Jussie Smollett Indicted by Chicago Special Prosecutor Over Faked Hate Crime….

Breaking reporting out of Chicago indicates a special prosecutor in Chicago has indicted hate hoax actor Jussie Smollett.

The construct of the hate crime itself appeared to be connected to a DC scheme to advance the presidential ambitions of Kamala Harris who launched her bid for office simultaneously with the racially driven hoax.

CHICAGOFormer “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming from the alleged racist and anti-gay attack on him that occurred in January of 2019, a source confirms to FOX 32 News.

He is due in court February 24.

Smollett told Chicago police last year that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. But prosecutors insist Smollett faked the racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career. (read more)

91 Responses to Jussie Smollett Indicted by Chicago Special Prosecutor Over Faked Hate Crime….

  1. Carrie says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    It’s about time!!! That is an open and shut case!

    Reply
  2. calbear84 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Yes!! Made my day. Lock him up, and his co-conspirators as well.

    Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    It better be jail time and no community service. What about the previous prosecutor who dropped the case? She better get jail time too!

    Reply
  4. Jenevive says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Get ready you know he will cry that the special prosecutor is……RACIST.

    Reply
  5. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    The hits just keep coming! What a day. And we still have the NH results to look forward to tonight. Word is that Pony Joe has left town, never to return.

    Reply
  6. TarsTarkas says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    This a**hole could have easily set Chicago afire and gotten a lot of people killed and maimed. He deserves to have the most recent printed set of Encyclopedia Brittanica plus the current law code thrown atop him.

    Reply
  7. Paul Cohen says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Compel Kamala Harris to testify re all relevant communications with Jussie!!

    These scumbags set up a totally bogus “hate crime” hoax to promote Kamala’s “hate crimes” legislation.

    Was it all Jussie’s plan or did Kamala contribute to any of the planning????

    Reply
  8. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    I want to see the original prosecutor, Kim Foxx, charged for corruption.

    Reply
  9. Paul Cohen says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Will witnesses survive long enough to testify in court? This case should be a gigantic embarrassment to a lot of Democraps not only in Chicago but nationally.

    Reply
  10. DoubleTrouble says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Tie it to Kamala and bring charges against her also.

    Reply
  11. Zorro says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Are Spartacus and Horizontal going to resurrect their anti-lynching legislation to deflect from their hoax.

    Reply
  12. webgirlpdx says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    What a difference an Acquittal makes.

    Reply
  13. StanH says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Well Jussie you’re gonna be real popular on Cell Block-C.

    You want this kind of crap to quit, put some asses in jail for their dangerous shenanigans. This includes members of the coup.

    Good news.

    Reply
  14. cheering4america says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Wouldn’t it be something if he himself actually testified that it was cooked up with the Kamala Harris/Cory Booker contingent to further their presidential aspirations?

    Reply
  15. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Wikipedia

    Daniel K. Webb (born 1945) is an American lawyer and public official. He is the co-executive chairman of the international law firm of Winston & Strawn. He is a former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and previously served as the Special Counsel in the Iran-Contra affair. As the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, he was the top federal law enforcement official for the city of Chicago on behalf of the United States Department of Justice.[1] As U.S. Attorney, Webb led Operation Greylord and successfully prosecuted 76 corrupt judges, police officers, court clerks, and lawyers.[2]

    Reply
    • alliwantissometruth says:
      February 11, 2020 at 5:38 pm

      Webb is another democrat operative dressed up to look like a corruption fighter, He works for the Crook County democrat machine

      Don’t hold your breath

      Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      February 11, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      If Mr. Webb could investigate the crooked FISC judges who knowingly and repeatedly approved political spying on the entire Republican Party, the White House (and the the Elected President, for crying out loud…what a bunch of maroons) based on a single low-level “target” with a constitutionally inappropriate “2-hop” Warrant, he could add prosecution of at least 4 more corrupt judges, bringing his total up to a nice round 80.

      Reply
  16. hocuspocus13 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Well…I hope Kamala Harris pays the price of this scam also

    Jussie was a talented young man who had everything going for him

    Let this [at least] be a lesson to those who would be persuaded to lie to advance another’s career

    Reply
  17. Julian says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Who’s next?

    Kim Foxxxxxx
    Tina Tchen
    Michael Obama
    Mr. Obama

    Well, we can hope I guess……

    Reply
  18. Scott Miller says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Couldn’ta happened to a nicer guy; /winning

    Reply
  19. TwoLaine says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    WINNING!

    Reply
  20. jello333 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    As this develops, I want to see the names Kamala Harris and Kim Foxx ALL over the place from now on. If there’s even a hint of criminality on their parts that can be proven, they need to be sitting in prison along with Jussie. And speaking of him, this better go WAY beyond just filing false reports and lying under oath. He needs to be charged with some kind of “hate crime” (even though I oppose such laws), and something involving endangering the lives of others. His little “game” could have gotten people killed, and his punishment should take that into account!

    Reply
  22. Whitehouse Clown says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Any bets that Juicy squeals.

