Sunday Drama: HHS Secretary Azar -vs- Hair On Fire Margaret Brennan…

Posted on March 1, 2020 by

HHS Secretary Alex Azar appears on Face The Nation with professional drama queen Margaret Brennan to discuss ongoing Coronavirus mitigation efforts.  Ms. Brennan uses her best dramatic voice, and a recently attained expertise in virology, to advance her network’s emotional hunches that all hope is lost.  Ms. Brennan is verklempt.

The drama and anxiety riddled questioning is so stunningly over-the-top, mid-way through the segment the interview becomes a parody unto itself.  WATCH:

31 Responses to Sunday Drama: HHS Secretary Azar -vs- Hair On Fire Margaret Brennan…

  1. littleflower481 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    I was impressed that she didn’t keep interrupting him and let him answer the questions. This is actually an improvement over previous interviews.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      March 1, 2020 at 6:24 pm

  2. Dennis Leonard says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Well I see no one wanted to listen to her again,different subject. Well I understand and you will forgive me as I am not going dumpster diving.

  3. Chip Doctor says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Good grief. She is a cartoonish buffoon. Azar handled her well.

  4. Guyski says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Whistleblowers will be diminished.

  5. sarasotosfan says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Suffice it to say, Margaret has had better days. Pompeo and Azar made for an unforgettable combination that she will likely never forget nor reprise.

  6. michellesbigbeaver says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Clutch those pearls and then pass out on that fainting couch Peggy!

  8. Vegas Jim says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Corona virus is the ‘Cull the Baby Boomer Virus’
    Apparently does not infect children and young adults tolerate it without significant morbidity.

  9. proletarianrobot says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:38 pm

  10. wlbeattie says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Bugger! Video blocked in my country bbl after I rent a VPN!

  11. realeyecandy1 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Lord she is such a drama queen

  12. Carrie says:
    March 1, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    All that hand flailing! And finger pointing for the dramatics! So annoying, Azar showed amazing restraint in not batting her hand away. Just unprofessional interviewing. Azar did a great job, like with Wussy Wallace.

  13. Lumina says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Hey Margaret, why don’t you pop on over to my house 4 miles from the hospital where the guy died…I’ll take you lunch at the hospital. Maybe you can interview the fire safety crew who are quarantined due to servicing the nursing home.
    I wish they would highlight we have the best medical system in the world. Dr Riedo the Infectious Disease doctor a the hospital is excellent…

    Oh my, remember the song “Le Freak” by Chic? Someone needs to do a video with shrieking heads…or maybe a satire video to “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” but Where has all the hand sanitizer gone? Long hand washing….

  14. Dutchman says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Dissappointing interview. I actually wanted to see her set her hair on fire,…she didn’t.

    Coronavirus is going to be the Y2K of 2020. Not to diminish the effect n idividuals or areas effected, but its not anything like “the Big one”.

    As for China and trade, it is at least one more big red flag, amongst so many others, on as Bannon calls it “the true cost of “cheap” Chinese labor.

    And, reinforces everything PDJT has been doing, on Trade and Secure borders.

  15. govlawyer says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    How dare he not bolster the narrative! She stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last year and virology was one of the subjects she got her Expert Certificate in. Silly Agency Head…..show her some respect.
    (Pardon me while I puke over her dramatization)

  16. MostlyRight says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    She asks the man questions and then acts like he’s “man-splaining” when he answers.

  17. Bruce says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Notice how EVERY SINGLE CASE in the US is in an area run by liberals, yet they all blame Trump????

  18. California Joe says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    According to Dr. Louis Tully, the world renowned Chief of Infections at the NIH. The Coronavirus 19 is primarily transmitted by Gozer the Traveller – he will come in one of the pre-chosen forms. During the rectification of the Vuldronaii, the Traveller came as a large and moving Torb! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the Meketrex supplicants, they chose a new form for him – that of a giant Sloar! Many Shubs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of a Sloar that day, I can tell you!

  19. James F says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Looks like she is wearing a power lifting belt so she can do all of that heavy lifting and spread all that BS for the deepstate doom mongers.

  20. sundance says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    • 6x47 says:
      March 1, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      As if the paramedics have any way of knowing what caused the patient’s respiratory distress! What a stupid question.

  21. 6x47 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    “Mr. secretary, I know that you just cannot bring yourself to say it, so let me say it for you. America, put your head between your legs and kiss your ass goodbye.”

  22. A2 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Just a note, Sec Azar is correct on the one class of drugs in short supply and there are many alternatives.

    “Experts believe China is also the only maker of key ingredients in a class of decades-old antibiotics known as cephalosporins, which treat a range of bacterial infections, including pneumonia.”

    Bucket of water douses hair on fire.

  23. JC says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Miss Margaret Overreactor is certainly impressed with her own serious voice; female Ted Baxter. Secretary Azar, on the other hand, is extremely knowledgeable and professional. Wouldn’t want any other President or HHS Secretary in charge of this situation.

  24. paintbrushsage says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    New York’s governor acting like an adult with VP Pence (unlike my governor…Innslee.. who acted like a child).

  25. mopar2016 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Some viruses are worse than others.

  26. Reserved55 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Margaret, priorities

