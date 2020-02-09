Lindsey Graham Outlines Deep State Defense – Ukraine Corruption is Likely Russian Propaganda…

People must be catching on to Graham’s wimpy kick-the-can routine of empty promises; and apparently he’s feeling the heat from his compulsive do-nothingness.
Today we get the outline of the DC Deep State defense strategy within a CBS interview of Senator Lindsey Graham. Within the interview Graham notes he talked to Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr about documents Rudy Giuliani has recovered from Ukraine outlining Biden corruption.
First, SSCI Chairman Richard Burr was a participant in the coup effort; and is an ongoing member of the cover-up; so why would anyone direct anything to Richard Burr and Vice-Chair Mark Warner?…. Unless cover-up was the intent. Beyond sketchy.
Additionally, Senator Graham conveys that he has spoken to AG Barr who has cautioned Graham that Giuliani’s information could be Russian propaganda. How convenient.
[Transcript] SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: Good morning.
MARGARET BRENNAN: The president’s up. He’s watching, apparently, because he sent out a tweet this morning about you appearing on this program. He said, “DeFace the nation will tell Lindsey Graham they must start up the Judiciary and not stop.” I’m not exactly sure quite what that means, but it sounds like he’s giving you marching orders.
SEN. GRAHAM: I think what he’s talking about is oversight of the FISA warrant system that failed. I can promise the president and your viewers that I’m going to call witnesses about–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Foreign surveillance warrants–
SEN. GRAHAM: Yeah. The Horowitz report. You know, McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Yates. How did you miss it so badly? How could you issue four warrants against an American citizen based on information that was unreliable? But here’s what I want to tell the president. I’m not gonna be the Republican Christopher Steele. So Rudy Giuliani last night said he’s got the goods on Hunter Biden. I called the attorney general this morning and Richard Burr, the chairman of the Intel Committee, and they told me take very cautiously anything coming out of the Ukraine against anybody. So what I will do is I will get to the bottom of how the FISA warrant system failed and make sure we reform it, doesn’t happen again. I think questions about the conflict of interest regarding Hunter Biden in the Ukraine need to be asked. The State Department had warnings and they ignored the conflict of interest. The whistle blower episode needs to be investigated by Richard Burr. But if Rudy Giuliani has any information coming out of the Ukraine, he needs to turn over the Department of Justice because it could be Russian propaganda.
MARGARET BRENNAN: You last time you’re on this program now in December, you said Giuliani should come to the Judiciary Committee with what he said was a suitcase full of documents he picked up in Ukraine on the Bidens. Are you saying you don’t want any part of this anymore?
SEN. GRAHAM: After talking to the attorney general and the intelligence chairman that any documents coming out of the Ukraine against any American, Republican or Democrat, need to be looked at by the intelligence services, who has expertise I don’t because Russia is playing us all like a fiddle. And Christopher Steele was played by the Russians that started the Russian investigation against President Trump.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.
SEN. GRAHAM: It was all garbage.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you saying Rudy Giuliani–
SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t want to do the same thing.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –Rudy Giuliani is getting played by the Russians?
SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t know. I’m saying that the attorney–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Well it sounds like that’s what you’re suggesting.
SEN. GRAHAM: I’m saying that anybody who’s got any information coming from the Ukraine needs to turn it over to the intelligence community. As to Senator Schumer warning Parnas and the audience, if you don’t understand–
MARGARET BRENNAN: This is one of Rudy Giuliani’s business associates.
SEN. GRAHAM: Yes, crooked as snake–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –who’s been indicted.
SEN. GRAHAM: –facing indictment. So Schiff gets called by Russian hoaxster. I’ve got photos of President Trump in a compromised situation. To every American politician, you should be very cautious about receiving information coming out of the Ukraine–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.
SEN. GRAHAM: –and other countries that may be backed by Russian misinformation.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Does the president know that? Because he–
SEN. GRAHAM: I hope so.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –apparently has continued to–
SEN. GRAHAM: Well, if he’s watching the show, here’s what I would tell the president.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –believe that Ukraine had a role here.
SEN. GRAHAM: I’m going to get to the bottom of the FISA work process because it was an abuse of power of the Department of Justice, the FBI. And we’re to make sure that Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest is explored because it’s legitimate. How could Joe Biden really fight corruption when his son sitting on the Burisma board?
MARGARET BRENNAN: Can you clarify? You said you talked to Attorney General Barr–
SEN. GRAHAM: This morning.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –this morning. Has the Department of Justice been ordered to investigate the Bidens?
