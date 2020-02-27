VP Mike Pence Leads a Coronavirus Taskforce Meeting…

The media is attempting to initiate panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.
Earlier today Vice President Mike Pence led a meeting of members of the COVID-19 taskforce. The segment with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interesting.
Dr. Fauci discusses the evolution of novel-coronavirus’ from SARS to MERS to the latest version in COVID-19. Fauci’s remarks begin at 01:06 of the video below:
Before the advent of social media, left leaning cable news networks and digital news print media etc., I never knew that so many of the Kremlinology experts on the Left were also Virology experts on pandemic infectious diseases. Who knew?
Well, well, well. We have tens of thousands of people that die from flu EVERY year.
China is doing what they’ve always done to stop the spread of deadly viruses.
The stock market was way overpriced.
Life goes on.
What do Melinda and Bill Gates have to do with being BOARD members of MIT, and all sorts of other odd companies having to do with a pandemic virus and/or a vaccine?
Maybe we need to start asking the right ______ questions…?
First diversity, then ability and experience.
Works for airline pilots and brain surgeons, right??
Now I that was helpful lower mortality then Sara or Mers but seems to be more effective in transfer human to human.
The good Doctor.did note.that the mortality rate of 2.5 does not include those that may have not been sick enough to seek medical attention.
I want to remind everyone that the first choice for Chinese is traditional medicine where there is no reporting.
So if the herbalist the gives the patient the herbal equivalent of Tylenol and tells them to drink lots of water and get lots of sleep. We will never hear about that person.
Statistics are a bitch if you can’t control the legitimacy of your sample.
Dr. Fauci led a heavily publicized task force at the NIH to cure Juvenile Diabetes 20 years ago and it went nowhere. All of money earmarked for research went to diabetes “education” instead. At first I thought Dr. Fauci was the real deal. He seemed committed to a cure and was very articulate but in the end he was just like AG Barr. All of the money went to special interest groups like to JDF and ADA for absurd brochures and the like instead of real medical research. I can’t even watch the guy!
Thank you, Joe…smoke and mirrors again!
Fauci was also politically and loudly against the private genome sequencing effort versus his own public funded lab.
Of course the commie left is going to try to damage the president and the country by lying about the virus. They would blame Trump if a meteorite came in from out of space and crashed into the middle of the Sahara desert. They are dirty commie rats.
HOWEVER . . . . The fact is that Influenza kills thousands of people in China and across the world each and every year. That said, when was the last time the Chinese quarantined and locked down half of their country? Cities with populations of many millions are under total lockdown. I certainly don’t remember such a thing ever happening. There is something quite sinister about all this.
truth there is def. something not right about that. I’ve read there is concern over the potential ease & rapidity of the Wuhan virus’s mutations…and thus the concern about it infecting large #’s, especially cohorts already diseased or w/ compromised immune systems such as drug addicts etc…
The Chinese have been caught red handed once again feasting on Coronavirus stew that has put the rest of the world at risk for decades. Keep them on lockdown and bar their travel anywhere. Their bizarre proclivities are lethal.
“HOWEVER . . . . The fact is that Influenza kills thousands of people in China and across the world each and every year. That said, when was the last time the Chinese quarantined and locked down half of their country? Cities with populations of many millions are under total lockdown. I certainly don’t remember such a thing ever happening. There is something quite sinister about all this.”
Exactly, well put.
Looking at deaths outside of China, (excluding Iran, I don’t trust their data) the death rate is not the 2.5% that Dr. Fauci used, it is instead around 1%. Why Wuhan is so bad could be confounding factors like other seasonal diseases, flu, influenza, on top of the Corona virus, a double whammy. Which if that is the case, mortality will plummet once spring arrives and other seasonal illnesses disappear.
Speaking of other illness stacking up on top of the Corona virus, a cruise ship is notorious for norovirus outbreaks.
So, I would not be surprised if Trump’s fast China travel closure gave us enough delay to get us to spring.
Wuhan is also bad cause 52% of men smoke there and the Coronavirus is much worse on smokers. And these are statistics from watching news but no CNN.
How many Chinese died of the flu, and how many died by other means?
There has been a pronounced dissonance between the response of the Chinese government and the “Flu kills more people” mantra.
When covid-19 emerged, Chinese officials cracked down on those warning about it. Then, after infections exploded, they placed 500 million people under quarantine/martial law. Judging by the videos Chinese citizens posted, this was neither a gentle or discriminating process. Predictable, perhaps, given the nature of communist rule… but it is all further evidence that action is not matching rhetoric, which suggests the Chinese government possesses knowledge it wants to keep to itself.
Equally perplexing, at least to me, was how American mainstream media largely ignored this epidemic up until the last 72 hours, only to now go into full fan the flames of panic mode. US media’s behavior is also not following the expected, historical pattern we have seen with other big events like hurricanes and other disasters. I’m not sure what to make of that, but it gnaws at me.
There is a MASSIVE coordinated hit job in progress by the desperate power hungry dims. I am observing it across all forums I monitor. Lots of gaslighting and RolCon action too.
| Former Iranian ambassador to Vatican [age 81] succumbs to coronavirus in first high-profile death of the epidemic |
https://www.rt.com/news/481851-iranian-ambassador-vatican-dies-coronavirus/
Seems to me that the CDC has screwed up by not getting the test kits out to the state and local governments. Tucker had a good opening on this tonight and the CDC other foul-ups. Both DeBlasio & Newsome have been very critical.
A State Dept. guy overruled the CDC and put 14 infected people on board an airplane with a group who were not.
These are bureaucrat foul-ups, not Pres. Trump’s. I am so tired of the blame heaped on this President. I am deadtired of Dimms & RINOs.
Keep one eye on the “reinfections.” There has been very unsettling research on what might happen on second infection cases. OTOH, there is already very promising progress on both treatment and prophylactics.
From my vantage, it looks like a race. Thank God Mr. Trump is our current POTUS! He doesn’t know how to lose.
