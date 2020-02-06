Iowa Updates: Bernie Sanders Declares Victory – DNC Club Chairman Tom Perez Calls for Recount…

A stunning (not really) shift in late Iowa caucus results overnight caused the New York Times to flip their predictions. Few noticed but Tue/Wed the NYT predicted 97% certainty that Pete Buttigieg would win Iowa. Last night as more caucus results were released that predictive model flipped and now Bernie Sanders is 54% predicted to win. [LINK]
What’s happening is clear to anyone who knows the Club’s objective. The DNC Club is attempting to diminish Sanders and elevate any non-Bernie candidate. Sanders has won the popular vote in Iowa and will likely split national delegates with Buttigieg.
Knowing the ongoing purpose, Sanders, declares victory today and holds a press conference. Immediately after Bernie’s declaration, DNC Club Chairman Tom Perez requests an Iowa recount in an effort to keep ‘never-Bernie‘ Pete Buttigieg elevated.
Three Satellite Caucuses went heavily for Sanders and the fourth is expected to put him over the top on SDE’s (State Delegate Equivalents].
Politico – […] The leader of the Democratic National Committee called for an immediate recanvass of the Iowa caucuses Thursday, dealing another blow to Iowa’s reputation and further extending an already delayed process to tally votes from Monday night.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez‘s announcement came shortly before Bernie Sanders claimed victory Thursday in a race that officially remains too close to call.
[…] Incomplete state party results show Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead in the state delegate equivalent count, but Sanders argued that he has a significant advantage in the popular vote and accused the media of putting too much stock in standard delegate equivalents — the results that the party and most media organizations are using to crown the winner.
“Even though the vote tabulations have been extremely slow, we are now at a point with some 97 percent of the precincts reporting where our campaign is winning the popular initial vote by some 6,000 votes,” Sanders told reporters at his New Hampshire headquarters. “And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory.” (more)
All of this heavily insider effort is simply a reflection of internal Club dynamics where they are attempting to keep a viable ‘never-bernie’ alternative on all ballots, and then position the final conflict for a moment when the Club leaders (big donors and influence agents) deploy Michael Bloomberg as their alternative.
It’s a mess, and likely to get a lot worse before it gets better.
The Club is in a precarious position because in their zeal to retain power and attack President Trump they have allowed the creation of a socialist grassroots movement to bloom. The Club doesn’t control that wing (Occupy WS, Antifa, etc.) and they cannot directly confront it or an epic war will break out that could fracture the Democrat party apparatus forever.
This internal chaos is the real reason why Speaker Nancy Pelosi is so fraught with distress and lashing out.
Oh, and yes, the candidacy of Joe Biden is irrelevant. It was always a ruse, and now the media is stuck trying to reconcile their proclamations against reality…
….It will only get worse.
No duh.
“N-o-b-o-d-y … c-a-r-e-s.” (At least, I don’t.) You are about 80 years old and have already recently had a heart attack. You’re full of promises of how good it will be, but as a Senator right now you are doing … like every one of your other colleagues … “nothing.”
Pardon me, sir … but today “that’s obsolete politics.” Until 2016 Presidents were not expected to actually accomplish anything. Therefore, you don’t stand a chance.
Will the Democratic Party please produce a real candidate for my consideration?
Buttpirate doesn’t have any polling support at all in the next three or four states. So this means nothing for his actual candidacy. Good luck to Tom Perez on selling Bloomberg to anyone. I guess we’re going to find out if Bernie can be bought. They’re not going to beat him, his support is real.
starfcker,
burnie is already “bought” by his wife’s “vig” from “media buys”. See: Peter Schweitzer’s “Profiles in Corruption”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nonsense, but that doesn’t matter. The DNC is trying to take the wind of Sanders’ sails. The narrative right now is to push people towards Buttigieg, not away from Sanders. The collapsing Biden and Warren campaigns provide the votes to do this.
Enough primary chaos and the DNC heads into the convention without anyone having secured enough delegates to secure the nomination. At that point the number of diehard Bernie Bros doesn’t matter.
Its not JUST the # of Bernie bros delegates INSIDE the Convention hall, its the,army of Antifa/BLM nutjobs OUTSIDE the convention hall, molotov cocktails in hand, who will attempt to storm the convention hall, and beat those superdelagates with bike locks, if they steal it from Bernie, again.
God, I love the smell of teargas in the morning! It smells like a Democrat convention, and brings back memories of ’68.
NH is an easy fix. The laws allow people to go there for a single day and vote. Try getting a hotel room in southern NH the night before the vote. They have surplus voters from Massachusetts so they bus them north for a day and a night.
“They’re not going to beat him, his support is real.”
Which means that McCarthy was right, of course. We actually lost the cold war. How? We have thousands of neo-Marxists indoctrinating kids at our public universities. Would we say we’d completely won WWII if there were thousands of Nazis doing the same?
