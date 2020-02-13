McConnell Agrees With Bill Barr – President Trump Not Using Political Filter Enough With His Tweeting – Too Much Honesty….

Senator Mitch McConnell appears on Fox News to discuss his view on AG Bill Barr’s frustration with President Trump’s honest tweeting of opinion.
Leader McConnell agrees with AG Barr that President Trump is not being political enough with his communication. President Trump is delivering too much honest information and direct opinion in a DC system that relies upon a purely political filter. The absence of that political filter is creating a problem for all operational systems in Washington DC.
McConnell says the President “should listen to the Attorney General” and ignore the expectations of the American people who hired President Trump to be brutally honest as an anti-politician and disruptive influence in DC. DC-Based Brett Baier guides the conversation to stay focused on attacking President Trump for not being political enough.
And Brett Baier is a human Cabbage Patch doll.
Let Trump be Trump. Reagan’s handlers tried to change him too. Great leaders do what needs to be done and ignore distractions from the whiny political class.
Gee Barr, as I read through your to-do list I’m wondering why it is you have time to criticize anyone, much less the President of the United States. GET TO WORK!
Barr List (incomplete, but sufficient to keep any AG busy his entire career):
James Comey
Andrew McCabe
James Wolfe
Hillary Clinton
Lisa Page
Peter Strozck
Joe Pientka
Bruce Ohr
Nellie Ohr
Glenn Simpson
Christopher Steele
Kevin Clinesmith
Sally Moyer
and on and on…
Exactly, The question that should be asked of Mr. Barr is “why haven’t you done your damned job? All the seditionists are still roaming free instead of living behind bars.”
Wonderingstar:. Agree! Because Barr is doing nothing but covering up, he is automatically extra sensitive to anyone pointing a finger at him!
If he was actually doing something, he would feel absolutely no need to respond at all!
Because he is doing nothing, he had to respond! Phycology 101!
I don’t know who is worse Baier or Wallace? I don’ t watch FOX much but when I do and either one of them come on I switch Channels. They remind me so much of Paul Ryan. “Snakes in the grass”.
They are NOT in the grass. They are out in the open. They stink!
Agree skidroe..
Keep awareness that Baier, along with Wallace and Kelley, was part of the original Fox trio that tried to take PDJT out in the very first debate. Have not watched him since. Fox in general, has a number of immediate-TV-off-switch motivators. Baier is without any credibility.
The chess pieces are moving on the board. None of these pieces can move themselves. Trump countered Barr with a press release “good job Barr but if i need your advice ill ask for it. Turtle castles with a what he said.
Trumps Move
The Turtle needs to go find urban highways to cross …
Nope … I don’t think that this is at all “what Mr. Barr intended to say,” but I am rather morbidly amused to watch Swamp Rats like McConnell too-quickly seize upon it.
Whether old-folks like him comprehend it or not, “social media is a present and forever-future fact of political life.” Obviously, “old-folks like him” don’t comprehend it at all. They wish that it was 1996 again. So they too-quickly see Barr’s negative comments as somehow being aligned with their own.
However, as usual, the reality is far more … ahem … “actually, obvious.”
No, this is not the end of “social media,” like it or not. It might or might not promise a refinement as to precisely how this very potent weapon is now used. But the weapon itself, like or not, is here to stay.
the only guy i trust in D.C. is President Trump.
Ditto
I agree, but what is Leader McConnell up to? That is the question!
Good grief, are these are our finest minds in DC?
1. DJT is Commander-in-Chief
2. DJT is President
3. DJT was elected by the American people…..not by Kentuckians
4.W. Barr serves at the will of the president
5. DJT took the oath to defend the Constitution…..in which retains our/HIS Bill of Rights.
So the DOJ and the Senate majority leader want to curtail DJT’s freedom of speech…….Mitch, we are aware of the China junket where you picked up $3,000,000
People on our side, and those who pretend to be on our side, have been whining about POTUS’s tweets since day one. While some of his tweets seem reckless at the time they are strategic and purposeful. They have shined the light on many a cockroach, caused many swamp rats and traitors to out themselves, secretly signaled to the aforementioned that he knows and he’s coming for them (“Obama tapped my wires”), and cause so many to walk right into well laid traps. And hey, when the tweets don’t fit into any of these categories, his masterful trolling of the enemy causes them to lose their shit and destroy themselves, while providing much needed entertainment for his supporters. But, but, but, it’s not presid-eeeeential. GOOD. He has been very, very effective. I fear that today’s events might be a coordinated swamp attack to get him to lay down one of his key weapons in that effectiveness. Speaking of not presidential, I can’t believe he tweeted this gem, LOL:
I think that is a great tweet. i think Mitch and Barr are too old to use twitter so they complain.
