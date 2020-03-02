Amy Klobuchar Bails Out….

Senator Amy Klobuchar has suspended her campaign for President ahead of tomorrows big super-tuesday vote. The timing tells a story here…. Quitting the race today means Klobuchar’s internal polling showed she was going to lose her home state of Minnesota tomorrow to Bernie Sanders.

It’s likely Bernie Sanders is going to crush Klobuchar and the rest of the field in Minnesota. Quitting today allows Klobuchar to avoid the embarrassment of a big defeat.

Following the Club strategy, Klobuchar is expected to endorse Joe Biden.