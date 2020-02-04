Pretending Not to Know – Media Wonder: What The Heck Happened to Joe Biden?

Last week, after the Senate impeachment trial outcome became likely, we surmised that Joe Biden’s candidacy would plummet fast. The reason was simple, Biden was only propped up to create the Trump opponent narrative. There really was no underlying support for the DNC/Media creation; it was all a useful ruse.
Today, displaying the Mamet Principle on almost every broadcast show, the TV pundits play the game of pretending to wonder what happened to Joe Biden. WATCH:
.
The fictitious Biden candidacy no longer serves a purpose. These snippets below are quite funny now.
.
.
.
This will get interesting as Pete will probably be done after NH or at least after SC. Not sure if Bloomberg can beat Bernie in this scenario even with the media’s help.
The most interesting thing about these clips is that Nia Malika is pretty damn hot. Other than that, the other beta cucks should spend less time yapping and more time in the gym.
Well she’s bright, clean and articulate.
…not a man…
Thanks Joe!
Keep in mid the DNC objective is that NOBODY wins and convention is brokered by the puppet masters.
After the Iowa digital debacle, the DNC is using Bernie as their lab rat for perfecting the rigging of digital balloting systems and making dry runs with illegal immigrant voters as well as “found” ballots. Even criminals gotta rehearse. Having a strong candidate like Bernie to take down, its like a live fire exercise.
They knew Biden was in conflict, hell… The MSM wrote about it.
Odd don’t you think?
Biden runs, trump calls Ukraine, mentions Biden (probably his handlers convinced him) and Bam! They got the goods to impeach POTUS.
My question….
Do think Biden was in on it?
Think about it…..
Children touching his hairy legs while swimming, corn pop stories, etc,etc. Who does that?
Someone who knows what his job is and that job is an informed useful idiot.
VoteAllIncumbantsOut: “Someone who knows what his job is and that job is an informed useful idiot.”
And Gropin’ Joe is damned good at his job.
Remember, they admitted to all of us how they urged POTUS to set up a meeting?
Trump and Zelinsky spoke on May 21st but nothing was said then, but the ambassador’s pushed the call after Biden entered the race. I think they got in his ear about a conflict of interest, servers and what not. My two cents.
I’m no Sundance but it just doesn’t make sense to me here but I know Biden new the plan in advance.
Informed useful idiot.
The Dems needed anything to start the ball rolling and we know that if not then, soon something else was coming, this was their chance and so far they blew it.
By the way…
Sundance if you read this, I want you to become very wealthy and by that, I mean you’ve spent so much time and accuracy laying everything thing out so precise that now you need to put it all into book form and sale it!
Pete’s CV is the Dems dream VP candidate….
Young, Harvard, Navy Intelligence (CIA?), Rhodes scholar, McKinsey consultant, Council on Foreign Relations, physically fit, married, white, and gay . They see him giving their power run a total of 12 years.
Pete’s as phony as a three dollar bill. And as principled as a starving rat. In 2024 he will be five years out of office (can’t see him winning any state-wide race in Indiana) and as fresh as last year’s lettuce.
And ineligible…like the last guy.
Why do you think Pete will do badly in NH?
The only thing interesting is how the MSM Democrat propaganda wing and Democrat so-called candidates, whose only policies are
(1) to promise every free thing under sun for a vote that doubles or triples the deficit/debt which is a massive quid pro quo financed by taxing middle-class hard-working Americans out of existence and
(2) reverse every action of POTUS Trump that has created an economic renaissance in the US and returned the US to its leadership position in the world,
going to implode while believing that their manufactured fantasyland polls gives any one of the candidates the Presidency when POTUS Trump takes them all to the cleaners in November 2020.
They’ve been rigging our elections and running Black Ops on us for so long, it’s fun to watch them do it to themselves for a change.
Steal your own elections, you crooked bastards. It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of cheats.
Agreed. So fun to watch. Biden MSN dropping him fast. Sundance is prescient.
Tucker and Britt Hume are addressing this now. Tucker is levels ahead of everyone else on politics. He definitely sees the strings. he often exposes the MSM use of the Mamet principle without saying it. He is the anti bill kristol.
Ah Gipper, your comment was well put and right to the point.
So I am guessing you have the impression political elections are fair and free. Not so fast, witness the Iowa primary yesterday which was designed to shaft Bernie, and wash out everyone else. If you think it is going to be the **** ****** against President Trump…hahahaha!!! You know it is widely shown the winner of the Iowa primary goes on to win the nomination, at least that is what MSM would have you believe. I think, NOT! The real presidential candidate for the democrats is not even running yet.
What I bet you do not know, and or appreciate, is that BOTH the democrat and republican parties are privately held entities. They are NOT affiliated in any way to the government, and yes, they are FOR PROFIT enterprises. Go ahead, look it up and just think about the implications. Red pill or blue pill, pick your poison.
So if you imagine for even one second that your vote really counts when selecting who is going to run for specific offices in the federal government for either party, you are past deluded.
