Peter Navarro Discusses The U.S. Supply Chain Amid Chinese Coronavirus Effects…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro has an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss potential U.S. supply chain issues and the need to reorient our medical equipment manufacturing back to North America. As Navarro highlights the Chinese communist govt recently nationalized an American medical manufacturing company and commandeered all of their products. An important discussion.
Additionally, Navarro discusses the ongoing administration effort to combat incoming fake products from China still estimated to be over ten percent of all imports.
The truth is way more surprising than fiction. Start making the USA’s antibiotics in America and not China. Do it now!
Preach it brother, this shit has to STOP!
I love that “in Trump time”.
As in NOW!!
Make Antobiotics Great Again
And at the end is a perfect example of regulatory capture. Is there some regulatory agency causing you problems. Take control of it. Problem solved.
Bad tooth paste ban pet pet food lead in toys but woohoo let china make our drugs.
Twice in a year 2 of my generic drugs have been recalled for contaminants.
Back in the 2016 campaign, Candidate Trump would say something that would have the entire press erupt at him, and the republican candidates would condemn him. But then, usually only within a few weeks, something would happen in the world and prove Candidate Trump’s point. Then the republican base would say, “Yup, he’s got a point.”
Revealing only when the world is in the beginning of a pandemic that we don’t have the capacity to produce drugs anymore is the biggest case of this, where people will hear it and say, “Yup, he’s got a point about bringing manufacturing back.”
