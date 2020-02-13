Elbow Room – AG Barr: “President Trump Tweets Make It Impossible For Me To Do My Job”…

An interview by AG Bill Barr today is making a lot of headlines. Within the interview Barr indicates that President Trump’s style of communication makes it more difficult for him to do his job.
Here’s the captured interview without pundit opinion. Watch the full interview yourself and decide:
Here’s my take…
It seemed possible yesterday, when AG Bill Barr agreed to testify to the House Judiciary Committee on March 31st, that one of the motives for Barr to coordinate a schedule two months in advance was to gain elbow room.
There never has been any coordination between President Trump and AG Barr on the agenda of the DOJ. However, by placing the testimonial date publicly on his agenda Barr seemed to be stating to those in/around the White House his intent for a disconnect from contact pending questions from highly partisan Democrats.
Given the nature of the highly partisan scrutiny; and considering the rabid media waiting to jump on any narrative engineering opportunity; and with the John Durham investigation outcome looming closer on the horizon; it makes sense for AG Barr to try and create an openly visible disconnect.
In essence Bill Barr is working to emphasize there’s no undue influence, and also emphasize the appearance of no undue influence. The problem, however, is that the media will create the impression of influence even if, and despite the reality of, no Trump influence.
Nothing Bill Barr does and/or says will stop the media from falsely creating a narrative that says President Trump and Bill Barr are colluding to target their political opposition.
With that reality in mind, the answers in the ABC interview as delivered by Bill Barr only pour fire on a furnace of media intent to controversialize President Trump’s communication approach.
Barr’s intention may have been good (albeit selfish), but declaring that President Trump’s free speech and opinion as an impediment to Barr’s ability is just nonsense.
The emphasis is on the wrong syllable.
President Trump has the right to express his opinion and share his views with The People, the American electorate, who put him into office. The President may do so in any form, manner, venue, method or presentation that fits his needs. Period. Fullstop.
It is not President Trump tweeting that makes Barr’s job more difficult; it is the DC beltway response and media apoplexy directed to the AG that makes things more difficult.
If lawyers have their feelings hurt; or if the sensibility of judges is wounded; and if the judicial system of the U.S. government is so tenuous as to be affected by words and criticism; and if AG Barr cannot simply address the issues therein by appropriately positioning a mirror to highlight that nonsense; well, that is not President Trump’s issue.
The consequence he describes, the issues underpinning Barr’s expressed concern, only further emphasizes President Trump’s point about how the justice system is being compromised by politics and media. The simple application of law is being ignored; and the system, of which Bill Barr is the apex participant, is corrupted and diminished by man-made manipulation based on politics and other factors…
If President Trump saying “this case sucks” via Twitter is enough to collapse the institutional objectives of a modern judicial system… and impede the ability of the U.S. Attorney General to do his job, well, what does that say about how weak and compromised the guardians have allowed that system to become?
Then again, that level of institutional compromise explains exactly why a fraudulent impeachment attempt was even possible.
Excellent insights, Sundance.
SD: “Barr’s intention may have been good (albeit selfish), but declaring that President Trump’s free speech and opinion as an impediment to Barr’s ability is just nonsense.
The emphasis is on the wrong syllable.
President Trump has the right to express his opinion and share his views with The People, the American electorate, who put him into office. The President may do so in any form, manner, venue, method or presentation that fits his needs. Period. Fullstop.
It is not President Trump tweeting that makes Barr’s job more difficult; it is the DC beltway response and media apoplexy directed to the AG that makes things more difficult.” 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯
My only problem was the use of “impossible.” Rather than “more difficult.” Under a normal situation, if someone said my words were making it “impossible” for them to do their job” — I would say thank you for your service, NEXT!
But I think Trump being the King of Leverage, knows that Barr knows, that Barr made a mistake, now Trump has more leverage in Barr’s mind to actually start the Armageddon!!
BRING THE HEAT!!!!!!!! Trump, for a while, has been goading the DOJ to do their JOBS!!!!
Did anyone else get the sense that Barr put the DOJ above the Constitution and the Nation in general. He obviously didn’t say it, but by omission infers it.
AMEN!
In other words. MAN UP!!!
I was gonna say just that.
Glad you did.
The AG is starting to clean house. He’ll be pummelled in the media and opposition, impeachmentcalls, etc.
Trump and he agree that Trump will “draw fire”. An amazingly simple concept and the other side can’t help but line up with ANYONE who says ANYTHING negative towards Trump.
Like fishing in a barrel.
Very similar things were said about Sessions.
Since the White House has now said that it has no problem with Barr’s statement, I wonder if the White House somehow knew this was coming….
Of course they did…Trump is Barr’s damn boss!
