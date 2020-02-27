VP Mike Pence Leads a Coronavirus Taskforce Meeting…

The media is attempting to initiate panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.

Earlier today Vice President Mike Pence led a meeting of members of the COVID-19 taskforce. The segment with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interesting.

Dr. Fauci discusses the evolution of novel-coronavirus’ from SARS to MERS to the latest version in COVID-19. Fauci’s remarks begin at 01:06 of the video below: