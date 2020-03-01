Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Azar -vs- Chris Wallace….

The media is initiating panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.

Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government.  Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appears on Fox News to discuss Coronavirus (COVID-19) while a gleeful Chris Wallace excitedly questions Azar about “millions of people hoarding food”, and  how the virus will eliminate all life on planet Earth by Tuesday.

  1. Payday says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    No interest at all in watching that loser.

  2. Jerry Cox says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Azar was sharp, well spoken and had good answers. Chrissy and his idiotic questions, not so much.

  3. Scoob says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Do you mean Chuck Wallace?

  4. rayvandune says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Yesterday NPR had their main morning show host and their senior White House correspondent report AS FACT that President Trump has claimed the Coronavirus was a hoax. Today a junior correspondent casually mentioned that PDJT “now claimed” he was referring to the Democrats’ politicizing of the virus as the hoax. I guess yesterday’s lie did not sell well enough and had to be walked back a bit.

  5. massivedeplorable says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    I got half way through and shut him off. Wallace is a Liberal idiot dancing on graves.

  6. scrap1ron says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    If you drink a Carona with lime does that mean you’ll get the virus and lyme disease?

    Asking for AOC.

  7. Janeka says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Give us dirty laundry Chris Wallace is telling us all about it with a gleam in his eye…
    Which is nastier the money you handle or the shopping cart you push around.. use your big brain go out but go smart, if you hear someone coughing don’t go down that isle for a while.. use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands..

  8. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    I can’t help but compare the President’s effective response to this outbreak with the illegal alien crime wave unleashed on America by his critics, On purpose and by design, they watch silently as thousands upon thousands of Americans are killed and injured, and dismiss their lives and well-being out of hand. It’s a disgrace–no–it’s criminal. And should be treated as such.

  9. Guyski says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Time is on the President’s side.

  10. Carrie says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    I really like Azar. He came across as confident and very well informed. He’s a very good speaker and every time Wussy Wallace tried to put the DNC spin- he simply spoke clearly about the topic and defused any kind of trap Wallace had laid out for him. Impressive. (Now I need to decompress from having watched Wallace for those excruciating minutes)…

  11. oldersoul says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    After Biden’s interview, every guest should now call Chris Wallace Chuck Todd.

  12. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    The Corona Virus Coup is by far the worst crime that has been perpetrated by the Deep Swamp denizens in their never ending attempts to take out our President Trump and the Deplorables.

    Not content with the Russia Hoax, the impeachment sham and other attempts to invalidate the 2016 election, they have now decided it is better to try and destroy the lives of millions of people worldwide rather than let our President succeed in his attempts to restore liberty, freedom and greatness to our Country.

    These Satanic scum don’t seem to care how many people will die, how many people will lose their life savings or how the world will suffer if they regain whatever control that our President has taken away from them. I thought I had seen the worst between the Intelligence community, DemonRats, MSM and our other enemies but this really takes the cake.

    If there are any people in the world that deserve to be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity, it is the perpetrators of this phony, sham disaster. Once the worst danger is past and stability returns, it should be our President’s highest priority to take out these criminals with extreme prejudice. This event must become a lesson for anyone in the future who thinks they can even consider doing something like this in the future.

  13. rah says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    If only little Chrissy had attempted to do such in-depth gotcha anal exams of Obama officials over those eight long years.

  14. Mist'ears Mom says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    What the hell is “community spread”? Someone gets the flu or a cold and they eventually get pneumonia and die – it’s the coronavirus. The PCR tests and other “virus detecting” tests are extremely unreliable.
    It is my suspicion that all colds, flu & pneumonia sicknesses are being reported as the coronavirus.
    I would like to know how many people get a cold or flu or pneumonia everyday in the world when there is no “pandemic” and how many die? I would dare to guess the numbers are close.
    Lets see the figures of cold, flu & pneumonia deaths from last year in the same time period.
    The CDC combines the number of pneumonia and flu deaths into one number. Pneumonia is not the flu and can be caused by many different factors.
    Combining the numbers is disingenuous at best and it is done entirely IMO to scare people into getting flu shots and pneumonia vaccinations. The flu vaccine was as low as 10% effective and this year around 40%. They do not know what type of flu to vaccinate against – its a big guessing game. The CDC has patents on vaccines and gets huge funding from the taxpayer.
    Their jobs depend on new diseases.
    In reality an actual ‘flu or cold’ kills hardly anyone but we won’t ever be told that.

    • oldguy05 says:
      March 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm

      Community spread…means that people caught the virus and it can’t be explained how they caught it. Did not visit China. Had no known contact with anyone infected. It was then deemed to be acquired by environmental vectors in the community. (Touched a stair railing etc.) Although it can’t be proved where or when or how it was acquired.

      • Orville R. Bacher says:
        March 1, 2020 at 4:01 pm

        @oldguy05
        “Community spread” means “I don’t know what I am talking about.”
        All the valid detective work leads back to China. Therefore someone, in any community, has contracted the virus from someone else, who contracted it from someone else and so on……until you find it is from a flight from China/Hong Kong/South Korea, concluding that Community Zero is in China.
        Italy was infested with Chinese Tourists. Figure it out.
        Let’s hope this virus, and future viruses incubated in the Petri Dish (that is China) don’t hitch a ride inside the hundreds of thousands of containers entering our borders from China, and which are NEVER inspected.

