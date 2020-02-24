White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Coronavirus as an Actual and Economic Contagion…

White House Manufacturing and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has been advocating for a return to U.S. production of medical products as a matter of national security. With the spread of the Chinese Coronavirus and a rapid depletion of medical response products, Navarro’s concerns carry more weight than ever before.
President Trump has tasked Navarro with lead position coordinating the administration response to U.S. supply chain impacts. In this interview with Charles Payne, Peter Navarro outlines the ongoing efforts to address all Coronavirus impacts.
On the economic front President Trump has positioned the U.S. to withstand supply chain disruption better than most consumer economies. Starting from a position that the U.S. was too dependent on Chinese products; over the past two years Trump has pressured companies to return to the U.S. or find alternate suppliers outside China. During the two-year tariff battle many companies did exact that. As a result those companies are not dependent on Chinese component goods. A proactive position is now helping many U.S. companies avoid the China economic contagion, and insulating their business interest.
The unfortunate part of this is that US business sought cheaper labor to lower the COGS sold vs looking at their business strategically and in a global supply chain. No one thought to answer the question “What happens to supply, if the supplier gets cut off?”
It is certainly time for Trump to force the return of all strategic manufacturing
to the continenmtal US……we’ve waited too long, looks like. Simply restart all the processes here now…even if facilities cannot be quickly or wholly moved.
Until someone with firsthand experience tells us differently, we must assume that the Panda-faced Chinese officials with whom the corporate leaders negotiated likely assured the foreigners with smiling faces that China would not allow that to happen. And the US corporate big whigs probably received a BIG payday for signing the contracts.
You are probably right. That is how business is done in China. Our definition of corruption is just is not the same as China’s definition. .
Praying for my nation. Praying for my President. Praying for the humans who are not important to the elite globalists.
Its incredible when you “game plan” possible responses to America First and the reality is a bioweapon like Wuhan 400 was one of the responses…in addition, Wuhan 400 is making Japan Olympics are possible failure without “cure”…
Fake News is beating the drums of hysteria…
They might have to be put off for awhile. You keep your tin hat on and keep your mask on.
whoch is more realistic: Wuhan 400 virus escaped lab through negligence or Wuhan 400 was released for GeoPolitical reasons like China US Trade/Japan Olympics?
Personally, the enemies of Xi are more likely.
Give it up,your argument holds no water.
Senator COTTON: “Hugh, I have to say that the fake news media seems angrier at me for raising questions about the origins of the Coronavirus than they are at the Chinese Communist Party for contributing to this huge mess to begin with. So from the very beginning, after China, remember, finally acknowledged that they had a problem in Wuhan, which they hid for many weeks, which would have, if we had known, would have allowed us to get further ahead of the virus. The Chinese Communist Party said it originated in a food market in Wuhan.
Yet an authoritative study in the Lancet, the respected international science journal, by Chinese scientists, refuted that almost conclusively. 14 of the original 41 cases had no contact with that food market whatsoever. So we still don’t know the origins of this Coronavirus.
And I have merely pointed out for several weeks now that China’s only biosafety level 4 laboratory dealing with human infectious diseases is just a few miles away from that laboratory. I don’t know where this virus originated. Natural causes somewhere other than that food market is still the most likely hypothesis.
But given the Chinese Community Party’s record of dishonesty and incompetence in managing this crisis, we at least have to ask the question whether or not it’s connected to that laboratory and demand that international scientists be admitted to study the evidence of both in the food market and the laboratory and in those original cases, especially the original 14 cases that had no contact with the food market if we want to get our hands around how this virus originated and what that can tell us about diagnosing it and trying to treat it.”
From: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/02/18/sen_cotton_fake_news_angrier_at_me_for_raising_questions_about_coronavirus_origins_than_at_chinese_communist_party.html
EXCELLENT info, THANK YOU, PUBLIUS, AND…
Also a SUPERB example of how to rebut a disrespectfully snarky, opinionated, unsubstantiated response from Dennis Leonard, from whom, BTW, I don’t recall seeing any postings to TCH in the past several years.
Thx again, P2016, for your regular, very helpful contributions, very instructive & helpful for me &, I am certain, many other Treepers as well. KUDOS !
If anyone saw my post yesterday (Sunday), I said the markets were going to turn down this week. There’s much bigger things going on than the coronavirus. Repo crisis (huge deal), along with investors being spooked by a possible Sanders win.
