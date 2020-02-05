Day Three – Iowa Caucus Results Still Stuck in Propaganda Mode – Club Engineers in Holding Pattern…

Today is the third day since the Iowa caucuses took place and still the results are not announced. The current status is 71 percent reported and the Democrat narrative engineers are in a holding pattern. [New York Times Election Results]:
Bernie Sanders is leading in the popular vote, but Pete Buttigieg is leading in State Delegate Equivalents (SDE’s); each has received 11 delegates so far.
Obviously the DNC club wants to extend the amount of time Buttigieg can use to claim victory and simultaneously diminish support for Bernie Sanders. In the only update since the original release at 62 percent, media engineered candidate Joe Biden has dropped below the 15 percent threshold for delegates. It is quite possible, despite the media polling prior to the caucus, that Joe Biden will not get any delegates at all.
If I had to guess I’d say the results will be released after the impeachment acquittal vote. Overall Democrat turnout in Iowa was terrible; the complete opposite of the preceding media narrative.
Gosh, it sure is a darn shame that the Des Moines Register spiked their final poll…otherwise we might be better informed as to the expected results…
If the Dems go with Biden or Bloomberg turnout will be low. They Will lose the white house and they could lose congressional races. If they go Bernie, they will definitely lose the white house, but turnout could be higher. That could help keep congressional seats. A big Bernie loss will let them move away from socialism and back to their donor class. While keeping the house. If they lose congressional races they can do their own teaparty purge. Get more Joe Donnelly types and say bye to AOC.
IMO they would not get any additional House Seats with Bernie. Might lose some. Most of the Bernie votes would come out of safe blue seats, would just pad the vote totals there. Elsewhere in purple or red areas people would be energized to vote against Democrats.
Remember, Biden was such a threat to PT that Biden said the reason PT was being impeached, was because he didn’t want to face him in the election, that PT was scared, so he tried to get Ukraine to get dirt on Biden.
PT said months ago, “do you really think I’m worried about sleepy Joe, that I would need to do that?” He reminded journalists that he beat all the Republicans, Democrats, and the media, his first time out.
Now here’s a DMR poll from Jan. 10. Joe Bribem can’t even beat a crusty old socialist.
It’s all over. A long wait till November, though.
Yang claims to have snared one delegate. Hope it is true. He adds color and comedy to the primary.
He is lying, you have to be >15% to get any delegates.
No, Joe. Someone took you out behind the barn and whoooped you.
Gut Punch? Sleepy Joe was stumbling to his Des Moines hotel bathroom in the middle of the night and walked into the furniture.
Just go home, Joe. Before you fall in a New Hampshire hotel bathtub.
It is an interesting choice of where it hurt. A gut punch knocks the wind out of you. Makes you nauseous and takes away your appetite.
Here’s the possibilities, none of them good … .remember, the voters don’t pick the DNC or RNC candidate, the DNC and RNC do. Trump was just stronger than the RNC. There is no democrat stronger than the DNC, they’re more crooked than the RNC.
President Trump is getting 95% support from Republicans, and winning the majority of Independents. This means that the Democrat candidate needs strong, motivated support from 95% of liberals.
1. The DNC allows Bloomberg to win, so he’ll spin 1 billion on his own election. They have no money. If they do this, only 2% of the dems support Bloomberg, and it will offend anybody that supports any of the other candidates that he bought the election. They will not support him in the general.
2. Biden gets appointed, most liberals are not excited by Biden. They will run a limp campaign with hardly any money.
3. They allow Bernie or someone else to win, none of which will have the funding or the message or the support to get elected. The DNC allows it, however, as a sacrificial candidate that they can later say “Look! Socialism doesn’t win elections!” and try to pull it back more centrist for next time.
Either way, Trump wins 39 or so states in November.
Wrong: Democrats put up Woody Allen or Roman Polanski. That’s the ticket, will be a slam dunk!
Pretty much. I think it’s option 3. They lose the white house with Bernie. They purge him from the national stage. They want to keep the house, but they are prepared to give up the house if they can purge the entire socialist wing.
What they don’t see coming is that Socialists don’t stop at failure, they just try to fail harder! See Venezuela 🙂 That wasn’t enough socialism for them, they won’t stop until full on Stalinesque Communism kills 100 million people in the US from starvation.
If Bernie is buried, AOC runs in 2024. IMO the DNC would literally have to disqualify her from the primaries to keep her off the ticket, and then she’d run 3rd party and her supporters would get really violent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
treehouseron;
Your overall assesment is spot on, (the Dems are in a deep hole, with no way out) however; its EARLY yet;
We still have the process to play out, with low turnout across the country (a real possibility) AND,……
The Democrat CONVENTION, which is going to make ’68 Chicago convention look like a “walk in the park”.
