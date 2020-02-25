Odd Coincidence – Rogue CDC Official Pushing Coronavirus Panic Button is Rod Rosenstein’s Sister…

Earlier today Dr. Nancy Messonnier, an official in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), held a conference call with media and pushed a panic narrative around the Coronvirus that ran counter to the Trump administration.
What makes the statements by Dr. Messonnier even more interesting is the fact she is the only sister of former DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Dr. Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (link) told reporters on the call:
“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad.” … “I understand this whole situation may seem overwhelming and that disruption to everyday life may be severe. But these are things that people need to start thinking about now.” (link)
The alarming message from Dr. Messonnier was quickly picked up by most major news organizations and pushed into all reporting on the issue. The tone of the alarm is also counter to the message of the Trump administration and HHS Secretary Alex Azar, as outlined in a press conference with leadership from U.S. Health and Human Services.
[NYT LINK]
As you can see, it is the statements by Dr. Messonnier and not HHS Secretary Alex Azar that are driving the media narrative.
Considering the interests of the issue(s); and considering what lessons we have learned over the past three years about the severity of opposition to the Trump administration writ large; and considering the known actions and inherent ideology already identified within the behavior of Mr. Rosenstein; weaponizing the political value of Coronavirus as an economic contagion to undermine President Trump is not easily dismissed….
….After all, there are trillions at stake.
Take this one step further…
Now, evaluate the panicked declarations from Dr. Messonnier, Rod Rosenstein’s sister, against the public briefing delivered today by HHS Secretary Alex Azar Health, CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat and National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases Anthony Fauci, as they brief reporters on the current state of the coronavirus and ongoing efforts to combat the spread. WATCH: (prompted just hit play)
.
The CDC confirms there are 53 cases known in the U.S. Forty cases came from passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan. HHS confirms 36 of the cases are directly attributed to the cruise ship, three patients were infected in Wuhan and later evacuated to the U.S., and the rest were U.S. persons infected while traveling overseas prior to the January 31st travel ban.
However, it was the alarming telephone conference call from Dr. Messonnier, Rod Rosenstein’s sister, that the media chose to focus on.
There is a strong argument to be made that various resistance government officials like Dr. Messonnier, in alignment with democrat resistance politicians, are attempting to weaponize fear and talking-points about the coronavirus in order to inflict maximum damage upon the Trump administration; regardless of both psychological and actual economic impact to the public.
To give a perspective on the way Dr. Messonnier’s message is being expanded, just watch the first 30 seconds of this CNBC interview with Larry Kudlow.
.
Food for thought…
COVID-19 is bad news, but it’s still just a coronavirus like the common cold. As people keep pointing out, many more people have already died from the flu this winter than from this thing.
So here’s what I think is going on with this little virus narrative:
The Trump administration has been working to disconnect us from the globalist economic model as much as possible. No more climate treaties, no more NAFTA, no more TPP, no more any of that nonsense. As a result, parasitic globalism is failing – or “heading toward recession,” as they say. But if the architects of globalism actually admitted that their model was always based on leeching off of the US, then the whole system collapses overnight and causes a worldwide depression (except for nationalist countries like ours). So they focus on some exotic coronavirus and hype it up as the scapegoat reason for why things aren’t going according to plan anymore.
Globalism will still fail. The globalist parasites of the world will still go hungry. Messonnier’s little narrative means nothing. Let the Dow Jones falter. Let the sociopathic money-grubbing bastards of the world spiral into an emotional tailspin. They can either die in the gutter or reinvest their money in the US. It’s as simple as that.
Your take on this mirrors mine, thank you. Like.
Messosmear needs to be locked in with the sick people the State dept swine let in.
Hopefully she will die miserably.
Messonier and Rosenstein are decended from Hitler’s Angel of Death Josef Mengele. She joined the family business.
This undermining PDT is really incestuous…
Regardless I think we should all stay prepared for something sinister. I have been prepping for a few days and still need some things. I am looking at it like it’s a snowstorm, flood, etc. Best have some extras that you eat anyway and then not worry
Don’t forget to buy more whisky just in case things get bad.
Best advice, realeyecandy.
Rod’s little skunk-sister speaks on behalf of evil. But that doesn’t mean her warnings are pure BS. Being correct for all of the wrong reasons… it could happen.
I am a single, non-smoking 69 year old retired veterinarian so I do have some medical knowledge, and I have special concerns related to my genetics and my age. I am the fourth member of my family to have COPD, and my father, uncle, and grandfather all died of it, so I am acutely sensitive to the risks of person-to-person infection.
