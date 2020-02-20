First Lady Melania Trump Receives 2020 Woman of Distinction Award…

Posted on February 20, 2020 by

First Lady Melania Trump was in Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday to accept Palm Beach Atlantic University’s 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Video below:

…“As the first lady of the United States, it is a great honor to serve the people of this incredible country”

  1. rustybritches says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    This beautiful lady deserves a lot of love and care She has Taken a lot of low blows since becoming the first lady and has handled them all with Quiet Class, and has stood beside President Trump every step of the way.. Thank YOU lovely lady

    • cheering4america says:
      February 20, 2020 at 2:40 pm

      I can’t “like” but you said exactly what I feel and thinking about the abuse she has had to endure, through no fault of her own but just because leftists are knee-jerk evil, brings tears to my eyes.

      What steel and resilience and gentility she models. (Ha, no double-entendre there!)

  2. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Our first lady melania is so Beautiful and very kindness inside and outside,👍❤️

  3. Davey says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    It’s about time this Goddess was recognized as EXCEPTIONAL. Surely better than the wookie Michelle (my belle).

  4. mugzey302 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    We SO appreciate a First LADY who would never involve herself with twerking on the “Ellen” Show!! The 44 presidency went out its way to shame and demean this country.

  5. margarite1 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    She comes across to me as sweet, serious, and strong. This isn’t what we’d normally expect from a supermodel. Our POTUS is very lucky and so are we.

    • dd_sc says:
      February 20, 2020 at 4:18 pm

      Have to disagree with you a bit.

      Most “super” models are not only confident bit quite smart and capable. Cheryl Tiegs, Cindy Crawford, Kathy Ireland, and several others – including Ivanka and Melania Trump have been successful business ladies post modeling.

  6. Merle Marks says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Best First Lady Ever!!!

  7. Abster says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    It is certainly time for her to be recognized for all she has given and given up as First Lady. She’s just lovely.

    • vikingmom says:
      February 20, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      Yes!! She has been deliberately overlooked and marginalized the entire time President Trump has been in office! The disparity in press coverage is so glaring that it defies explanation, other than to say that the MSM is absolutely filled with hatred and envy and have zero credibility!!

  8. islandpalmtrees says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    The award pales in reflection to the First Lady Melania Trump. She has done a wonderful job of supporting the President through these demanding times.

    Melania is that great lady standing along side President Trump.

  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    First Lady Melania is very deserving —So proud of our her and admire her kindness.

  10. calbear84 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Palm Beach Atlantic U is a private Christian university. Kudos to them for recognizing FLOTUS incredible contributions to society! They have the moral clarity to recognize good, while the rest of the crooked media continue to ban Melania from fashion / culture magazines!

  11. beaujest says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Thank you Melania for all you do for the country !

  12. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    FINALLY!!! Melania gets some recognition for her works.

    Congratulations Mrs. Trump, First Lady of the United States.

  13. davidlbuelow says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    I was watching the First Couple dance the first dance at the inauguration and I realized tears were flowing down my cheeks. I had been so focused on the election of President Trump that somehow it had yet to register that the First Lady would be Melania. My heart was full of joy – I had been waiting for a business man to run for president since I returned to college after Vietnam. The Perot flame out deeply saddened me. Now not only a brilliant man for president we got the Perfect First Lady.

    Now my biggest concern is to live to vote in 2020.

  14. TreeClimber says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    At least someone is doing it. Kudos to them for having the courage!

  15. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Double, and triple take. Then, one just stares. Truly beautiful. A quiet elegance. Speaks seven languages. I’ve always been in total amazement and awe.
    As best as I know, we’ve never had a First Lady of equal style and grace.
    She is absolutely magnificent.

  16. madeline says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    So proud, both my daughters went to PBA.

  17. Kristin DeBacco says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Great for FLOTUS!!! Deservedly so. The class and elegance she brings to the White House has been wonderful.

    Too bad not one magazine features her. Therefore I have boycotted any fashion- or gossip (what is their real status?) magazine. Not even reading them at salon or any wasting room where they are free.
    ( those also carry a lot of germs btw!)

  18. rvsueandcrew says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    I don’t know if it was intentional, but the message was clear when FLOTUS Melania remarked about the award coming from an organization she “respects.” (paraphrased). She probably doesn’t care that she gets no recognition from the trash organizations.

  19. paper doll says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    About time this fine, hard working , caring lady got some recognition!😍

  20. TwoLaine says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    I wish that Barron could have been there for this. You can never see your mother be honored enough as far as I am concerned.