SEN. GRAHAM: No. The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Already?
SEN. GRAHAM: –to see. He told me that they’ve created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified. Rudy Giuliani is a well known man. He’s a crime fighter. He’s loyal to the president. He’s a good lawyer. But what I’m trying to say- to the president and anybody else, that the Russians are still up to it. Deterrence is not working. So let’s look at Hunter Biden’s conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when they told you your son was on Burisma’s board? It undercuts your ability to fight corruption. Did you take it seriously? Obviously he didn’t. But when it comes to documents coming out of the Ukraine, to Republicans and Democrats, be very cautious turning–
MARGARET BRENNAN: But the–
SEN. GRAHAM: –anything over you got over to the intel community.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you ever said to the president when he repeats things like the idea that there’s the DNC server- server hidden in Ukraine, that this is Russian propaganda that he is repeating and apparently believing?
SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I’ll–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you ever said that directly to him?
SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I don’t have any information about the server being in the Ukraine.
MARGARET BRENNAN: But you just said–
SEN. GRAHAM: It was the Russians—
MARGARET BRENNAN: –things coming out of Ukraine should be looked at with high scrutiny–
SEN. GRAHAM: Here’s my point–
MARGARET BRENNAN:– because of Russian interference.
SEN. GRAHAM: –my point. It was the Russians who hacked into the DNC, not the Ukrainians. But there are people in the Ukraine that were pulling against Trump because they hated Manafort. To suggest there was no political interference coming out of the Ukraine directed toward the president, I think would be- would not withstand scrutiny.
MARGARET BRENNAN: When- you have a role as chairman of Senate Judiciary to have oversight–
SEN. GRAHAM: Yeah.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –of justice department.
SEN. GRAHAM: I’m not in charge of the whole government.
MARGARET BRENNAN: But- I understand that. However, when you’re talking about being asked to do these things in a channel being open between Rudy Giuliani and the Justice Department, this sounds a lot like this is in some ways a taxpayer funded oppo-research operation against Joe Biden. Isn’t this exactly what was at the heart of the impeachment probe to begin with?
SEN. GRAHAM: No, not at all. There are plenty of people being contacted by folks from the Ukraine. Adam Schiff got contacted by somebody thought to be a Russian and he was willing to get on a plane apparently and go find the documents. Schumer believes that Parnas has got the goods. Parnas says I’m in on it. I’ve never met Parnas. So Democrats are being played and I’m not going to be played. So we’re going to look at the Hunter Biden, Joe Biden connection to the Ukraine. We’re going to ask the State Department, why didn’t you do something about the conflict of interest. When the- John Kerry’s chief of staff was warned about Hunter Biden’s conflict on Burisma, what did you do, if anything? That’s all legitimate. Rudy says he’s got the goods. All I can tell Rudy and anybody else, if you got some information connected to the Ukraine against anybody, go to the Intel Committee. Not me.
MARGARET BRENNAN: You- you don’t want a part of it right now. We need to finish this conversation–
SEN. GRAHAM: OK.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –because you brought up a number of things. So we’re going to have to take a quick break. I do want to- to- to say, though, that to this point, nothing has been in any way substantiated in regard to corruption when it comes to Joe Biden himself. His son served on the board and was paid for it.
SEN. GRAHAM: I just think the media is so in the tank over this issue–
MARGARET BRENNAN: No but–
SEN. GRAHAM: It makes me sick to my stomach.
MARGARET BRENNAN: You just said–
SEN. GRAHAM: We’ll talk about it in a minute.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right but you were saying it needs to be investigated–
SEN. GRAHAM: Yeah nobody’s investigating it.
MARGARET BRENNAN: You’re acknowledging there’s no proof of it–
SEN. GRAHAM: CBS hasn’t sent- sent one reporter.
MARGARET BRENNAN: To Ukraine? Yes we did.
SEN. GRAHAM: Yeah. I don’t think you take it seriously.
MARGARET BRENNAN: We are, so we’re taking a break and come back to talk to you about it–
SEN. GRAHAM: Good.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –on the other side of it. So stay with us, all of you.
SEN. GRAHAM: Good.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Graham is going to stay with us. We’ll continue in a few moments.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. We continue our conversation now with South Carolina Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham. Senator, we were talking about the president’s tweet this morning, the requests that have been made of you in terms of continuing investigations. This morning on Fox, Rudy Giuliani is continuing to say, quote, you are telling him, “Not my job. Not my job, man” when it comes to information he says he’s handing over. You were just saying that any information coming out of Ukraine needs to be dealt with carefully and skeptically because it’s likely the product of some kind of–
SEN. GRAHAM: It- it–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –Russian intelligence operation.
