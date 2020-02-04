Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tears Up President Trump Speech Transcript Following State of The Union…

February 4, 2020

In a clear sign of desperation; as President Trump approval numbers jump significantly while the impeachment effort fails; and seeming to accept that Democrat 2020 ambitions are evaporating in front of her eyes; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tears up the printed copy of President Trump’s State of the Union remarks at the conclusion of the speech.

Quite a remarkable display of pettiness and partisan hate. Meanwhile, it creates a strong contrast as President Trump presents an optimistic outlook for a bright future…

This loser stunt by Pelosi is such an act of desperation it looks ridiculous.  Trump Winning easily.

  2. gsonFIT says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    This is the direction she has chosen to lead the dems.

    

    
  3. Drogers says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    I’ve watched, particularly hard this year, for a Democrat; any Democrat, that doesn’t live down to my worse opinion of their party. I couldn’t point one out tonight – one where I could say, ‘well, we just have different thoughts but he/she is coming from a place of integrity.’

    Her actions tonight is merely confirmation of what I’ve seen in the recent past.

    

    
  4. Rynn69 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    This is what hate looks like boys and girls…

    

    
  7. WSB says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    So, who else is waiting for Brad Parscale’s next ad?! It should be devastating!

    Who the Hell cares who won the musical chairs in Iowa!

    

    
  8. Landslide says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    

    
  9. hillbilly4 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    That wasn’t the SOTU speech he gave her…its was the Impeachment papers. Trump lives in her head– rent-free.

    

    
  10. mike diamond says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    We love President Trump it was a great speech!

    

    
  11. WSB says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Nancy Pelosi just tore up The United States of America.

    

    
  12. chojun says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    45+ states in Nov.

    

    
  13. The Devilbat says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    I am not exactly sure that Nancy Pelosi tore up the speech out of anger or to prove apoint. I watched her carefully throughout the speech and I saw the same exact facial expressions and other actions that my late mother in law made as she began to go down with Alzheimer’s disease.

    I saw the same lip chewing and strange facial expressions. Several times I saw her mouthing out words. It would be great if someone out there who can lip read watches the video to see exactly what she said. My guess would be that it would be nonsensical.

    The tearing up of the speech papers could easily be that she simply figured that the speech was over and that they were no longer needed. People with Alzheimer’s do things like that. Her actions tonight are quite likely to be due to the onset of Alzheimer’s than anything else. Not that she has ever been a nice person.

    

    
    • barnabusduke says:
      February 4, 2020 at 11:55 pm

      What Devilbat said! I’ve seen it also.

      

      
    • fangdog says:
      February 4, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      Nancy simply epitomizes all democrats. Are you saying all democrats has Alzheimer disease?

      

      
    • WSB says:
      February 4, 2020 at 11:59 pm

      Nancy had a shocked open mouth expression when President Trump was describing the CA illegal alien murderer.

      I thought she might have been so offended that he exposed her, that might have been why she ripped it up.

      However, I am also wondering if she happened to be on medication or off medication, as her action was extreme.

      I was in a room with Leona Helmsley one evening when she flew of her rocker. It was pretty clear to me, she had a bi-polar issue.

      

      
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      February 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

      Nancy has that very vacant look.

      

      
    • sysconfig says:
      February 5, 2020 at 12:05 am

      You are much too kind

      

      
    • Carly says:
      February 5, 2020 at 12:05 am

      Breaking 911 reported that she was asked why she ripped up the papers (a courtesy copy of Trump’s speech). She said what she did was more courteous than the alternative, and added that it was a “dirty speech.” The White House has already responded by underscoring the Americans who were invited (the Tuskegee Airman, etc.), and added that her ripping up that speech was now her legacy.

      

      
  14. NJF says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Devastating response.

    

    
  15. tuskyou says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    People identifying themselves as democrats called into cspan right after SOTU. I counted 4 callers who said Nancy’s stunt was basically the last straw–no more voting for democrats.

