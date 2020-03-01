Sunday Drama: HHS Secretary Azar -vs- Hair On Fire Margaret Brennan…

HHS Secretary Alex Azar appears on Face The Nation with professional drama queen Margaret Brennan to discuss ongoing Coronavirus mitigation efforts. Ms. Brennan uses her best dramatic voice, and a recently attained expertise in virology, to advance her network’s emotional hunches that all hope is lost. Ms. Brennan is verklempt.

The drama and anxiety riddled questioning is so stunningly over-the-top, mid-way through the segment the interview becomes a parody unto itself. WATCH: