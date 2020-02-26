President Trump and COVID-19 Taskforce Press Conference on Coronavirus – 6:30pm Livestream…

President Trump and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a press conference today at 6:30pm Eastern. The COVID-19 taskforce was established on January 29th. A quarantine and travel entry ban was announced January 30th, and ongoing proactive efforts to mitigate U.S. risk from the coronavirus outbreak are ongoing.
Fox Business Livestream – White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link
.
The task force is being led by HHS Secretary Alex Azar and includes: Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health; Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security; Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor.
.
.
Members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force:
- Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services
- Robert O’Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
- Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health
- Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, Department of State
- Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
- Joel Szabat, Acting Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Transportation
- Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor
- Rob Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff
- Joseph Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council
- Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination
- Derek Kan, Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget
President Trump is right….common sense
LikeLiked by 15 people
That’s right. The Common Sense President is the best president ever.
That was a great Presser President Trump and his Team did.
He handled the Fake Media beautifully.
My heart feels very good tonight, thanks to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
‘Nice to talk to you without the helicopter”!! [someone clapping loudly]
My up thread comment…have they learned a lesson?
They are acting better! Better questions, noT much screaming….Where’s Acosta?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Probably in Pooh’s Corner sucking his thumb after that chewing-out session he got from President Trump in India.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He really gave him a chewing-out session that’s for sure. Acosta deserves all he gets.
Maybe he’s at the ‘copter pad…waiting…waiting for everyone to show up!
LikeLike
The funny part was one person started clapping. It sounded like a helicopter! I am sure it was unintentional.
LikeLike
President just kicked Ebola-boy …BIGLY!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Trump handled that really, really well. He was prepared for that, but not scripted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
From the CDC, on their web site:This 2019/2020 Flu season — 29 M infected, 280000 hospitalized, and 14000 dead. So about 9% of US population infected, 0.08% of population hospitalized (almost 1% of those infected), and 0.004% of population died ( 0.05 % died of those infected, 5% of those
hospitalized).
Just for comparison we lose about 40,000 dead to traffic accidents per year. (1.25 M in the world annually)
About 70,000 drug overdose deaths a year.
Unintended annual accidents children 1-19 is 12000.
We haven’t had even a death yet!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for these stats. FACTS are a wonderful thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please allow me to explain how mortality rates calculation works.
I will use an example of baseball
Let’s say you have a batter who is practicing to hit home runs one day.
That is all he cares about….hit the ball out of park….got it so far?
He has a bin full of balls and a tee to hit them off of. We do not know how many balls he has in the bin, we just know there are a lot of them and we know he will not quit for the day until he hits them all….good so far?…good!
After a few minutes of hitting, he has hit 10 out of the park and 90 of them NOT out of the park.
You count them up (10+90=100 balls hit)
Now, to find his “out of the park” rate you divide 10 by 100 and get a rate of 10% So far, so good?
We still do not know how many balls are left in the bin but we can say, however many balls are left, there is a pretty good chance that he will hit 10% of them out of the park.
In other words, however many balls that are still left in the bin does not change his average “out of the park” hit rate.
The only two numbers that DO matter is the numbers of balls hit “out of the park” and the number of balls that did not go “out of the park”
So…The global average death rate for this virus is like this: Did an infected person die or did an infected person NOT die?
Dead vs recovered.
Total cases are NOT used for mortality rates. Only deaths and recovered.
Right now, via this site : https://multimedia.scmp.com/widgets/china/wuhanvirus/
Dead=2,769 Recovered=30,002
So to figure out of the park (mortality) rate= 2769+30002=32,771
and then 2,769/32,771= 0.084 (times it by 100 to get the percentage)=8.4% average global mortality rate.
Now with that percentage you can calculate how many deaths we can expect…on average…..by multiplying it by the total world wide cases.
*extreme note though This rate is for the worldwide average….individual countries mortality rate will be different because of different levels of healthcare!!!!!
I do not expect this rate in the US…i expect a MUCH lower rate.
