Day Thirteen – Senate Impeachment Trial, Senate Speeches and Final Vote – 9:30am Livestream…

The House Managers and President Trump defense team have presented their case and defense of impeachment. Closing arguments are complete. Today the Senate will finish floor speeches under regular quorum and then re-enter impeachment trial for 4pm vote.

The regular floor speeches are pure partisan politics. Each of the remaining senators is allowed ten minutes for remarks today prior to the impeachment vote at 4:00pm.

Wednesday: 9:30am Floor speeches resume (regular senate rules). At 4:00pm the Senate re-enters trial phase to vote on two articles of impeachment.

CSPAN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream 1 – Alternate Livestream 2

