delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦American Samoa: Open caucus, with the territory awarding six delegates on the basis of the results of the caucuses.

♦Arkansas: Open primary, with 31 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦California: Semi-closed primary -only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- with the 415 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Colorado: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- with 67 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Democrats Abroad: Open primary in which any U.S. citizen living abroad who is a member of Democrats Abroad can participate, with the 13 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Maine: Closed primary –only Democrats can cast a ballot- 24 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Massachusetts: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- 91 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Minnesota: Open primary, 75 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦North Carolina: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- 110 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Oklahoma: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- 37 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Tennessee: Open primary, 64 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Texas: Open primary, 228 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Utah: Open primary, 29 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Vermont: Open primary, 16 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

♦Virginia: Open primary, 99 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.

~ Current Outlook ~