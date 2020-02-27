Tom Fitton on FISA: “The Key to Reform is Jail”…

Completely agree with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton here. During a discussion of congress trying to pass a clean FISA reauthorization or a reform version, Tom Fitton says the only way to really reform the process is to arrest, prosecute & jail those who abused it.
Fitton’s point is similar to the CTH argument surrounding SSCI leaker James Wolfe. If the DOJ had prosecuted Wolfe for the criminal leaks of classified intelligence, the landscape of an adversarial intelligence apparatus over the past two years would be completely different. The same general perspective applies to the FISA abuse issue.
Barr: “President Trump’s tweets make it impossible for me to do my job”…
The answer to SO many issues in DC is jail, IMHO!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hannity has been bringing on the tic toc club. They seem to backing off jail time and indictments. “Shaming and exposing” is the new narrative not jail. BTW Sara Carter claims no evidence of a grand jury. Comey McCabe Brennan and clapper and Carter Page have never been interviewed. 1 year and they are no where close to going for indictments. Mueller would have had clinesmith indicted charged plea deal and cooperation by now….
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the Washington DC, the ‘Rules of the Swamp’ are: = Jail is for True Republicans; NOT Democrats, members of the UniParty or quisling Republicans.
LikeLike
Dear Barr:
Not prosecuting criminals looks like you’re not doing your job.
You want the tweets to stop, light the crooks up.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Right! Hey, it’s not that complicated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It actually makes it look like he is one of them. In fact, it does make him one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr: “President Trump’s tweets make it impossible for me to do my job”…
The tweets aren’t going to stop, so put him out of his misery and sack him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO he’s (Barr) gone after POTUS re-election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We shouldn’t have to wait that long. Toss his ass. He’s looking more and more like the sharpest lawyer they could find to run out the clock on President Trump’s elected term. President Trump has a handle on a lot of things, But AG ain’t one of them. Deep state 2, President Trump 0.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3-0
Sessions
Rosenstein
Barr
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he can take Wray with him!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, Sundance and Tom are correct.
It is just that NOBODY is going to do anything about it.
The good guys are focused on obtainable things. Bad guys are focused on their evil goals.
That is the reality of 2020 and has been such for decades.
LikeLike
Like President Trump says— “impossible is just a starting point.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
No consequences means there is no deterrence. This lack of accountability only emboldens the DC CRIMINALS.
The past 3 years has proven this repeatedly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear AG William Barr,
Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperilled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.
– Justice Brandeis, Olimstead v. United States 277 U.S. 438 (1928)
LikeLiked by 6 people
JohnCasper, he just doesn’t care. He’s a man on a mission. He has no internal moral code. He’s just a lawyer. Another sociopath lawyer. His lifetime of legal brainwashing has him convinced that it’s allright for him to do this kind of thing.
LikeLike
If Barr thinks he’s “saving” the institutions, he couldn’t more wrong or more stupid. By not prosecuting, he is just reinforcing the fact that they are corrupt. Like SD said, “We Know” and the only way to save them for the American people is to prosecute and clean house. Barr’s done neither. A fool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Casper:
It’s the same eternal struggle between a government of laws, as Brandeis mentions, or a government of men.
The modern Left wants a government of men: their hostility to our Constitution flows not from its obsolescence, but from the restraints it places on their grand designs.
Social Justice means the people in power decide who the law will protect, and who it won’t. When Democrats like Mazie Hirono call for an end to the principle of innocent until proven guilty, they simply mean the people in power will determine your guilt, not the letter of the law.
The modern Left wants an end to Republican government, and a return to Feudalism. The de facto nobles, like Hillary Clinton, and their vassals, will assess their own guilt or innocence. Hillary decided her 30K emails, despite being under subpoena, were her business alone (due to her noble status?). Her vassal James Comey agreed. This will soon be the daily standard of American justice, if left to nullities like Bill Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Kim Strassel of the WSJ, https://www.wsj.com/articles/democrats-block-fisa-reform-11582847296, the Dems may be letting the FISA reauthorization die – which could be another solution!
LikeLike
I’d definitely support FISA’s expiration. The FBI, DOJ & Intelligence Agencies have proved they cannot be trusted. And it just got re-emphasized picking someone who abused the FISA process to report to the FISA Court on reforms.
LikeLike
If the Dems are blocking it, the only explanation is that they fear being on the receiving end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest you watch the British tv series “The Sandbaggers” to understand the politics of the intelligence agencies. And that was before the woke, never been challenged idiots we have now.