SEN. GRAHAM: Have we learned anything from Christopher Steele dossier? It was all a bunch of garbage fed to Christopher Steele to go after Trump.
MARGARET BRENNAN: And that’s what you think Rudy Giuliani–
SEN. GRAHAM: And I’m telling Schumer–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –is delivering? Garbage?
SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t know. I’m telling Schumer, don’t vouch for Parnas.
MARGARET BRENNAN: OK.
SEN. GRAHAM: Don’t put him in the gallery. I’m telling Rudy, you think you got the goods? Don’t give it to me, because what do we know? We know that the Russian disinformation campaign was used against President Trump. They hacked into the DNC system. Not the Ukrainians, and they’re on the ground all over the world trying to affect democracy all over the world.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Who’s paying Rudy Giuliani?
SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t know. Here’s my message to Rudy: If you’ve got something coming from the Ukraine, turn it over to the intelligence people, the Department of Justice, to any Democrat.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Got it.
SEN. GRAHAM: You think Parnas has got something on me? Well, then go to the Department of Justice and the Intel Committee. Do not pass this stuff on.
MARGARET BRENNAN: OK. I want to ask you as well, because you have served in the U.S. Air Force. You are a military lawyer, a JAG. Do you support President Trump’s decision to dismiss Alex Vindman, the lieutenant colonel who was serving on the National Security Council, who was compelled by a subpoena to go under oath and testify against the president?
SEN. GRAHAM: I think his reassignment was justified. I don’t think he could be effective at the NSC. As much as I support our military people telling the truth when asked, it”s important they do, what have I learned in the last two years? CIA agents, Department of State, Department of Justice lawyers, FBI agents have a political agenda and they acted on it. And we found that out through the FISA investigation. As to Colonel Vindman, who was not allowed to be asked questions about his connection to the alleged whistleblower, to people working on Schiff’s–
MARGARET BRENNAN: He was asked, and he denied having any–
SEN. GRAHAM: No, he was not.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Well–
SEN. GRAHAM: They did not allow him
MARGARET BRENNAN: –he was asked during the testimony.
SEN. GRAHAM: They did not allow the Republicans to go down that road. Two things–
MARGARET BRENNAN: His brother was also marched out of the White House–
SEN. GRAHAM: All I can say is–
MARGARET BRENNAN: His brother also serves in military–
SEN. GRAHAM: Right.
MARGARET BRENNAN: And had no connection–
SEN. GRAHAM: He has no- he has no right–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –to this impeachment.
SEN. GRAHAM: Nobody knows this. I can promise you this. He’s never been asked questions did you leak to the whistleblower people in his chain of command have been suspicious of him regarding his political point of view?
MARGARET BRENNAN: The national security adviser to the president sat in the chair you’re sitting in last week and said he was confident that there were no leaks from the National Security Council.
SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I am not. I want the man to be asked about what he did with the information. I appreciate his service, but there are FBI agents who took the law in their own hands. There are CIA agents who took the law in their own hands. There are Department of Justice lawyers who lied to the court. There has been a movement since President Trump was elected by people in our government–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Is this retaliation–
SEN. GRAHAM: –to take him down.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –because the president has tweeted, basically saying that Vindman was forced out, not because of–
SEN. GRAHAM: He is–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –any kind of policy issue, not because of anything else except for–
SEN. GRAHAM: Well, MARGARET, we’re going to get–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –what he said was listening in on his phone calls and giving–
SEN. GRAHAM: We’re not going to be intimidated in- against asking–
MARGARET BRENNAN: But doesn’t this–
SEN. GRAHAM: –asking questions to the whistleblower.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Somebody–
SEN. GRAHAM: Who is the whistleblower?
MARGARET BRENNAN: He is an officer, and he is not allowed to speak out on his own behalf. Neither are his fellow military officers allowed–
SEN. GRAHAM: He was shut down.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –to do so.
SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t know what role he played with the whistleblower, if any, but we’re going to look. I like Joe Biden. He’s a fine man, but we’re not gonna give you a pass because you’re–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Should Gordon Sondland have been fired as well?
SEN. GRAHAM: He’s a political appointee. He serves at the pleasure of the president. He came before the country–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Of course–
SEN. GRAHAM: under oath–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –but it was retaliation.
