Important – Secretary Mnuchin Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Against the backdrop of massively consequential events, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had an important interview today with Maria Bartiromo.

The interview covers multiple topics to include: China dropping tariffs; the overall status of the U.S. economy; potential economic impacts from the Coronavirus; an important legislative infrastructure program, and much more… However, there’s a statement within the interview that subtle but highly important. [Listen Carefully at 04:46]

.

Long-term CTH readers may remember a key point, since we initially outlined the consequences of President Trump’s policy objectives in 2016, that everyone should carefully consider the scale of President Trump’s opposition.

We encapsulated by saying: “there are trillions at stake“.

Those who oppose the “America-First” agenda of President Trump are very powerful both domestically and internationally. President Trump is confronting the heart of corrupt global influence and their power dynamic that involves the world of global trade and finance. These confrontations surround massive institutional interests.

As a consequence of accepting the scale of what Donald Trump was willing to confront there were several dynamics that needed to be carefully evaluated.

From the perspective of knowing these interests would do anything to retain power and position, it was not surprising to see the global elites rise up, prior to the November 2016 election, in direct opposition to what Donald Trump was publicly threatening.

The use of the global intelligence apparatus, the ‘five-eyes’ network, and everything we have learned about the domestic weaponization of intelligence operations against candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump and President Trump, should always be evaluated against the scale of these interests.

For almost four years a united effort has been waged against President Trump as he confronts not only corrupt domestic political opposition, but also corrupt international financial interests who hold a vested interest in retaining the status quo.

We have all watched the activity inside the U.S. and internationally as they attempted to eliminate the one person strong enough to deconstruct their schemes.

As the scale of opposition became clear, few thought President Trump could navigate the minefield of opposition being thrown at him…. but he did.

Today President Trump stands victorious against one aspect of these aligned interests; the impeachment coup failed.

Billions were spent by foreign and domestic actors throughout this four year effort…. It’s been hell, unbelievable hell, but Donald Trump made it through.

Incredibly, and unarguably, everyone will admit that no other person -other than Donald J Trump- could have ever achieved this.

While President Trump faced down the domestic enemies using a group of politicians, lawyers, advisors and -most importantly- YOU; a very small group at the heart of President Trump’s economic team have been waging a near thermonuclear battle on the international front…. this is the key for what comes next.

Now, I return to Mnuchin’s statement:

…”we’re working on legislation to move the Secret Service back to the treasury department”….

As we shared during the analytical cycle of 2015 and 2016, if we accept the scale of opposition; we must prepare for all possibilities. This acceptance was at the heart of our advocacy for moving the Secret Service away from Homeland Security and back into the U.S. Treasury Dept.

They tried a weaponized CIA/FBI/DOJ Crossfire Hurricane operation, and failed. They tried a weaponized special counsel operation, and failed. They tried a coup effort from inside government with an impeachment operation, and failed.

Now, as President Trump gains the upper-hand, survives their onslaught, and deliberately looks at retribution, those same interests are desperate. As all of those corrupt and united interests recognize that President Trump will likely win reelection in November, it becomes increasingly important to prepare for the worst.

The most dangerous time in the life of a rescue swimmer, is the moment when he reaches a desperate drowning man…