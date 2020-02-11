Jussie Smollett Indicted by Chicago Special Prosecutor Over Faked Hate Crime….

Breaking reporting out of Chicago indicates a special prosecutor in Chicago has indicted hate hoax actor Jussie Smollett.
The construct of the hate crime itself appeared to be connected to a DC scheme to advance the presidential ambitions of Kamala Harris who launched her bid for office simultaneously with the racially driven hoax.
CHICAGO – Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming from the alleged racist and anti-gay attack on him that occurred in January of 2019, a source confirms to FOX 32 News.
He is due in court February 24.
Smollett told Chicago police last year that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. But prosecutors insist Smollett faked the racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career. (read more)
It’s about time!!! That is an open and shut case!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Don’t stop with Smollett. Move on to congressional democrats that do daily hate crimes against our President. One democrat is reported to have side stepped the hate crime issue by claiming she prays for her victim every day. No hate here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on!
Harris and Booker I believe will get jammed up along with Jussy
LikeLike
“like”
LikeLike
Yes!! Made my day. Lock him up, and his co-conspirators as well.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Discovery should be fun once we find out that Down Low Booker and Heels Up Harris were in on the attempt to lynch Trump supporters with this crime hoax.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It better be jail time and no community service. What about the previous prosecutor who dropped the case? She better get jail time too!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Be great if Senator Harris also gets ensnared.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Kim Foxx was likely a willing participant, being in the Obama, Kamala circle of corruption.
On the campaign trail Harris was confronted about her relationship with the gang. The look on her face when questioned was deer in the headlights as she mumbled and fumbled her answer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
you’ll have to be more specific in regard to her mumbled and fumbled answers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get ready you know he will cry that the special prosecutor is……RACIST.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The hits just keep coming! What a day. And we still have the NH results to look forward to tonight. Word is that Pony Joe has left town, never to return.
LikeLiked by 16 people
OMG “Pony Joe”!
😳😤🤢🤣🤣🤣
(OMG Snort Choke ROFL – for the 2nd time today! )
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a continuation of last week ‘s winning streak….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is!!!! LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLMAO!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll never get tired of winning 💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Nanny-cam focused on my sleeping face? It’s gonna show the biggest smile, audio tracking the deepest, most satisfied breathing…
And tomorrow?
I’m make’n Waffles!!!!
LikeLike
This a**hole could have easily set Chicago afire and gotten a lot of people killed and maimed. He deserves to have the most recent printed set of Encyclopedia Brittanica plus the current law code thrown atop him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Compel Kamala Harris to testify re all relevant communications with Jussie!!
These scumbags set up a totally bogus “hate crime” hoax to promote Kamala’s “hate crimes” legislation.
Was it all Jussie’s plan or did Kamala contribute to any of the planning????
LikeLiked by 10 people
We could invoke Roger Stone sentencing guidelines….
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. It was NOT Jussie’s idea nor plan. He was PAID; quite well for this farce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do you know Mr. or Ms. Attorney? I would have thought if it was set up by Harris it would have been better executed.
LikeLike
If it was set up by Harris, she blew it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harris has spent a lot of her life in court. Food court.
LikeLike
Why do I think that’s not the only thing she blew to become a senator 🤷🏻♀️
LikeLike
I want to see the original prosecutor, Kim Foxx, charged for corruption.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Absolutely !!
As they say in chicago, “The fix was in” with Foxx
Chicago is where obama learned how to staff his DOJ and Inspectors General.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing but crooks in the Chicago political machines. It’s been like that for at least 100 yrs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will witnesses survive long enough to testify in court? This case should be a gigantic embarrassment to a lot of Democraps not only in Chicago but nationally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
ARKANSIDE isn’t too far away 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLike
That’s Arkancide! http://WWW.ARKANCIDE.COM
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ty great site 👍🏻
LikeLike
Saved that excellent informative site
LikeLike
Tie it to Kamala and bring charges against her also.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Are Spartacus and Horizontal going to resurrect their anti-lynching legislation to deflect from their hoax.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a difference an Acquittal makes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well Jussie you’re gonna be real popular on Cell Block-C.
