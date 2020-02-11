The Great Lou Dobbs Reveals Stunning Information about U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu Connected to Wolfe Case Cover-up…

Wow, earlier tonight the great Lou Dobbs shared some incredible information with his audience that highlights just how Machiavellian the DC system of tiered justice can be.

In a tremendous expose’ on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs, the intrepid bringer of sunlight outlined how the Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe leaked the FISA application used against Carter Page and how DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu dropped all charges related to the leak and instead only charged Wolfe with one count of lying to FBI investigators.   Wolfe only received a 60 day sentence.  WATCH:

It would appear Mr. Dobbs expose’ helped bring sunlight ultimately resulting in the withdrawal of Ms. Liu’s nomination.  Dobbs is terrific.  Thank You !

  1. freepetta says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    WOW! What a nasty traitor!! Liu needs to go to prison along with Wolfie and so many others!!

  2. samwise163 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Burn it to the ground. I always see Sundance as Kurt Russell in Tombstone. The entire DOJ and FBI needs to have every day like today. 4 prosecutors or FBI top brass fired on every calendar day.

  3. ElTocaor says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Lou, I love you but you could have at least cited the article. Still love you, though.

  4. T2020 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    SD is the MAN…behind the curtain.😉

  5. wally says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    This is funny I tried to email Lou. Didn’t go thru.

    Thank you for your show,
    I write you today, to express mine and many other concern about Jessie K Lu=
    i. =E2=80=9CGiven Ms Liu=E2=80=99s propensity to run cover-up operations, h=
    ere movement into Treasury and FinCin is problematic. =E2=80=9C

    See: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/09/jessie-k-liu-senate-co=
    nfirmation-hearing-this-week-thursday-1000am/#more-183207

    Together with Glen Beck=E2=80=99s Ukraine: the final piece.https://www.yout=
    ube.com/watch?v=3DdCSwqca8KXU. That discusses 1.8 billion dollar of US taxp=
    ayer money being laundered thru Pirvat Bank. Maybe Glen is trying to get on=
    the team. It is good work on his part!

    Your attention to this would be appreciated.

    Your friend, Walter

  6. jus wundrin says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Good job SD and Mr. Dobbs!

    Unfortunately the ministry of propaganda will just ignore this. Musnt taint the fascist progs.

  7. OhNoYouDont says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Washington — Justice Department officials have been “quietly” reviewing records and documents from Ukraine for “several weeks,” a source familiar with the matter tells CBS News.

    The source said staff outside of Main Justice in Washington have been assigned by Attorney General William Barr to review the Ukraine matter, adding that the review is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh and is separate from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.

    The new review includes some material provided by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, but goes beyond matters regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

  8. Bogeyfree says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    So Sundance suggested that in order for PT to pull the nomination it is likely that someone in the pipeline asked Jessie Liu the Sundance Questions.

    ♦ Did the DOJ or FBI have evidence that SSCI Security Director James Wolfe leaked the Carter Page FISA application to the media?

    ♦ Why was James Wolfe not prosecuted for that leak of classified information?

    So if he is right and someone did ask her the question, doesn’t this suggest she may have answered yes to the questions and thus the pulling of nomination?

    Now, if she said yes, wouldn’t the immediate next question be, why if you knew he leaked, why did you allow a much lesser plea agreement?

    Next question, did someone tell or order to do this?

    Then the next question is…. Was it your superior?

    Waiting on Sundance.

  9. Right to reply says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    I think we can safely assume that POTUS nominated so this would be done? A lot of people now know what she did!

  10. freepetta says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    HOTTTT!! BURN THEM!! BEEN A LONG TIME COMING!!

  11. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    The 4 Deep State lawyers are trying to reboot this: History,com:

    “On October 20, 1973, in an unprecedented show of executive power, Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Cox, but both men refused and resigned their posts in protest. The role of attorney general then fell to Solicitor General Robert Bork, who reluctantly complied with Nixon’s request and dismissed Cox. Less than a half hour later, the White House dispatched FBI agents to close off the offices of the Special Prosecutor, Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.”

    I’m sure this has been gamed-out by Schiff and Lawfare again. Even if the President commuted Stone’s sentence later, they would have done it then.

    This scheduled legal temper tantrum and the firing of the Vindbags doesn’t compare to Watergate for our President. However, their actions themselves are another Dirty Trick and Agit-Prop event in this continuing Perma-Coup, which dwarf the Watergate Scandal exponentially and by orders of degree.

  13. dbobway says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Somebody is reading Sundance, on Lou Dobb’s staff.
    To hear it on TV, gave me tingle…….
    Just kidding.
    OK, this looks like the ‘Big Ugly’ has arrived.
    The question now is, who’s ‘Big Ugly’,
    Our’s or their,s.
    You and I know the list. I don’t need to write it down. I don’t need to remember all the names.
    I’ll know one when I see it. I haven’t seen one yet.
    Florida law enforcement redacted the political affiliation of the young man, attempting to run over human beings at a voter registration booth, his hate for Trump wasn’t redacted, but it blacked out, this attempted murderer’s political affiliation, which he volunteered.
    I hope it is our ‘Big Ugly.’

  14. iSapiens says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    If anyone knows how this works, I would appreciate an explainer:

    Liu’s nomination is withdrawn. That’s good.
    But – is she still in working the DC courts? Where is she heading after this?

    I’m asking because no matter where she’s be, she’ll be causing damage…

  15. Annie says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    think we should be hitting the donate “jar” people!!!!..to show our appreciation for all Sundance has done and continues to do. God Bless, you SD!!!!!

  16. Brant says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    That is the most imcredible 3 minutes of TV I have watched in decades. Every single snip of evidence has been on CTH numerous times. How is Lou allowed to do this? Who is letting him do this? Actually mentioning senators names in such accusatory evidence? Absolutely incredible.

  17. CharterOakie says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Let’s roll!

  18. Sherri Young says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Woohoo!! Sounds like a summary of something I recently read somewhere.

    Take a bow.

  19. SEDeuceTER says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Lou clearly has a staffer keeping up with The Conservative Treehouse, Sundance, as he did a whole segment on Liu just prior to his interview with Nunez. It was pretty much point for point with your earlier article. Thoughts as to whether the Trump team couldn’t find a Senator with the CO Jones to ask your questions so pulled her nomination to make sure she didn’t get passed through, or they had what they needed just by tracking how and by who she got recommended?

  20. California Joe says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    No golden parachute for Jessie Liu! Can her from the government!

  21. InAz says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Thank you Sundance!

    Thank you Sidney Powell!

    Thank you Lou Dobbs!

  22. appraisher says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Was waiting ’til the end for Lou to give a Hat Tip to Sundance…He didn’t, but I will /:-)
    You are awesome!

  23. Loggerman says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Yes Lou thanks, let’s hope it doesn’t end. Pisses me off that all this has been gone over here at CTH many times and just now these fools are getting it.

  24. Rj says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Tiers of justice
    1-Clinton’s
    2- Certain politicians
    3- Regular politicians
    4-Conservatives
    5-Lawyers
    6-Hollywood types
    7-Sports figures
    8-local politicians
    9- Us peons
    10- illegals (get away with murder)
    Justice isn’t blind and the cover over her eyes is a joke just like the injustice department. BB had better have someone watching his back closely

