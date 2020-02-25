President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend State Dinner – India’s Presidential Palace…

Posted on February 25, 2020 by

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended a state dinner at India’s presidential palace Tuesday night concluding an event filled two day state visit.

The state dinner was held at the presidential palace with President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. [Video and Pictures Below]

.

Following the dinner the President and First Lady traveled directly to the airport, boarding Air Force One to return to Washington D.C.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, FLOTUS, India, Melania Trump, President Trump, State Visit 2020, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend State Dinner – India’s Presidential Palace…

  1. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Like

    Reply
  2. FrankieZee says:
    February 25, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Thank you Sundance for all of those excellent pictures the last 2 days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. not2worryluv says:
    February 25, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Great to see two of the greatest Counties in the world that have leaders that love their Country so much! You can just see it in their faces and their actions.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Reserved55 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Safe travels

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ninja7 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Sundance, Thank You for giving us the information that MSM?, Would NOT. Thank you for the pictures, your time with the Transcription of the speeches etc. This is just one trip. Also for all the rest of the information being presented in an easy to understand way. 🤗🤗🤗

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    As always POTUS and FLOTUS make me proud. Once again, Melania gets it perfect~~~

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. RJ says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Poor designer Tom Ford and his fellow liberal “we hate Trump” fashion creators. Seems Melania Trump has many designers to help her look fabulous, as she does most of the time!

    History books will certainly have her pictures of style, beauty and class, but nowhere will the words be “designed by Tom Ford or his liberal pals” I think.

    Just too damn bad…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. bosscook says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    There has never been a more gracious, kind, lovely, and intelligent…as well as appropriately and beautifully dressed FLOTUS. That is all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. thelastbesthope says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    BEST coverage of the India trip was found right here on CTH.

    Give yourself a pay raise sundance .. you’re doing the Lord’s work.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s