    Last caller said it sealed POTUS reelection. The callers said her act was childish. One lady wanted to know why Nancy/dems couldn’t clap for accomplishments, for things that help all Americans. Nancy tearing up the speech=passing out red pills.

    

    
  16. SR says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Can not of firing few people on Friday like vindman bro, whistleblower and other nsc staff and May be others who are involved in coup.

    

    
  17. Spooky says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    This pathetic, juvenile, disgraceful behavior is totally in character for Pelosi. You just know Trump lives in her head rent free 24-7-365. That and the botox abuse has caused complete derangement. By the time Trump gets reelected this hapless harpy will need a straight jacket.

    

    
  18. DesertRain says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    On that handshake thing… VP Pence didn’t offer his hand yet Trump didn’t look surprised by that. I’m wondering if there was a pre-speech agreement for Trump tohand copies to both and to not shake hands with both…. keeping an open mind…

    

    
    • newamericandeplorable says:
      February 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

      DesertRain,
      I was thinking the same thing about “handshake” – President Trump did not shake hands with either VP Pence or Speaker Pelosi.

      Having said that – while I see the ripping clips and comments here, I did not know about the handshake part till I visited CFP.

      So I will put it at – conservative commentators showing disgust for ripping the speech and liberal commentators showing disgust for the handshake thing.

      In either case, from my POV, nobody wins.

      

      
  19. bambamtakethat says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    I have said many times here that I wish Nancy would have a meltdown on a world stage, for all to see. I wished desperately for it.
    Well tonight I got my wish.

    I am so thankful for this great collection of like minded people, at this great site that Sundance and all of his crew have provided for us!!

    God Bless the USA, PRESIDENT TRUMP AND ALL OF YOU!
    Tonight was AWESOME!

    

    
  20. Wethal says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    She tore up Schumer’s chances of retaking the Senate.

    

    
    • Julia Adams says:
      February 5, 2020 at 12:05 am

      Perhaps, even more than that Pelosi underhandedly ensured she lost the House for her party. Her stunt may have cost the squad their seats, too.

      

      
  21. gsonFIT says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Wait a minute … I think Eric Swalwell made the same face when he oopsied on national television. She was tearing the paper to cover a fart. Yeah thats it. Nothing to see hear

    

    
  22. Beth says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    The Ghost of Christmas Future in virginal white . Her days are numbered.

    #bad karma

    

    
  23. bertdilbert says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    If the dems have an after party, I hope they all have designated drivers.

    

    
  24. Julia Adams says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Think about what Pelosi did from a different perspective: Nancy Pelosi destroyed a historical record tonight.

    The speech she ripped up was a one-of-a-kind record, signed by President Trump and full of stories of Bravery, Heroism and Patriotism.One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A US Army Sergeant’s reunion with his family. And an insult to Rush Limbaugh. That’s her legacy. The speech belonged to the AMERICAN PEOPLE, not to her. What a disgusting display of cowardice, anger, vile vindictiveness and hatred.

    

    
  25. Bill Dumanch says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Just 10 minutes BEFORE the State-of-the-Union, Project Veritas SUSPENDED by Twitter!
    Dems are in melt-down…

    

    
  26. Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:02 am

    That’s the last time we’ll have to look at that mug behind POTUS during a State of the Union Address.

    

    
  27. flatlandgoober says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Sometimes the campaign ads create themselves. That one will be on the air tomorrow.

    

    
  28. cherokeepeople says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

    she should have kept that speech.it will be worth way more then her impeachment pens,that didn’t work

    

    
  29. The Demon Slick says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

    She could have played the upper hand and made a big deal of President Trump not shaking her hand. The press would have covered for her and ignored her insulting introduction. Now that’s gone and she looks awful. Good because she really is awful.

    

    
  30. kayray444 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 12:05 am

    My husband is right, POTUS just broke Nancy Pelosi on national television in front of us all. The woman who couldn’t be broken, the woman who was so “strategically savvy” was broken tonight before our very eyes by our great President. It was a beautiful thing. Still not tired of winning.

    

    
