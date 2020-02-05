More Manipulation – National DNC (Club) Takes Over Iowa Caucus Accounting From Iowa Democrat Party…

Honest question for Democrat voters: Can’t you see how the national DNC is controlling the outcomes of your elections? As we have repeated for years, the DNC and RNC are private clubs with complete control over the processes, rules and application of standards within the political races they convene. [Go Deep] There is no oversight over the Club.

By now everyone knows the Club agenda: •Eliminate Sanders; •support a Never Bernie alternative; •stop any hostile takeover of the Club; •hide the previous manipulation of Joe Biden’s candidacy; and, •in case of emergency – Bloomberg. As we noted yesterday, the National DNC (Club) has taken control of the results from the Iowa Democrat Party.

Here’s the latest results:

Bernie Sanders is winning the popular vote (both rounds); however, Pete Buttigieg holds the most State Delegate Equivalents (SDE’s). Elizabeth Warren has only won 1 county.

NOTE: There are 41 state delegates available and the New York Times has dropped their delegate distribution graphic. This appears to be an intentional decision to hide a reality that Biden may receive ZERO delegates.

The Des Moines Register shows the delegate distribution with 92% Reporting:

Also note how the DMR manipulates the graphic below making Biden, Buttigieg, and Warren have almost the identical shade of blue. By making the three look the same, this makes it look like Bernie Sanders was massively defeated.

Again, this is by design. Look:

