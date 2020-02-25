Odd Coincidence – Rogue CDC Official Pushing Coronavirus Panic Button is Rod Rosenstein’s Sister…

Earlier today Dr. Nancy Messonnier, an official in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), held a conference call with media and pushed a panic narrative around the Coronvirus that ran counter to the Trump administration.

What makes the statements by Dr. Messonnier even more interesting is the fact she is the only sister of former DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Dr. Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (link) told reporters on the call:

“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad.” … “I understand this whole situation may seem overwhelming and that disruption to everyday life may be severe. But these are things that people need to start thinking about now.” (link)

The alarming message from Dr. Messonnier was quickly picked up by most major news organizations and pushed into all reporting on the issue. The tone of the alarm is also counter to the message of the Trump administration and HHS Secretary Alex Azar, as outlined in a press conference with leadership from U.S. Health and Human Services.

[NYT LINK]

As you can see, it is the statements by Dr. Messonnier and not HHS Secretary Alex Azar that are driving the media narrative.

Considering the interests of the issue(s); and considering what lessons we have learned over the past three years about the severity of opposition to the Trump administration writ large; and considering the known actions and inherent ideology already identified within the behavior of Mr. Rosenstein; weaponizing the political value of Coronavirus as an economic contagion to undermine President Trump is not easily dismissed….

….After all, there are trillions at stake.

Take this one step further…

Now, evaluate the panicked declarations from Dr. Messonnier, Rod Rosenstein’s sister, against the public briefing delivered today by HHS Secretary Alex Azar Health, CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat and National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases Anthony Fauci, as they brief reporters on the current state of the coronavirus and ongoing efforts to combat the spread. WATCH: (prompted just hit play)

.

The CDC confirms there are 53 cases known in the U.S. Forty cases came from passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan. HHS confirms 36 of the cases are directly attributed to the cruise ship, three patients were infected in Wuhan and later evacuated to the U.S., and the rest were U.S. persons infected while traveling overseas prior to the January 31st travel ban.

However, it was the alarming telephone conference call from Dr. Messonnier, Rod Rosenstein’s sister, that the media chose to focus on.

There is a strong argument to be made that various resistance government officials like Dr. Messonnier, in alignment with democrat resistance politicians, are attempting to weaponize fear and talking-points about the coronavirus in order to inflict maximum damage upon the Trump administration; regardless of both psychological and actual economic impact to the public.

To give a perspective on the way Dr. Messonnier’s message is being expanded, just watch the first 30 seconds of this CNBC interview with Larry Kudlow.

.

Food for thought…