  15. Thurstan says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Very telling that Biden confuses Chris Wallace with Chuck Todd. Even without senility, Chuck and Chris are almost. indistinguishable.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. daveyatesbiz says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Couple of things… Azar is more than a match for Chris Wallace…
    Chris Wallace caught Sec. Azar completely off guard with his question about the nursing home residents. Wallace didn’t pursue it… and you can bet Azar was hoping he wouldn’t.

    I think the administration messaging is mostly right, about not panicking… I think they are pushing the envelope a bit with the “risk is low” statements. The risk is far from low at the nursing home, and with the families of the nursing home residents, and the people in the community having contact with those family members… etc…

    Now, the approved messaging is: “The risk is low for the majority of Americans… but this could change very quickly.” That is technically an accurate statement.

    I think the administration is in Hail Mary mode hoping for a therapeutic breakthrough, and I know for a fact the President is surrounded by Mandarins who will use this event as a weapon against our POTUS… and I am being VERY polite. Many of these bad people, if faced with the choice: Millions of Americans die and POTUS dislodged from office, or POTUS remains in office, would select the “millions die” scenario with little or no hesitation.

    • California Joe says:
      March 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm

      Do you remember the millions of elderly Americans in nursing homes who died from the SARS, MERS, H1N1, ZIKA and EBOLA pandemic? Me neither!

  17. 335blues says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    As much as I would like to hear Secretary Azar’s opinion,
    Wallace is insufferable.
    Perhaps, Sundance, if the interview were
    somehow edited to remove Wallace,
    I would watch the video.

  18. CharterOakie says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Chris Wallace is a TOOL.

    Next.

  19. Tiffthis says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    I was at a liberal dinner party last night and not one single person mentioned the virus or seemed concerned. I think the media hype just isn’t working- and that’s a good thing 👍🏼

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      March 1, 2020 at 4:18 pm

      Byron York was in South Carolina for the Dem primary. He spoke to many voters, and they told him, basically, they weren’t concerned about the virus.

      The virus is primarily a west coast thing, for the moment. Blue Land. Of course, the media wants the entire nation to panic. But it’s not happening.

      We still have one more ‘panic’ phase to go through before we come off the mountain. That is when more testing kits are sent out (soon) and you’ll see the number of infected people shoot up. The media will use that to restart the panic.

      But, as the number of cases goes up and the number of deaths stay low, people will realize this isn’t the “killer virus” it was made out to be. Once that happens, the panic will begin to subside for good. But the media is going to milk it as long as they can; it’s all they have.

  20. James Street says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    If this is a “pandemic” and as dangerous as the mainstream media tells us, public safety should override HIPAA and everything should be disclosed to the public.

  21. Guyski says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    All the Summer crap from China is here.
    All the Winter crap will start production soon.
    People will cocoon until they get sick of staying in.
    They will have extra money to spend.
    They will vacation in the USA, perhaps closer to home.
    Greed (by itself) will increase the stock market.

    If someone is considering renting a beach house for their vacation, they might want to book early.

    😉

    • Sherri Young says:
      March 1, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      Prospective decreased oil products consumption and the speculators are knocking the bottom out of the crude oil price. West Texas Intermediate at $45.26 per barrel could leave an ugly mark on the local economy here in East Texas. Many of the oil field workers in the Dakotas, West Texas, and New Mexico are from East Texas.

  22. ip siscr says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    First we had Russia-gate, it fizzles, then Ukraine-gate, it fizzles, (not to forget Kabanaugh-gate, also fizzles), and meanwhile the economy has been doing fine. Now we have corona – is this corona-gate ? Club Dem/Prog/Left tries to crater the economy, sow panic etc. ? Big transfer of wealth via market trading, then end the scare and whoops who nowhas a bigger share if the economy as the rebound comes on ? The leaders of all big tech are leftist progressive and wouldn’t object.

  23. arsumbris says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    When you have an organized “resistance” within Government, one that regularly seeks the overthrow of law and order and works to subvert the constitution — and this resistance is so powerful and strong in number that no one can arrest them and root them out — why is anyone still concerned with elections and voting?

    Haven’t we moved past the point of worrying about the next election — because you can’t “vote out” a coup of law-breakers?

  24. coldanger says:
    March 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Remember how LSM criticized 0bama for his handling of the Ebola scare? Yeah, neither do I. Then it was conservatives who were “overreacting” when Barry refused to restrict travel to and from West Africa…

  25. youme says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Check our HHS o your own city, and/or state health department websites and compare them to Singapore:

    https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19

    https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/coronavirus-more-than-500-gp-clinics-activated-to-provide-subsidised-treatment-to-contain

  26. youme says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    We will never see this here:
    COVID-19: Singapore’s ministers to take one-month pay cut, frontline officers to get special bonus

    Like

  27. NJF says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Went to Trader Joe’s to pick up a few things. Place was way more packed than normal & the shelves were pretty sparse. Couldn’t get some of the items I was looking for. Woman in line in front of me remarked, “this is crazy, what are people doing?”

    At the register I asked about the empty shelves & asked are people “freaking out”. He said yes, then mouthed “over nothing.”

    Although people seem to be stocking up, I was happy to hear that people don’t seem to be worried.

    Oh and I love this.

    • NJF says:
      March 1, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Oops wrong tweet.

  28. youme says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    One burger with everything and 1 Covid-19 test please

    South Korea Tests for Coronavirus at Drive-through Clinics

    https://www.voanews.com/episode/south-korea-tests-coronavirus-drive-through-clinics-4207401