Aside from the political effects, I believe it is far too early to conclude that this virus is just another form of influenza that can be managed easily. Methods and timing of transmission are unknown, and one can be shedding virus before and during illness, and after apparent recovery. Reinfection may occur, which means one is not immune to a second round of illness. It may be difficult to kill this virus on surfaces. Transmission and infection on the Diamond Princess was very unusual, and suggests the possibility of either terrible isolation techniques or something that might pass through ventilation ducts While the most common clinical event is a generalized pneumonia, this can go on to acute respiratory distress syndrome(ARDS) which is life threatening. In addition, there may be an enhanced immune response in sick patients that damages the kidneys, liver, and especially the heart. Arrythmias have been seen in some of these patients, which might occur due to myocardial damage or from shock.
I have included references to a paper that was written on 138 hospitalized patients in Wuhan, their clinical signs, and some percentages on pathology, deaths, and recovery. Every person here is quite capable of drawing some conclusions from reading it, but the most important element I noticed is that after a month, 61% of these people were still hospitalized. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2761044
Now what does one do about it? First, do not panic. Second, consider that it is not a trivial disease, both because it is highly infectious and it causes real pathology in an unknown percentage of patients. Third, we need to know more , and will over time. Fourth, develop a plan. What will you do if things turn badly. One cannot expect that hospitals will be available if the disease infects 30-70% of the population.
My own status tells me that it would be unlikely to survive an infection if it occurred, so I am being aggressive about self-isolation, which is quite easy for me. I have stockpiled food and water for 3 months in addition to paper products, bleach, disinfectants, nitrile gloves, a North half-mask with P-100 cartridges which I fortunately already had bought. I know about meticulous hand washing and I do it often, especially after touching grocery carts. I never touch bare exterior door knobs. I practice never touching my face. I live in a beautiful 19th century mansion, so I have books, chamber music, and conservativetreehouse to keep me company. One should limit contact with large groups(no bars, no Superbowl), no kissing or hugging or shaking hands. One can still take walks. One rule to think about is if a patient shows up with Covid-19 within 100 miles of one’s house, then go into a more complete lockdown. I have considered a handgun for protection, but am delaying a decision until more information is revealed. Everyone has to decide how far they want to go, given their circumstances…but have a plan.
Look who is exploiting the Coronavirus for political advantage:
https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/22420-0
How much you bet that NSC disease geeks that Trump just fired are all Obama appointees.
Just IMHO, the Coronavirus can not be dismissed as not serious. Most new diseases do not pose a serious health threat. However; every few generations something really bad comes along. This could get really, really bad. Having a POITUS who is willing to seal the border could be critical for national survival.
when you listen to her recording SHE IS READING A PREPARED STORY. not working off talking points and accidentally adding to much. SHE IS READING WORD FOR WORD this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like Chucky.
Link to the recording of her phone call? I cant find it
LikeLike
Ok, we need to close our borders and screen airport arrivals to see if they have the virus. Close borders until this is completely understood.
MSM immediately: you right wing racist bigoted hateful viralphobe. We need to shop for a judge immediately.
I’ve been telling my wife for the past couple months that President Trump is headed for a landslide victory in November. (I know, don’t get over-confident).
GDP growth is solid and looks sustainable / likely to improve. Voter demographics are shifting, with Blacks supporting Trump at 34% (probably higher), and Brad Parscale’s data from MAGA / KAG rallies shows an influx of people who sat out 2016, and of those who previous voted (D). These numbers spell doom for the Uni-party kleptocracy.
So what will the power brokers do to prevent the inevitable? Well, crashing the market would be one tactic. I don’t even want to think of more sinister possibilities.
The good news is they’ve jumped the gun on this attempt to derail the market. I know we’re all praying every day for Donald Trump and his family’s safety.
I’ve never been a conspiracy theorist but I’m ready at this point. Learning that this CDC woman is Rosenstein’s sister is too much.
Lou Dobbs is 100% right. Give that CDC lady a promotion. China CCP made the strategic mistake of understating the virus. Dealing with a virus is one thing, but distrusting your Gruberment is far worse when dealing with the virus.
Consider some one yelling in a crowded theater, ‘There is going to be a fire in 3 months!’ Well, wall street will first panic, then see this as a business opportunity in the construction and banking sectors.
Get the bad news out there as fast as possible, then there won’t be panic which is the worst situation. No one says, ‘What ever you do, don’t tell them that it could be a cat 5 hurricane!’ Instead, the worst case is drummed, broadcast, day and night so people are prepared. Stop smoking, take your vitamin C, get plenty of sleep, keep your immune system in top shape. Then if and when you deal with it, you say, ‘Wow! that was a nothing burger’ or, ‘We had time to do our best.’
