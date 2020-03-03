Super Tuesday – Ground Reports and Open Discussion – 1,344 Delegates Available

Today is Super Tuesday where 14 states and two territories vote in the presidential primary (listed below). There are a total of 1,320 delegates up for grabs representing 34 percent of all available delegates. Approximately 40 percent of all American voters will be voting today. At the end of today we will likely have an even better idea of whether the DNC will end up with a brokered convention.
Bernie Sanders is hoping for at least 50 percent of the total available delegates with a heavy focus on Texas, California, Massachusetts and Minnesota. Club Favorite Joe Biden is hoping for a strong showing in southern states, and second-place proportional delegates in Texas and California. Biden and Bloomberg are hoping to block Bernie. Mini-mike has staked his reputation and spent $500 million to win delegates today from anywhere.
However, Elizabeth Warren is hoping to become a very important king-maker by gathering just enough of the delegates Bernie needs & then entering talks with both sides.
Below you will find a list of states voting today along with the number of delegates for each state and territory. If you are voting today feel free to share your ground report. What’s the turnout like in your local precinct?
♦Alabama: Open primary, with 52 pledged delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦American Samoa: Open caucus, with the territory awarding six delegates on the basis of the results of the caucuses.
♦Arkansas: Open primary, with 31 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦California: Semi-closed primary -only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- with the 415 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Colorado: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- with 67 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Democrats Abroad: Open primary in which any U.S. citizen living abroad who is a member of Democrats Abroad can participate, with the 13 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Maine: Closed primary –only Democrats can cast a ballot- 24 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Massachusetts: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- 91 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Minnesota: Open primary, 75 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦North Carolina: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- 110 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Oklahoma: Semi-closed primary –only Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot- 37 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Tennessee: Open primary, 64 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Texas: Open primary, 228 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Utah: Open primary, 29 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Vermont: Open primary, 16 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
♦Virginia: Open primary, 99 delegates being awarded on a proportional basis.
Biden’s appeal grows as his dementia advances. A meeting of minds?
A missing of the mind.
A brokered convention refers to a situation in the presidential primary and caucus process where there are not enough delegates obtained for a single candidate to obtain a majority for the presidential nominating convention. Since no candidates receive enough votes on the first ballot to win the nomination, the convention is brokered through political horse-trading and multiple ballots. Just in case someone needs a reminder. I wonder who qualifies to do the “political horse-trading ” and what is used for currency?
I dunno because Bernie will probably have the most delegates.
As Rush has said – the Democrats are looking for the best candidate to lose with – However, as Doctor Robert Epstein stated yesterday – the election is already over as the social media giants have already decided that the Democratic candidate will win by them manipulating through untraceable means social media to push up to 15 million votes towards the Democratic candidate.
We have an uphill battle but that can be overcome if we make sure everyone we know who supports Trumps votes and doesn’t become overconfident – I am worried but optimistic we can win. Make sure you vote Republican all the way down the ballot.
I worry most about Bloomberg.
If there is a brokered convention, he can offer the superdelegates cash loads of money to back their campaigns. And if he is thus the nominee, he is essentially a liberal Republican, able to use his vast wealth to appeal to a wide swath of the electorate, including those who like Trump’s policies but not the man. He is already running ads in PA that present himself as if Trump without a bombastic nature.
And Bloomberg will be adored by the globalists and deep state.
I hope for either Bernie or BIden to get to 50%.
People either love or loathe President Trump. They either dislike or loathe Bloomberg.
If Bloomberg is the nominee a lot of fence sitters will stay home, whereas the people who love the President will make sure to vote.
Sundance! It’s time that Bloomberg went SCORCHED EARTH with his millions of advertising dollars to expose all of Joe Biden’s corruption. ALL OF IT. Now that the other moderates have dropped out.
If he wants to win that’s what he must do. I’d appreciate an article about it. The article would simply outline what Bloomberg must do to win.
What must Bloomberg do? He must destroy Biden’s reputation. Does he want to win? Does he really believe Biden can beat Trump? I doubt he thinks Joe has it in him.