You want this kind of crap to quit, put some asses in jail for their dangerous shenanigans. This includes members of the coup.
Good news.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wouldn’t it be something if he himself actually testified that it was cooked up with the Kamala Harris/Cory Booker contingent to further their presidential aspirations?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jussie is going to fold like a cheap suit. 💁🏻♀️
LikeLike
Wikipedia
Daniel K. Webb (born 1945) is an American lawyer and public official. He is the co-executive chairman of the international law firm of Winston & Strawn. He is a former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and previously served as the Special Counsel in the Iran-Contra affair. As the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, he was the top federal law enforcement official for the city of Chicago on behalf of the United States Department of Justice.[1] As U.S. Attorney, Webb led Operation Greylord and successfully prosecuted 76 corrupt judges, police officers, court clerks, and lawyers.[2]
LikeLiked by 4 people
Webb is another democrat operative dressed up to look like a corruption fighter, He works for the Crook County democrat machine
Don’t hold your breath
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Mr. Webb could investigate the crooked FISC judges who knowingly and repeatedly approved political spying on the entire Republican Party, the White House (and the the Elected President, for crying out loud…what a bunch of maroons) based on a single low-level “target” with a constitutionally inappropriate “2-hop” Warrant, he could add prosecution of at least 4 more corrupt judges, bringing his total up to a nice round 80.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well…I hope Kamala Harris pays the price of this scam also
Jussie was a talented young man who had everything going for him
Let this [at least] be a lesson to those who would be persuaded to lie to advance another’s career
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who’s next?
Kim Foxxxxxx
Tina Tchen
Michael Obama
Mr. Obama
Well, we can hope I guess……
LikeLiked by 4 people
And of course as others have mentioned…. Kamala Harris & Cory Booker and no doubt others… Clean out that US Senate!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Barack had had another son, he would have looked a lot like Jussie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Especially when he becomes somebody’s or everybody’s b*tch in the
cell block unit.
LikeLike
Couldn’ta happened to a nicer guy; /winning
LikeLiked by 3 people
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As this develops, I want to see the names Kamala Harris and Kim Foxx ALL over the place from now on. If there’s even a hint of criminality on their parts that can be proven, they need to be sitting in prison along with Jussie. And speaking of him, this better go WAY beyond just filing false reports and lying under oath. He needs to be charged with some kind of “hate crime” (even though I oppose such laws), and something involving endangering the lives of others. His little “game” could have gotten people killed, and his punishment should take that into account!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any bets that Juicy squeals.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I won’t be surprised if he kills himself. No, not Arkancide type, I mean the real thing. He HAS to be hating his life over the past year. (And no, I’m not hoping for this, I don’t want to see him die. But I DO very much want to see him in prison.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
… And so it begins….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harris is SO corrupt. Profiles in Corruption details some of her corrupt past but not all of it. So glad Smutlet got indicted. Hopefully he will go to prison,.. don’t drop the soap dope!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jussie is going to need a lot of soap on a rope.
LikeLike
Poor, dumb Pussie Smollet….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Next?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That has got to be one of the STUPIDEST people alive. Against all odds, he was given another shot at getting back into the NFL. And he TOTALLY blew it, strictly due to arrogance and stupidity. Fine by me!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He has also perpetrated a hate crime on Americans and the NFL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think he wants to play. Nike is paying him. Life is good.
LikeLike
I guess this makes Smollett a lyin’ Dog-face pony soldier.
