BOOM – President Trump Assigns Wolverine Watchdog, CG Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, to Lead Puerto Rico Aid and Recovery Effort…

Posted on February 7, 2020 by

All those corrupt local Puerto Rico officials who have used U.S. disaster response aid to enrich themselves had better watch out.  President Trump has just assigned Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown to take charge of all U.S. efforts on the island.

Rear Admiral Brown is an excellent man with a servants heart, but he is also a very deliberate and serious man.  And this man knows the island; we have crossed paths….

[White House] President Donald J. Trump has named U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown of Florida as his Special Representative for Puerto Rico’s Disaster Recovery. In this capacity, Admiral Brown will coordinate United States Government efforts to build the infrastructure and resiliency of Puerto Rico.

The island of Puerto Rico was devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Maria in September 2017, suffering significant loss of life and catastrophic damage to infrastructure. In January 2020, Puerto Rico was struck by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake and hundreds of additional aftershocks and tremors, damaging hundreds of homes and infrastructure.

Multiple Federal agencies continue to respond to the needs of the people of Puerto Rico, and billions of dollars in Federal funding have been allocated responsibly to response and recovery work. Admiral Brown will be the White House coordinator for those ongoing efforts at the national level, in collaboration with other White House components, including the Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Office of Management and Budget.

In addition, he will work with senior officials in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Congress to ensure that their concerns are communicated to the appropriate departments and agencies and to ensure the resources of hardworking taxpayers are effectively used to help the people of Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, February 5, Rear Admiral Brown met with Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced, along with Puerto Rico’s Congressional Representative, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon. Admiral Brown, Governor Vazquez, and Congresswoman Gonzalez-Colon discussed the Administration’s commitment to the people of Puerto Rico and Admiral Brown’s new role to help further Puerto Rico’s ongoing recovery.

Before joining the White House in July 2019 as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, Rear Admiral Brown was the Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District headquartered in Miami, Florida, where he was responsible for all Coast Guard operations in the Southeast United States and the Caribbean Basin.

A career Coast Guard officer with more than 34 years of service, Rear Admiral Brown’s first duty station in the Coast Guard was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and he has served more than half of his career in the Caribbean. Originally from Somers, New York, Rear Admiral Brown is a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He also earned a Master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Miami and a law degree from the University of Connecticut. (link)

President Donald Trump and Rear Admiral Peter Brown

21 Responses to BOOM – President Trump Assigns Wolverine Watchdog, CG Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, to Lead Puerto Rico Aid and Recovery Effort…

  1. cow wow says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    TySD! Excellent news indeed!!

    Reply
  2. yearningabstractly says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Finally there will be some responsible oversight and organization down there.

    Reply
  3. bethabcd says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Fantastic news!

    Reply
  4. amwick says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    we have crossed paths.🤔
    Now there is something to that. This is a great. He will straighten things out.

    Reply
  5. Clydeen says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Flights out liable to be overbooked!

    Reply
  6. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Things are happening FAST! Sure looks like the gloves are off.

    Reply
  7. FofBW says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    The regular folks on Puerto should be very happy!

    Reply
  8. JohnCasper says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    I guess President Trump couldn’t find any General/Admiral in the far larger Obamafied Army and Navy he could trust to do the job. N surprise.

    Reply
    • willthesuevi says:
      February 7, 2020 at 6:29 pm

      While I get what you are saying, I would bet that Rear Admiral Brown is uniquely and highly qualified for this very mission.

      A mission the regular military does not want or need right now.

      I like the pick. Even better since he comes with a recommendation from our resident blogger.

      Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      February 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      Maybe he did, but Rear Admiral Brown was still the best.

      Reply
  9. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Some folks will be nervous starting a couple of hours ago. Give them all a lie detector test and then move forward.

    Reply
  10. BoreMole says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    I am sure he will do right by PR. Would it be too much to ask that we have someone in there investigating and weeding out anyone whose hands were in this cookie jar? I guarantee its not just a couple low level warehouse managers.

    Make a show of going after government corruption!

    Reply
  11. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Impeachment was like a clog in a drain – dirty, nasty, and gross – but once it’s gone stuff really gets moving. #MoreWinning 🇺🇸😃

    Reply
  12. Sharon says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    I owe Puerto Rico nothing.

    Reply
  13. JohnCasper says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Wasn’t Hunter Biden at least considered for the job? He knows far more about corruption than this Coast Guard guy.

    Reply
  14. montanamel says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    His first requisition will be for “maybe” 4 or 5 bales/hanks of NEW ROPE, 1/2″ in dia, and a couple of “old salt’s”….(Boats’) that know how to tie a proper “KNOT” for one-time service from each light pole along the main roadway, eh?…. They will insure to tie them “high enough” so the dogs can’t reach their feet… 3 or 4 days of these decorations being hung will insure that all such actions cease at once…..or, he’ll order more rope as needed…. Comprende’ ?

    Rock’s and Sholes is the old term, with 34 years in service he might just remember them as such.

    Reply
  15. iwasthere says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Well we need Puerto Rico to prosper. Hopefully a good man can get it done.

    Reply

