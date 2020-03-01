HHS Secretary Alex Azar appears on Face The Nation with professional drama queen Margaret Brennan to discuss ongoing Coronavirus mitigation efforts. Ms. Brennan uses her best dramatic voice, and a recently attained expertise in virology, to advance her network’s emotional hunches that all hope is lost. Ms. Brennan is verklempt.
The drama and anxiety riddled questioning is so stunningly over-the-top, mid-way through the segment the interview becomes a parody unto itself. WATCH:
I was impressed that she didn’t keep interrupting him and let him answer the questions. This is actually an improvement over previous interviews.
Well I see no one wanted to listen to her again,different subject. Well I understand and you will forgive me as I am not going dumpster diving.
Good grief. She is a cartoonish buffoon. Azar handled her well.
Whistleblowers will be diminished.
Suffice it to say, Margaret has had better days. Pompeo and Azar made for an unforgettable combination that she will likely never forget nor reprise.
Clutch those pearls and then pass out on that fainting couch Peggy!
What the heck is she doing with her hand at 2:40? That’s not a pearl she is clutching.
Corona virus is the ‘Cull the Baby Boomer Virus’
Apparently does not infect children and young adults tolerate it without significant morbidity.
Well that literally described almost every communicable disease.
Bugger! Video blocked in my country bbl after I rent a VPN!
This works for me: https://youtubeproxy.site/
Lord she is such a drama queen
All that hand flailing! And finger pointing for the dramatics! So annoying, Azar showed amazing restraint in not batting her hand away. Just unprofessional interviewing. Azar did a great job, like with Wussy Wallace.
Hey Margaret, why don’t you pop on over to my house 4 miles from the hospital where the guy died…I’ll take you lunch at the hospital. Maybe you can interview the fire safety crew who are quarantined due to servicing the nursing home.
I wish they would highlight we have the best medical system in the world. Dr Riedo the Infectious Disease doctor a the hospital is excellent…
Oh my, remember the song “Le Freak” by Chic? Someone needs to do a video with shrieking heads…or maybe a satire video to “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” but Where has all the hand sanitizer gone? Long hand washing….
Dissappointing interview. I actually wanted to see her set her hair on fire,…she didn’t.
Coronavirus is going to be the Y2K of 2020. Not to diminish the effect n idividuals or areas effected, but its not anything like “the Big one”.
As for China and trade, it is at least one more big red flag, amongst so many others, on as Bannon calls it “the true cost of “cheap” Chinese labor.
And, reinforces everything PDJT has been doing, on Trade and Secure borders.
How dare he not bolster the narrative! She stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last year and virology was one of the subjects she got her Expert Certificate in. Silly Agency Head…..show her some respect.
(Pardon me while I puke over her dramatization)
She asks the man questions and then acts like he’s “man-splaining” when he answers.
Notice how EVERY SINGLE CASE in the US is in an area run by liberals, yet they all blame Trump????
According to Dr. Louis Tully, the world renowned Chief of Infections at the NIH. The Coronavirus 19 is primarily transmitted by Gozer the Traveller – he will come in one of the pre-chosen forms. During the rectification of the Vuldronaii, the Traveller came as a large and moving Torb! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the Meketrex supplicants, they chose a new form for him – that of a giant Sloar! Many Shubs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of a Sloar that day, I can tell you!
Looks like she is wearing a power lifting belt so she can do all of that heavy lifting and spread all that BS for the deepstate doom mongers.
As if the paramedics have any way of knowing what caused the patient’s respiratory distress! What a stupid question.
“Mr. secretary, I know that you just cannot bring yourself to say it, so let me say it for you. America, put your head between your legs and kiss your ass goodbye.”
Just a note, Sec Azar is correct on the one class of drugs in short supply and there are many alternatives.
“Experts believe China is also the only maker of key ingredients in a class of decades-old antibiotics known as cephalosporins, which treat a range of bacterial infections, including pneumonia.”
Bucket of water douses hair on fire.
Miss Margaret Overreactor is certainly impressed with her own serious voice; female Ted Baxter. Secretary Azar, on the other hand, is extremely knowledgeable and professional. Wouldn’t want any other President or HHS Secretary in charge of this situation.
New York’s governor acting like an adult with VP Pence (unlike my governor…Innslee.. who acted like a child).
Some viruses are worse than others.
Margaret, priorities
