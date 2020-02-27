Tom Fitton on FISA: “The Key to Reform is Jail”…

Completely agree with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton here. During a discussion of congress trying to pass a clean FISA reauthorization or a reform version, Tom Fitton says the only way to really reform the process is to arrest, prosecute & jail those who abused it.

Fitton’s point is similar to the CTH argument surrounding SSCI leaker James Wolfe. If the DOJ had prosecuted Wolfe for the criminal leaks of classified intelligence, the landscape of an adversarial intelligence apparatus over the past two years would be completely different. The same general perspective applies to the FISA abuse issue.

Barr: “President Trump’s tweets make it impossible for me to do my job”…