More Manipulation – National DNC (Club) Takes Over Iowa Caucus Accounting From Iowa Democrat Party…

Honest question for Democrat voters:  Can’t you see how the national DNC is controlling the outcomes of your elections?    As we have repeated for years, the DNC and RNC are private clubs with complete control over the processes, rules and application of standards within the political races they convene.  [Go Deep]  There is no oversight over the Club.

By now everyone knows the Club agenda: •Eliminate Sanders; •support a Never Bernie alternative; •stop any hostile takeover of the Club; •hide the previous manipulation of Joe Biden’s candidacy; and, •in case of emergency – Bloomberg.   As we noted yesterday, the National DNC (Club) has taken control of the results from the Iowa Democrat Party.

Here’s the latest results:

Bernie Sanders is winning the popular vote (both rounds); however, Pete Buttigieg holds the most State Delegate Equivalents (SDE’s).  Elizabeth Warren has only won 1 county.

NOTE:  There are 41 state delegates available and the New York Times has dropped their delegate distribution graphic. This appears to be an intentional decision to hide a reality that Biden may receive ZERO delegates.

The Des Moines Register shows the delegate distribution with 92% Reporting:

[DMR Link]

Also note how the DMR manipulates the graphic below making Biden, Buttigieg, and Warren have almost the identical shade of blue.  By making the three look the same, this makes it look like Bernie Sanders was massively defeated.

Again, this is by design. Look:

Des Moines Register Results HERE

New York Times Results HERE

CNN Iowa Election Results HERE

55 Responses to More Manipulation – National DNC (Club) Takes Over Iowa Caucus Accounting From Iowa Democrat Party…

  1. Ausonius says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Haven’t DEMS said that the winner of the popular vote should TAKE IT ALL???

    Why is this an exception? (Rhetorical question!) 😉

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      February 5, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      While at the same time proclaiming that everyone ought to share everything evenly because it’s just not right for one person to have more and everyone else to have less…the jokes seriously write themselves!!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Genie says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Sleepy Joe would be happy with one delegate since he proudly proclaimed he expected “to get more than his fair share.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Huh–usually Hillary declares before she starts cheating Bernie out of the nomination.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. JohnCasper says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    And what will the DNC do with any accounting? The same think Pelosi did with the State of the Union copy she got.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. porkchopsandwiches says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    keep them believing in the illusion of choice

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. lurkinman says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Seems to me like Biden popped up over the 15% threshold just as soon as the DNC took over. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. JohnCasper says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    The worst part about all this is that it means the DNC is coming up with even more ways to commit voter fraud for November, 2020. As if they didn’t have enough already.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • gabytango says:
      February 5, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      I came to write the same thing, John. I wonder why the Fox Hosts aren’t repeatedly tying this voter fraud disaster to what the Dems will be doing in November 2020?? The alarms need to be consistently sounded!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    “Knock Kanock” Who dere? “Runda” Runda Who? ” We gonna let Shadow Inc Runda national elections so dey fair.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Publius2016 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Crazy Bernie has more votes round 1 and round 2 but less delegates?

    The real manipulation is the altering of ACTUAL VOTES!!

    Precinct Captains are showing their results on Twitter and Bernie Bots are going to go INSANE!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Hey, democrat voters.
    We Deplorables are the ignorant ones?
    Wake up and smell the bacon.
    Buffoons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Blind no Longer says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I really don’t see how they keep getting by with this crooked crap. At what point do their voters just say enough, it’s rigged, and either walk away or call them out and take it over themselves?
    Maybe they will start blaming the Russians again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. dallasdan says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I understand there is an innate reluctance to admit your mistakes, especially big ones. However, hard-core Dems demonstrate that idiosyncrasy to the extreme by claiming their nominating process is fair.

    The rumblings about the upcoming Dem convention resembling Chicago in ’68 are getting legs.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Caius Lowell says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Hi! We’re from the national DNC, and we’re here to help. Now get out of the way unless you want Hillary’s “room temperature” treatment!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Kaco says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    I hope Republicans don’t get any ideas from this. They tried some with POTUS but truth prevailed.

    Like

    Reply
  17. WES says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Well it looks like the DNC’s ACME Shadow app is finally working correctly!

