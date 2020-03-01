Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Azar -vs- Chris Wallace….

The media is initiating panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.
Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government. Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appears on Fox News to discuss Coronavirus (COVID-19) while a gleeful Chris Wallace excitedly questions Azar about “millions of people hoarding food”, and how the virus will eliminate all life on planet Earth by Tuesday.
No interest at all in watching that loser.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Tell us the truth Mr. Secretary. This novel corona virus is deadlier than the Andromeda Strain, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Which Andromeda strain? The one that killed people in eight seconds flat or the mutated version that killed rubber gaskets in eight seconds flat?
LikeLike
Azar was sharp, well spoken and had good answers. Chrissy and his idiotic questions, not so much.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Somebody tell me why the Administration continuously allows its people to go on Limp Wrist so that he can take cheap shots with that xxxx eating smirk which sometimes land.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because the truth reaches conservatives who understand what Chrissy is and ignore his never-Trump BS! MAGA 2020!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you mean Chuck Wallace?
LikeLiked by 12 people
🙂
LikeLike
…just for you Scoob..Chuck Wallass…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. Jack Biden.
LikeLike
Chris Todd. Who used to be on Seventy Minutes.
LikeLike
Yesterday NPR had their main morning show host and their senior White House correspondent report AS FACT that President Trump has claimed the Coronavirus was a hoax. Today a junior correspondent casually mentioned that PDJT “now claimed” he was referring to the Democrats’ politicizing of the virus as the hoax. I guess yesterday’s lie did not sell well enough and had to be walked back a bit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I got half way through and shut him off. Wallace is a Liberal idiot dancing on graves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you drink a Carona with lime does that mean you’ll get the virus and lyme disease?
Asking for AOC.
LikeLiked by 21 people
It’s ‘Corona’. And don’t laugh, see . .
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/americans-avoiding-corona-beer-cornovirus-outbreak – ” 16% of beer drinkers are confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus”
And these idiots vote!
LikeLiked by 7 people
A classic statement – worthy of plagiarizing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A WINNER!^^^^^ Scrap1ron!
LikeLike
But is it stirred or shaken?
LikeLike
Give us dirty laundry Chris Wallace is telling us all about it with a gleam in his eye…
Which is nastier the money you handle or the shopping cart you push around.. use your big brain go out but go smart, if you hear someone coughing don’t go down that isle for a while.. use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands..
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and most importantly, don’t listen to or spread the fakenews virus.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don Henley wrote a song about this, Janeka. The good old carefree days of my youth, before the weight of the world crushed me. lol
LikeLike
That was great! Thank you.
LikeLike
I can’t help but compare the President’s effective response to this outbreak with the illegal alien crime wave unleashed on America by his critics, On purpose and by design, they watch silently as thousands upon thousands of Americans are killed and injured, and dismiss their lives and well-being out of hand. It’s a disgrace–no–it’s criminal. And should be treated as such.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Time is on the President’s side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like Azar. He came across as confident and very well informed. He’s a very good speaker and every time Wussy Wallace tried to put the DNC spin- he simply spoke clearly about the topic and defused any kind of trap Wallace had laid out for him. Impressive. (Now I need to decompress from having watched Wallace for those excruciating minutes)…
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m with you. Azar did a fantastic job, despite Chris’ attempt to spear him at every turn. Chris is definitely not trying to serve the public, but stir up crap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes I agree, in Trump’s first Coronovirus talk, Azar impressed me very much. I said WOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Biden’s interview, every guest should now call Chris Wallace Chuck Todd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Corona Virus Coup is by far the worst crime that has been perpetrated by the Deep Swamp denizens in their never ending attempts to take out our President Trump and the Deplorables.
Not content with the Russia Hoax, the impeachment sham and other attempts to invalidate the 2016 election, they have now decided it is better to try and destroy the lives of millions of people worldwide rather than let our President succeed in his attempts to restore liberty, freedom and greatness to our Country.
These Satanic scum don’t seem to care how many people will die, how many people will lose their life savings or how the world will suffer if they regain whatever control that our President has taken away from them. I thought I had seen the worst between the Intelligence community, DemonRats, MSM and our other enemies but this really takes the cake.
