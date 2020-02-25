President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend State Dinner – India’s Presidential Palace…

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended a state dinner at India’s presidential palace Tuesday night concluding an event filled two day state visit.
The state dinner was held at the presidential palace with President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. [Video and Pictures Below]
Following the dinner the President and First Lady traveled directly to the airport, boarding Air Force One to return to Washington D.C.
Thank you Sundance for all of those excellent pictures the last 2 days.
Great to see two of the greatest Counties in the world that have leaders that love their Country so much! You can just see it in their faces and their actions.
Safe travels
Sundance, Thank You for giving us the information that MSM?, Would NOT. Thank you for the pictures, your time with the Transcription of the speeches etc. This is just one trip. Also for all the rest of the information being presented in an easy to understand way. 🤗🤗🤗
As always POTUS and FLOTUS make me proud. Once again, Melania gets it perfect~~~
Poor designer Tom Ford and his fellow liberal “we hate Trump” fashion creators. Seems Melania Trump has many designers to help her look fabulous, as she does most of the time!
History books will certainly have her pictures of style, beauty and class, but nowhere will the words be “designed by Tom Ford or his liberal pals” I think.
Just too damn bad…
There has never been a more gracious, kind, lovely, and intelligent…as well as appropriately and beautifully dressed FLOTUS. That is all.
BEST coverage of the India trip was found right here on CTH.
Give yourself a pay raise sundance .. you’re doing the Lord’s work.
