Important – Secretary Mnuchin Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Against the backdrop of massively consequential events, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had an important interview today with Maria Bartiromo.
The interview covers multiple topics to include: China dropping tariffs; the overall status of the U.S. economy; potential economic impacts from the Coronavirus; an important legislative infrastructure program, and much more… However, there’s a statement within the interview that subtle but highly important. [Listen Carefully at 04:46]
Long-term CTH readers may remember a key point, since we initially outlined the consequences of President Trump’s policy objectives in 2016, that everyone should carefully consider the scale of President Trump’s opposition.
We encapsulated by saying: “there are trillions at stake“.
Those who oppose the “America-First” agenda of President Trump are very powerful both domestically and internationally. President Trump is confronting the heart of corrupt global influence and their power dynamic that involves the world of global trade and finance. These confrontations surround massive institutional interests.
As a consequence of accepting the scale of what Donald Trump was willing to confront there were several dynamics that needed to be carefully evaluated.
From the perspective of knowing these interests would do anything to retain power and position, it was not surprising to see the global elites rise up, prior to the November 2016 election, in direct opposition to what Donald Trump was publicly threatening.
The use of the global intelligence apparatus, the ‘five-eyes’ network, and everything we have learned about the domestic weaponization of intelligence operations against candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump and President Trump, should always be evaluated against the scale of these interests.
For almost four years a united effort has been waged against President Trump as he confronts not only corrupt domestic political opposition, but also corrupt international financial interests who hold a vested interest in retaining the status quo.
We have all watched the activity inside the U.S. and internationally as they attempted to eliminate the one person strong enough to deconstruct their schemes.
As the scale of opposition became clear, few thought President Trump could navigate the minefield of opposition being thrown at him…. but he did.
Today President Trump stands victorious against one aspect of these aligned interests; the impeachment coup failed.
Billions were spent by foreign and domestic actors throughout this four year effort…. It’s been hell, unbelievable hell, but Donald Trump made it through.
Incredibly, and unarguably, everyone will admit that no other person -other than Donald J Trump- could have ever achieved this.
While President Trump faced down the domestic enemies using a group of politicians, lawyers, advisors and -most importantly- YOU; a very small group at the heart of President Trump’s economic team have been waging a near thermonuclear battle on the international front…. this is the key for what comes next.
Now, I return to Mnuchin’s statement:
…”we’re working on legislation to move the Secret Service back to the treasury department”….
As we shared during the analytical cycle of 2015 and 2016, if we accept the scale of opposition; we must prepare for all possibilities. This acceptance was at the heart of our advocacy for moving the Secret Service away from Homeland Security and back into the U.S. Treasury Dept.
They tried a weaponized CIA/FBI/DOJ Crossfire Hurricane operation, and failed. They tried a weaponized special counsel operation, and failed. They tried a coup effort from inside government with an impeachment operation, and failed.
Now, as President Trump gains the upper-hand, survives their onslaught, and deliberately looks at retribution, those same interests are desperate. As all of those corrupt and united interests recognize that President Trump will likely win reelection in November, it becomes increasingly important to prepare for the worst.
The most dangerous time in the life of a rescue swimmer, is the moment when he reaches a desperate drowning man…
This was long overdue. Great news.
Excellent move, but also gives me some concern. Secret Service must be trusted. If you can’t trust leadership, change it, and get rid of traitors, whatever department they may be in.
They would not announce the intent to move it back if it had not been thoroughly vetted and made ready for the move.
Moving the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department will help combat money laundering you say?
Someone else was talking about money laundering today. 1.8 Billion dollars in the Ukraine. And the last bit of the puzzle can only be confirmed by the Treasury Department.
What a coincidence.
The Treasury Dept now in the crosshairs of the Dems…..from a yahoo article posted today….
“The Treasury Department has complied with Republican senators’ requests for highly sensitive and closely held financial records about Hunter Biden and his associates and has turned over “‘evidence’ of questionable origin” to them, according to a leading Democrat on one of the committees conducting the investigation.”
https://news.yahoo.com/treasury-department-sent-information-on-hunter-biden-to-expanding-gop-senate-inquiry-161846826.html
It’s like springtime coming on…I can smell the green. So lovely, and so much new growth to look forward to enjoying.
I initially took this to mean that there is concern for Donald Trump’s physical safety. I hope the money laundering is the true concern.
FTA: “Now, as President Trump gains the upper-hand, survives their onslaught, and deliberately looks at retribution, those same interests are desperate.”
Retribution, eh? Yeah, I’d say that’s in the cards. And some of those cards might be dealt sooner than we think, IMHO.
“Now, as President Trump gains the upper-hand, survives their onslaught, and deliberately looks at retribution, those same interests are desperate. As all of those corrupt and united interests recognize that President Trump will likely win reelection in November, it becomes increasingly important to prepare for the worst.”
Prepare for the worst?
Us or them prepare for the worst??
THEM, The bad dudes are preparing for our best.
I’m so glad. I was reading Victor Davis Hansen’s jan 26th article at American Greatness, and he pretty much said that the next thing they will try to do to PDJT is to harm him physically.
He wrote about how hard all of the fighting the President has to do on so many fronts all the time can be for someone physically, and said it is by design. They are trying to get him to collapse, have a stroke, heart attack, etc.