Whether you believe or not, does not matter, it’s what the big boys know and believe.
When the the markets rise along with the dollar, that’s capital flowing into our markets from around the globe but… when gold rises too at the same time (rare), thats global concern. Gold plays a minimal role nonetheless and big investments don’t buy gold and hold it, no money in that.
The Fed has lost control of the rates and that was proven in September when they stepped in to knock it back down from 10% (free market) and it ain’t QE (30 year), they lost control of the short term and that ain’t good, they are stuck.
We must close above the Dow at month end of 28415. Otherwise look to the 25000 area for possible support.
Markets never lie, only people do!
It might have been the only way the CIA could wreck President Trump’s economy.
Trump Time!
…time will tell us whether that is term ot embrace,
or to ridicule.
Navarro is in damage control mode…
imho
p.s.
The people are talking about ‘we are going to’ … improve production’…
…well, if not mistaken, the virus is migrating….now …and some of the quarantines have been softer, excused, in implementation, than being advertised.
(not ‘virus is going to be migrating’…)
It is…
[sadly, some want that to happen…guess whom…
And no, as in other schemes, they do not advertise it….they implement it ..]
p.s.t.
a billion masks produced would be available … when… ?
Ans. it’s not now…
p.s.s.t.
the 20/20 hindsight folks pointing out our soft self-defense, while the virus expands ….(out-sourced medical supplies)
p.s.s.s.t.
Go ahead, plot the number of reported U.S. cases of coronovirus,
2 weeks ago,
1 week ago,
today (35 )
and then extend the line….
And a vaccine, might, maybe, be availabe in June…?
Guess whom ( “not letting potential chaos go to waste” )
are honing their election year rhetoric, and pointy fingers these days….?
p.s.
And yes, that partial plane load of coronovirus patients should have been kept from boarding …and stayed where they were…quarantined.
But, some knew better, and yet that still did not happen… they boarded and flew…
why?
[ if not fixed, it will happen again, and again… most times, it is likely to occur without us knowing, in advance … ]
be vigilant, buy time…
wash hands,
avoid large crowds / confined spaces …
etc.
imho
China said today “It’s more complex and more severe than we anticipated.
Oh oh… They know the truth is about to come out because that virus is now being monitored around the world and they can no longer control the information.
So, oooopsie! This is thing is really bad and we had no idea.
Sounds like our swamp.
This is the best news the demonrats have had in 4 years.
Disgusting, but true.
Actually ,quite the opposite. It proves that what POTUS has been saying is correct, make it here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Demonrats are happy about this; if it’s bad for Americans, it’s good for them. They’ll do all they can to blame PT and foment fear and chaos.
PT will win, but the rats will make this an election issue, which they will lose, but they’re not going to be able to keep themselves from politicizing it. It will backfire badly, but they’re too insane to know that.
We need to pray for America and PT.
AGREED !
We are supposed to have regionally placed National Strategic Stockpiles of medications and medical supplies, set aside for this purpose or an event known as “An Event of National Significance”. The potential problem, is the integrity of said products.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well we should have thought about this a long time ago. Now we get busy starting to ramp up making it here.Believe me the big drug makers are not going down. I myself am more worried about food supply, way too much has to be brought into the US. I find it funny no one seems to say how this thing manifests on the human body.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We produce far more food than we need. Food supply isn’t an issue. Medicine and medical supplies may be.
Point made, and agree with WTP2016 and JP, but Penicillin is an antibiotic which is ineffective against viruses.
I think the point is we can lose a lot of people to disease that is normally controlled by antibiotics that we may not be able to obtain from China.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-usa-budget/trump-asking-congress-for-2-5-billion-to-fight-coronavirus-white-house-idUSKCN20J02T
$1B for vaccine development.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eric, that is what I meant by “getting out in front of it…”
I checked Trump’s, Whitehouse and Stephanie Grisham Twitter and there are no tweets.
Not saying it’s false but Reuters has no source in their article besides “White House”
Remember that evacuation flight from Japan (I think it was) where the US State Department official there overruled CDC / President Trump’s policy of “no infecteds” to be flown to the US?
… that flight with the clear plastic sheets being the only thing separating them from other passengers?
The CDC reportedly opposed the State Department’s decision to allow 14 individuals who were confirmed to be infected to travel on the evac flight after their cases were confirmed just before takeoff, thanks to one of the many botched, drop-the-ball moments attributed to Japanese health officials.