    Like

    Reply
  18. digitaldoofus says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    On Gateway Pundit they’re quoting DEMOCRAT Iowa precinct officials as *already* providing evidence the DNC has manipulated vote tallies for Bernie:
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/iowa-county-caucus-chairman-accuses-state-of-misreporting-numbers-screwing-bernie-totals-still-not-released-48-hours-after-vote/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Jase says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    You know you’re in trouble when your best bet is a sleazy little weasel with a name like a misfiring outboard.
    Look at that Dem line up and see if you can pick one you would trust to babysit your kids, mind your house or borrow your car.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Suggested New Mottos:

    “Democrats: We’re Still Learning How To Count!”
    “The Electoral College Is Unfair–But Shadow Apps Run Through Hillary’s Bathroom Server Are Revealed Truth!”
    “Bear With Us–We’ll Be With You Shortly. Especially You, Mini-Mike.”
    “We Have Wearied Of Rigging Your Elections So We Decided To Rig Our Own!”
    “Mayor Cheat Has What It Takes–Shares In The App Company!”

    Like

    Reply
  21. Joemama says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Wow, Sundance you are gifted in your ability to see nuances that almost everyone else would miss.

    Thanks for what you do.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. vikingmom says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Pete Buttigieg didn’t kill himself….

    Too soon?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Reserved55 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. billybob says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    What was it Uncle Joe said ?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    “There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily.”

    Before this sentence can be evaluated, first we need to know exactly how the the DNC defines:

    1) minor
    2) correction
    3) last batch
    4) results
    5) we
    6) pushing
    7) update
    8) momentarily

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Perez is a dirty snake. The DNC took over the field offices in 2008 when O was running for Potus. They literally kicked out the Head staff and brought in their own people. This does not surprise me. It worked in getting O elected. This should serve as a warning, actually, that the DNC will use every dirty tactic to nominate whom they want for the General Election. They will also use all means necessary to win the General Election.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Sammy Hains says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    The Democrats have already sold their party to billionaires.

    The insane kamikaze mission to impeach President Trump is because Tom Steyer is paying Democrats to do it. They might not get reelected. They might be imploding the Democrat Party. But boy are they rolling in cash right now.

    Bloomberg also has personally bought off most every Democrat. He is single-handedly funding all of the House Democrat campaigns. Few people have put 2 and 2 together regarding why there are so many Republican retirements. It’s because many of these candidates don’t want to go up against Bloomberg’s money.

    Many may wonder why Romney, Steyer, and Bloomberg all have such personal hatred of Donald Trump. I think I know the answer. They’re all filthy rich. But Romney, Steyer, and Bloomberg are embarrassed by their wealth. They want to hide it. Donald Trump isn’t embarrassed like they are. So they, as filthy rich guys, are embarrassed of him. So much so that it has grown into a burning hatred.

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 5, 2020 at 10:18 pm

      They’re not embarrassed by their wealth. They want more. Trump shut off the spigot they were using. IMO they figure that Xi will make it up to them once Orange Man Bad is removed and they have the ‘proper’ trade arrangements restored.

      Like

      Reply
  28. ChampagneReady says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    There was a jolting moment for me watching the C-Span broadcast of the caucus in the High School in Des Moines.

    After the final vote was taken, Sanders group had 99, Buttiiggeeddege (who can spell it) had 76.

    The guy in charge of the caucus then announced that these totals means Sanders gets 3 delegates, Boiotagedge gets 3. Shortly, the group captain from the Sanders group came up to confront him. He asked how can this be? Why if Sanders has 25% more people supporting him does he get the same number of delegates than the guy who had far less people in his group?

    I kid you not, this is what the guy who was the one at the table with the microphone running the meeting said to him; “That’s how it works, THE DELEGATES HAVE GOT TO GO SOMEPLACE.”

    What !!!!! ????? …..And guess what sticker that guy had on his shirt …BIDEN !

    If democrat corruption was fog and you were driving, you wouldn’t be able to see your hood ornament.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Pale rider says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    We need to call this what it is. The democrats have become a cult. Anyone voting for a democrat is brainwashed. They are awaiting the ‘koolaid’ and I truly wish they would get on with it.

    Like

    Reply
  30. EnoughIsEnough says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    They’ll need to come up with a better plan to cheat Bernie out of New Hampshire.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Raised on Reagan says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Russia, Putin and Trump all colluding behind the scenes…….. in 1, 2, 3… CNN

    Like

    Reply
  32. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Really great comments tonight st the Tree House Komedy Klub.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Garavaglia says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    No way Buttgig has as many votes (or even close) to sanders. And no way in Hell biden has half as many votes as either Sanders or Buttgig. It’s fake from all angles.

    Like

    Reply
  34. ezgoer says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    What you are seeing done to “fix” the vote in IA is what you may well see in November in key states run by Democrats at all levels — PA, MI, WI, MN. Does the GOP have any plans to have monitors on the ground at vote tabulation centers? Do they have legal teams ready to file appeals? Bet not.

    Like

    Reply

