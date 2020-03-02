Stock Market Roars Back in Response to Overblown Coronavirus Fears – Largest Point Gain Ever…

Corporate media initiated panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.
Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with political purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government. Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.
(VIA CNBC) Stocks rebounded sharply from their worst week since the financial crisis on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its best day in more than a decade. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut rates drove the gains, which accelerated aggressively into the close.
The Dow closed 1,293.96 points higher, or 5.1%, at 26,703.32. The move on a percentage basis was the Dow’s biggest since March 2009. It was the largest-ever points gain for the 30-stock average. (more)
The Coronavirus issue hits on three main points of policy outlined by President Trump since his announcement of candidacy in 2015: (1) The need for secure borders and strong immigration controls. (2) The need to stop reliance on Chinese manufacturing; and (3) The need for the U.S. to have independent control over key sectors of manufacturing; including healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as a matter of national security.
We needed that!!!
Now, let’s see some indictments of various treasonous bastagees to keep the good vibes going!!!
…just do not call Ms . Linda she will tip-toe like Russian ballerina…..Linus..
Well, whaddaya know…it PAYS to trust TRUMP! (I took advantage of the scaredy-cat drop, and increased my equity holdings significantly)
MAGA
Had the best week of my trading career last week and continued today. I love this fear, makes for amazing volatility in the market.
how do you see the rest of the week going? Have we hit bottom?
Today was encouraging. I think overnight Futures will give us a good indication if the Bulls have come to the rescue. They came to the rescue Friday before the close and again today. I can play the market both ways with my patterns so I am not extremely worried. We needed a deep pullback anyway after we have gone up for so long.
Yup, was lucky enough to sneak in Friday and grab more Exxon stock at $48.50 (lowest since 2004) and 7% dividend rate. Exxon has managed to hit $70+ to $101 at some point every single year since 2004.
I’m not a huge fan of Exxon, except when it comes to making a steady profit and dividend income for me over the past 20 years. And if I did not need ‘the sound and steady’ track record income, the opportunities were everywhere Thursday/Friday!
Yet Democrats will still clamor for open borders while conveniently forgetting all the disease and parasites the illegals bring across the border already.
Trump boomerang fully operational. 🇺🇸
Buy Kleenex!!!!!!!!! Not because of coronavirus but because all the Democrats and MSM hosts are crying rivers.
This is really good….But a part of my brain is telling me….
With super Tuesday coming up…the media seems to be going light on this..thus the market bouncing back.
If sanders has a resounding win on Tuesday… The market will stay the course. they have a sanders problem then,,,,less time on the virus…
If Biden does well and they think he can pull it off…I expect nothing but non stop coverage with public panic taking the helm
Hope i work…I give it until Thursday morning
Correction…I hope I’m wrong….I give it until Thursday morning
Had to give Obama credit for the percentage. What was that actual number?
Nice one!
The market went up today because a Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers will hold a teleconference Tuesday to discuss how to respond to the outbreak (lower interest rates) expected.
I think there was a lot of shorting going on early last week.
The initial 2-day plunge seemed artificial to me and my friends. Te remainder of the week was piling on.
Today was fire sale and profit day.
Biggest since March 2009, but look at what Wikipedia has to say about that month:
“The DJIA hit a market low of 6,469.95 on March 6, 2009, having lost over 54% of its value since the October 9, 2007 high The bear market reversed course on March 9, 2009, as the DJIA rebounded more than 20% from its low to 7924.56 after a mere three weeks of gains.”
Note though that “20%” is from its LOW. I’m must be getting lazy. It is taking me quite a bit of work to find a chart for those days. Gave up on a chart but on Tuesday, March 10, 2009, the Dow rose 5.8%.
CTH kept a steady hand on the tiller last week. Another outstanding job of journalism as it should be done.
Andrew is smiling down
