Judge Sullivan Cancels Flynn Sentencing Hearing Pending Supplemental DOJ Litigation…

Judge Emmet Sullivan has postponed the February 27th sentencing hearing until the prosecution and Flynn’s current defense can litigate attorney-client privilege issues surrounding the DOJ effort to evaluate Flynn’s original defense presentations.

Last week the DOJ (sans Brandon Van Grack) filed a motion for an order to waive Flynn’s attorney-client privilege surrounding Flynn’s withdrawal plea and inefective/conflicted counsel claims.  In essence the prosecution wants to see the background of Flynn’s original defense communications to evaluate if Flynn was compromised by his original lawyers.

The prosecution request was made in response to arguments inside Flynn’s motion to withdraw the plea.   Because the issues of attorney-client privilege are sensitive, the DOJ asked the court to issue and order allowing the prosecution to penetrate the privilege.

As a consequence the DOJ asked for a postponement of the Flynn sentencing hearing until they have time to evaluate the expressed argument of Flynn’s current defense.  Today, Judge Emmet Sullivan has agreed to that postponement, and set a schedule for the prosecution and defense to come to an agreement on the privilege material.

In the original motion filed last Sunday; and as a result of the arguments within the current Flynn defense arguments surrounding malicious prosecution; prosecutor Brandon Van Grack has apparently been sequestered from the current issues.  It is possible Van Grack maybe a witness to any government counter-claim that malicious prosecution exists.

Politico – Prosecutors have rejected the claims of misconduct, but ina court filing on Sunday said they need more information from Flynn’s ex-lawyers in order to assess his assertion that he got inadequate assistance from them.

Sullivan set deadlines for more filings through early March, making it unlikely the retired Army general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief will be sentenced anytime soon. The judge has said he may hold a hearing on Flynn’s request to withdraw his plea, and that could involve live testimony from Flynn and his former lawyers.  (link)

Government Motion to Amend Schedule:

Government Motion for Order to Waive Attorney-Client Privilege:

  1. Interested Observer says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Flynn will walk. They will blame it on previous defense counsel to save face which is a win for DOJ.

    • fred5678 says:
      February 10, 2020 at 7:57 pm

      More threats from Barr’s DoJ. C’mon,, man, can’t the AG reassign some honest attorneys to the case???

      FTA:

      “The prosecutors suggested in their filing that they may use information from Covington to try to charge Flynn with lying in the lobbying papers if the court allows him to withdraw his plea.”

      • Redzone says:
        February 10, 2020 at 8:10 pm

        I’m sure Eric Holder would be happy to oblige as one of Covington’s top dogs. Surely they wouldn’t manufacture any evidence.

  3. Bogeyfree says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Not an attorney but when did the prosecution gain the power to dictate and possibly break the defense’s fire wall of attorney client privilege?

    • oldumb says:
      February 10, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      That is an easy answer… when the commies infiltrated the management of the DOJ. That day.

    • hokkoda says:
      February 10, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      They don’t. The order is that the two parties will litigate whether or not DOJ is entitled to view those communications. If DOJ loses, they’ll argue that if Flynn really believed his lawyers screwed him, then he’d release communications from them demonstrating that they misled him in some way.

      On the flip side, maybe Flynn has highly compelling proof that his lawyers withheld information from him in order to secure the plea. The “litigation” might be as simple as DOJ saying “show us the communications” and Flynn saying “ok, here”. They would obviously limit it to his prior lawyers not privileged communications with Powell.

      If Flynn has a very strong case that he was given intentionally bad counsel – ie they withheld information from him that would have clearly affected his plea – and that they had motive to do so – it opens the door for DOJ to avoid trying Flynn altogether and agreeing to let him out of his plea agreement. That, in turn, shields DOJ from a lengthy retrial and discovery, and allows Flynn to seek financial compensation from his prior attorneys. But the DOJ never has to go to court, or make their case against him, or admit they did anything wrong.

      It’s a nice little “out” if they choose to take it. Based on their revised sentencing recommendation, they appear to want to end this quickly and avoid scrutiny.

      • Genie says:
        February 10, 2020 at 7:14 pm

        Pretty slick how they want access to Covington “and any other person acting on the defendant’s behalf in this case.”