Current US rate is 0%
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good post.
“Recovered” data is hard to get – as I noted in an earlier post on the coronavirus topic.
A person may be infected, and not know it: symptoms may be mild, or he may just suffer through. He may think, “gee, I was sick these past few days,” but may not realize he has Coronavirus. Or, he does. Either way: if his “infected” status does not get added to the denominator, then we do not have full data for the denominator.
For the most part, in most of the world, individuals do not line up to inform Health Authorities that they had a passing flu. The Public Health entities of the world are just not that great at this. They barely can address rotavirus, a very predictable and controllable infectious-disease threat that kills almost no one in the U.S – because we are civilized – but that kills many in other countries.
“The proportion of deaths in children <5 years of age attributable to diarrhea demonstrated a declining trend with increasing income level (Figure 1A); the median proportion for low-income countries was 21%; for low-middle income countries, 17%; for high-middle income countries, 9%; and for high-income countries, 1%."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2972763/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not just health care but levels of cleanliness, cultural practices, density of people, food sanitation and habits like smoking.
All reasons why the U.S. hopefully will do better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also exactly zero of the drugs deaths, flu deaths car accidental deaths are Inan exoitential growth phase.
LikeLike
Your methods are of course correct. The problem is that the Chinese are thought to be fudging the numbers by 5-10 fold. We don’t know if all numbers are fudged in proportion or ??? Clearly they’re doing whatever they think works best for China.
Right now, China is trying to get workers back at their benches in order to prevent economic collapse.
I don’t think any calculation based on the Chinese numbers is worth anything.
LikeLike
Thing is, is there’s a flu shot, and accidents can be avoided.
I know Trump is on the ball, but as Faux news showed the other night. People ARE still coming in from China. They were filming them coming straight through the airport in Dulles.
Now of course, you have the Dems demanding money for it, and only because spending in their sanctuaries has been hit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s your point?
Unlike the current versions of influenza which are not highly contagious or deadly, COVID-19 is highly contagious and deadly.
COVID-19 is especially dangerous when patients believe they are almost recovered, late in the disease progression cycle. That is when patients lapse into pneumonia type symptoms.
The COVID-19 categories are not rigidly defined or carefully medically defined.
• Confirmed is meaningless. Insufficient test kits and unwillingness to use scarce tests keeps that number low.
• Deaths – China is a country ruled by dictators who value honor and appearance paramount. Not pure numbers or statistics. When numbers hurt honor, than honor overrides accurate reporting.
• Recovered – details on who and how people are “Recovered” is sparse.
Right now in America, Internal Care Units are not stressed and are able to devote full attention to individuals.
That is not the case in China, South Korea and Iran.
There are numerous pockets of infection worldwide that are poorly controlled and not quarantined.
As more and more countries suffer higher levels of infection, they will have problems caring for the sickest patients. It is a lack of space, doctors, and materials. Currently, there are not any known remedies, vaccines, inoculants, cure alls.
Our Southern border is extremely porous, thanks to democrat efforts. Our Northern border is even more porous, just less used illegally.
Both borders are infection pathways. When patients get refused entrance legally, they are likely to try illegal entry.
At present, Americans can breathe comfortably. That situation can change within weeks.
I suggest you read carefully, Mr Lawson’s post just below.
LikeLike
President Trump owns the reporters today, as usual.
As good as has been, he keeps getting better.
Reagan could communicate; Trump’s taken it to another level.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The black lady with her question about why put Mike Pence in charge seems quite angry.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s April… yes she is a work of art.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It wasn’t April. She actually asked a relevant question re: Americans in Brazil. The other woman is hispanic and has been nasty in the past also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that was the angry lady from CNN. April somebody? A never Trumper from way back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Pecan Pie Lady?
LikeLiked by 2 people
April Ryan once asked Sarah Sanders if President Trump supports slavery.