Being effective for The American People IS being Presidential.
THAT’s the Point, right?
Had to quit listening after cocaine mitch used the same sentence slightly reworded four times in a row.
Swampers gonna swamp.
President Trump is going to TRUMP.
Wouldn’t it be something if these people could be so quick to come to President Trump’s defense when he is attacked …
No Tweets? No problem.
Issue policy directives to DoJ to put heavy emphasis on investigating and prosecuting violations of civil rights by LEOs and other government officials (from local to federal, executive, legislative, and judicial), Require them to put focus on their own house (current / prior employees first)… after all, the public perception and confidence in the DoJ / FBI is at risk here. If it’s been in the news they shall investigate and prosecute.
Second policy – investigate and if laws were broken all appearances of impropriety. As above, local through federal, all branches. If you a public official and your friends and relatives have amazing ‘luck’ financially, you will be looked into. Again, focus on those at the highest echelons, and if it’s in the news and verifiable…
Third – Anyone with a security clearance will be held to the same standards as the most junior enlisted man – go badmouthing America in a bar or on TV, have problems with debts, have moral / ethical issues (such as being ‘candid’) you will have your clearance suspended pending being vetted by new investigation. As above, the biggest an loudest will fall first.
And a tip line for the small town deputy shaking down yutes with broken tail lights for ‘cash fines’ …
What I think is going on is Trump has been conditioned to not trust any of his supposed allies. It feels like he has been burned by about half of all his more important appointees. I think he can trust Barr, and frankly, I think he can trust McConnell. So since Trump is a bull in a china shop, which is what helps him rack up wins against all odds, he feels he has to push them harder and harder via his public comments and twitter.
People like Barr and McConnell feel like they know how to get things done their way under the radar, and think the pushing creates unnecessary attention. They want Trump to trust them and just play ball, and Trump thinks that if he doesn’t push them around, they will stab him in the back. He has reason to think this way, but again, I really think Barr and McConnell are allies.
I think Trump should have dinner with McConnell and Barr, bring Mark Meadows along and just have a discussion. My instinct is that they are trying to help him. Say what you want about Mitch, but he doesn’t want socialism anymore than we do, he may not do things the way we would like, but he does get results in his own way.
I don’t think this is a big deal. A little perceived separation between the president and Barr is probably good for both of them. It blunts that assertion that there’s some sort of unseemly coordination – or whatever nonsensical proposition the libs are pushing lately. Regular people know that most DC veterans maintain a veneer of decorum and Trump doesn’t – and that’s fine.
Trump’s tweets and humor bypass the lying ugly media, and hold crooks to account.
Moving the press briefings to the White House lawn helicopter prop wash venue in winter is genius.
Trump’s rallys are uplifting.
And he gets things done.
Somebody’s finally throwing some sand in the gears? GOOD! This well-oiled Swamp Machine has been running way too smoothly for way too long.
btw, the Prez was on fire today, righteously pissed at what these criminals are doing to Stone, what they did to him and what they are doing to us. The days of my esteemed colleague are over until this gets fixed, Mitch.
LOL “Human Cabbage Patch Doll” I think that applies to his fat little face as well as his
predictable speech. You are too funny, Sundance!
Its the dyed hair of Baier’s that I cant get past.
That’s sauerkraut!
The absence of that political filter is creating a problem for all operational systems in Washington DC.
Ok, let’s take the 180 degree opposite of Trump not tweeting anything. Would DC then self evaluate and self correct? Well, that’s a multi decade NO. Barr said Trump makes it impossible for him to do his job. I wonder if Barr’s “job” is to sweep and do a DC covering action. In which case, Trump tweets do make it hard for Barr to do his “job”.