EXACTLY so. The Russians won the Cold War. They got rid of the internationalist filth suppressing their nation and now substantively have a nation-state. It is our nation that has lost its state and we find ourselves the largest nation, but still one of many, within a multicultural globalist empire that none of us wants. ‘Our’ ruling elites hate the Russian nation because they are (1) white, (2) Christian heritage, (3) rejected internationalist communism, and (4) rejected internationalist liberalism (globalism). They hate the American nation for the same reasons.
These incompetent buffoons believe that the (stupid, deplorable) American people will elect them to lead the most powerful country in the world!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
After seeing our President Trump’s knockout speech today, they must be starting to get the idea of just what they are up against. This is a man who has fought the most powerful forces of the Universe including Big Tech and Big Evil and he just keeps WINNING.
Even the Demon Rat fools know that there is not ONE of their phony candidates who can withstand the Trump Effect of WINNING.
The only hope they have is to cheat their way out of it with their illegal voters, Google and social m media. Our President Trump is looking stronger every day and they can’t stand it.
Seneca the Elder ,
When thinking about their (d) mindset, this scene comes to mind….
Part of the plan. For three days, Mayor Pete has spread the victory narrative. It is now ingrained in people’s minds. No matter how crazy Bernie finishes, the perception is that Mayor Pete won. Heading into New Hampshire, momentum is on Mayor Pete’s side. Anyone paying attention sees this, but most people are NOT paying attention, and that is how this seeps into the process. Sundance has exposed little tricks and nuances that once seen, cannot be unseen. When you know what to look for, there it is. Bernie bros could learn from Sundance.
That may be the plan, but it is naive.
Those Democrat voters who haven’t boarded the Trump train ARE paying attention. Its what the liberals DO.
And Bernie bros KNEW he had had the nomination stolen, BEFORE the wikileaks document dump. The DNC emails just proved what they already knew, and it was like rubbing salt in a raw wound.
Just,as with PDJT, the Dems are using their old, tried and true playbook of media spin, which relies on short attention span electorate.
But, in the era of Trump, this ain’t working any more. Hasn’t worked for their opposition to TRUMP, and it ain’t going to work for their opposition to Bernie.
Their playbook is irrelevant, and by continueing to go to it, even when its obviously not working, they are making THEMSELVES irrelevant.
What happened about the letter Biden’s attorney sent early on Tuesday night that no results can be released until they……(cough)…..had a chance to look at them too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
webgirl, I saw his campaign was “considering” sending such a letter, but not sure if it was actually sent.
They don’t need to send it anyway…Perez is jumping right in there.
(Also, I think it may have been explained to Biden that he ain’t the one).
They actually showed the letter on Monday night it was that quick. Maybe at first they thought there was monkey business but after they found out it was a PR move bc of his dismal showing, they’ve quietly dropped it.
Just one quibble.
This was not directly over or about PDJT. PDJT may have been a later distraction, but I doubt that.
This has been an ongoing attempted suppression of a Socialist virus into the DNC since 2015. Then it was a garden variety Soviet style strain common among university students for generations. Based on primarily traditional marxist economics. College kids wanting free tuition. With Uncle Bernie carrying their idealistic banner.
The 2016 primary rigging for Hillary Clinton has forced it to mutate it into a more aggressive and virulent form. Now it is a highly socially-destructive cultural marxist ideology, far more insidious than merely class-centric economics. And Bernie Sanders is now merely the unwitting carrier. AOC and her ilk and handlers are now the disease. This is far worse than 2016. The college kids are gone, replaced by professionals. These people want gulags, based on racial and other identity politics criteria. These are not your father’s Socialists. Sanders is merely their foot in the door.
The DNC will have its hands full to keep from being consumed by it. It may be too late, but I identified the treatment in an earlier post.
This is how things are playing out in the Boston/NH media market:
News stations are reporting Sanders probably/might have/ok maybe won a close victory in Iowa, but they’re pushing Buttigieg heavily; their “polling” is showing Buttigieg rapidly moving up. Reportedly now within 5-6 points of Sanders. It is clear the word has gone out to create a narrative that there is momentum and energy behind Buttigieg’s campaign, at the expense of Sanders.
Biden’s name is not even being spoken; he only appears in polling graphics. The fork has been stuck…
Hilariously, local (“Okie down to my toes”) candidate Elizabeth Warren is barely mentioned. I have little doubt she would also be getting the Biden treatment if not for geography. Everyone knows this canoe won’t float…
As I pointed out yesterday, the Bloomberg commercials running here have started included Obama. The Club is laying the groundwork…
Bloomberg/Buttigieg 2020?
CNBC is reporting that the Iowa Democratic Party has declined the DNCs request to recanvass or recount the voting from Monday’s Caucus and the results stand. Thus the Democratic Party Trainwreck otherwise known as a presidential primary race continues.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just before we move on from impeachment theater…I sure would like to see someone address the question of WHY senate republicans did not just immediately flush the articles of impeachment down the toilet.
I would assert that not a single mind was changed…and the whole thing will be entirely forgotten by the time the election rolls around
So, WTH is the country put through that ordeal in which it appeared Wash DC was about to band together and undo the votes of 63 mil people with zero due process for Pres Trump? What legitimate purpose was served in that? Why would republicans even think about doing that? How could anyone believe that convicting wouldn’t have destroyed the country?