April recently blamed the death of Elijah Cummings on Trump, because Trump criticized him for not doing more to help his Baltimore Congressional district.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Demonrats are always angry. however I remember her from Sarah’s dailies, she’s a witch. Oops misspelling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best thing PT did for the WH Press Staff was can the daily briefing thing, which was the sound bite or 60 sec TV news clip for April, Acosta, etc. Was his decision to do helicopter pressers instead. Now they get him one on one 2x a week rather then Sarah who took a ton of cheap shots yet handled it with distinct poise earning my admiration. Haven’t seen Acosta’s mug since that change, surprised he maneuvered for the chance to get humiliated again on TV at the presser in New Delhi, Int’l TV at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like how Azar nipped that in the bud. He said he’s happy to have Mike be on board.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a dumb question from a dumb person. She’s lucky President didn’t say he wasn’t surprised such a dumb question would come from her since she’s never managed a major project or business in her life.
Pence is not serving as a subject matter expert. He is standing in for the President, and will run the politics between the White and Capitol Hill. The HHS Secretary has a thousand other things just as important on his place. The work will be performed by the subject matter experts, not the VP.
She was just trying to make trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel like we are in good hands with Secretary of HHS Alex Azar – he has a great deal of experience in health related issues, serving as HHS General Counsel from 2001 – 2005 and then ads Deputy Secretary from 2005 – 2007. In his younger days he clerked for the great Justice Antonin Scalia.
But Azar opposed the ACA and is anti-abortion so expect him to be target of the MSM. I’m sure every action he takes and word he speaks henceforth will be scrutinized and criticized with typical disingenuity, and any compliments will be backhanded or prefaced with some criticism.
His Wikipedia page has ALREADY been updated criticizing his briefing of Congress yesterday, citing Politico & WaPo articles.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Azar
LikeLiked by 6 people
True— mask prices went way up on Amazon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got an ad in my email an hour go trying to sell nano mask for 40 bucks a piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The prices may just not be on sale. Full list cost for a lot of things is very high. Also that maybe the price it takes to get them from another country right now.
There was a story out of Florida during one of the hurricanes were people were upset about Home Depot charging $100 a sheet for plywood. It turned out that it wasn’t just plywood, it was premium veneer sheets for furniture/cabinet building and that was the price.
LikeLike
The cameras won’t turn off, so Trump is being brilliant in informing the audience of the success of his administration that isn’t normally communicated to them by the msm WHILE he calmly describes what he’s doing.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Reporter to the president as he walks away: “Are you going to do this more often.” 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
reporters don’t like those Marine One pressers with sleet and 45mph winds of the river. Still believe reporters should blow the tube daily for White House access and have weekly drug testing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do, too, and I like seeing them sweat to death in the summer as well. Nasty partisans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
D.C. isn’t known for its great weather. Add chopper racket to the mix… ‘tis a glorious thing, really.
LikeLike
Thank you for putting travel restrictions on so early, PresidentTrump.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Good grief, our president has the patience of Job.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I loved his saying “Hey, maybe people should just stay home and travel around here … we have some of the best places to travel in the world” or words to that effect. Hilarious and great. Love our POTUS.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I loved the wash your hands story!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’ll probably hate him for his germaphobia now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3-2-1 Lucifer has a new conference stating the President did not ask for enough money again…Then again he and Pelosi are at the bar using ETOH as their personal vaccine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If there is left over money like there was with Ebola funding, use it to build more wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
600 million people live south of that border. Wonder where they’ll go for free health care when COVID-19 starts to spread down there?
LikeLike
Interesting that rosensteins sister from cdc who painted such turmoil isnt on the team.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great point, Roger. Wonder if he can fire her a**.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or send her on a fact finding mission . . . To China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sanjay Gupta there…..but CNN not even covering this! A supposedly pandemic on their doorstep and CNN is doing a Bloomberg townhall! 😂 Just unbelievable!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe change their name to NNO, Not a News Organization.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s there to throw out questions to make POTUS look bad. I liked how POTUS corrected him. Did you notice the body language when his eye narrowed, a reflexive reaction to POTUS. He really dislikes POTUS. Has from the very start.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That should tell everyone that they have been hyping this for the past couple days, including what Nancy Rosenweasel said.
