First Lady Melania Trump Receives 2020 Woman of Distinction Award…

First Lady Melania Trump was in Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday to accept Palm Beach Atlantic University’s 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Video below:
…“As the first lady of the United States, it is a great honor to serve the people of this incredible country”
This beautiful lady deserves a lot of love and care She has Taken a lot of low blows since becoming the first lady and has handled them all with Quiet Class, and has stood beside President Trump every step of the way.. Thank YOU lovely lady
LikeLiked by 22 people
I can’t “like” but you said exactly what I feel and thinking about the abuse she has had to endure, through no fault of her own but just because leftists are knee-jerk evil, brings tears to my eyes.
What steel and resilience and gentility she models. (Ha, no double-entendre there!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our first lady melania is so Beautiful and very kindness inside and outside,👍❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s about time this Goddess was recognized as EXCEPTIONAL. Surely better than the wookie Michelle (my belle).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, about time.
LikeLike
We SO appreciate a First LADY who would never involve herself with twerking on the “Ellen” Show!! The 44 presidency went out its way to shame and demean this country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She comes across to me as sweet, serious, and strong. This isn’t what we’d normally expect from a supermodel. Our POTUS is very lucky and so are we.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have to disagree with you a bit.
Most “super” models are not only confident bit quite smart and capable. Cheryl Tiegs, Cindy Crawford, Kathy Ireland, and several others – including Ivanka and Melania Trump have been successful business ladies post modeling.
LikeLike
Best First Lady Ever!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is certainly time for her to be recognized for all she has given and given up as First Lady. She’s just lovely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes!! She has been deliberately overlooked and marginalized the entire time President Trump has been in office! The disparity in press coverage is so glaring that it defies explanation, other than to say that the MSM is absolutely filled with hatred and envy and have zero credibility!!
LikeLike
The award pales in reflection to the First Lady Melania Trump. She has done a wonderful job of supporting the President through these demanding times.
Melania is that great lady standing along side President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First Lady Melania is very deserving —So proud of our her and admire her kindness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Palm Beach Atlantic U is a private Christian university. Kudos to them for recognizing FLOTUS incredible contributions to society! They have the moral clarity to recognize good, while the rest of the crooked media continue to ban Melania from fashion / culture magazines!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Melania for all you do for the country !
LikeLiked by 2 people
FINALLY!!! Melania gets some recognition for her works.
Congratulations Mrs. Trump, First Lady of the United States.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was watching the First Couple dance the first dance at the inauguration and I realized tears were flowing down my cheeks. I had been so focused on the election of President Trump that somehow it had yet to register that the First Lady would be Melania. My heart was full of joy – I had been waiting for a business man to run for president since I returned to college after Vietnam. The Perot flame out deeply saddened me. Now not only a brilliant man for president we got the Perfect First Lady.
Now my biggest concern is to live to vote in 2020.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for your service David. We will pray for you.
LikeLike
At least someone is doing it. Kudos to them for having the courage!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Double, and triple take. Then, one just stares. Truly beautiful. A quiet elegance. Speaks seven languages. I’ve always been in total amazement and awe.
As best as I know, we’ve never had a First Lady of equal style and grace.
She is absolutely magnificent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So proud, both my daughters went to PBA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great for FLOTUS!!! Deservedly so. The class and elegance she brings to the White House has been wonderful.
Too bad not one magazine features her. Therefore I have boycotted any fashion- or gossip (what is their real status?) magazine. Not even reading them at salon or any wasting room where they are free.
( those also carry a lot of germs btw!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know if it was intentional, but the message was clear when FLOTUS Melania remarked about the award coming from an organization she “respects.” (paraphrased). She probably doesn’t care that she gets no recognition from the trash organizations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I took it that way as well.
LikeLike
About time this fine, hard working , caring lady got some recognition!😍
LikeLike
I wish that Barron could have been there for this. You can never see your mother be honored enough as far as I am concerned.
LikeLike