If there are any people in the world that deserve to be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity, it is the perpetrators of this phony, sham disaster. Once the worst danger is past and stability returns, it should be our President’s highest priority to take out these criminals with extreme prejudice. This event must become a lesson for anyone in the future who thinks they can even consider doing something like this in the future.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Seneca the Elder,👍
Yes, I am reminded of the saying regarding President Trump and us “they aren’t after me, they are after you, I am just in the way”.
Yes, they hate us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I approve of this message ^^^^^^^LIKE^^^^^^^
LikeLiked by 2 people
The evil left would like nothing better than to destabilize our country, and I believe their hyperbole and inflammatory rhetoric concerning this hoax was designed to do just that…
LikeLike
If only little Chrissy had attempted to do such in-depth gotcha anal exams of Obama officials over those eight long years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Couldn’t do that, it was professional courtesy 😊🤔🤔,
DemonRats stick together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the hell is “community spread”? Someone gets the flu or a cold and they eventually get pneumonia and die – it’s the coronavirus. The PCR tests and other “virus detecting” tests are extremely unreliable.
It is my suspicion that all colds, flu & pneumonia sicknesses are being reported as the coronavirus.
I would like to know how many people get a cold or flu or pneumonia everyday in the world when there is no “pandemic” and how many die? I would dare to guess the numbers are close.
Lets see the figures of cold, flu & pneumonia deaths from last year in the same time period.
The CDC combines the number of pneumonia and flu deaths into one number. Pneumonia is not the flu and can be caused by many different factors.
Combining the numbers is disingenuous at best and it is done entirely IMO to scare people into getting flu shots and pneumonia vaccinations. The flu vaccine was as low as 10% effective and this year around 40%. They do not know what type of flu to vaccinate against – its a big guessing game. The CDC has patents on vaccines and gets huge funding from the taxpayer.
Their jobs depend on new diseases.
In reality an actual ‘flu or cold’ kills hardly anyone but we won’t ever be told that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Community spread…means that people caught the virus and it can’t be explained how they caught it. Did not visit China. Had no known contact with anyone infected. It was then deemed to be acquired by environmental vectors in the community. (Touched a stair railing etc.) Although it can’t be proved where or when or how it was acquired.
LikeLike
@oldguy05
“Community spread” means “I don’t know what I am talking about.”
All the valid detective work leads back to China. Therefore someone, in any community, has contracted the virus from someone else, who contracted it from someone else and so on……until you find it is from a flight from China/Hong Kong/South Korea, concluding that Community Zero is in China.
Italy was infested with Chinese Tourists. Figure it out.
Let’s hope this virus, and future viruses incubated in the Petri Dish (that is China) don’t hitch a ride inside the hundreds of thousands of containers entering our borders from China, and which are NEVER inspected.
LikeLike
Very telling that Biden confuses Chris Wallace with Chuck Todd. Even without senility, Chuck and Chris are almost. indistinguishable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couple of things… Azar is more than a match for Chris Wallace…
Chris Wallace caught Sec. Azar completely off guard with his question about the nursing home residents. Wallace didn’t pursue it… and you can bet Azar was hoping he wouldn’t.
I think the administration messaging is mostly right, about not panicking… I think they are pushing the envelope a bit with the “risk is low” statements. The risk is far from low at the nursing home, and with the families of the nursing home residents, and the people in the community having contact with those family members… etc…
Now, the approved messaging is: “The risk is low for the majority of Americans… but this could change very quickly.” That is technically an accurate statement.
I think the administration is in Hail Mary mode hoping for a therapeutic breakthrough, and I know for a fact the President is surrounded by Mandarins who will use this event as a weapon against our POTUS… and I am being VERY polite. Many of these bad people, if faced with the choice: Millions of Americans die and POTUS dislodged from office, or POTUS remains in office, would select the “millions die” scenario with little or no hesitation.
LikeLike
Do you remember the millions of elderly Americans in nursing homes who died from the SARS, MERS, H1N1, ZIKA and EBOLA pandemic? Me neither!