      • Flight93Gal says:
        February 10, 2020 at 7:35 pm

        hokkoda,

        Yours is a very reasoned argument on these various Flynn case twists and turns.

        However, the bottom line here is that this case should not be about “lawyerly wrangling and one upmanships and twists and turns”…

        This case should be about justice delayed and justice denied to-date for a 30+ year patriot and a US General and former NATSEC leader, who was wrongly convicted!

        Is there anyone among us with the ability to influence this case to move down the correct path of justice? or… does this case continue down the path of “least offensive outcomes” for those in Washington Attorney and Judicial Swamp?

        HEARTBREAKING unless VSG POTUS gets involved!!!

      • fred5678 says:
        February 10, 2020 at 8:07 pm

        Best possible outcome: “allows Flynn to seek financial compensation from his prior attorneys”. F the damn ambulance chasers who saved their hides and sacrificed Flynn.

        And hope Sydney gets a nice cut of the tens of millions he is owed.

    • Snellvillebob says:
      February 10, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      The FBI torched the Attorney-Client regulations when they raided Donald Trump’s old lawyer Michael Cohen’s office, took all his files, computers, tablets and phones.

      • RJ says:
        February 10, 2020 at 7:28 pm

        The FBI has torched more than those regulations, they have torched their own reputation for years, perhaps for generations or until some fabulous event where they really “shine” in police work all Americans would cheer and respect.

        When Comey did his dance with Hillary I knew the fix was in. Ever since the game has been to take out President Trump and anybody else who they could that was/is on his team.

        It began with the Clintons, was carried much farther with Obama and Brennan. The FBI is now a joke, but still dangerous for the average, good citizen.

    • footballfan33 says:
      February 10, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      Not a lawyer either but since Ms. Powell commented that they waved privilege for specific documents, I believe it is necessary in a limited scope.

  4. wlbeattie says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    I detect the smell of a detached fish head that’s been left un-refrigerated … for several weeks!

  5. donnyvee says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Justice delayed….

  6. visage13 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Dear Lord, can they just drop the charges already??? And arrest the real criminals Comey et al.

  7. Beau Geste says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    There should also be discovery on other aspects of General Flynn’s motions, specifically including depositions and testimony of strozk, page, mccabe and pientka on the sneaky entrapment purpose of the deceptive original interview of General Flynn and the missing fudged 302 and notes.

  8. Terra Rayner says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    I hope this Judge isn’t placing any blame on Flynn for all the delays and withholding of the truth about why he plead guilty! FOIA documents of Strzok emails prove they didn’t think he was lying. This judge isn’t new to catching the government in these kinds of corrupt activities! And I hope at the end of it…he sues the pants off them!

    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      February 10, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      That was my thought. What’s good for the goose….
      If you want private comms between lawyer and client, lets see comms between FBLie and DOJoke lawyers and Mulehead/Weismann.
      Throw in Halper for good measure…

  9. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Don’t spike the ball. These crooks in the Dept of Justice believe they will not lose. If you have the Judge in your pocket then your chances look pretty solid.

    Hang in there Sidney. I believe Paul Drake could be a big help to her. He’s probably out shopping for sport coats.

  10. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Is there any circumstance where Gen Flynn can recover his legal fees?

  11. Brant says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    All the Flynn court things you ever want to include today.

    https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/6234142/united-states-v-flynn/?page=2

  12. prtomr says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Remember when Ms. Powell said “This is not over” when the prosecution asked for prison time rather than probation for Gen. Flynn? Now Van Graack is on the sidelines and I think Weissmann is in her crosshairs.

  13. TonyE says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    The judge should dismiss all the charges with prejudice and slap serious contempt of court charges against the prosecutors.

    Throw them in jail for a few months unless/until they start singing.

  14. JohnCasper says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Sullivan seems to be trying to milk this thing until everyone involved, including himself, dies of old age.

  15. Acquittal: It's all over but the crying! (@DaveHun38027691) says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    DOJ couldn’t convict Flynn’s business partner of violating FARA, so how are they threatening Flynn with lying on his FARA submission? Even the newly appointed (acting) DC U.S Attorney is signing onto this prosecution, apparently.

