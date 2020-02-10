President Trump and First Lady Melania Announce Trip to India Feb 24th-25th…

U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi form a trilateral group within President Trump’s Indo-Pacific economic strategy. Essentially a geopolitical alliance based on economic interests.
PM Abe and PM Modi have visited the U.S. several times since the alliance was formed. President Trump has also visited Japan several times but not visited India. (There has been a sticky issue with Modi’s protectionist trade tariffs.) However, today the White House announced President Trump & First Lady Melania will be traveling to India:
[White House] – President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 – 25, 2020. The President and The First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement.
During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people. (link)
PDJT is such an excellent example of a statesman. He listens. He negotiates politely. He is respectful. In return he is listened to, negotiated with and respected. I truly admire his diplomacy skills.
President Trump does listen, and is very diplomatic.
There goes Trump again, back channeling the votes of people of color right under the noses of Democrats.
Understandably, India has had their own national concerns to address. But now it seems that they realize that aligning with the U.S. offers a lot more than their protectionist policies.
And Biden will be taking a trip to the cleaners tomorrow.
Will be a very bad day for Biden!
Not invited:
HAHAHAHA!
There she is again Justine. Thank God I have not seen it on the news lately, God has been so good that I have avoided seeing anything this peoplekind says or does. I can’t stomach it/he/she.
And, don’t forget….
Exclusive: India Readying $2.6 Billion U.S. Naval Helicopter Deal Ahead Of Trump Trip
https://www.oann.com/exclusive-india-readying-2-6-billion-u-s-naval-helicopter-deal-ahead-of-trump-trip/?fbclid=IwAR0qhOPB3k8_vQZodpi_JPYMsesNpGFBcanK1qsT9d9YwF9-_44vDCkt-JU
For posterity, I’m calling this the next QPQ hoax right now
Can’t wait to see the fashions…First Lady is always there to show the world American High Fashion!
45 and Melania…the best is yet to come!
👇
Japan has been working hard on this. Glad to see the US is moving it forward.
“ Japan in 2020: Will This Be A Landmark Year in Its Relations with India?”
http://japan-forward.com/japan-in-2020-will-this-be-a-landmark-year-in-its-relations-with-india/
#HowdyModi, would you like to #MAGA/MIGA?
Certain restrictions apply, void where prohibited, member TrumpDIC
i’m a staunch trump supporter, went to one of his early rallies in 2015 and have been onboard since. however this is one of the few areas i’ve not been pleased with – the H1B and job’s outsourcing situations, i’m in IT and the industry has been a bloodbath for both outsourcing jobs and bringing in other countries citizens to take jobs away. i was very hopeful PDJT would work to address this, but there’s been zero progress in the technology sector – granted i don’t believe h1b’s were a large campaign promise, but these jobs contribute to MAGA/KAGA
President Trump at least has been a whole lot better than Hillary would have been, who promised unlimited H1B visas to companies. And I don’t know where you work, but where I live tech wages are going way up without reform.
I am becoming increasingly worried about what will happen to USA after Trump is gone. Nothing less then Trump was needed to fight the evil sucking the life out of the country. I cant think of anyone else with means who could feasibly run a campaign for the presidency and at the same time be willing to pick up the fight where Trump left off. I fear Trump will go down as the last great President and everything after will just be a noticeably expedited deterioration and decline of the nation.
And Trump deserves a minimum 2 year extension of his term in office.
By then there will be someone highly qualified to replace and extend the Trump legacy. Don junior may be the one if not Ivanka. Any of those two would be a better President than anything the Democrats have running right now. Obviously, who ever the Republicans run they will have to be “Trump like” to win. However, there will never be someone as good as Donald J Trump for a long, long time.
H1B visa from Indian companies and folks who come here on student visa as well outsourcing/offshore cheap resources are the biggest issue for most of American tech workers but no one is listening. All these tech cio, ceo, investors and advisers are working against interest of American tech workers. There should be some kind of minimum $100k salary and masters only for h1 visa. Outsourcing should be taxed and tariff heavily.
👇👇
‘ A FREE AND OPEN
INDO-PACIFIC
Advancing a Shared Vision’
https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Free-and-Open-Indo-Pacific-4Nov2019.pdf
The US policy is all there.
Here is an Australian White Paper on the Indo-Pacific.
‘ Chapter three: A stable and prosperous Indo–Pacific’
https://www.fpwhitepaper.gov.au/foreign-policy-white-paper/chapter-three-stable-and-prosperous-indo-pacific
All the partners are on the same page.
Time to get it done.
👇👇
‘ US, India totally aligned on Indo-Pacific partnership: State Dept’
Excerpt:
‘ New York– Highlighting India’s special place in the Indo-Pacific, a US State Department official has said that there was “virtually no daylight” between the approaches of the two countries to the strategy for the region, and reaffirmed commitment to Washington’s “multi-faceted” and “vital” partnership.
Jonathan Henick, a Deputy Assistant Secretary for South Asia, said on Thursday: “The India-US partnership stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation, democratic values, counter-terrorism cooperation and private sector-led economic growth, so it is not surprising that there is virtually no daylight in our approaches to the Indo-Pacific.”
“Growing our broad and multifaceted strategic partnership with India” was an important facet of the US’s approach to the Indo-Pacific, he said during a digital briefing from Washington.
Asked about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent assertion that the US Indo-Pacific strategy was to exclude China, Walter Douglas, a Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said: “It excludes no nation, every nation should be part of it.”
He said that although the approach to the Indo-Pacific has been called a strategy, “it is really a vision for how we see the region going forward”.
Read more here:
https://indianewengland.com/2020/01/us-india-totally-aligned-on-indo-pacific-partnership-state-dept/
Will 25 Feb be the day ~70 NSC people are fired?
What else is planned for those days. I can’t wait.