Treat this like a Cat 5 hurricane and do simple preps. The Stock market will do just fine. The economy will do just fine. Trump will bring pharma jobs back Trump-Time.
I think she is spot on accurate with that “panic button” description of reality. It’s not really panic, it’s realistic honesty. Look at peakprosperity.com for a rational video set on coronavirus daily facts and then judge. Rational preparation falls between ignorance and panic- it’s a spectrum, not ether/or. Use reason based on the facts to judge for yourselves. I think we need to be beyond politics at this point; now it’s about survival by prudent planning and material preparation, at all levels of society down to the individual.
Linked below is an embedded audio file of Dr. Messonnier on a CDC Partner Call on 2.21.
The CDC post is entitled: ” Interim Guidance for Businesses & Employers to Plan & Respond to Coronovious Disease 2019, February 2020″.
She isn’t spreading fear & panic in this call at all. Just doing the normal guidance preparations.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html
My fingers hit the wrong buttons on the remote & up popped MSNBC telling me the POTUS is misleading Americans about the virus.
And Tucker’s hair is on fire. SMH
I understand their concern.. so let’s start by putting Congress under quarantine until after the election.. lock ’em up..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now, that I can get behind.
Tucker Carlson running full throttle tonight with this woman’s reckless hysteria. Full direct quotes and her audio. But nothing about her true identity or the actual facts.
He follows it with hysterical far-left Atlantic quotes, and then a scare piece implying we need to close all the airports.
I’m surprised he didn’t have Tulsi on to pontificate how she would solve this in 2 days.
I suspect the order has come from Paul Ryan and the management to stoke the coronavirus hysteria full blast, to dirty up the Administration.
The entire show, 20 minutes in, 100% coronavirus.
Carlson is part of the problem. And he still can’t bring himself to say Eric Ciaramella. He presents a slick act, and follows marching orders. At least he lets his guests talk.
Fox News – you can chew but never swallow.
Do you realise perhaps every other country in the world right now is taking this virus pretty damn seriously? As much as people on this site are angry their 401k got slapped in the last couple of sessions, it’s a bit of a stretch to conclude this is some Fox News conspiracy created by Paul Ryan because he doesn’t like VSGPOTUS.
This coronavirus news is dominating every market right now. If you want an idea of what’s really going on in Asia right now, go to the TomTom website and check out live traffic stats in the big cities. NOTHING is going on, millions of usually productive people are sitting at home in quarantine. Supply chains are at risk, companies across the globe have slashed earnings forecasts, and none of this has anything to do with Paul Ryan.
Fire the bitch.
And take her coat.
Finally it is out. I have been trying since forever to get people to learn this tidbit. So frustrating it has taken this long, but at least it is getting coverage.
The PANIC button is very large and they hit it a lot don’t they?
Swine Flu and the Avian Flu Pandemic- SARS MERS we’re all gonna die-
take precautions and prepare don’t panic
Well, I suppose the coronovirus will certainly pick up the slack and kill the thousands left that haven’t died yet from the mass deaths caused by the with withdrawals from Net Nuetrality and the Paris Climate Accords apocalypse.
Essentially, the US needs to go on a war footing against this virus. Everyone will need to re-evaluate what the new normal is many times as the shock waves of disease and economic disruption advance towards us. What we need at all levels now is calm, prompt and steady preparation. Put some extra stuff in your pantry and medicine cabinet, run a few check-lists down similar to hurricane prep.
We have a narrowing window; buy some things now so the resupply system isn’t quite as clobbered later when the rest of us figure it out.
I received an email today from an Emory University group that is hooked-at-the-hip with CDC, which, literally, is a stone’s throw from each other. This group focuses on vaccines. The chart included at the bottom is “one way of looking at coronavirus”…indicating no fear and panic there.
EMAIL TEXT BELOW:
Spread the news widely and immediately. The March meeting of the VDC is NEXT WEDNESDAY
COVID-19:
What We Know
What We Suspect
What We Fear
Starring:
Jay C. Butler, MD
Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
and
James V. Lavery, PhD
Conrad N. Hilton Chair in Global Health Ethics
Professor, Hubert Department of Global Health
Rollins School of Public Hea
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Dear ,
Here’s one way of looking at coronavirus…
# Cases # Deaths
Influenza (2019-2020 est) 15,000,000 – 21,000,000 8,200 – 20,000
Tuberculosis (2018) 10,000,000 1,200,000
Measles, worldwide (2018) 9,869,400 142,300
Coronavirus (2020)* 80,377 2,707
Ebola (2014-2016) 28,616 11,300
SARS (2003) 8,098 774
Sorry…the formatting in the chart are messed up. There are 2 columns (#Cases & #Deaths) and applicable numerical data under each. You’ll have to separate the numbers.
