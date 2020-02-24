White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Coronavirus as an Actual and Economic Contagion…

White House Manufacturing and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has been advocating for a return to U.S. production of medical products as a matter of national security. With the spread of the Chinese Coronavirus and a rapid depletion of medical response products, Navarro’s concerns carry more weight than ever before.

President Trump has tasked Navarro with lead position coordinating the administration response to U.S. supply chain impacts. In this interview with Charles Payne, Peter Navarro outlines the ongoing efforts to address all Coronavirus impacts.

On the economic front President Trump has positioned the U.S. to withstand supply chain disruption better than most consumer economies. Starting from a position that the U.S. was too dependent on Chinese products; over the past two years Trump has pressured companies to return to the U.S. or find alternate suppliers outside China. During the two-year tariff battle many companies did exact that. As a result those companies are not dependent on Chinese component goods. A proactive position is now helping many U.S. companies avoid the China economic contagion, and insulating their business interest.