CTH and Lou Dobbs contributed yugely, but most likely the main reason that Jessie Liu was pulled and the 4 prosecuters resigned from the Stone case was because of Trump tweets. His tweets most likely force DC to look in the mirror. They don’t like it.
What else can we expect from a man who is as corrupted as any other swamp creature. Married to a woman who’s communist Chinese father has pumped money into his campaign I’m sure let alone helped Mitch become a millionaire. Her sister is involved in the Chinese banking system and I’m sure she has found a way to grease his campaign. I would bet Mitch is just as dirty as Lindsey and Hoe Biden and up to their eyeballs in corruption just like the rest of DC
Before President Trump escapes the swamp to Maralago for the weekend, he meets with the Official Union of the US Border Patrol.
1. Wonder how many MSM outlets report on illegal immigration has gone down 8 consecutive months?
2. Wonder what is the chance the Trump/Barr/McConnell tweet story is a news story 7 days from now?
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU AND WE LOVE YOUR TWEETS! WE KNOW WHAT THEIR SIGNIFICANCE IS, EACH AND EVERY ONE!
Too bad for those who have no clue! Maybe they would prefer that you “wear a red jacket and march in a straight line” in this war! How’d that turn out for the Brits vs the smart, sniping Americans?!
Well, well, Cocaine Mitch is jumping into the fray as well, telling the President that he needs to stop doing what he is doing…sounds to me like our VSGPDJT is directly over the target!!
I saw that interview and the sickening way Brett tippy toed around McConnell’s decrepit old turtle ass. Disgusting. McConnell is obviously relishing the dust up between Barr & Trump. He was downright jovial.
Trumps popularity keeps climbing, in part because of tweets. So Trump is supposed to listen to Bagpipes and Turtle?
Poor do nothing Barr!
Did the Prez hurt your feelings by shoving them bagpipes up yours!
Yes, I can imagine them bagpipes could be quite painful!
McConnell tolerates Trump. That’s an understatement!!
I would bet every arrogant, corrupt Republican is so jealous and full of contempt that Trump and not themselves is in the Oval Office.
Not only that barring massive voter fraud he will win in 2020. None of these idiots predicted Trump could win let alone, win in 2020.
Imagine how stupid they look. I picture Obama and Kerry telling Merkel and May that Trump would be gone very soon. Remember when they were violating the Logan’s Act right after Trump was elected flying around meeting with who knows how many world leaders. Compromising Trump’s presidency from the start!!!
Barr is worried about tweets??!!
I would say Barr’s plate is full of enough that thosse tweets should have been way down the totem pole of what he was appointed to do as Attorney General.
That he’s so rattled by Trumps tweets Mitch as well, may be an indication it’s time to retire.
Theckman:. Just a very good indication Barr is doing nothing!
Much ado about nothing. PDT is not going to change who is and what he does because he always thinks it through before doing it. They get uncomfortable when he focuses on their areas of responsibility. Get used to it, boys and girls. That’s what great leaders do to root complacency and good ole boy/girl cronyism out. Just shut up and do your jobs.
My guess is by the end of the day tomorrow we should have an interview with Wray saying PT hurts his feelings and he wishes he wouldn’t tweet too!
Then CIA, then NSC, then Congress oops they already did, then what ever other agency run by a anti-trumped whose feeling get hurt via a tweet.
Folks this is all about the Nov election and how do we shut Trump down so the MSM can control all narratives between now and Nov.
No doubt Impeachment 2.0 is coming.
It’s unclear what McConnell’s intention was in butting in on this issue. He could be honestly trying to help Trump by advising him to cool his jets a bit. Take some of the emotion out.
But, here’s the thing with McConnell and somewhere between 50 and 75% of ALL republicans in Congress. Republicans were, at one time, the party of law and order, love of country, honesty and decentness. Now, today, the fake republicans just stand by, idly, mute, unable to conger up one whit of outrage over what has been done to Trump. It’s pretty clear, the “republicans don’t give one shit about America, about our future, about us or our families. They obviously care only about themselves and what they can scam out of the system using laws they’ve crafted to benefit themselves and all the ingenious ways they’ve figured out to launder money into their pockets. What’s wwrong with Obama’s $50mil book deal from a bankrupt publisher, right? Hey, as long as you can get away with it, it’s all good.