I’m fine with the CDC going rogue and saying how bad this might get.
At this point, you can’t isolate the outbreak. It is in America. This is a fact! We need to stop playing politics on this and get ready! Supply chains are nearing breaking points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are you talking about? I don’t know anyone who has anything other than a cold.
This6 tweet thread is good (for a laugh) –
Looks like you have to click on the tweet to open the thread.
Patient Zero.
She’ll do anything to be President.
I can’t believe anyone would actually panic over a virus. Give me a break; there are viruses everywhere all of the time. It just seems so ridiculous to me….go buy some Wellness Formula…that will knock out anything if you start taking it as soon as you feel sick, really..I swear by it. I guess I am immune to hysteria over some virus…I don’t get it.
LikeLike
I agree totally. AIDS and HIV were just a little worse strain of cold. /s
I’m actually not comparing 1980s AIDS to BeerVirus. But a blanket statement on viruses is a little silly based on history.
And the ad to the right Oxybreath Pro – best mask for a Pandemic.
SMH
Do not forget the candid admission by Rahm Emanuel when he was CoS to the Annointed One, Barack Hussein Obama to the effect that a “crisis” should never be wasted in terms of using the hysteria surrounding it to advance policies that would otherwise be unacceptable to the people and even violative of the Constitution.
The corollary of course is that if necessary, a “crisis” must be created to then allow advantage to be taken of it.
That is precisely what is going on with this virus. The leftists and anti-Trumpers see this as the next lever to be pulled to bring on the evil Trump’s downfall.
Here is the big problem with the COVID-19 virus, NO ONE, outside of China, has any idea what it is. They are clueless as to the number of cases currently in existence. Because of that, they have NO idea what the fatality rate of the virus is, if the number of fatalities is accurate. No, the biggest danger, to domestic political interests, is what happens if this virus gets lose in the huge homeless populations of LA, SF, Portland, Seattle, NYC, Baltimore and other places.These populations are all high risk for any similar diseases. They would overload the public health system and hospitals in those areas. 95% of all those infected with influenza are treated at home, not in an institutional setting. Yet, at the moment, as little or nothing is known about the COVID-19 virus, all those diagnosed with it are quarantined in institutional settings, aka hospitals. What happens if 30,000 homeless people turn up at area hospitals and are diagnosed with COVID? Where are they housed for treatment? CRASH!!! There goes the LA public health system.
There may be evidence that the coronavirus attacks the Chinese race much as the black race is susceptible to certain blood diseases (Cannot remember what they are called. Not a MD.)
So the Nasfuratu Judeo-Marxists with pointy ears are continuing their efforts to destroy America? Oh my! Surprise, Surprise! And the DOJ is complicit. And the FBI is complicit. And the media is complicit. And Congress is complicit. And the NGOs are complicit. And the UN is complicit. And the WHO is complicit. Etc…
Guess who isn’t complicit? Guess who isn’t a perpetrator?
President Trump.
Just for giggles, note a “breaking” red chyron above CNBCs webpage hosting the Kudlow interview-
Bloomberg’s company announces mandatory sexual harassment training
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/25/bloomberg-lp-announces-mandatory-sexual-harassment-training.html
Media coordination- not too worried about that after ShamPeachment…held in lowest trust numbers ever, and circling the bowl- at some point this becomes self-reinforcing clown show…
I do believe the World’s polities are “handling” the numbers, but for one rogue person to go and make such a press conference, without real numbers and while employed should be grounds for immediate dismissal with prejudice.
She should be FIRED tomorrow AM.
Then, she can say whatever she wants, so long as she doesn’t break the NDAs and security agreements.
Here is a live coronavirus stats dashboard with nice graphs Click see more graphs to see numbers outside of China.
Note all countries outside China are growing exponentially except for Singapore which is in summer temps.
https://covid19info.live/
Briefly I was a contract worker on a on a short-term 4-month assignment as a specific HHS directive project to CDC. I was assigned to a lab which was under the auspice of Division of Bacterial Diseases, which is under the umbrella of National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) of which Dr. Messonnier is currently Director.
I was at CDC when the Africa Ebola Outbreak began. No one ever talked about this terrible outbreak with “fear or panic”. No one. Everyone I interacted with were unemotional, extremely nice, very serious worker bees with even-keeled personalities. Even those CDC employees who deployed to Africa and upon their return (subsequent to a quarantine timeframe) gave public reports to any CDC employees to present the on-site Ebola situation. All of them were very responsible, unemotional in their presentation; very scientific in Q&A discussion. No one was presenting in a “fear and panic” mode.