LikeLiked by 8 people
…and the TRUMPIAN counterattack continues! This time with the newly brought case of JOO-SEE SMAW-LAY (get your pronunciation right, Treepers!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are on a roll today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Defense should be temporary insanity
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is sooooo good I saved it
LikeLike
What a world. When millions of $$$ aren’t enough and what you really crave is victim status. Seems like the house of cards is finally collapsing though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But he was such a nice boy
LikeLiked by 3 people
The boy who cried Trump …..an orange man bad / Hystrionics Forever Production
LikeLiked by 4 people
I expect it will come out that Kamamala Harris was behind the whole thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, now that the shampeachment is over, will the honorable Senators Booker and Harris reintroduce their anti-lynching agenda?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The winning today is almost unbearable…..almost… LOL! Let the liberal and Jussie’s tears start flowing 😭 😭 😭
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya mean like Epstein ?
LikeLike
Looks like OBOZO and Moochie are losing their power base in slimy Chicago. Want to see this poor excuse for a human being locked 🔒 up. He will be rather popular prison.
LikeLike
Now that Kamala has withdrawn her presidency bid, Smollett has outlived his usefulness. That’s all that’s going on here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Buddies –
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.wRDu7MXVkfwpGtotiAUaVAAAAA%26pid%3DApi&f=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he had a son he’d look just like Jussie
LikeLike
Seinfeld’s Food-Nazi sez’,
NO SUBWAY FOR YOU!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The construct of the hate crime itself appeared to be connected to a DC scheme to advance the presidential ambitions of Kamala Harris who launched her bid for office simultaneously with the racially driven hoax.”
And that is exactly what anyone paying attention (meaning NOT the MSM) caught at the time. I even found photo’s of the slimebag marching with Harris. It was also great timing for her pending Anti-Lynching bill (as if that’s still a problem), explaining the “hanging” part of the farce and the “mysterious” reason he left the clothes line around his neck until after the cops arrived. At the time of the incident, I caught all of that with maybe a half-hour of on-line work.
We could never ask self-proclaimed “journalists” to spend that much time, right? And yet it is us who must be censored on social media.
February 14, 2019
Senators Harris, Booker, Scott Lead Unanimous Passage of Federal Anti-Lynching Legislation
https://www.harris.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senators-harris-booker-scott-lead-unanimous-passage-of-federal-anti-lynching-legislation
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sun Times needs a new sundial.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What journalistic integrity!
LikeLike
The Chicago Sun Times and Kim Foxx seem to be the cook county democrat “insurance policy” against criminal prosecution. It makes the world-class political corruption, for which cook county is well known, much easier if the “outfit” does not have to worry about criminal law enforcement.
LikeLike
“… The judge said only two of the 30 state’s attorneys he queried said they would take the case — one said “maybe” — but he deemed those offices unable to properly handle the case. ”
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2019/8/23/20828849/jussie-smollett-special-prosecutor-dan-webb
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is encouraging news. Tired of that BS going on in Chicago. Hope there is s long, drawn out trial with witnesses and further witness testimony instead of a plea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully Moochie and Barry will be on the witness list.
LikeLike
Their real problem: Smollet’s “attack” conveniently occurred right before a vote on an “anti-lynching bill” sponsored by Harris and Booker – both of whom blatantly and immediately linked it to their bill. Coordination?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/01/cory-booker-demands-house-pass-anti-lynching-bill-in-response-to-jussie-smollett-incident/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jussie is a slimy lying piece of 💩
LikeLike
President Trump understands that one of the biggest threats to American greatness is the cabal of neo-Marxists who have come to dominate popular culture, academia and the “news” media with their incessant identity politics. Add to that the aging ivory tower revolutionaries who inhabit the Swamp (Comey, Brennan, and so many more) and you have a potent force that must be dealt with. Bringing Juicy Smollett to justice for his heinous hate crime against blameless citizens may be a small step, but it’s definitely in the right direction.
LikeLike
Early on Trump said something to the effect he was going to reinstitute the rule of law.
LikeLike
If he had kept his yap shut when he made the original plea deal, it’s likely that this would have just disappeared. Hubris.
LikeLike