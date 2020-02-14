Lengthy Interview With Rep. Devin Nunes Covering Endless Trump Coup…

“Hashing it Out” is a Washington Examiner podcast hosted by Siraj Hashmi. This week HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears for a lengthy 45-minute discussion covering the never-ending coup against President Trump.
Representative Nunes discusses the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, what he discovered through his own investigation, Objective Medusa, and how this all led to Trump’s impeachment and acquittal.
Let me guess, before even watching the lengthy video: Nunes is still confident Barr and Durham will “get to the bottom of it” — but won’t say what Barr will do once he is at the bottom, looking up (and back, at a lifetime of “good work”).
“Dear Coup Member No._____:
You’re lucky I’m here to straighten things out. The DOJ has decided not to prosecute you…”
Do we need three numerical spaces or four to cover everyone?
I used 5 (for what it’s worth; I wasn’t counting). I’d be satisfied with 9 or 99 of them held to account, as long as Obama/Soetoro and what Sundance calls the “small group” are included.
anarchy and communist takeover is ultimate goal…a george washington is needed a political and military mind to fight these guys not the petty skirmishes dan crenshaw your’e up!
Dear Harry, Why dont you ACTUALLY read Sundance’s post and watch the video BEFORE commenting ??
“This week HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears for a lengthy 45-minute discussion covering the never-ending coup against President Trump.”
Would be nice if this could get some additional exposure thru trusted real news venues such as One America News Network.
http://www.oann.com
Go to NewsWithViews/Kelleigh Nelson/.com she knows everything and endorsed our President.
…..some of them better go to jail.
He sounds like one of CTH posters
Hashmi is one of the funniest people on Twitter. He accuses people who disagree with him of “Islamophobia” (he is Muslim). I encourage everyone to follow him. He’s a memesmith but also offers very thoughtful commentary when necessary. He’s one of the few honest journos in my opinion.
I knew he was Muslim, just from his name and his affected beard. (You might want to research, diligently, the “sacred” beard tradition among Muslims…check out how the Taliban feel about it, for starters, and what they do to beardless men.) He is “The Camel’s nose under the tent”. He is, at the very least, a deluded member of the cult that is Islam.
You see, this is a big part of the problem. You don’t know what it means to be a Muslim, despite all of the confrontations of history, and all of the controversy of our time.
“Who knows only his own generation [or one or two “funny, honest” Muslims] remains always a child.”
And that, writ large, across many divisive, false dogmas now ascendant in the world, over good honest reason and a more experienced understanding of history, is why we are where we are today. We have too many chiefs — each thinking his judgment is perfectly good, as good as anybody’s, even those who know better — and not enough indians.
All well and good….but it ain’t the Muslims (who, given a chance would) that have taken us to our knees…
Nunes does make a very important point about the recent “Democratic primary election” debacle: that even now we have no idea, really, what the “correct” vote counts should be. Although this election has no legal force, it ought to be utterly and completely obvious that we are heading for disaster in a mere ten months time if we do not have a solid, nation-wide strategy for conducting ALL elections. Because – let’s just not kid ourselves here – if we create an electronic ballot box that can be “stuffed,” guess what is going to happen?
Tom Fitton has proven what a corrupt mess the voter rolls are in one California county, and other states. The only people rejecting voter I D are sanctuary democrats because they plan to commit fraud. The best option is to pass a Federal law requiring ID for Federal elections and let the states decide for their own elections. Not that passing a Federal law will be an easy task, or course. Nazi Pelosi and Schifty and Schubag will sputter and threaten daily.
Amy Kremer: Democrat Party is in full meltdown mode. None of their candidates have a prayer of defeating President Trump
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/amy-kremer-democrat-party-is-in-full-meltdown-mode-none-of-their-candidates-have-a-prayer-of-defeating-president-trump/
Not to worry, voter fraud will be quite heavy for the left, so they will just magically find the votes they need to prevail.
Endless Coups, Endless Wars, Endless FBI/DOJ/CIA Corruption, Endless Lies, and just overall Endless Insanity.
Clearly, we are in an Era of Endlessness.
There’s a point when a guy just wants to say “Forget it! I’m out!!”
I’m at that point.
I think a lot of people were there until they realized how socialist and corrupt Obama was in his second term. And he left us with 5000 socialists within the ranks of the bureaucracy, hired in his second term (Project Veritas expose). And the socialist sycophants who worshipped him are still screaming at the sky because the witch lost and they were unable to continue their plan to destroy America.
Goober I agree this is one of those days I feel coming here is pointless! Sundance does outstanding investigative work regarding McCabe’s mendacity and then to have it all wiped out, washed away by a single paragraph letter to McCabe’s attorney from the corrupt DOJ! Done that’s it McCabe can lie all he wants and the DOJ says that’s just fine you’re one of us!
I think a lot of people are starting to feel that this is all worthless. Trump has to be weary of this, because you may get a lot of his supporters who will just say to hell with it and not vote. If this trend continues where no one is indicted, Trump must realize that he has to drop some atom bombs. Even the Army is not going to do anything to Vindman.
It’s like an endless soap opera. Like sands in the hour glass…so are the Days of our Lies.
Sundance–I can’t thank you enough for capturing and posting this interview.
i think these days are worse than the days of Noah. In the sense of the rot within our society and institutions near and far. I am bummed by this latest Mcabe (sic) result. It’s a great injustice. It’ll of course put more blood in the water against PDJT and his allies.
Nothing is going to come from any of this. If the election of president Trump accomplished nothing else, it has revealed just who corrupt the Deep State actually is. In previous years what we’ve been watching happen was always kept behind closed doors—the corrupt was always there although through successive administrations, both Democrat and Republican, the Deep State machinations were always kept out of sight of the public. Now that corruption is exposed for all to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All charges against McCabe have been dropped
McCabe documents released via FOIA lawsuit
https://www.citizensforethics.org/crew-gets-mccabe-termination-documents/
Well, the “lack of candour” charge will not be pursued. Meh.
No word yet on the RICO charge.
i feel beings the real I.D. goes into effect in october,that it should be required to vote for federal office(house,senate and president)any local or state election would be exempt.
The Real ID Act will be overturned in the courts due to undue hardship on illegal aliens being unable to enter federal building to obtain benefits and not being able to travel vis airline to see their illegal alien friends and family
Did he ask Devin about his Cow? Or was that too sensitive a question? And it’s not a ‘coup’. It’s Trump doing things that get him in trouble. If he hadn’t been paranoid about Biden there would have been no impeachment just a bunch of Democrats looking to find dirt on him but finding nothing. Just like when Republicans went after Obama.
