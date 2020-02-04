Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tears Up President Trump Speech Transcript Following State of The Union…

In a clear sign of desperation; as President Trump approval numbers jump significantly while the impeachment effort fails; and seeming to accept that Democrat 2020 ambitions are evaporating in front of her eyes; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tears up the printed copy of President Trump’s State of the Union remarks at the conclusion of the speech.

Quite a remarkable display of pettiness and partisan hate. Meanwhile, it creates a strong contrast as President Trump presents an optimistic outlook for a bright future…

This loser stunt by Pelosi is such an act of desperation it looks ridiculous. Trump Winning easily.