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      February 11, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      I won’t be surprised if he kills himself. No, not Arkancide type, I mean the real thing. He HAS to be hating his life over the past year. (And no, I’m not hoping for this, I don’t want to see him die. But I DO very much want to see him in prison.)

      Reply
  23. Tseg says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    … And so it begins….

    Reply
  24. dottygal says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Harris is SO corrupt. Profiles in Corruption details some of her corrupt past but not all of it. So glad Smutlet got indicted. Hopefully he will go to prison,.. don’t drop the soap dope!

    Reply
  25. Linus in W.PA. says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Poor, dumb Pussie Smollet….

    Reply
  26. TwoLaine says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Next?

    Reply
  27. Jase says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I guess this makes Smollett a lyin’ Dog-face pony soldier.

    Reply
  28. digitaldoofus says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    …and the TRUMPIAN counterattack continues! This time with the newly brought case of JOO-SEE SMAW-LAY (get your pronunciation right, Treepers!)

    Reply
  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    They are on a roll today!

    Reply
  30. Adios Traidora says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Defense should be temporary insanity

    Reply
  31. Gadsden says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    What a world. When millions of $$$ aren’t enough and what you really crave is victim status. Seems like the house of cards is finally collapsing though.

    Reply
  32. Adios Traidora says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    But he was such a nice boy

    Reply
  33. Angus D says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    I expect it will come out that Kamamala Harris was behind the whole thing…

    Reply
  34. PreppiePlease says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    So, now that the shampeachment is over, will the honorable Senators Booker and Harris reintroduce their anti-lynching agenda?

    Reply
  35. hillariousclinton says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    The winning today is almost unbearable…..almost… LOL! Let the liberal and Jussie’s tears start flowing 😭 😭 😭

    Reply
  36. nimrodman says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

    Reply
  37. freepetta says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Looks like OBOZO and Moochie are losing their power base in slimy Chicago. Want to see this poor excuse for a human being locked 🔒 up. He will be rather popular prison.

    Reply
  38. DJ Snyder says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Now that Kamala has withdrawn her presidency bid, Smollett has outlived his usefulness. That’s all that’s going on here.

    Reply
  40. Cisco says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Seinfeld’s Food-Nazi sez’,
    NO SUBWAY FOR YOU!

    Reply
  41. Zippy says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    “The construct of the hate crime itself appeared to be connected to a DC scheme to advance the presidential ambitions of Kamala Harris who launched her bid for office simultaneously with the racially driven hoax.”

    And that is exactly what anyone paying attention (meaning NOT the MSM) caught at the time. I even found photo’s of the slimebag marching with Harris. It was also great timing for her pending Anti-Lynching bill (as if that’s still a problem), explaining the “hanging” part of the farce and the “mysterious” reason he left the clothes line around his neck until after the cops arrived. At the time of the incident, I caught all of that with maybe a half-hour of on-line work.

    We could never ask self-proclaimed “journalists” to spend that much time, right? And yet it is us who must be censored on social media.

    February 14, 2019
    Senators Harris, Booker, Scott Lead Unanimous Passage of Federal Anti-Lynching Legislation

    https://www.harris.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senators-harris-booker-scott-lead-unanimous-passage-of-federal-anti-lynching-legislation

    Reply
  42. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Sun Times needs a new sundial.

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      February 11, 2020 at 6:10 pm

      What journalistic integrity!

      Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      February 11, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      The Chicago Sun Times and Kim Foxx seem to be the cook county democrat “insurance policy” against criminal prosecution. It makes the world-class political corruption, for which cook county is well known, much easier if the “outfit” does not have to worry about criminal law enforcement.

      Reply
  43. rcogburn says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    “… The judge said only two of the 30 state’s attorneys he queried said they would take the case — one said “maybe” — but he deemed those offices unable to properly handle the case. ”

    https://chicago.suntimes.com/2019/8/23/20828849/jussie-smollett-special-prosecutor-dan-webb

    Reply
  44. dow40kby2024 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    This is encouraging news. Tired of that BS going on in Chicago. Hope there is s long, drawn out trial with witnesses and further witness testimony instead of a plea.

    Reply
  45. rcogburn says:
    February 11, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Their real problem: Smollet’s “attack” conveniently occurred right before a vote on an “anti-lynching bill” sponsored by Harris and Booker – both of whom blatantly and immediately linked it to their bill. Coordination?

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/01/cory-booker-demands-house-pass-anti-lynching-bill-in-response-to-jussie-smollett-incident/

    Reply
  46. calbear84 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    President Trump understands that one of the biggest threats to American greatness is the cabal of neo-Marxists who have come to dominate popular culture, academia and the “news” media with their incessant identity politics. Add to that the aging ivory tower revolutionaries who inhabit the Swamp (Comey, Brennan, and so many more) and you have a potent force that must be dealt with. Bringing Juicy Smollett to justice for his heinous hate crime against blameless citizens may be a small step, but it’s definitely in the right direction.

    Reply
  47. @ChicagoBri says:
    February 11, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    If he had kept his yap shut when he made the original plea deal, it’s likely that this would have just disappeared. Hubris.

    Reply