Do these asshats think the country is a toy, that they can do whatever they want?
They all seem to be patting themselves on yhe back today. For what? For saving us?
If we collectively had any brains we’d boot ALL of them from office, dems and repubs included, for even listening to the nonsense, even allowing all that nonsense to be presented. Instead they all pretended like there was a serious case to be listened to and considered.
None of it was serious in the least. It was a joke. And to be honest, it sure looks like Mitch McConnell should be HUNG for it.
Im so tired of this BS. I just want my country back and out of the hands of these stinking liars and thieves. Is integrity really in that short of supply?
The DNC is playing with fire.
Honestly, they are headed off a cliff…a fitting end for a corrupt, bankrupt political party.
Just remember … Sanders languished as a congressional laughingstock for DECADES – even among lefty democrats – until Barack Hussein Alinsky and his organizing agitation teams and union thug buddies came along and astroturfed the OWS morons using textbook Marxist class warfare rhetoric giving Breadline Bernie his opening.
Now, having split & destroyed his own party, Mr. Hope & Change is in hiding and nowhere to be seen.
I think it’s a combination of a critical mass of kids who have gone through neo-Marxist based courses in college combined with the export of good paying jobs and the GOVERNMENT POLICY CREATED student debt problem.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of commies, crooks, liars & thieves…
As per usual, our beloved POTUS has absorbed enough slings & arrows for the enemies of our Republic to turn them against each other. God bless our President, his family, and our country!!!
On the local 4 News in metro Detroit… they are saying the problems with counting the Iowa vote is ….
Because Trump supporters are clogging the phone lines and creating a bottle neck in the communications. Ha ha ha
How soon will they blame the RUSSIANS?
Nah, since they’re socialists and Bernie won, this time they’d be THANKING Russia.
All about AOC in 2024
Prediction: Bernie is due for another heart event. Watch.
Yes, DNC maneuvers have been exposed and now utterly transparent. The DNC wants a “recount”. As if the weird (that is, fake) “app” boondoggle wasn’t already quite enough to discourage Democrat participation in primary voting, this next move will confuse and frighten voters. But WTH, who’s gonna try to talk them out of it?
I know, maybe they’ll have their expert “coders” produce another “app” to run the recount. That’ll make it go so much more smoothly, really, it’s guaranteed, they’ll swear it’s true!
If the Democrats keep eating their own… Isn’t this a boone for ‘our side’ so to speak? Serious question.
Not sure they’re eating candidates, seems more like drowning them. Here it is 4 days after the caucuses and the Democrats are still trying to mash the votes into the shape they want ’em to be. Trouble is those dead bodies don’t compress so easily, leaves a lot of lumps under the rug they’re calling the “official (if phony) results”. It’s gonna be hard to fool the voters after this one is declared “done”.
I stole this from the kids at the Donald, but it is just too funny:
“If your election lasts more than four days, please consult a physician.”
DNC handling of this election displays political practices of those in a totalitarian Banana Republic. Vote counting becomes a tapered affair to reflect the desired narrative of the masters.
POTUS’ reference to Venezuela elections in the SOTU address is well timed as an example of where the USA DNC has taken the electoral process.
Does anyone see a DNC “inspired” heart attack in Bernie’s future? Of course, it would be far more difficult to get away with that than it was with Seth Rich:
Attorney: FBI had been lying about the murder of Seth Rich
41,769 views • Feb 6, 2020
All the non-Bernie candidates are all offering free stuff and open borders, and try as they might has the Socialist wreath hanging around their neck. I think the average Joe in a good way has woke to what these scumbuckets are really about
Included graph shows Bloomberg’s chances @ 11.1%
FTA – 2020 odds jump for Trump, 59.99% chance for reelection, 16.7% for Sanders
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/2020-odds-jump-for-trump-59-99-chance-for-reelection-16-7-for-sanders
And Perez did not want to request a recount when Buttigieg declared his victory? Ooooooh boy…I need to order more popcorn!
In a fair world, Bernie would win the DNC nomination.
This is not a fair world. Bernie has the ‘heart and minds’ of most of the crazy ass liberals with his ridiculous policies, he should win the nomination, he will then go onto crushing defeat in November and the liberals who nominated him would learn a few things hopefully.
That won’t be what happens though, the DNC will either drag Biden over the finish line (which is looking less and less likely since the MSM has apparently turned on him, they are owned by the same people who own the DNC), or the DNC will allow Bloomberg to buy the nomination, split up his Billion he’s likely to spend running, and likely suffer a larger defeat than they would if Bernie were the nominee.
Add into it the fact that Bernie himself is a sell out and has no intentions of winning and I think Bloomberg is now almost a dead lock for this. He has like 2% support among democrats, and his buying the nomination will alienate at least half of the rest.
Many people are accustomed to saying “the Democratic Party.” I get a chuckle out of that, because it is painfully obvious that party is not “democratic” at all. They don’t like people, regular people, casting votes if those votes go against their pre-determined outcomes.
The Democrat Party is not democratic and they can’t convince me otherwise!