IIRC (without checking) Nixon got 49 states in ’68; THIS is going to be much worse, for Dems.
PDJT is exceeding Reagans support with Republicans, and is getting MORE Dems, union and minority support.
Hence I think your last sentence is LOW BALLING it.
PDJT may well get 57 states in electoral college, and popular vote in #’s never seen before.
I REMEMBER ’68.
I hope you’re right, and I agree my 39 states is a low ball number but in my wildest dreams I can’t see that many people having their eyes opened by November. I hope you’re right though, since Trump in my opinion has proven himself to be a better President, at a more important time period, than either Nixon or Reagan.
Maybe Adam Schiff could recommend to the Senate that they use Robby Mooks “Shadow” Software to tally the votes this afternoon…. to keep his dream alive
No, the democrats will use Mooks for the November election hoping to steal a victory for Russia…whoops I mean the democrats’ candidate for president. I keep this dream in my nightmare closet.
Does that software keep track of the number of gay black men that ED Buck has given hotshots to?
Never mind the Republicans, or the Fox News people, or talk radio hosts – aren’t the Democrat voters of Iowa disgusted by this, saying something like, “I voted in my party’s caucuses THREE days ago and my party STILL can’t tell me the results? What – are we back in the 19th century? Are the telegraph lines down?”
Mark Steyn just pointed out it was faster when they literally delivered the vote count by horse and buggy.
That’s what I don’t get. I’m just a redneck, but faced with a similar situation, I would get a trusted redneck from each jurisdiction to write down the count on a piece of paper, and fax it over to the office, add them all up, BAM there’s your results. Doesn’t seem super complicated to me.
They said they have the count, but they can’t get the count to election headquarters. That is the most asinine stupid thing I have ever heard in my life. Apparently Democrats in Iowa don’t have cell phones, or email, or vehicles, or bicycles.
what’s the frequency Kenneth?
Can’t Warren just smoke signal the results for them?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Although the numbers could change as days go by, for now, Fauxcahontas Warren came in 5th. in Pocahontas County, IA
“aren’t the Democrat voters of Iowa disgusted by this,”
Yesterday morning I met with my regular group of men for coffee. Every last one of these guys was chuckling about the “no results” from the prior evening, we had a great laugh.
Next thing we see, 4 or 5 people come in carrying white boxes, clipboards, and maps. While I could not hear their conversations, phone calls were frantically being made, notes were reviewed, confusion was apparent as they encouraged one another, and abruptly left.
We live in a small town – in Iowa – not one of us recognized those individuals.
We do recognize what is going as on no one is fooled.
Why were you laughing? It’s your state.
“Why were you laughing?”
The group is not of political origin I meet with regularly.
We knew the app excuse was bogus.
We knew the Republicans had no problem with reporting.
We knew to turn out on the Democrat side was horrendous.
We also know years past never experienced such nonsense.
And, we understood the shenanigans were not about Iowans.
Which may indicate some things.
1. There aren’t enough voters to complain.
2. They’re so sickened by the overt, in your face, corruption, they don’t care.
3. They hate Trump more then they hate being lied to, ripped off, and mentally abused.
4. They’re rent-seekers and tax parasites who have a vested financial interest in the government gravy train.
I suspect #4.
The real problem for dems is the low turnout. They are doing everything they can to distract from that, and hope nobody notices.
Its not working, and is only going to get worse.
They are in the Superbowl, and have just realised the gameplan they came into the game with isn’t working.
They need to “call an audible”, problem is it is totally against their whole modus operandi: they operate by committee and concensus of the committee.
They are terrible at spontanaiety, at changing horses mid stream. And they never begin by having a plan B.
They are screwed, they are just now realising how screwed they are, they have painted themselves into a corner with no way out.
Been seeing this slow motion trainwreck coming, for a long time.
I fully anticipated they would continue to push, pull or drag Biden to the nomination, 2016, 2.0.
Now wondering if its possible.
IMHO, Bernie is waiting for the $$$& to be bought off to step aside like he did with Hillary. He is a con and will lead his Bots right over the cliff just like he did in 2016. He turned around and endorsed Hillary. He will endorse the “nominee” this time too. He is just playing the game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are 100% right, remember the hacked emails from the DNC in 2016 said “Per our agreement with Bernie”… he had sold out before the primaries even began.