As referenced in my above post, in the embedded audio file, Dr. Messonnier states that like that Partner Call CDC does many “Partner Calls’ with their Partners. I have a choir acquaintance who said the USA health network she is part of has had such CDC Partner Calls. It’s all about preparedness – not fear or panic.
Even during the Ebola outbreak when the news outlets parked outside of the CDC gates waiting for the designated timeframe of the then-CDC Director to give an update on the Ebola Outbreak, he never presented in a ‘fear and panic” mode. It just isn’t how CDC operates.
Therefore, based on my experience at CDC, I, like Sundance, conclude that Dr. Messonnier’s motive for presenting a ‘fear and panic” mode AT THIS TIMEFRAME TO THE PUBLIC regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which is 99% (??) OUTSIDE THE USA FOR THE MOST PART is totally out of character not only for a CDC employee but also CDC as an entity.
I take this outbreak seriously. I follow the live streaming daily @Agenda-Free.tv to get the daily number updates in each country. Preparedness on the CDC web pages is normal CDC protocol. I do not think it was appropriate for Dr. Messonnier to be a lone wolf with fear & panic tactics to the public. That wasn’t CDC protocol during the 2014 Ebola Outbreak. Sundance’s theory bears credibility.
Everyone who lost any money after her announcement is part of a trillion dollar class action suit.
FTA: QUESTION: Mr. Armstrong; Have you been called in by the World Bank because of the coronavirus? The rumor is you are advising on this pandemic from a financial crisis perspective. Yes or no? Some say you have a financial interest in not calling this a pandemic. Care to comment?
ANSWER: Yes, we have been called in to do studies and forecasts based on the coronavirus. No, we have no financial interest either way. That makes a really stupid rumor. We do not do such projects on some sort of a contingency basis. I am not at liberty to say by who. However, if there is a pandemic, the World Health Organisation gets to keep money and the bondholders lose. You figure out who would be asking for help.
For those who are not part of the conspiracy networks, this is related to the outstanding World Bank Pandemic Bonds which will come due for expiration this July here in 2020. This will be in the neighborhood of $500 million which is perhaps a structured derivative time bomb that most people have never heard of.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/half-billion-pandemic-derivatives/
Ninety percent of the DC feds are extremely partisan lefties. They hate the President and they hate you. They are overpaid, underworked, often incompetent, and to a person blame America first hacks.
The only way to save the country is to massively shrink the federal government they are irredeemable we can only hope to lesson their power and reach.
Unfortunately, most Americans seem completely unaware and uninterested and those that do pay attention don’t seem to want to believe that the vast majority of feds are bad people who are living very comfy lives off the backs of the people they want to control.
This could work out perfectly for Trump. This highlights the need to shut down/control the borders. This highlights the need to decouple from China. This could showcase his ability to crisis manage. If America handles this well while the rest of the world has mass trouble and experiences a lot of loss and chaos, Trump will look great. It can also spin into a pro 2A situation. Stating people need to be able to defend their property/family from looters and unprepared criminals looking to pillage.
And I think PDJT can AND will rise to the occasion.
A recent coronavirus podcast with a panel of folks who are focused on the big picture.
https://www.macrovoices.com/podcasts-collection/macrovoices-hot-topic-podcasts/790-hot-topic-5-covid-super-spreader-stealth-pandemic
One of the panelists has a deep YouTube coronavirus update page:
https://www.peakprosperity.com/tag/coronavirus/
I was watching a world map that Johns Hopkins University has up. Yesterday it became restricted and asks for a password. Today a similar map that were put up by the Centers for Disease Control -CDC also became restricted as did a map from the World Health organization – WHO. Other maps froze a few days ago and have not been updated. Why are we suddenly being left in the dark?
The truth is that the virus is coming here. An infected person can carry and spread the virus for two weeks before they show the first symptoms. We may have stopped flights from China but what about infected people from Italy and South Korea. They are still flying in as are others who may be infected. All of them will look healthy so there is absolutely no way to stop this virus.
The good news is that the western world will finally figure out the foolhardiness of relying on China for all their supplies. The US will likely begin to make our medicines back here in the USA as well as many other things that we totally rely on from China.
We all know that the democrats will try to use the virus to hurt trump, but if a meteorite landed in the middle of the Sahara desert they would blame Trump for it. To quote Rahm Emanuel, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” The democrats however will not just see the US stock market drop in value but they will see every market in the world drop along with it due 100% to fears of a broken supply train. The disease we face is the sellout for cheap labor and cheap products, not a virus.