Well, that would infer that there was some plan unfolding. We all know that’s impossible, since President Trump is obviously stumbling through his presidency, totally clueless to the motivations of those around him. At least that’s what I get from most of the comments on this site.
Good rebuttal by Stephanie.
You took the job Big Boy, deal with it. At least you aren’t having to put up with the BS our President has had to put up with! Now; grow a pair and get busy doing what you’re payed you to do!
LikeLiked by 2 people
(note to self…PROOFREAD!!!) 😉
#ButtHurtBarr
Makes me wonder if Mr. Human Xanax is supposed to be the derp state “adult in the room voice of reason.” His manner of speech is unnerving at best.
This is just weird sh!t that we don’t need.
It seems the media and Democrats are frenzily working the masses up to demand via loudness and insanity that we be a pure Democracy instead of a Republic. Bring out the guillotines, in other words. What will it take to cool their jets?
Barrless
Barr was lowered , to below the do not trust line.
Spit! This crap just makes me so angry, Barr intends to do nothing but string Trump along and not prosecute his pals. Every time he speaks he gives more tells. Why would Trump put up with this crap another 4 years unless he intends to burn it all down, I so hope he does.
this is perfect. Barr and POTUS Trump are creating a false conflict in public. Brilliant. The idiots will think POTUS is about to fire Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am one of then I guess…
There BETTER be some results coming fast and furious to coin a phrase…
Maybe that’s the point. Now the press has to come out and defend Barr against being fired. For if he is fired — Impeach for “obstruction of Just-us.”
If this isn’t a Good Cop/Bad Cop routine..President Trump said something about an investigation? So what? President Obama used the entire government to rig these phony investigations.
I have hopes that Barr and Durham will come through, but somebody’s got to Speak the Truth. Now. Today. Barr flipped Rosenstein, shut down Mueller, used Rosie to validate and then retired him. He boosted Durham. He got rid of Liu. He challenged Horowitz. Got through Impeachment. All good. But now is showtime.
Hurry up, Bob. Your silence is also making it harder for the President to do his job..
With respect Gipper, are you sure those outcomes can be tracked to Barr, for other than the appointment of Durham, I don’t see his actions in any of the other events.
Psh. I got jumped all over yesterday and had some pretty nasty things said to me for daring to express my distrust of Barr’s serendipitous appointment with Nadler. I stand by what I said yesterday – I don’t trust Barr, and I don’t trust him not to be in cahoots with the architects of the coup. To find out otherwise will be a pleasant surprise.
I’m with you, TreeClimber.
Haven’t trusted him for some time now. His effusive praise of Wray confirmed my instincts.
Barr knows that there was (and still is ongoing) a full out coup to destroy and remove President Trump. The Mainslime Media is fully in on it and has been from day one. So not putting the focus on the actual Felonious wrongdoing instead of on the President’s Free Speech Rights to point out same makes Barr look like he is somewhat “in on it” institutionally, trying to cover for Rosenstein and other DOJ miscreants and coup plotters because of how it will reflect on DOJ — if he believes ANYTHING he or Trump would do/or say would back off the Mainslime Media attacks he is living in a dream world — they are The Resistance– they hate the Traditional USA and are doing all they can to destroy it and that means destroying anyone who is shining any kind of light on the coup that has been actively going on for the last 3 plus years engineered/plotted/executed by high level members of the FBI, DOJ, and CIA working with the Mainslime Media and other Leftists/Globalists NWO types.
1. We are running out of time. After September ‘do nothing’ rules kick in. They can’t afford to repeat Comey.
2. If Trump loses the election, AG Kamala Harris is going to scuttle any Durham on-going case.
3. Any indictments have to happen between now and end of August.
If simple tweets make it impossible for Mr. Barr to do his job, how must he feel when he faces the more dangerous obstacles his enemies have arrayed against him? If this isn’t just another head fake, then this episode does not inspire confidence.
The “simple tweets” should not be necessary. Barr and Trump should be talking to one another in private….not in public.
LikeLike
I think maybe he should just go then…
Barr reminds me of someone stealing a wallet at the Gentleman’s Club. Somehow, the thief will be found, but no sensibilities or decorum must be violated to offend any members of the club including the guilty party. I on the other hand would prefer they burn down the club looking for the guilty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I on the other hand would prefer they burn down the club looking for the guilty.”
20And Jehu said, Proclaim a solemn assembly for Baal. And they proclaimed it.
21And Jehu sent through all Israel: and all the worshippers of Baal came, so that there was not a man left that came not. And they came into the house of Baal; and the house of Baal was full from one end to another.
22And he said unto him that was over the vestry, Bring forth vestments for all the worshippers of Baal. And he brought them forth vestments.