SEN. GRAHAM: Gave- gave the story as- as he said it. We’re not gonna live in a world where the Department of Justice, the CIA and the FBI can cut corners, go after Trump, and nobody gives a damn. As to Colonel Vindman, thank you for your service. But I’m going to- hopefully somebody will ask questions of you about the role you play with the whistleblower, if any. And if there’s nothing there, fine.
MARGARET BRENNAN: All right. Senator Graham. Thank you–
SEN. GRAHAM: Thank you.
This woman is insufferable. Why guests don’t get in her face about the constant interruptions amazes me.
Just a simple glove from the hand to her face would get her attention! Then again, some guests appreciate having their answers covered!
No on the glove.
Margaret, too.
This is totally sickening. So basically it’s all Russian propaganda and what happened to PDJT is ok? It was all bullshiiiit Russian propaganda for the last 3 years!!
Now that’s bullshiiiit!!
That’s the perfect deep state out many have speculated all along. Rosenstein was pushing for the Russians did it. The left and right neocons love it too. It unifies the country to hate Russia. Lots of great political reasons. It’s just not the real reason the deep state pretended to believe the disinfo. But being an idiot is better thing in court than admitting to being a criminal. If this is what the Barr DOJ does then we at least know Barr is deep state over justice.
It’s all Russian propaganda? It’s all American CYA propaganda!!
Ukrainians’ sworn affidavits are Russian propaganda. Court records are Russian propaganda. Bank records are Russian propaganda. These are things Giuliani has presented.
To call these items Russian propaganda identifies one as either a coward, a liar, or an idiot. That means you, Linda.
Those who cover up crimes are just as guilty if not more so.
Makes me sick jx
Like I said after the Judge K “rave reviews”: Graham is a snake. Just take it at that and expect nothing more from the guy. But, do be very, very wary.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT is mad as hell and maybe chicken Lindsey forgot.
Bok bok bok Graham. What are you hiding Mrs McCain?
McConnell needs to remove him from that committee chairmanship. Graham has already made up his mind.
McConnell? You mean Complicit Mitch??
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m hoping impeachment taught him a lesson.
LOL, so Hunter and Joe Biden are guilty, but anything implicating Lindsey Graham is going to be ‘Russian propaganda’. Riiiiiiiiiight. South Carolina, send this guy packing please.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know what goober did, but it’s pretty obvious it was more than getting that Ukrainian medal we saw in the picture.
I don’t know everything – is there evidence or reason to be suspicious that Lindsey has been profiting from Ukraine? I’m not disputing – it’s just that I’ve never seen anything that makes me suspicious of this other than his covering for the dirty SOBs.
The Nazis blamed the Jews for just about everything (The Jews did it!). The Royalist State blames the Russians for just about everything (The Russians did it!) . It is a remake of the same show just with a different cast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched this interview this AM. What really got me going the most was when graham not once but twice PROCLAIMED the Russians hacked the DNC Servers.
Ms Lyndsey is walking on a very small tight rope while blowing steam out of both sides of his mouth..
Lindsey is blowing something out his a$$.
…..and we all know how end up one -far*swell…..
I’m so sick of this 💩
I think the video has been scrubbed from when Yates testified in the Senate and Lindsey sums up that Russia interfered in the election. Yates was so happy. Lindsey was blind or being led by the nose. Lindsey has been suspect with me since Yates testified.
Somewhere Lindsey is dirty and does not want to get caught.
Somewhere he is dirty? Somewhere like in everywhere.
Where to begin…
Did anyone ever think it could be BOTH? Russia ANd Ukraine….and China, N Korea, on and on.
Graham was the confidante of McCain—-who was the passer of the Steele dossier. Graham KNEW the dossier from the start, was there when it was peddled. Graham wants Trump gone and all of this behind him so he can rest easy in a DC sort of way.
Best thing Trump could do is appoint a special prosecutor answerable to him to dig up evidence and deliver it to the DOJ. Then, appoint a blue ribbon committee to oversee the DOJ’s handling of the data.
I might be wrong, but I don’t remember PT calling Lindsay’s name during his post impeachment celebration. If not, why.
Never, ever ever ever trust Lindsay Graham. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anyone can deal with Graham, it is the God Emperor himself. Graham is tricky – sometimes he is for Trump, and sometimes against. Trump is the master of using that well –
Basically – ever since the end of World War 2, “the Russians” have always been the go-to booger-man. Perhaps until now … when suddenly “the Ukranians, [at the behest of the Russians, of course]” are suddenly dead-set on “deceiving” all of us? Good luck with that.