LikeLike
No process is any better than the people operating it. The IC has shown themselves untrustworthy to have such a powerful tool as the NSA Database at their disposal. Even the creator of this tool foresaw the misuse of this tool.
Add to this that the FISA judges have shown themselves unwilling to prosecute those who break the existing laws Governing, the use of the NSA Database. We have no reason to believe that additional laws will prevent corrupt men from ignoring them.
LikeLike
P/T most likely is giving Barr 90 days and no longer than 120 days to implement indictments to everyone involved in the coup.
If Barr doesn’t implement Justice; P/T is 100% responsible.
P/T is 100% or more responsible for Justice.
P/T has many paths to implement Justice (Judicial Watch implied).
P/T will implement Justice with or without Barr.
Given P/T powers of the Constitution, has a bound duty to the American People to implement Justice.
90% of criminals will Plea; individual coup criminals will not plea if the criminals believe prosecutors are weak and show any signs of being concerns of bad jury pools (jury nullification).
Justice will happen to about 90% (plea deals) of the criminals and the 10% left (jury trials) would bring justice in the range of 90% to 100% of the criminals facing Justice. If you lose all (10%) the criminal trials, you would still have 90% of the coup/criminals facing justice. If you win all the trials (10%) the criminals facing justice would be at 100%. The criminals facing justice would be between 90% and 100%.
The long jury trials process will destroy the criminal’s financial, mentally and physically etc. This is Justice!
Jury nullification accounted for; we know the prosecution has both the true facts and the true laws and the criminals have fake facts and fake/no laws to protect their actions. If the jury has a not-guilty verdict, we know they did not apply the law exactly as it is given. Therefore, it would be on record, the criminal cases lost, has to do with jurors not-believing in the rule of law, U.S. Constitution, United States and our way of life. The jury would be on record of intentionally not convicting a criminal with a clear paper trail of evidence and the criminal codes (laws), showing the motive for their not-guilty verdict was a form of anarchy.
I repeat; The long jury trials process will destroy the criminal’s financial, mentally and physically etc. This is Justice!
P/T will implement Justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always understood Mario Puzo’s novel “GodFather”…but now I really understand!
If Barr came out of retirement to become the worst A/G in U.S. history and to destroy himself, so be it.
PDJT set the perfect stages for this moment for “easy prosecutions” and it would be President Trump, who would be known throughout history, for being a weak President of not being able to implement Justice; allowing the destruction of the Rule of Law, Constitution and the United States.
This would never happen; PDJT will implement Justice.
LikeLike
I saw tonite that “they”(not sure who) are going to tie the FISA reauthorization to the Corona funding bill
LikeLike
They = the Dimms, McConnell, Graham, and the regular cast of RINOs. Rand Paul is the only Senator I’ve seen who wants it reformed. Freedom Caucus sides with Rand Paul, especially Nunes. The President wants reform.
To “hide” this reauthorization in an appropriations bill tells you the abuse will go on.
LikeLike
What James Wolfe did should be one of the most severe crimes for any government employee and there should be very strict guidelines no matter who the judges are.
LikeLike
Agreed. If the guy whose office was literally inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility can leak the entire contents of one of the most classified documents relating to the biggest govt scandal in US history and get a slap on the wrist then DC needs to be levelled and replaced with heads on pikes. Pour encourages les autre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolfe’s criminal action was in the DC federal court, not the FISA court. Jessie Liu, the U.S. Attorney, accepted the plea because Wolfe was threatening to depose the entire Senate Intel Committee.
It’s very likely that Senators Burr and/or Warner and/or someone else on the Committee gave Wolfe the instruction to leak the Carter Page FISA warrant to the media. Had Wolfe taken this to trial, he would have exposed that the Senate Intel Committee is part of the coup.
LikeLike
Well I am afraid you were right all along Sundance. Barr is a snake like the rest of them.
The evil rot goes deep.
LikeLike
Veto FISA no matter how it’s dressed. It’s that important. They can rewrite any bill so there is no excuse to vote for an omnibus.
LikeLike
I have a plan to deal with this. The Republicans can just not show up to any packed deal or vote on it. That way Trump can veto it and say it was a junk partisan bill that needs to be written properly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CB;
The problem with your plan is McConnell, Republicon majority leader in the Senate, WANTS FISA renewed, without changes or hearings.
He may appear to relent, to ‘reforms’ which (as Fitton ponts out) are just head fake.
He and the SSCI WANT the current system of FISA abuse to continue, because they benefit.
