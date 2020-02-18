Flynn Case Update – Reply Motion Supporting Dismissal and/or Withdrawal of Plea…

Posted on February 18, 2020 by

Lawyers representing Michael Flynn presented a strong argument today (pdf below) in reply to the governments’ continued efforts to refute prosecutorial wrongdoing.

Within the reply motion Sidney Powell highlights the conduct of prosecutor Brandon Van Grack and hypocrisy within the government arguments: “Mr. Van Grack’s contention that he satisfied the government’s obligations by providing this information before Mr. Flynn’s sentencing now proves the point that he suppressed it when it was most important to Mr. Flynn: before his guilty plea on December 1, 2017, and before what was scheduled to be his sentencing on December 18, 2018.”

Prosecutor Van Grack suppressed evidence to protect… “the prosecutors, his team, and the cadre of malfeasant FBI agents from the discovery of their negligence, crimes, and wrongs.”

The tone of the reply motion reads like the Flynn defense is chomping at the bit to take this case to trial. Perhaps that is a strategy to add weight to their dismissal argument; or perhaps that is a reflection of defense confidence they can highlight all of the abuses at trial.

The entire briefing is worth a good read and it includes some good timeline information to emphasize the abuses.

Here’s the reply motion:

  1. 1footballguru says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Keep chopping wood, Sidney, the tree is about to fall!

  2. ffl4 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    BOOM! Go Sidney Powell! I am such a fanboy — Amazing strength and grace with intellect and wit to match… I would NOT want her as my adversary… thank you Sidney for being a champion for justice!! #KAG2020

  3. IGiveUp says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Doesn’t Flynn need this to go to trial in order to expose the filth in the US government? Isn’t that the point? A dismissal leaves the perpetrators intact. Trump would pardon him anyway so what’s the risk? For better or worse, this trial is now the US Govt vs. the US Citizen.

    • hokkoda says:
      February 18, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      I don’t think so because if DOJ drops it, he’s probably going to sue for wrongful prosecution. I doubt they would settle out of court if that happens.

    • Snellvillebob says:
      February 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      When they threatened his son and they offered him a plea deal, he went for it, plead guilty to lying to the FBI. His last law firm was compromised and did not tell him, so he has been in the sentencing phase for months. His new lawyer, Sidney Powell has somehow gotten a copy of the 302 of his interrogation. It is marked up as to what was added, changed, and deleted. She cannot get this before the judge because there was a plea, not a trial.

  4. Ken says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    I think Sidney Powell is testing out which brass knuckles will go best with her outfit when she takes these dolts to court…

  6. Kirsty I says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Sidney has bigger balls than Schiff, Nadler (his have been sucked up into his inguinal canal ’cause he’s so obese) McCabe, Comey and especially Clapper.
    I want those “prosecutors” to be judicially and publicly thrashed, lose their licenses and go to jail where they belong.
    The rest can go to Gitmo.

  7. TarsTarkas says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Now let’s see if Judge Sullivan does a Judge Jackson to Flynn: ‘Nope, you plead guilty, deal with it.’

  8. Mike Robinson says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Sydney at her best. And, she’s absolutely right. The Federal prosecutors are doing everything in their power to commit a gross injustice against a General who fought valiantly in combat, even as their case becomes more and more outrageous and absurd. Sydney is also paving the way for an immediate appeal if it comes to that.

    I want the justice system in my country to, first of all, “be just.” To look for justice, not a conviction. To avoid entrapment. None of which is evident here. I will go on to say that I consider the conduct of several of these prosecutors, particularly Mr. Van Grack, to now have become criminal.

    • pietrodleone says:
      February 18, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      “I want the justice system in my country to, first of all, “be just.” ”

      I think America needs to be thinking about how that can be CONSISTENTLY possible.
      No chance of any of this coming out if 2016 had gone differently.
      DOJ is a monopoly, with a single gatekeeper at its head.
      Sometimes we might be OK with that. Like now, perhaps. We’re not sure just yet.
      BUT TOO OFTEN, and mostly, we won’t be.
      And so there’s a DESIGN FLAW here that has to be remedied going forward.
      Its URGENT, perhaps as urgent has fixing the medical delivery and billing system in this country. I would argue that there should always be six AGs, including two without any recent affiliation to either major party. Elected directly by the people. Staggered terms. Each capable of investigating and prosecuting unilaterally, subject to a grand jury.

  9. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    After Gen. Flynn’s case is dismissed, PDJT needs to reinstate him as the head of the NSC.

  10. Carrie says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    From Sidney Powell’s twitter feed- apparently Halper is all over this!

  11. BuckNutGuy says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    At this point, I view any government withdrawl as part of the cover-up. I know its in General Flynn’s best interest if they do, but I sure hope Barr makes that asshat Van Greck try this case and let all the sunshine in.

  12. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Been saying for a long time now.
    The first whiff of prosecutorial misconduct / malicious prosecution the court is forced to rule on should trigger pardons for everybody caught up in the Mueller inquisition (Manafort getting a commutation) and open the flood gates for Durham.

  13. footballfan33 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    With Flynn exonerated the deep state, cabal, and IC would be in deep do-do. This will drag out another 2 years or he’ll be Arkansided.
    Safe travels, sir.

  14. Gary says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Robert redford. 🙂

  15. Genie says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Peter Strzok, a common denominator in several “cahoots”, will provide defense attorneys years and years of employment defending him in civil cases likely to be brought against him.

  16. Carrie says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Fusion GPS has also never been properly punished for their role in the coup- isn’t there also a list of media sources they were paying?

    Also on Sidney’s twitter feed:

  17. Indy0707 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    There is no way that the government will let this case go to trial. Imagine the witnesses she would call. No way. No how.

  18. dawg says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    I saw that post from Astrononymous too, now deleted by admin I guess?

    Very interesting that it popped up. Ive had this feeling that this place is going to be flooded with trolls before long.

  19. booger71 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I would love for this trial (I hope it happens) to be moved to the Western District of Missouri, so I could have a chance of getting jury duty.

  20. willthesuevi says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I love the fact Counselor Powell is dug in like a tick on this case. She is certainly doing her level best.

    This is only as good as Judge Sullivan allows it to be, and I don’t trust that man as far as I can throw him. He has a few shiny moments but so did a Yugo when it was new. You know, right before it had to do something important like, oh I don’t know, work.

  21. samwise163 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    We are naming our little girl, due in March, “Sidney.” You got that right. She is going to be a freedom and jus tore loving fireball. God less you Sidney. Let Freedom Ring!

  22. burginthorn says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    I don’t know the American legal system, if Flynn and others who have been wrongfully accused are proven innocent, are they all looking at large money compensation?

  23. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Sullivan will ignore all defense pleadings, (this potato is way too hot for him , way above his pay grade ) he thought this was just a simple case of treason ( sarcasm) . He will have his clerks write 100 pages of BS sophistry and let it go up to be appealed , and get it out of his courtroom once and for all .

  24. Parrot says:
    February 18, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    The DoJ should give up.
    Wherever the Flynn case eventually goes, the final Court ruling must be against DoJ corruption.
    Inevitably.