He hinted they might try to physically harm him in other ways too.
My guess and it’s only a guess is that President Trump has the goods on all of these sorry assed SOB’s. He has likely made it known that if he dies everything will be released. This and protection from almighty God are the only two explanations as to why President Trump was not added to the Clinton’s long, long list of people opposing them who mysteriously died.
“protection from almighty God ”
He caught them ALL!
” it becomes increasingly important to prepare for the worst.”
How does moving the Secret Service from Homeland Security back to the Treasury protect Trump better?
Was it the Treasury Department or the Intelligence Community that’s been central to the execution of the plot to remove Trump?
A special security force from the Treasury has to protect the President from lethal threats from the IC. If true, doesn’t get more real than that.
Separate the Traitors.
The President’s administration has better control of the treasury.
Shrinking is a way to drain the swamp, the media are to stupid, to understand.
Remember the Hissss after the President spoke about the 7 million Americans off food stamps, at his speech about the direction of our fine union.
That shrinks the entitlement federal bureaucracy.
Sometimes it’s better to make something smaller,
Than try to make an excuse for it’s existence.
So if this happens does that mean PT will use Secret Service to track down all the international pilfering and money laundering of taxpayers monies via the Dept of State?
For example in Ukraine maybe?
Sorry, but I don’t get it. Is this being done because our President Trump is concerned for his own safety and he doesn’t trust the Secret Service where they are?
I too am very concerned about safety issues. I trust no one during these perilous times. There is nothing I would put past our enemies including creating a pandemic with the Corona virus to try and take down the stock markets.
I think it may be time to perform actual exorcisms at some of these Deep State Swamp agencies.
Maybe it’s time for us to start polishing our crosses and filling bottles with Holy water.
The Devilbat says: Maybe it’s time for us to start polishing our crosses and filling bottles with Holy water.
Is that code for weapons? Done!
That’s what’s been going on for years now. How do you think we ended up here rather than with Hildebeast at the helm?
I am thinking thre are no other cabinet executives that are as trusted and skilled as Mnuchin. Also, Mnuchin may have purged enough of the career oppositional Deep State bureaucrats. JM O.
$$ is the medium of international corruption and Treasury just may have the ability to “follow the money”.
Given that precedent exists for the “Secret Service” to be a component of the Treasury in the Executive Branch, Steve Mnuchin is the man for the job.
? Does this include the CIA?
Oh I can hear the “oh shit’….. just look forward.. Rudy giving the money laundering to the SS.. SS getting SAR’s ….congressmen. Judges,,, tracking Soros corruption…oh sweet revenge…….and for the crooked RINO…their worst nightmare…. can we give the money back.. PDT mentioned Romney, Pelosi and Schiff today… I have a feeling that some bad news is going to go to all three…
The president has a history of not letting his enemies know what he is about to do to them. I am looking forward to a nice surprise, something along the lines of the night of the long knives.
Mnuchin mentioned legislation. What exactly does that entail? I can’t imagine the House passing anything that would help Trump on so many fronts…
“I can’t imagine the House passing anything that would help Trump on so many fronts…”
How about a pass or a get out of jail card for some past “indiscretions”?
Money laundering?
I remember when President Trump tweeted about Obama’s books. I found this 9/16/19 article on USA Today:
«”I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal,” Trump tweeted.
The former president and former first lady Michelle Obama launched a film production company in partnership with Netflix last spring, reportedly a “high eight-figure deal,” according to CNN.
They also secured book deals worth $60 million each, according to reports. Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming” was published last year and quickly became a best seller.»
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/09/16/trump-look-into-barack-obama-michelle-obama-book-netflix-deals/2347036001/
clinton foundation. crickets.
doubt the Obamas (or the Obama Foundation) have anything to worry about.
Draining the swamp.
KAG 2020
Because they will try and collapse the economy? With some of the prior EOs signed in the last two years Trump has made the economy a matter of National Security. If you can follow the money you can strike eaarly. This all a ? for me
I pray daily for the safety of Our great
President DJT.
I fear, as DJT is wiping out these Terrorist, the trillion dollar resistance club will try a “hit “ and make it look like it was pay back from some terrorist.
“As all of those corrupt and united interests recognize that President Trump will likely win reelection in November, it becomes increasingly important to prepare for the worst.”
This possibility occurred to me while watching the East Room event today.
Ironically, the years-long political operations to remove the President acted as a sort of safe guard. With the political options now more or less exhausted, those safeguards are now gone.
The Trump Administration seems to have a bead on this possible risk. Director Alles was forced out last April at the same time as Nielsen.
Also of possible interest… In 2015, the Obama Administration gutted the Secret Service leadership in the wake of several security failures. Those removed included:
-Julia Pieson, director.
-Dale Pupillo, head of protective operations.
-Paul Morrissey, head of investigative missions.
-Jane Murphy, head of governmental and public affairs.
-Mark Copanzzi, head of information technology efforts.
Regardless of whether or not these changes were necessary, it provided the soon-to-be-outgoing Obama Administration an opportunity to stack the Secret Service’s upper management.
Just saying…
I’m not certain why this is important other than postulating that Homeland Security is compromised but that Treasury being Mnuchin is not. That SS, or elements within SS, might be given orders or guidance to do something not in the best interest of POTUS. Total speculation.
