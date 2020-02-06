Iowa Updates: Bernie Sanders Declares Victory – DNC Club Chairman Tom Perez Calls for Recount…

A stunning (not really) shift in late Iowa caucus results overnight caused the New York Times to flip their predictions. Few noticed but Tue/Wed the NYT predicted 97% certainty that Pete Buttigieg would win Iowa. Last night as more caucus results were released that predictive model flipped and now Bernie Sanders is 54% predicted to win. [LINK]

What’s happening is clear to anyone who knows the Club’s objective. The DNC Club is attempting to diminish Sanders and elevate any non-Bernie candidate. Sanders has won the popular vote in Iowa and will likely split national delegates with Buttigieg.

Knowing the ongoing purpose, Sanders, declares victory today and holds a press conference. Immediately after Bernie’s declaration, DNC Club Chairman Tom Perez requests an Iowa recount in an effort to keep ‘never-Bernie‘ Pete Buttigieg elevated.

[NYT Graphic Link]

[CNN Graphic Link]

Three Satellite Caucuses went heavily for Sanders and the fourth is expected to put him over the top on SDE’s (State Delegate Equivalents].

Politico – […] The leader of the Democratic National Committee called for an immediate recanvass of the Iowa caucuses Thursday, dealing another blow to Iowa’s reputation and further extending an already delayed process to tally votes from Monday night. DNC Chairman Tom Perez‘s announcement came shortly before Bernie Sanders claimed victory Thursday in a race that officially remains too close to call. […] Incomplete state party results show Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead in the state delegate equivalent count, but Sanders argued that he has a significant advantage in the popular vote and accused the media of putting too much stock in standard delegate equivalents — the results that the party and most media organizations are using to crown the winner. “Even though the vote tabulations have been extremely slow, we are now at a point with some 97 percent of the precincts reporting where our campaign is winning the popular initial vote by some 6,000 votes,” Sanders told reporters at his New Hampshire headquarters. “And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory.” (more)

All of this heavily insider effort is simply a reflection of internal Club dynamics where they are attempting to keep a viable ‘never-bernie’ alternative on all ballots, and then position the final conflict for a moment when the Club leaders (big donors and influence agents) deploy Michael Bloomberg as their alternative.

It’s a mess, and likely to get a lot worse before it gets better.

The Club is in a precarious position because in their zeal to retain power and attack President Trump they have allowed the creation of a socialist grassroots movement to bloom. The Club doesn’t control that wing (Occupy WS, Antifa, etc.) and they cannot directly confront it or an epic war will break out that could fracture the Democrat party apparatus forever.

This internal chaos is the real reason why Speaker Nancy Pelosi is so fraught with distress and lashing out.

Oh, and yes, the candidacy of Joe Biden is irrelevant. It was always a ruse, and now the media is stuck trying to reconcile their proclamations against reality…

….It will only get worse.