Lets just say you decide to run for office, ***************************************************, you are wasting your own money for nothing. It costs MILLIONS to earn a political position that pays less than ten grand per year in even starter political positions. These parties are not going to risk their control of TRILLIONS in order to give you a participation ribbon for the attempt.
The local branches of these for profit parties receive their dictates from on high who will win, right from the get go. And you can bet these candidates are kissing ass all over the place. They go into the job owing the party and NOT THE CONSTITUANTS their loyalty. Dirty as the day is long.
Frankly that is why our current president was such a shocker. NO ONE wanted a President Trump! But he won anyway because he takes crap from no one, and he can afford it. And the reason the entire political apparatus is so upset and willing to try anything to railroad him out of office is because there are TRILLIONS of dollars at stake and he is, as sure as the day is long, going to pull off another upset this year. Mark my words all you out in liberal pansy land, you will be crying again come Nov 4 2020.
(Comment edited by Admin…)
doug, definitely within my reality field.
Another thought when it comes to election rigging: Here is an interesting comment from an article: “Twelve states, all blue, have nullified the Electoral College because it is in their political interest to do so.” https://canadafreepress.com/article/disaster-looms-for-democrats
How will this affect votes in the Federal election?
The Democratic Party is SELF DESTRUCTING
KARMA IS A BEAUTIFUL THING 😉
The Candidate Has No Clothes.
Seriously, he allegedly likes to swim naked in front of female SSAs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that for a fact is not Malarkey!
Joe Biden is a moron inside an idiot wrapped in an imbecile.
Moron’s a bit harsh. The other two are pretty accurate, though.
https://www.adobe.com/devnet/acrobat.html#
Ooops. Bad paste. Can’t edit my post. Let’s try again:
The manipulation of this Sovietized fakelection also throws a bone to the LEftist Media, allowing them to hype Fake Drama about this seeming neck-and-neck Farce Race.
Expect Bimbo Breathless to jabber about how excitingly diverse the DEM results are, and to jibber about candidates who will “bring everyone together by pivoting to the center.”
Hmmm! Which candidate’s propaganda has always claimed that Leftist radicalism is actually a “pivoting to the center”? 😉
Joe Biden once challenged a potted plant to an IQ test and lost.
But then he challenged the plant to a pushup contest and battled his way to a narrow victory!
Going out on a limb here but the fiasco that was/is Iowa indicates to me that the DNC has Pete slated to be the VP on this slate likely with Hillary as the top billing. Hillary would settle for nothing less than President and having a Harvard/Rhodes/McKinsey/CFR VP to take over after her “historic” run sits well with the power brokers.
How does this work then with Bloomberg and Steyer? They are running lots of ads here in Calimexistan.
And you know the Bernie people will NOT vote for anyone else. If Hillary gets the nomination, the Bernie voter will sabotage her and independents are going to swing to Trump.
This election is a great opportunity for Trump to reshape the GOP and bring in minorities into the party. Nothing better than making good money and being able to buy stuff to keep you voting for the status quo. Besides, many “hispanics” are conservatives anyway and all of this “homo” and “anti religion” stuff is antithetical to most “hispanic” cultures.
They’re the money muscle for the downstream ticket. Keep the House, flip the Senate, Impeach through 2024.
Still say that all the ad buys are pure, simple economic
blackmail. Keep the MSM awash in advertising cash.
Threaten to take it all back should they do anything as
foolish as actually report the truth. 1
Could be both. A billion here and a billion there and you’re talking about real money.
Bingo.
A cultural marxist wicked witch and a CIA poofter. An unstoppable combo!
But tens of people consistently showed up at all his rally’s! With that kind of enthusiasm how could he have done so bad in Iowa? I just don’t get it.
There’s a dynamic occurring that we just don’t fully understand!??
Thank you, Sundance. You shined a spotlight on things that had never entered the realm of possibility to me. Once seen, they cannot be unseen. You have quite literally changed my perspective, comprehension, and understanding of how this game is played. The Big Ugly, Indeed!
It has been a pleasure watching the chaos of the Iowa caucuses. Biden will end up quitting as he is no longer needed. Does he even know he has been used as a pawn? Or does he really believe the smoke that has been blown up his @ss?
His candidacy was part of the scam to prevent the other side from investigating nor prosecuting his corruption (can’t prosecute a political opponent, right?), So he got his ‘quid pro’, you might say.
“His (Biden) candidacy was part of the scam….” As long as the coup/ impeachment theater was playing he was the pinata they could use. He was the seemingly valid ‘political opponent.That party is over, the broken pinata is on the floor.
True and the hidden benefit to this impeachment sham is that Pam Bondi was able to bring into discussion the names of Chris Heinz, Devon Archer and John Kerry himself. Before that moment, with his background and DNC cred, Kerry could have played the role of “savior” at a brokered convention.
Kerry’s a loser. Also establishment and filthy rich. No way the AOC crowd votes for him.