23And Jehu went, and Jehonadab the son of Rechab, into the house of Baal, and said unto the worshippers of Baal, Search, and look that there be here with you none of the servants of the LORD, but the worshippers of Baal only.
24And when they went in to offer sacrifices and burnt offerings, Jehu appointed fourscore men without, and said, If any of the men whom I have brought into your hands escape, he that letteth him go, his life shall be for the life of him.
25¶And it came to pass, as soon as he had made an end of offering the burnt offering, that Jehu said to the guard and to the captains, Go in, and slay them; let none come forth. And they smote them with the edge of the sword; and the guard and the captains cast them out, and went to the city of the house of Baal.
26And they brought forth the images out of the house of Baal, and burned them.
27And they brake down the image of Baal, and brake down the house of Baal, and made it a draught house unto this day.
28Thus Jehu destroyed Baal out of Israel.
A corrupt Justice Dept and FBI makes it impossible for President Trump to do his job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as President Trump signals support for William Barr then I personally will sit tight and await justice. We trust Donald Trump to see us through this mess and I can’t believe that Barr does not see the implications for future Presidents if the coup is not prosecuted. After 2020? I don’t doubt some small fries might get wrapped up then before then but post 2020? Hopefully big action. Sad to see the goalposts keep moving in regards to prosecutions (“After Sessions” “After Mueller” “After Impeachment” “After 2020”) but I guess they don’t want to be seen as pulling a Lynch/Comey 2016; even though every single thing that was done against us is true and illegal – It doesn’t matter, the drive-by media will spin it in to an election issue and give the D’s something to chew on. I don’t know anything but I know I trust Trump and he still seems to have faith in Barr. Time will tell. Thanks, Sundance, I spread your words where ever I can!
Here’s what I don’t understand:
I would think that, by now [and long ago in fact] Barr and Trump would have had a man to man substantive conversation about the imperative to clean the Augean Stables that is the DOJ.
This does not mean that any specifics needed to be discussed “on the merits” — that is, no specific case or individual needs to be talked about. However, the corruption that infests the DOJ is obvious and serious, and one would think that these two men could have…and should have….discussed the need to fix things by now.
And that Barr would have given the President assurances that indeed, that is his #1 priority.
Had such a conversation taken place, then Trump would never feel the need, or urge, to go public with a “What the F is going on at the DOJ now?” tweet like he let loose with about Stone.
But come to think of it: just why is the Stone case still being run by obviously corrupt DOJ personnel? For that matter: why is Flynn still swinging in the wind? How did Wolfe get off so easy? Why did the Awan brothers walk?
I get it that Barr wants to to this “by the book” and avoid even the appearance of undue interference with DOJ operations. Except: when those operations are obviously flawed….well, isn’t that what a responsible boss does?
Again…I get it that Trump had to “lay off” while the Mueller and Impeachment travesties were in operation, else the “obstruction!!!” charge would have been flung at any thing he did.
But that’s in the rear view mirror. The time for action is now. There is only 10 months remaining to launch whatever counterattack of accountability is going to happen.
So I don’t get it. Trump should not feel the need to tweet about Barr. But dammit — why aren’t these two grown men talking privately about this shit????
“With that reality in mind, the answers in the ABC interview as delivered by Bill Barr only pour fire on a furnace of media intent to controversialize President Trump’s communication approach.
Barr’s intention may have been good (albeit selfish), but declaring that President Trump’s free speech and opinion as an impediment to Barr’s ability is just nonsense”
Where has he been, in a bubble the past 4 years?/sarc
Why is he agreeing to appear on a lying enemedia platform that will be dissected into sound bites that will be used to attack the PDJT ADMINISTRATION?
This is one of those instances where I agree with both people. PDJT certainly is right to comment on absurdities like the Stone sentencing, but I get that Barr, as SD says, would like some elbow room to operate with. That Barr said what he did actually gives me confidence that he plans to do some good things coming up.
The villain, as usual, is the fake news media. A media that had no issues with Eric Holder being Obozo’s “wingman”. The demonrats can only advance their sinister narratives with the compliant fake news media dutifully playing their part. It’s the hurdle PDJT and Barr have to deal with everyday.
So…why did the conversation between Trump and Barr happen in public?
If Trump has a problem with something the DOJ has done [or not done], then pick up the phone and talk to Barr.
Conversely, if Barr has a problem with a Trump tweet — pick up the phone and talk to the President — not ABC News.
If President Trump is ever forced to quit exercising his 1st Amendment rights, I’m getting under my bed. Because that’s where I keep my 2nd Amendment rights.
Bill Barr? Pff. Big boy pants, etc. Media has to freak over something. Maybe he’s feeling the pressure, maybe he’s playing the game. No idea.
At any rate President Trump has proven his ability to juggle friends and enemies and frenemies in one hand without missing a trick. He caught ’em all, and he’s got this.