So, looking to Republicons in Senate to do the right thing, and block FISA renewal, is like counting on the,Fox, to count the eggs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the reports are correct then Barr is just another CIA person connected to the FISA process. David Kris and Judge Boasberg have many connections to the CIA. So do you really think all of these CIA related people are accidental? Which organization would benefit most from the FISA process renewal? Which organization took the lead in the coup against President Trump, CIA or FBI? Which organization did Carter Page worked for? Which organization(s) did Peter Strzok work for? The list goes on and goes.
FOIA Docs Show Anti-Trump DOJ Official Appointed to Oversee FISA Reforms Sending Draft WaPo Op-Eds Attacking Nunes to DOJ’s National Security Division
January 27, 2020, by Cristina Laila
JUST IN: Reps Jordan, Meadows Send Letter to Judge Boasberg Demanding Answers About David Kris’s Appointment to Oversee FISA Reforms
January 16, 2020, by Cristina Laila
“You Can’t Make This Up!” – President Trump Blasts Corrupt FISA Court After Far Left anti-Trump Official David Kris Appointed to Oversee the Court’s Reform
January 12, 2020, by Jim Hoft
FISA Court Appoints Obama-Era National Security Leader at DOJ to Review FBI Reforms
January 10, 2020, by Cristina Laila
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a timeline reference: Wolfe was indicted June 2018, 21 mos ago, after getting hot with the FBI for an April 2017 fake news item 34 mos ago posted by his girl that Carter Page was in touch w/ a Ruski Intel Agent in 2013. Sessions recuses from Russia-gate March 2017. Rosy takes Russia stuff which included Wolfe’s fake news leak about Russia, and aproved or master minded the plea negotiation with Jesse Liu for 60 days jail. Plea bargain announced Oct 2018. Nov 2018 Sessions resigns and Whitaker arrives.. Wolfe sentenced Dec 2018. Barr arrives Feb 2019
LikeLike
I am such a fan of this site and have so much respect for so many of you. And to the extent your comments may put pressure on AG Barr to act more swiftly, I appreciate them (to the extent they work). Honestly, though, this is one of the rare instances where I cannot agree at this point in time. Once the outcome of Durham’s work becomes fully apparent, as well as how the FISA abuses will be dealt with, fully and finally, you all may well prove to be correct. But quoting Barr in his interview with the “he’s making it impossible to do my job,” with all due respect, is ignorant. Watch the whole interview if you would like to understand what the man was saying, rather than accepting the distorted and evil fake news media’s framing of specific quotes out of context to make them appear to mean something they did not and do not mean. Also do not underestimate President Trump’s longstanding penchant for pacing himself and moving strategically and in accordance with his own plans and strategies, of which we are not fully aware. This great man is 10 steps ahead, not just 1 or 2. Also, has anyone noticed how the media’s howls for AG Barr’s removal have gone silent since all of this hit the news? Hmmm…. well for such a “terrible” thing for Barr to say, the effect of his interview has been beautiful. The one thing Barr rushed to correct was the fake news about him considering resigning, which was totally fabricated. I know everyone on this board wants justice and wants is YESTERDAY. But again, you all have no ability to comprehend the depths of President Donald J. Trump. This is truth because this great man is one of the 5 greatest geniuses to ever walk the fact of the planet, and you all are not (although SD is pretty close, I must admit! Hat tip!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is, as yet no WILL to prosecute anyone. Without the will to do the,act, nothing happens. And we have had a whole lot of nothing for 3 years.
The lack of will, the clear signal communicating lack of will comes from Congress, and specifically the,Republicon controlled Senate.
By both actions and inactions they are sending clear signals, easily understood by the swamp creatures, to continue the coverup, and continue the coup.
Until that,dynamic is changed, we will see no prosecutions, and without prosecutions the coup attempts and resistance will continue.
Its all about WILL, and I DON’T mean “Will” Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/01/dem-panic-grows-over-mysterious-sealed.html
This is a unique read, suggesting marshall Law, I think. But I suspect what you think may differ. It seems important, and gives me hope.
LikeLike
OUCH!
LikeLike
If you do the crime you do the time!
LikeLike
If you do the crime you do the time!
LikeLike
First get an AG. I don’t think anyone wants the job when you consider 99.9999% of the DOJ (I’m being generous) are corrupt deep staters. They need to go, all of them, including the FBI CIB and every other corrupt alphabet security department. Until this happens we’re going nowhere.
LikeLike