LikeLiked by 5 people
As much as I would like to hear Secretary Azar’s opinion,
Wallace is insufferable.
Perhaps, Sundance, if the interview were
somehow edited to remove Wallace,
I would watch the video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“somehow edited to remove Wallace”
Keep your finger on the “mute” button and make judicious use of it throughout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Wallace is a TOOL.
Next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was at a liberal dinner party last night and not one single person mentioned the virus or seemed concerned. I think the media hype just isn’t working- and that’s a good thing 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 6 people
Byron York was in South Carolina for the Dem primary. He spoke to many voters, and they told him, basically, they weren’t concerned about the virus.
The virus is primarily a west coast thing, for the moment. Blue Land. Of course, the media wants the entire nation to panic. But it’s not happening.
We still have one more ‘panic’ phase to go through before we come off the mountain. That is when more testing kits are sent out (soon) and you’ll see the number of infected people shoot up. The media will use that to restart the panic.
But, as the number of cases goes up and the number of deaths stay low, people will realize this isn’t the “killer virus” it was made out to be. Once that happens, the panic will begin to subside for good. But the media is going to milk it as long as they can; it’s all they have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in SoCal- still no panic. I’m happy about it too. I don’t need the teachers scaring my kids. Lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good to hear Tiff! Thanks for the update.
LikeLike
If this is a “pandemic” and as dangerous as the mainstream media tells us, public safety should override HIPAA and everything should be disclosed to the public.
LikeLike
All the Summer crap from China is here.
All the Winter crap will start production soon.
People will cocoon until they get sick of staying in.
They will have extra money to spend.
They will vacation in the USA, perhaps closer to home.
Greed (by itself) will increase the stock market.
If someone is considering renting a beach house for their vacation, they might want to book early.
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prospective decreased oil products consumption and the speculators are knocking the bottom out of the crude oil price. West Texas Intermediate at $45.26 per barrel could leave an ugly mark on the local economy here in East Texas. Many of the oil field workers in the Dakotas, West Texas, and New Mexico are from East Texas.
LikeLike
First we had Russia-gate, it fizzles, then Ukraine-gate, it fizzles, (not to forget Kabanaugh-gate, also fizzles), and meanwhile the economy has been doing fine. Now we have corona – is this corona-gate ? Club Dem/Prog/Left tries to crater the economy, sow panic etc. ? Big transfer of wealth via market trading, then end the scare and whoops who nowhas a bigger share if the economy as the rebound comes on ? The leaders of all big tech are leftist progressive and wouldn’t object.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you have an organized “resistance” within Government, one that regularly seeks the overthrow of law and order and works to subvert the constitution — and this resistance is so powerful and strong in number that no one can arrest them and root them out — why is anyone still concerned with elections and voting?
Haven’t we moved past the point of worrying about the next election — because you can’t “vote out” a coup of law-breakers?
LikeLike
Remember how LSM criticized 0bama for his handling of the Ebola scare? Yeah, neither do I. Then it was conservatives who were “overreacting” when Barry refused to restrict travel to and from West Africa…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Check our HHS o your own city, and/or state health department websites and compare them to Singapore:
https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19
https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/coronavirus-more-than-500-gp-clinics-activated-to-provide-subsidised-treatment-to-contain
LikeLiked by 1 person
Click “Show the thread”
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will never see this here:
COVID-19: Singapore’s ministers to take one-month pay cut, frontline officers to get special bonus
LikeLike
Went to Trader Joe’s to pick up a few things. Place was way more packed than normal & the shelves were pretty sparse. Couldn’t get some of the items I was looking for. Woman in line in front of me remarked, “this is crazy, what are people doing?”
At the register I asked about the empty shelves & asked are people “freaking out”. He said yes, then mouthed “over nothing.”
Although people seem to be stocking up, I was happy to hear that people don’t seem to be worried.
Oh and I love this.
LikeLike
Oops wrong tweet.
LikeLike
One burger with everything and 1 Covid-19 test please
South Korea Tests for Coronavirus at Drive-through Clinics
https://www.voanews.com/episode/south-korea-tests-coronavirus-drive-through-clinics-4207401
LikeLike