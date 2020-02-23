Peter Navarro Discusses The U.S. Supply Chain Amid Chinese Coronavirus Effects…

Posted on February 23, 2020 by

White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro has an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss potential U.S. supply chain issues and the need to reorient our medical equipment manufacturing back to North America.   As Navarro highlights the Chinese communist govt recently nationalized an American medical manufacturing company and commandeered all of their products. An important discussion.

Additionally, Navarro discusses the ongoing administration effort to combat incoming fake products from China still estimated to be over ten percent of all imports.

8 Responses to Peter Navarro Discusses The U.S. Supply Chain Amid Chinese Coronavirus Effects…

  1. noswamp says:
    February 23, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    The truth is way more surprising than fiction. Start making the USA’s antibiotics in America and not China. Do it now!

  2. Jim in TN says:
    February 23, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    I love that “in Trump time”.

  3. necsumadeoinformis says:
    February 23, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Make Antobiotics Great Again

  4. Jim in TN says:
    February 23, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    And at the end is a perfect example of regulatory capture. Is there some regulatory agency causing you problems. Take control of it. Problem solved.

  5. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    February 23, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Bad tooth paste ban pet pet food lead in toys but woohoo let china make our drugs.

    Twice in a year 2 of my generic drugs have been recalled for contaminants.

  6. Vince says:
    February 23, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Back in the 2016 campaign, Candidate Trump would say something that would have the entire press erupt at him, and the republican candidates would condemn him. But then, usually only within a few weeks, something would happen in the world and prove Candidate Trump’s point. Then the republican base would say, “Yup, he’s got a point.”

    Revealing only when the world is in the beginning of a pandemic that we don’t have the capacity to produce drugs anymore is the biggest case of this, where people will hear it and say, “Yup, he’s got a point about bringing manufacturing back.”