The President has every right to order the AG to investigate anyone no matter if they are politically affiliated or not.
Joe Biden, Feinstein, Pelosi, Kerry, Klobuchar, Graham etc. If they’re criminals, they’re criminals.
If you can’t make the tough decisions, quit.
I see him as a very, very bright man and the lack of any meaningful work coming out of his office to rectify the crimes of the Deep State is very annoying. I think his saying his boss communicating his concerns hampers his work just causes me to say, “What work would that be?”
Political reality, the actual support for Trump that is present in the country at large, permits a direct approach. As a greater portion of the citizenry become knowledgeable about the coup and daily corrupt practices in our government, more opportunity exists to call out bad actors as the well paid and compromised jerks they are.
A new synergy of public knowledge and POTUS Trump no longer being burdened by an immediate legal threat to his presidency provides a time for a “let er Rip” approach.
It’s not a good look for Barr to whine to ABC news about not being able to do his job. He’s so deep in the swamp he can’t see daylight.
Well, your department IS engaged in an ongoing coup against the President, an attempted overthrow of the government and the political persecution of American citizens Mr. Barr. So, yeah – I think the President has the right to criticize your Department. Maybe if you were doing your job properly, he wouldn’t have to.
Trump’s statement on the matter: I LOVE how he just cuts to the higher level heart of the matter. Bypasses all the whining by both Barr and the media and sticks up for himself Barr AND the constitution at the same time. Argue with that Barr and do your f***ing job already!!!!!!
It s tag team time ” the President needs to quiet down….” oh the AG needs to step up” the dems are thinking they ‘ve created space between the Prez and the AG…..Nancy is stiring g her stew schumer is pushing his glasses up and mumbling …..DJT says swing away boys ….meet you in court….how many cases have the dems won in the supreme court…yeh I thought so
The DOJ is part of the Executive Branch.
Where is the *law* that says a President, for whom we voted, cannot communicate- even COLLABORATE with an unelected AG?
What am I missing?
That the media is having another hissy fit? They will no matter what!
We should not cede the inaccurate talking, no, SCREAMING point that DOJ and President are prohibited from communicating.
Ridiculous and maddening!
Answer this question: why does Trump feel the need to comment in public, instead of in a private phone call or meeting with Barr?
“Look, over there, a squirrel”! Mr. Barr is giving a distraction to the stupid press dolts, so he can do his job, while they chase their tails for weeks. Don’t fall for the distractions. He is quietly building his cases.
On another topic go to Canadafreepress.com and read the Jon Rappaport articles about the most recent Virus scare. “VEERRY INTERESTING” as Artie Johnson used to say on Laugh In.
Bill Barr could get everyone off his ass by getting his Dept of Justice under control, and by gutting the organization of the resistance and NeverTrumpers. This mess was created by his US attorneys having a temper tantrum about their failure to get Trump. So, in typical, malicious, vindictive, Progressive fashion, they sent a sentencing recommendation designed to have Roger Stone die in prison. They may have lied to their supervisors about their intentions. Then they finalized their temper tantrums by resigning. (which is hilarious when you think about it…don’t let the door hitcha in the ass on yer way out!)
A shitload of FBI and DOJ employees need to be summarily fired. That many of these people still have jobs at this point is what makes it “impossible” to do his job. Not Trump pointing out the damage these traitors continue to do.
Lou Dobbs just covered SD’s excellent article yesterday about Dana Boente on his show. His guest was Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch. They agreed that the Barr should be more concerned about the snakes in the FBI and DOJ instead of President Trump’s tweets.
Sundance had sunlight breaking through, thank you SD! Thank you Lou Dobbs and Tom Fitton!
Barr needs to demonstrate his independence in ways that even the yokels in the Washington media can understand. Pointing at Trump’s tweets was a harmless assertion of independence and, right on cue the media dummies took it as a sign of a “rift” between Barr and Trump.
Frankly, this is just too easy for men of Barr’s and Trump’s skills. The media really are like a cat with a laser pointer, pouncing and counter-pouncing, with no clue at all as to what is actually happening.
Bring on Durham!
“Quite frankly my dear, I don’t give a dam”.
SUCK IT UP. President Trump just burns off all of your squirmy, whiny, sleazy wrigglings with ONE TWEET of truth and you all break down into fits of sulking.
Do not go down this road Barr… show some balls and front up to the truth. This is all ‘red herring’ manufacturing, all of it. Every darn bit.
The truth is, criminals, launched a blatant coup headed by Hillary Clinton and they are still pulling the strings and making DOJ jump when it says so.
We patriots want the tweets to keep coming because that is the only means we have of knowing what the president is thinking and feeling. Thank you Sundance for always keeping us abreast of what is going on.