No way in hell the DNC lets a socialist or independent or whatever the hell party he calls himself win the Democrat primary, unless they’re going to sacrifice him this election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Several voters want their vote back after they realized Buttigieg was gay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It takes real uninformed voters to not realize that since it was part of his campaign, being a married gay man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what we all thought when we heard it. Clueless Dems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t want to really put people down because most have jobs and families and not much time to pay attention to other than the Faux News. But, I am glad the Dems are becoming aware of what the Dem party stands for and is doing now. I think a lot of them are shocked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once the mainstream voters see him kissing his sex partner on TV, they will hold back their vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I kinda look at this as a dress rehearsal for November and reporting of the election results–they need to massage the results that whoever is the jackass Party’s candidate wins the State. Clearly there are some bugs with the program, but in a week or so they’ll have them ironed out.
With the Dims (like the Clintoons) there are no coincidences or unintended consequences.
Liberal ‘minds’ ahem on twitter are already starting to blame the Wee Leprechauns!
I mean the Russians!
Okay, I need some help…how does one properly render the name Buttigieg? It looks like “Butt gig” to me. It could be “Butti goo.” I have no clue…
LikeLike
Apparently he made a load of stickers so that his supporters could pronounce it as “Boot edge edge.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heard some whiney Democrat today say that DONALD TRUMP is the most dangerous president we’ve ever had. Guess that to a socialist progressive democrat cultist this president IS very threatening to their communist agenda inside America.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
I was thinking that last night watching the SOTU and watching Pelosi shake her head ‘no’ at every good thing he was saying. I was wondering if she was shaking her head in disgust thinking “that took years to run down and he has undone all that hard work…tsk, tsk, tsk….”
Tom Terrific
Amazing! They can even screw up counting their OWN VOTERS’ ballots.
Or manipulate them. Looking at voter fraud right there folks within their own ranks. Just calling it like I see it.
The Iowa Democrat Party Chairman is a liar. He has that dark certainty, wherein he’s memorized his lines and delivers them curtly, but it’s stilted and inanimate. He’s lying.
The good news is Sanders and Warren are twisting in the wind, groveling and waiting to be told what to do. Meanwhile, the undertaker is sitting with Biden taking measurements, and Sleepy Joe doesn’t know why.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the meme I saw about Bernie: he got the most votes, but the DNC took them away and redistributed them among the other candidates. Ha!
It was a Carbon Monoxide (CO) tax. All that hot air he is expending to get votes were taxed and redistributed so that the average amount of CO expelled per candidate would be lower across the board to help keep the climate from changing. If Iowa gets severe weather as a result of this caucus we will know why.
I’d guess that the full result will come out Friday night, like all the other infamous document dumps that the media, and most of America will ignore.
If the turnout was terrible then they should have been able to tabulate the results much quicker so it looks and smells very fishy – rotten fishy – that it is taking so long.
Yeah think so! Now there you go again getting all rational and logical.
until they find a couple of boxes of uncounted votes in someone’s car trunk
This would explain everything:
https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-in-chaos-after-primaries-require-basic-math
Propaganda mode appropriately title for 2020: Butt-Bern.
Goes with all of the ‘Rat Party’s ‘issues’.
OMG…Hilarious!!!! They could be the whole ticket, one could be the President nominee and one the VP nominee…”Butt-Bern 2020″ or “Bern-Butt 2020″…either would be fantastic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wait, wait…”Feel the Butt-Bern For The Next 4 Years” OMG!!!!!!!!!
If Buttigieg makes the cut, which one will be jealous of First Lady Melania – Buttigieg or his husband? Ha-ha-ha!
I am absolutely SHOCKED, SHOCKED I tell you that Democrats can’t count! Who knew?
Maybe they should just have Bernie count up the votes? That guy has the most creative math I’ve ever seen! We’ll call it Commie Core!
The dems and MSM are done with Joe. They were only keeping him in the race until impeachment was over. Used him like they use other suckers to get what they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does kind of seem that way. On one hand I think the DNC does what it wants… but on the other hand, the media is ran by the same people who run the DNC (same exact donors/owners, to a person)…. so if they’re letting the media attack him now it must be the DNC wants him out.
could it be they’re going to let Bernie win as a sacrificial candidate to try and rid the party of the socialism?
As long as I live, I will laugh every time I hear the word “Iowa.” The combination of incompetence and corruption…we may never know which is the more prevalent…in this democrat primary says everything everyone needs to know about the democrat party. Hilarious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those of you commenting on Bernie getting paid off again just because he was bought off with a house the last time, that’s really not fair to Bernie
Bernie’s a staunch supporter of the people. He’s a man of high integrity and honor and truly believes in the communist ideology
This election is way too big and important to be bought off with a house
No, this election, it may take two houses and a car to get Bernie to fold