If they say anything about this, it will be the absolute worst spin they can come up with.
It is interesting though the media has been sniveling so much about not having press briefings, then when there is one on a very important topic, they don’t want to report on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to the store today, wipes and face masks were non existent. Yesterday I went on Amazon for face masks, what a joke. Most vendors were out of stock, other few vendors were charging $20 for 3 masks . others vendors were charging $21 for 15 paper masks. One vendor wanted to charge 52 dollars in shipping and handling for a $11.00 purchase which would still take weeks. I live in Hawaii where things are expensive but the price gouging is ridiculous
LikeLike
Went to church today and saw no one wearing any masks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in Oklahoma City, with a large Vietnamese Catholic population. No masks at Ash Wednesday service, for what it’s worth.
LikeLike
@ Seldonbc
I live in a small town in SE Arizona.
Send me a list of things you would like. I can check to see if my town has those items. I will be in Tucson on March 31 for doctor appointment, and can see what is available there. I’m going to be shopping anyway.
If you would like, send me the money and I will purchase the items and ship to you. I don’t know how much shipping is to Hawaii.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stellar, simply stellar. POTUS shines in his performance but when faced with a Cat 5, or health pandemic threat he gleams. Not to be too hyperbolic, worse thing for the Dems is POTUS facing a nuclear asteroid.
No wonder Biden is losing his marbles and Bernie is eulogizing the butcher Castro.
Expect a retrace in stock prices tomorrow. So sad, too bad to Dems & Dem-media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump presents the proper tone by reassuring the public, reassuring to Wall Street, yet agreeing with CDC recommendation that schools prepare for the worst and hope for the best. He quietly states the proper protocols of washing hands, staying at home if sick, doing the same one does regarding flu prevention — UNLIKE DR. MCCABE-MESSONNIERS scare-tactic approach. I bet we’ve seen the last of her. No more public appearances.
It’s not what you say but how you say it.
A vaccine will be forthcoming soon but not probably for this season per Dr. Fauci.
Excellent presser.
As he was leaving someone asked if he was going to do more presser like this…he turned, looking back, and said: “yes, if you’d like”.
He’s good. MSMers behaved tonight. They spent the winter out in the cold by the ‘copter. They have learned their lesson. Let’s hope they don’t forget or back to the copter they go!.
LikeLiked by 6 people
👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe one person hs learned his lesson….the rest…not so much! 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s agree to call it a chopper. Has a more,,,,grisly connotation. As in be nice or it’s back to the chopper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fabulous President – Great talk to the American people – Very Presidential! Thank God for President Trump. He’s one of a kind.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It should make the press wonder if their hype is backfiring. Hype an issue, and give POTUS a good opportunity to look Presidential.
LikeLike
I was really impressed with the way President Trump handled this press conference perfect for the gravity of the current situation. He is getting even better every day. WHAT A GIANT FIGURE THIS PRESIDENT HAS BECOME ON THE WORLD STAGE. We are very lucky.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent press conference. VSG POTUS struck the proper balance between seriousness of concern and keeping public calm and reassured.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was driving into a Starbucks parking lot today here in SW Utah and there were two SamHO tour buses parked there. All of the passengers who were getting out of the buses appeared to be Asian tourists. Dozens were filing into the restaurant and several had masks on. Now you can’t tell if they were U.S. citizens/residents but I tend to doubt it. I decided to forego a Starbucks coffee — I know, we aren’t supposed to give them our business as an anti-Trump organization but when in Mormonland there aren’t very many choices when it comes to coffee houses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure how to make of the mask-wearing tourists. I see that a lot out here in Oregon among individuals from the large community of Asian immigrants. I don’t what the reasons are for it, but AFAIK it’s not associated with increased risks of disease for the general population. BTW this observation goes back many years, long before the present coronavirus issues became prominent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Logan Utah there is a great coffee place called “Cache Coffee And More”. They support Veterans, inexpensive, and sells Black Rifle coffee.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Much better than Starbucks! I have a gift card given to me a decade ago. Still have not used it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome, wish they would build one in the south. We have a couple independent places but they are spread wide apart so when in the district where Starbucks is I will go there rather than drive clear across town to catch the independent one.
