Amy Klobuchar Bails Out….

Posted on March 2, 2020

Senator Amy Klobuchar has suspended her campaign for President ahead of tomorrows big super-tuesday vote.   The timing tells a story here…. Quitting the race today means Klobuchar’s internal polling showed she was going to lose her home state of Minnesota tomorrow to Bernie Sanders.

It’s likely Bernie Sanders is going to crush Klobuchar and the rest of the field in Minnesota.  Quitting today allows Klobuchar to avoid the embarrassment of a big defeat.

Following the Club strategy, Klobuchar is expected to endorse Joe Biden.

 

  1. StanH says:
    March 2, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Gosh darn. And what is this thread about again? Oh, that’s right Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the race. B-B-B-Biden must be pleased that the snow queen has dropped out now both of her voters can vote for him.

    • Rodney Plonker says:
      March 2, 2020 at 4:44 pm

      C’mon Man. Hillary Klobuchar from the great state of Milarky, will be my Secretary of War in our war of Independence from the Romans.

  2. AnotherView says:
    March 2, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Starts off in a blizzard–not a good omen…..LOL

  3. Abolition Man says:
    March 2, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Looks like Mean Amy was speaking out about Glowbull Warming. Maybe Al Gore was in attendance and attracted the solid, white climate change as he so often does. Why does any one worry about these assorted clowns and jesters; the only way the DemoKKKrats can win in 2020 is massive voter fraud! All patriots need to take their phones and cameras to record who is voting and how many times! Also keep an eye on Stacey Abrams; she seems to be the spokeswoman for the DNC Voter Fraud Division! Trump 2020! Taking back the House!

