Day Three – Iowa Caucus Results Still Stuck in Propaganda Mode – Club Engineers in Holding Pattern…

Today is the third day since the Iowa caucuses took place and still the results are not announced. The current status is 71 percent reported and the Democrat narrative engineers are in a holding pattern. [New York Times Election Results]:

Bernie Sanders is leading in the popular vote, but Pete Buttigieg is leading in State Delegate Equivalents (SDE’s); each has received 11 delegates so far.

Obviously the DNC club wants to extend the amount of time Buttigieg can use to claim victory and simultaneously diminish support for Bernie Sanders. In the only update since the original release at 62 percent, media engineered candidate Joe Biden has dropped below the 15 percent threshold for delegates. It is quite possible, despite the media polling prior to the caucus, that Joe Biden will not get any delegates at all.

If I had to guess I’d say the results will be released after the impeachment acquittal vote. Overall Democrat turnout in Iowa was terrible; the complete opposite of the preceding media narrative.