LikeLike
I listened to it live. I went from feeling hopeful (when PDJT started) to feeling uncomfortable (when VP Pence, et al spoke) to feeling better when PTrump finally took the mic again.
President Trump is a MASTER. He put in a few things we all needed to hear, but didn’t make it political. He was superb.
I’m going to wash my hands as much as possible – and if I had any money to invest, I’d do it now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? I think Pence is a very calming speaker. Further, as POTUS said, MP has worked a lot in his life with medical experts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
TI, that wasn’t intended as a slam against VP Pence. It’s just that after President Trump, the positivity went downhill. I’m glad to see VP Pence doing something for the cause.
LikeLike
There is just no one like him and he has raised the Bar for President now so that not many can reach it, I pray for him, and how sad that Polosi and schmore is such dick heads Guess that they thought this was another thing that would bring the President down and guess What>. NOT happening He is always out in front of everything and does not let any grass grow under his feet and he finally has the best people around him..
Thank YOU lord for our president He is one of a kind.. love him and his family.;.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obviously the President can’t win for losing, as our crack “news media correspondents” will assert anyway. It’s funny in a sad sort of way, that is, when we’re not ready to scream at the lame “reporters” supposedly covering such news events.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More appointments will solve it! YOU get a Czar, and YOU get a Czar…and YOU GET A CZAR!!! (Just wait for the taxes.)
LikeLike
We have a Czar and Azar.
LikeLike
{{{grin}}}
LikeLike
There’s something about that room that turns the presstitutes into an uncontrolled swarm of moronic blithering idiots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re giving them too much credit ….. they actually always have been moronic blithering idiots, and the Trump press room has merely exposed that fact for all to see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, intellectually speaking, the field of reporters these days is drawn from God knows where, primarily “communication” majors in “colleges.” The scare quotes are just that–to scare us about the lack of intelligence of these people.
These people didn’t go to schools that demanded any academic rigor from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you hear them ask him if he is going to do “more of these” …he has given them more access to a President than anyone in HISTORY and they have to get in a snide remark like that. I wish he would have turned and said “you mean you haven’t been at all my press conferences” They make me wanna puke
LikeLiked by 1 person
and PS…the other day I posted a comment that I want to apologize for. It WAS unbecoming and uncalled for. In the heat of the moment I erred. I am sorry to moderators and to all here.
LikeLike
I think that person who asked, meant…inside.
LikeLike
I have extensive healthcare background in Pharmaceuticals/diagnostics, and infectious diseases. Just my opinion that if you follow these common practices, you can avoid most virus infections:
1. Wash your hands often.
2. NEVER EVER TOUCH YOUR FACE (nose, eyes, mouth) except immediately after washing your hands very well.
3. Stay 6-10 feet away from any one who is sneezing.
4. Change your clothes as soon as you get home.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Last time I got the flu my 3 year old granddaughter sneezed in my face. She is 17 now. I follow your rules as often as I can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands with soap and water.
Stay home if you are sick.
LikeLike
Hong Kong does brilliantly with explains the outbreak, epidemiology, and preventive measures, including how to wash your hands.
Take a read all graphics
https://multimedia.scmp.com/infographics/news/china/article/3047038/wuhan-virus/index.html?src=article-launcher
Got all of us through bird, swine, SARS epidemics.
Another great site for tracking the disease, interactive.
https://multimedia.scmp.com/infographics/news/china/article/3047038/wuhan-virus/index.html?src=article-launcher
#standwithHongKong
LikeLike
I picked up those habits being in the gym four times a week. I also do not place bare skin on any benches or touch an open wound to equipment and benches.
