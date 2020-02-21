President Trump Considered Doug Collins for DNI – Collins Response: “Thanks but No Thanks”…

Last night it was reported that President Trump was considering Doug Collins amid a group of four names for the Director of National Intelligence. However, Collins is currently running for a Georgia senate seat.

Appearing on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo this morning Rep. Collins outlines he is appreciative of the consideration but not interested in the position.

The dynamic for the Georgia senate seat is another example of Mitch McConnell and the Club -vs- grassroots MAGA voters. Georgia doesn’t have a Senate primary vote, so the November senate election will be a jungle ballot.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed mega-donor Kelly Loeffler to the Senate seat in December. Kemp’s political explanation was that he views a suburban womens’ vote as more necessary to retain the seat in November. Democrats are running Reverend Raphael Warnock for the seat and if Collins and Loeffler split the republican vote, the Democrat could come out on top.

It was strongly speculated that President Trump offering the DNI job to Collins was/is a way to avoid the contentious GOP fight in Georgia, and without a primary the seat is at risk.

Collins has more republican support in Georgia than Loeffler, but the GOP machine, including Mitch McConnell, is supporting Loeffler. President Trump is being leveraged by the machine to support their nominee and turn his back on Collins. However, President Trump knows Collins is an ally for his agenda…

Worth keeping an eye on this one.