This is exactly what they warned about: In addition to the 14 people who were already infected, it appears another 25 were infected on the flight back – where the sick individuals were separated by the rest using duct tape and a thin tarp-like sheet.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wuhan-eases-lockdown-then-retracts-order-3-hours-later-italy-cases-soar-past-200-live
Now defying POTUS will potentially get deadly. Just insane.
That decision shows the utter contempt U.S. Government Departments and Agencies have against its own people..
The Federal Department of Health and Human Services.. A Department responsible for the health and safety of the whole country.. intentionally deployed an agent of destruction against the People of the United States..
Treason..
California home quarantines jump to 8,000
12:08 p.m. 8,000 in California now self-quarantined: Some 8,000 people across the state have quarantined themselves, the California Department of Public Health told The Chronicle. That’s up from 6,700 last week. The federal government has asked people who returned from China, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases, to stay home from work and avoid big crowds.
11:38 a.m. Pelosi visits Chinatown: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is touring Chinatown to assure people that it’s safe to visit despite the coronavirus. She visited the Tin How Temple, followed by the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, whose owner Kevin Chan, says his business and others are down 70%.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Coronavirus-live-updates-Death-toll-exceeds-1-000-15045880.php
Could not think of a better place for her to be ,Stupid is ,Stupid does.
From that article, talk about fear mongering,”Conference organizers also cautioned against having contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, which can be signs of the virus.”
America can respond. Example, WWII, when necessary we produced more, better and faster, than any other country. The war was won on the backs of US ingenuity, willpower and manufacturing. We can do the same here. We still have the best scientist, free thinkers and free market in the world. I refuse to believe we cannot respond and defeat this virus and at the same time learn a much needed lesson on self dependence in regard to national security. The question now is not how did we get here, we know. It’s how we make sure we are not in this situation again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We also have the best President and his cabinet. 👍
The tide is really turning! Ten years ago, directors of large multinational corporations would be criticized for not moving production to China and other low cost countries. Thanks to President Trump, the risks of offshore manufacturing (esp. in China) are abundantly clear. The risks are many-losing intellectual property, nationalization and now you have disease. Things have come full circle…those same directors of multinational corporations will now be held accountable for the risks of manufacturing offshore. The costs of keeping manufacturing here in the good old USA are not as high as they seem.
I stopped by my doctor this morning to re-up a prescription. Signs went up on the door last week that all people with respiratory problems must wear masks. Today two people in the crowded waiting room were wearing medical masks. This is in Southeastern PA.
Personally I don’t think Wuhan flu has made it here yet, but people are worried.
…and the panic and selfishness that comes with it, are the real disease.
Let your neighbours know that if they need anything, they can come over and take it, be the safe place, be the place where they can find warmth and food and comfort.
Sing and rejoice,
for death is the beginning to the very, very best part of your life!
👍, Praise God, who is GOOD…ALL the time !
BREAKING: Fourth Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger dies of coronavirus – NHK
NEW: South Korea reports 60 new cases of coronavirus, raising total to 893
BREAKING: Spain reports 3rd case of coronavirus in doctor from Italy
NEW: Kuwait reports 2 new cases of coronavirus, just hours after reporting the first 3
When I cast my jaundiced eye to the “invasion” from the South, my first thought was dictated by my profession.
I saw a viral soup, a virulent open wound from North Africa and South America and the Middle East.
I remembered Christopher Columbus arriving in peace, being accepted in peace, and then one of Columbus’s team sneezed.
56,000,000 died.
It was called, “The Great Dying”.
You’ll need a different search engine than Google if you want to find out anything more.
However, syphilis was unknown until Columbus returned.
How to prepare your immune system to fight off Covid-19 at zero monetary cost.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/how-to-prepare-your-immune-system-to-fight-off-covid-19-at-zero-monetary-cost/
Have any of you actually shopped for face masks either in-store or online as of late? I’m telling you ….. they are all but sold out! In fact, after looking around online at all the obvious sites like pharmacies (Walgreens, CVS) and medical supply stores online, I bought a couple packages of sanding masks at the nearby Lowe’s just yesterday with them being the last two packages. The store helper said that the Chinese living in THIS COUNTRY have swept through OUR stores and bought up all the available supply to ship home to family and friends!
We need someone to teach us how to make them from everyday stuff. Old tee shirts, bedsheets, paper towels etc. we can use figure out how to hold them on. We just need an introspection on what material blocks it.