LikeLike
I thought it was good. The only mistake was when Gupta compared the fatality rates of Flu and Coronavirus, Trump said “the flu is worse”. Yes, the number of flu deaths is higher, the number of people sick of flu is higher, but the case fatality rate is lower for flu.
Otherwise, it seemed flawless to me. I can’t think of any improvements. He was even open to closing flights from Italy and South Korea, a likely wise next step.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have extensive healthcare background in Pharmaceuticals/diagnostics companies. Just my opinion that if you follow these common practices, you can avoid most virus infections:
1. Wash your hands often.
2. NEVER EVER TOUCH YOUR FACE (nose, eyes, mouth) except immediately after washing your hands very well.
3. Stay 6-10 feet away from any one who is sneezing.
4. Change your clothes as soon as you get home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the best advice to give. Thanks.
By the end of winter, my hands are literally bleeding from constantly washing them in our cold, dry climate here in the Northeast. More than 15 times on some days. Just regular hand soap (not the antibacterial type), and plenty of water.
And I’m happy to say I rarely get a winter cold, have never needed a flu shot … and never get the flu. And that’s over a lot of years.
You can never go wrong washing your hands too much this time of year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeping a folded tissue up your sleeve comes in handy if you ever need to scratch an eye lid or other area of the face.
LikeLike
After this press conference, Tucker Carlson should be absolutely ashamed of himself.
He again led off tonight with the rogue ‘inevitable’ fear hysteria statement maliciously peddled by Rod Rosenstein’s sister. And ratcheted it up from there.
This is disgusting fear porn at this point. Shame!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m disgusted with Tucker and no longer watch him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tucker is totally off the rails on this issue.
Completely wrong. Ridiculous fear mongering.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plenty of fear mongering on Twitter by people who should know better, like Jack Posobiec.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could be a Fox script. I do not believe Tucker has such a great contract.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He must be getting pressure from above on this. He is too intelligent to not discern the realities. Or … life inside the Beltway bubble has finally obscured his view.
Even the head of the CDC pushed back today on that rogue (and likely unapproved) ‘inevitable’ statement. And PDJT could not be more clear in detailing the realities in the field.
The US has held steady at 15 confirmed domestic cases, for nearly 2 weeks. And most are recovering well. I guarantee that more Americans have died from the regular flu during that same time.
This President moved extraordinarily quickly, and deflected the nation from the worst case.
This is indeed reckless fear mongering, pure and simple. And they do it for ratings, and to scuff this President … no matter how many innocents it harms.
Driving the public into mass panic upon falsehoods really bothers me.
LikeLike
Good for ratings. Doom sells.
“Agenda Free” Lookner who used to be with RSBN drones on for hours and and hours every single day. He practically has an orgasm when new numbers are announced each day.
LikeLike
Alas, Tucker is 100% correct about the inevitable spread of the virus. It’s unstoppable.
But so what?
It kills <2% in Western countries, no biggie unless you're immune deficient, we accept far higher death rates from well assimilated causes every day.
LikeLike
#ROLCON 👋
LikeLike
I’m glad POTUS reminded state and local officials to refresh their preparedness plans. Good reminder for the public that your local government is responsible too not just Trump!
If you have kids ask the school what they’re doing. My employer sent out an email a week ago with simple guidelines and a link to the CDC. How hard is it to use your head! If you’re sick stay home, wash your hands. Don’t wad up your kleenex and stuff them in your pocket. Practically everywhere you go there are hand sanitizer dispensers and clorox wipes. I just can’t get excited about this. If I had a compromised immune system I’d already be extra vigilant. Pres Trump is not going to run around with his hair on fire. One of the questions was a thinly veiled probe about martial law. Gimme a break. Maybe some people will get sick but people get sick every day. It’s life.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are a fraud. Get lost skippy.
LikeLike
Looks like that post was removed.
