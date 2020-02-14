Lengthy Interview With Rep. Devin Nunes Covering Endless Trump Coup…

“Hashing it Out” is a Washington Examiner podcast hosted by Siraj Hashmi. This week HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears for a lengthy 45-minute discussion covering the never-ending coup against President Trump.

Representative Nunes discusses the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, what he discovered through his own investigation, Objective Medusa, and how this all led to Trump’s impeachment and acquittal.