However, this very much was the basic “play” that served Washington, DC very well for a very long time: “We are virtuously protecting you against Them.™” If you want to know whether-or-not to believe something that is coming from Them™, you must ask … uhhh … The Deep State.™
Well, that sort of thing just isn’t going to play anymore, and Sen. Graham should know it better than anyone. While of course you should always be ever-watchful against someone who tries to “slip you a Mickey” by telling you what you want to hear, people throughout the planet are now able to discern the truth themselves.
And here is what they want: Law Enforcement. The Due Process of Law. The Jury.
Well, this explains why numerous media outlets chose Friday as the day to release stories on a Fox News internal memo which reportedly claimed Giuliani and others spread disinformation and propaganda.
Would have been better if he’d have just called her a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier while he was at it. Swamper.
Sundance, is the nuclear option still viable?
Can President Trump somehow de-classify items on the de-class list despite the deal with Barr and de-class. Post them in WH website, Twitter, print 50 copies and hand out at presser to Solomon, Carter, Fitton, Lee, Nunes, Ratcliffe, and on and on. Walk away and deal with the fallout. That or burn it to the ground. Does he wait or does he go on the offensive. The presser the other day when he went off script points me to think he is ready, but is the calvary?
I did not see Graham in attendance at the acquittal celebration. If he was there he certainly wasn’t front and center and POTUS didn’t mention his name at all. He’s not on Team Trump and POTUS knows it. 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
Did you see ANY Senators (jurors) there?
McConnell was there
Yes I saw a bunch of republican senators there.
no Ms . Lindsey was not there..VSG/ESG PDJT knows very well this beautie…..and began act upon.
AS to the whistleblower: if there is evidence of conspiracy to commit fraud, there’s no whistleblowing; it’s instead called criminal conspiracy. Dig to get that level of evidence, then once obtained, remove the whistleblower façade and let the hammer drop with a major prosecution.
For example, have there been previous, significant attempts to report as a third party once removed? If not, why would it be conceivable to change the reporting rules? Any since? If not, and if consultation exists somewhere to reconstruct the complaint form, you have a connivance, undercutting the whistleblower standing concretely. Proceed from there to pull the thread.
Songbird speaks from beyond the grave “Ms. Lindsey no one will see those pictures of us in the Ukraine”.
Ms. Lindsey, you don’t fool POTUS.
The most discouraging thing about this whole interview is that AG Barr said it might be Russian propaganda. AG Barr. How can we have faith in him doing the right thing after that comment?
About a warren* of faith left at this point
* warren = 1 / 1,024th..
How do we know he said it?
I never had any faith in him. Just a little research will show that he was recruited by CIA out of high school, and he spent his career covering for the intelligence agencies. A leopard doesn’t change it’s spots. He’s a deep stater.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
Barr “proved himself to be one of the CIA/Deep State’s greatest and most ruthless champions and protectors:
Barr stonewalled and destroyed the Church Committee investigations into CIA abuses.
Barr stonewalled and stopped inquiries in the CIA bombing assassination of Chilean opposition leader Orlando Letelier.
Barr was a key player in the Iran-Contra operation, if not the most important member of the apparatus, simultaneously managing the operation while also “fixing” the legal end, ensuring that all of the operatives could do their jobs without fear of exposure or arrest.
In his attorney general confirmation, Barr vowed to “attack criminal organizations”, drug smugglers and money launderers. It was all hot air: as AG, Barr would preserve, protect, cover up, and nurture the apparatus that he helped create, and use Justice Department power to escape punishment.
Barr stonewalled and stopped investigations into all Bush/Clinton and CIA crimes, including BCCI and BNL CIA drug banking, the theft of Inslaw/PROMIS software, and all crimes of state committed by Bush”…and on and on it goes…
More and more Graham seems like simply a slick and clever version of Romney.
Everything makes sense when you take one thing in consideration. Biden’s money trail leads to many of the Republican Senators. They were all paid off. Both Democrat and Republican alike.
Barr knows this.
Giuliani is wasting his political capital on this battle. Draining the swamp is impossible this term.
Sure.. put some occasional pressure to get them to do whatever, bla bla bla… but Trumps focus needs to be on the election. Win the election and then fire everyone in D.C.
Second term is drastic and extreme actions most likely resulting in an impeachment. He goes down fighting and exposing them.