LikeLike
Better? They seemed rude and loud to me. Students in school wouldn’t be allowed to act that way. Hope President Trump goes back to helicopter press
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Craziest looking thing…looks Chinese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
During SARS in Hong Kong people posted pictures of Chupa Chups (Spanish lollies) as looking like the SARS virus. 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my!!!! Yes!!! And now the HK patriotic protests are no more? Motive by President for Life?
Grrrrr….
LikeLiked by 1 person
And like clockwork.. first community spread Coronavirus case in northern California just reported.
https://breaking911.com/breaking-a-first-in-u-s-cdc-confirms-community-spread-coronavirus-case/
LikeLike
Bound to happen.
LikeLike
The timing of the announcement is very suspicious though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Northern California is a big place can’t they at least give a generalized location. Geez.
LikeLike
See my post above. In Hong Kong we know exactly where all the cases are located. Demographics, where contracted.
LikeLike
Great information!! Now if only Nutty Nancy P would clean up her drug, homeless, doo doo and chrona infested district maybe someone would believe her potty smut lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The presentation was great and informative 👍🏼. I didn’t watch the question part because I read the comments first. Lol. Mayhaps with type of situation the President should let the Dr’s answer those questions about “other cdc reports” and such. Since we had a cdc senior there already…. just a thought. Press are nicer to Dr’s 🤣😇
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s Ratsteins sister have to say?
LikeLiked by 1 person
MIA…
LikeLike
Breaking news. Not good at all. No known source.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
We know nothing about the patient,
“Solano County is home to Travis Airforce Base, where Americans returning from overseas have been quarantined for coronavirus screening.”
And it’s ABC. Let’s wait 24 hours.
LikeLike
PS, MC…you know the Uniparty and MSLSD will create dire cases all over the country, now that President Trump has given a presser.
3,2,1…
LikeLike
they don’t enough yet….it was not divine…many many many Asians coming into CA daily….
LikeLike
Could be someone who does want their significant other to know they spent time with someone who was at high risk.
Phone records, messages, gps data etc. should tell the real tale.
LikeLike
…does NOT want their significant other…
LikeLike
If you have an hour to spare, here’s an interesting documentary from 1998 about the 1918 Influenza epidemic in the United States. Worth finding out what a 2% fatality rate did back then. It *is* serious.
PBS American Experience – Influenza 1918
LikeLike
The President doesn’t want to focus on this in public, but i have no doubt The democrats and the never trumpers and anyone else who hates this president (or all of us ) want to try and use this crisis to harm the president anyway that they can. If they could crash the economy somehow by having their media wing put out stories that make it look 10X worse they will. They would all welcome a complete crash of the economy. If we all lost our jobs because of a contrived media made crisis they would revel in it. they would be high fiving each other and chest bumping each other. Saying we did it ,we finally won!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note that Rosensteins sister and her CDC waited until AFTER the President addressed the Nation about Wuhan Diseas to release the info that there may be a case of Community spread in the US. In Mexifornia of course…Anything deception or perfidy is used to discredit the President they hate so virulently.
LikeLike
I just watched this over at cspan and I thought it went really well. I thought the media was fairly well behaved and actually asked questions on the topic instead of anything negative they could come up with. I do think P/Trump could have had the doctors go over the self-care stuff (washing hands etc) but he did cover that himself. Media was fairly well behaved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least they tried is a good sign but don’t expect it to continue.
LikeLike
Hoo La La, those homeless encampments aren’t known for cleanliness. If there’s a pandemic in the US, that’s where it starts and California has many. Wonder how much of the 8 billion Gavin will ask for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Common Sense.. it’s what birthed this Nation..
All the education and accolades in the world are useless without it..
Schooling.. degrees.. doctorates.. they are just tools.. appliances.. like a shovel.. or a dishwasher..
You have to know how to use them.. how to apply their principles.. especially when facing the unknown.. decisions.. decisions..
Common Sense.. a wavelength that cannot be taught.. yet it is a catalyst.. that can determine the rise and fall of Nations..
LikeLike