    My thought is that Sidney is a smart enough lawyer not to do this without a rock solid case, because she won’t be able to defend anybody against the DC U.S. Attorney’s office for a long time once she wins this.

  16. Skidroe says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Now we need Sidney to represent Roger Stone!

  17. ARW says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    “ Attorney General William Barr on Thursday named former federal prosecutor Timothy Shea as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.
    Mr. Shea, currently one of Mr. Barr’s top Justice Department counselors, replaces Jessie K. Lieu, who leaves office Friday.

    Mr. Shea previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia where he prosecuted drug trafficking, violent crime, and public corruptions cases. He also headed the task force responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes at the District of Columbia correctional facilities at Lorton.
    From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Shea was chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations under the direction of Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican. In that position, he investigated public corruption, securities fraud and money laundering cases.”

  18. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    It sounds like they caught Van Grack either conspiring with or extorting Flynn’s former counsel. Or both.

  19. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    For a real eye opener, read first chapter of Sidney’s “Conviction Machine”.

  20. CNN_sucks says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    This is terrible. Let Flynn go.

  21. zekness says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Okay…I can see where this is going..and its amazing to see this unfold.

    but there is this ONE THING that still bothers me. It’s the one thing that has always bothered me. The one thing he was NOT charged with that led to the perjury trap.

    Did Flynn actually commit any real provable violation of the law? (not talking about perjury here…rather the predicate reason for launching an investigation and subjecting his to scrutiny in the first place?)

    1. Did Flynn act on behalf of a foreign power. If so, why did the DOJ not charge him with this crime? If I missed it, please remind me. I don’t recall seeing the criminal indictment for that alleged criminal violation.

    2. Could Flynn act on behalf of a foreign power while also the National Security Advisor. For money or other. I know it’s a simple question and we have all assumed the answer. But the question remains….what specific law did he violate? Does his role as National Security Advisor aggravate the violation…Similar question. ?? anyone?

    3. If Flynn was caught up in a FISA surveillance, and the FISA surveillance was flawed, was illegally or in deceit, authorized from a two hop (about) rule, what effect does this have on the case if any? My understanding is that Flynn was not the specified target in the FISA authorization order. No? And if the FISA order is eventually ruled inert due to withholding material facts to the FISA Judge, then this should mean Flynn’s case..and ANYONE else captured in that surveillance should have all cases dismissed ? No? My understanding is that Judge Boasberg has demanded specific documents about TWO (02) FISA orders….That is still up in the air, and who knows how it bounces. I believe General Flynn “crime” was recorded under the first or the second (or both?) FISA orders. And Boasberg has not requested similar official scrutiny over those two that started this fiasco. Perhaps it is just a matter of time before this happens…Who knows…I don’t….I think it is far more significant to determine the very first stages of this entire predicate and understand how these extreme powers were exercised. It is only by doing that can we have ANY confidence that the Justice has an interest in reconciling the open source information that suggests outright this entire matter began with a fraudulent act that amounts to a political coup.

    final anecdote: criminal cases get tossed all the time, if the warrants for investigating them were based on fraudulent or material omitted that would be considered COMPULSORY to the court in considering to authorized it. If those “mistakes” were defective to a degree that violates the Court’s requirements., AFTER the FISA order is authorized (the place we are now in)…and these rules are well established and recognized practices with the threat of penalty, what does the DOJ do about it?
    I understand what a real court would do. Does the FISC adopt separate rules of evidence that allow for “play” in authorizing the most invasive surveillance powers known to mankind ? Does the FISC wave some magic wand and shower the room with pixie dust that makes everyone go to sleep on due process? What makes this court so special…or rather why isn’t it held to a much higher level of thresholds and accountability?

    A man’s life is hanging in the wind here. A combat decorated US MILITARY OFFICER of demonstrated character who risked his life and the lives of American troops defending the United States of America.

    Can someone please convince me that General Flynn acted to violate his oath ?

    Because if someone can’t do that…I have every single intention of getting involved in a very very very personal way with these anarchists.

    I have a list….and the only thing holding me and thousands of other back is the question…that ONE thing we all need to know…with facts to prove it.

