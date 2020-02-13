Senator Mitch McConnell appears on Fox News to discuss his view on AG Bill Barr’s frustration with President Trump’s honest tweeting of opinion.

Leader McConnell agrees with AG Barr that President Trump is not being political enough with his communication. President Trump is delivering too much honest information and direct opinion in a DC system that relies upon a purely political filter. The absence of that political filter is creating a problem for all operational systems in Washington DC.

McConnell says the President “should listen to the Attorney General” and ignore the expectations of the American people who hired President Trump to be brutally honest as an anti-politician and disruptive influence in DC. DC-Based Brett Baier guides the conversation to stay focused on attacking President Trump for not being political enough.

.

And Brett Baier is a human Cabbage Patch doll.