I think I can count on one hand the republicans who have had the guts to say the Hillary email investigation was a joke, the democrats obviously illegally spied on the Trump campaign, Mueller was a an attempted coup, the administrative state in alliance with media, Brookings, and corrupt House democrats then tried it again with the most transparent attack ever conceived by a moron. and the DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. And then after all that the republicans thought, oh yeah, we need to have a trial and let dems attack trump for two solid weeks with saturation media coverage. That’s the right thing to do. Sickening.
And whats even worse, it looks like the republicans, likely including Mitch, were in on the whole coup thing. What was an enormous joke was the useless Senate Intel report on Trump Russia.
Just unbelievable what you corrupt pieces of absolute shit have done to this country. Hillary had nothing on any of you, because all of you are just as bad as her. You’re equal crap. All of you sicken me and any honest politician, assuming that isn’t a complete oxymoron, should quit out of the dishonor of serving alongside republican gangsters. Did your mom and dad teach you that ignoring corrupt colleagues is okay? Mine taught me to have the courage and decency to call out the corrupt. You dont need a 500 page report from DOJ to “know” what’s going on.
Trump is our president. We elected him in a fair election and by God as long as there’s breath in my body you indecent, you wholly corrupt, you useless boils on the country will not remove him. All he has to do is say the word and he’ll have an army ready to start a hot conflict. You’d better make sure tou got your corrupt military leaders under control because you’re damn well gonna need them.
I think the prosecutors, Barr and McConnell know that Trump is within his rights to have an opinion about every aspect of the Roger Stone case. In addition to that, he also has the power to pardon Roger Stone. That must be frustrating to the prosecutors, but it is the law.
In my opinion, it was healthy for President Trump to provide the public his personal opinion on the trial like he did….heck… the whole Roger Stone trial was about whether Roger Stone talked to President Trump about Wikileaks.
Get real DC! Move on!
Trump’s tweets are making it harder for Barr to not do his job.
Exactly!!
Barnestormer:. That and SD too!
If Mitch agrees with Barr then I disagree. Barr should be doing his job and immediately questioning, questionable behavior from the DOJ. Has he even talked to the lawyers who were on muellers team and asked for the crazy Flynn sentence AFTER they had a meeting with Barr? What’s he waiting for?
Politicians “explaining” how to behave for those who are NOT politicians.
Seems ignorant. proves Anti-Republic….screams Anti-American…
CONFIRMS those who are the enemy to the People!
Those (politicians), who support this idiotic “concept” ARE NOT Public Servants (if there are any).
AND…Confirms the….True…..Enemy of……WE The People…
Drat, foiled again! Pelosi, Schumer and their media allies spend days fine tuning their attack and now they must go from” Impeach Barr” to praise Barr or defend Trump. Well played by POTUS, the owl and the turtle.
it has not stopped providing insight into the brainwork of the “lifer” political class”… mr mcconnell has many rattling skells in his & his family’s dark-dank closets…. theses guys are too close to their life’s finish line to go out in disgrace… IF PDJT is the great disruptor … and I believe he is… then the “squishy” sound is from the great number of sweaty palms found in the halls of d.c. power……
now that certain facts are breaking the surface of the swamp…. should Mr Trump flip on the ” Political Translator “…. have his “staff” screen out the “distasteful” material?
HELL NO!! more and louder sir…. if you’re fires are on target…. pour it on!! don’t give the bloody dickheads room for regrouping ….
POTUS wouldn’t have to tweet if we had an honest media to report on facts.
However he is constantly under attack, MSM invents stories to destroy him, the only way he has to communicate is Twitter.
Showbiz, Social Media and MSM are all attacking him 24/7
When he is interviewed by the swamp media is nothing but condescending questions about hoaxes for sensationalism.
“If you got time to lean, you got time to clean.”
— Ancient Southern Proverb
