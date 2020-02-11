The Great Lou Dobbs Reveals Stunning Information about U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu Connected to Wolfe Case Cover-up…

Wow, earlier tonight the great Lou Dobbs shared some incredible information with his audience that highlights just how Machiavellian the DC system of tiered justice can be.

In a tremendous expose’ on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs, the intrepid bringer of sunlight outlined how the Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe leaked the FISA application used against Carter Page and how DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu dropped all charges related to the leak and instead only charged Wolfe with one count of lying to FBI investigators. Wolfe only received a 60 day sentence. WATCH:

.

It would appear Mr. Dobbs expose’ helped bring sunlight ultimately resulting in the withdrawal of Ms. Liu’s nomination. Dobbs is terrific. Thank You !