Wall Street Crash
AMERICA RESET…
everyone rich is now POOR…
we will not be their socialist slaves..
To summarize “Steele was deceived by the Russians and it’s not just the democrats who are stupid, everyone in America is stupid”.
Thank you for your service miss Lindsey. For those who have suspected you’re a useful idiot, you have now removed all doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s more than a useful idiot, he’s a corrupt snake.
True. I’ll retract. By definition useful idiots are not knowingly and willingly participating in the corruption to the level and extent that Graham does.
“Additionally, Senator Graham conveys that he has spoken to AG Barr who has cautioned Graham that Giuliani’s information could be Russian propaganda. ”
Unless AG Barr does not trust him either…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsay Graham: “Here’s my message to Rudy: If you’ve got something coming from the Ukraine, turn it over to the intelligence people, the Department of Justice, to any Democrat.” In other words, if Rudy were to turn it over to “the intelligence people” or “the Department of Justice,” he would be be turning it over to the Democrats. So, for Heaven’s sake, DON’T DO THAT! And, likewise, DON’T GIVE IT TO LINDSAY, because he won’t be able to keep the Democrats on his committee from getting their hands on it.
In other words, keep doing what you’re doing, Rudy. But under no circumstances entrust any of your evidence to Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, if I were Rudy, I wouldn’t trust anyone in the govt. other than Trump. In all of these so-called investigations, it just seems like all the govt. does is collect all the evidence of crimes and bury all of it and lie about it, or claim it’s national security and we can’t know about it.
Lindsay speaks with forked tongue to further the deep state narrative and cover his own sore arse. POTUS is surrounded by corrupt Dem and RINO officials who have sold and will continue to sell out America and working Americans for their 30 pieces of silver. Time for POTUS to take Lindsay to the woodshed and straighten him out, which is no small task given his natural crooked inclination to not be straight.
Barr should read more Mark Twain, especial the following.
Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.
Truly amazing that Lyndsey can sit there and say that on tv in front of God and PT. The absolute nerve. Don’t ever tell me Lyndsey is spineless. He enjoys lying on tv. No, they all have plenty of spine to cover for the club. Smug criminals on parade.
“It was all Russia. Russia still at it. Russia hacked the DNC..blah blah blah. “
“Turn anything over to the IC, I don’t want it. Barr said it’s Russian disinformation”. Blah blah
Anyone still think Barr is honest?
The night PT and Barr were supposedly in a heated argument, (anyone remember?) was the night he announced at his rally “we caught them all”. Then he said “we’ll see what happens”. PT has repeated this several times now.
Con man. His style is the “confidence game.”
Shape shifts to the audience, because you know, he’s on YOUR side… whatever that hell that side happens to be.
While reading this I am noticing Lindsey is having a small struggle keeping his stories straight. Quite the tightrope he’s walking. Trying to appease all sides but doing exactly nothing but more broken promises. He’s selling the same bs as the left and she even calls him on it pointing out he’s contradicting Trump.
Graham, Barr, Burr and Wray are perfect examples why we need Sidney Powell as a WH Presidential Appointee as Special Liaison between the DOJ and the WH. (Think Czar but in a good way)
Sidney has earned the trust of the American people in her defense of patriot Gen. Flynn.
There is no seeping in her, only transparency, truth and justice. She is 100% MAGA!
With her in place you can trust that nothing will be ignored, overlooked or lost. Give her the authority to read and review everything and to sit in on all Barr and Durham and other DA meetings.
The crap the Lindsey projects week after week MUST stop and Sidney is the best option to impact change and truth TODAY!
We want Sidney, We the People need Sidney!
Yes, she knows the DOJ is completely dirty and corrupt.
Damn, the Russians are the most powerful country in the world.
Trump did not speak up about Graham I noticed that as well!!!
Trump does not keep close company with Graham any longer!!
Graham is knee deep in this deep state crap and is getting more and more fanatical about THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!!
Graham comes across as evasive and I think very guilty.
Watch recent clips of Graham how he name drops how he just spoke to Trump. Lindsey was hanging on by a thread for the last few months, but, he’s done and the public that’s paying attention knows. Not a Benedict Arnold cuz he’s always been against Trump.
Trump is done with him and I would not doubt if Trump will no longer be golfing with him.
Trump certainly does not have him on his short list regarding his recent drone strikes.
It has to be lonely because Trump can’t trust any of them.
Trump played Graham and so many others I wish we could hear some of the stories of how Trump triple crossed these fake, corrupt political scumbags!
