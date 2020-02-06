President Trump Delivers Remarks Following Impeachment Acquittal – 12:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump announced yesterday he would be delivering remarks from the White House today discussing the conclusion of the House impeachment effort. The anticipated start time is Noon today.
He loves his family.
He loves our country
Monday’s rally in New Hampshire on Monday is going to be epic. I bet people start lining up tomorrow to get in. Go President Trump!
On the Coup Clutz Clan, Pelosi, Shiff, Nadler.
“Instead of trying to fix our country, help our country…they wanted to destroy our country”
Pierre
“So, We lost 1/2 a vote from a failed presidential candidate, ran one of the worst campaigns.”
“So, I’m gonna leave now, this is a day of celebration.”
Apologizing to family for the ordeal. Hugging Ivanka.
Got some dust in my eyes for a minute when he thanked his family.
That was the most awesome thing I’ve seen since his election night victory.
God bless President Trump and his family.
That was epic!
There is not a politician as honest or authentic on the face of the earth.