I’ll tell you what’s funny. The way the libtard media are once again quoting ‘polls’ to state emphatically that Trump only has such-and-such approval, or such-and-such support — just as if it were gospel fact. (see today’s episode of ‘The Five’). Oh, really, guys? Based on what? The POLLS? You mean the SAME polls that told you Hillary was much more popular than TRUMP in the 2016 election?
“The fictitious Biden candidacy no longer serves a purpose. These snippets below are quite funny now.”
Thank you. This will be the only chance that most of us would get to see them. If they are not played on the Greg Gutfeld show or posted here, I usually would not see them
I was watching the Beeb last night and they were mocking the democrats, even showing clips of the candidates, all of them, claiming victory. The reportage is the same this morning. I thought I had stumbled on a mirror site. Even the Grauniad has slammed this fiasco.
Joe Biden once kidnapped a Ukrainian motorist and forced him to drive to two different automated teller machines, wherein Biden proceeded to withdraw money from own his pay-for-play bank accounts.
Katy Tur on lower voter turnout than expected. “They’re not sure what happened…maybe people were busy?” Idiot
Poor Katy. Her therapy bills are going to put a few privileged kids through college.
On the turnout I understood it was similar to 2016 but below 2012.
I have a question for my fellow Treepers: Do you think Biden is savvy enough to know he’s been played? If not, and he eventually ‘gets’ it – what’s his response? Does he go away quietly, potentially to await prosecution for influence peddling?
At this point, I don’t think Biden is savvy enough to know when he needs to use the bathroom.
When Joe leaves (is ejected from) politics, he can’t afford to burn bridges. He’ll need all the friends in high places he can get. Unfortunately, they won’t be answering the phone.
Nothing will happen to Joe when he is retired shortly—has anything happened to Hillary? Same thing.
So President Trump touched on investigating Biden according to Schiff. manipulate an election.
Turns out people found Biden was dirty and they do not trust he can win. Each of their top 5 have a huge wrinkle. So does Hillary if she returns. Bloomberg has a couple of huge wrinkles.
It’s downright nauseating to watch them all lie through their teeth in front of the cameras.
It’s why I have not watched any of these networks since Bush 43’s first term.
GB Bari, I’m right there with ya on that count. I actually haven’t watched “TV” for over 25 years. And that was only watching hockey games and praying that the Philadelphia Flyers would win another Cup. You know what happened there.
It was the commercials that killed it for me, besides the propaganda.
It would seem Buttigieg is on top of the poles?
Too soon?
…where he likes to be and on some polls, too.
The first lesson for President Trump and his loyal advisers in all this Ukraine, Biden and impeachment nightmare is don’t do anything that even appears to be inappropriate because they are setting you up. Wasn’t there someone else who could have asked the President of Ukraine for help with Biden and Crowdstrike instead of President Trump? The second lesson is to fire all of the Obama leftovers and sabatours in the NSC and White House NOW. Get rid of both Vindman brothers as well as anyone linked to them. Let them sue to get their jobs back. It’ll take them five years!
Curling into a frightened ball fearful of being accused of something nefarious is what ‘W’ Bush did for eight years. I can’t imagine POTUS acting that way ever, it’s not his MO and he’s weathered every attack and come out stronger. If he had an underling make that call the accusation would been been he ordered the underling to do nefarious things. You can’t win that sort of enemy over, you just have to defeat them and crush them.
Firing holdovers: Remember Obama spent the last few weeks of his regime converting hundreds of political appointees into permanent government bureaucrats. That’s why so many of them can’t be fired, only transferred. Takes years to get rid of bad bureaucrats.
Butt-edge-edge supporter designed app. You can’t make this sh!t up:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/what-a-surprise-dncs-shadow-app-founder-is-a-pete-buttigieg-supporter-app-crashed-and-now-pete-is-ahead-of-bernie-how-about-that/
Well, at least Chuckmonk Todd keeps it rolling compared to the Morning Joke. Morning Joke kept getting lost in his own Star Wars and Lord of the Rings fantastical caucus analogies this morning while Mika Mouse sat next to him looking like she was ready to puke. I had to change the channel before risking seeing breakfast again.
Genie, And while in hell would you ever waste time watching those Shit shows?
Asking for a friend…………
Try Ace of Spades HQ if you want a change of venue.
When Biden accepted Obama’s offer for VP, I called him the dumbest white man in America. In this, his final destruction, he doesn’t let me down. Go Joe!
so how long does bloomberg stick around pumping cash into these bozo’s.
I knew you were right on this Sundance but it has to hurt to be this right.
Soon to be new narrative, “Trump meddled in Iowa caucuses, thanks to his actions which caused impeachment and highlighted a Biden conspiracy theory”, or something like that…
But all this was predicted at the start of the impeachment hoax, remember? Trump was the target but in the end the victim would be Biden. This is because Biden’s corruption would be held up for all to see. No common-man Democrat would vote for that, so bye bye Joe.
Quite honestly … I only see in all of this “yet another example of Why Trump Won.™” Because here, once again, we see powerful corporations playing fun-and-games with the most important choice that We, the People of the United States™ (!!)” make every four years. To them, it’s only a “Game of Thrones,” destined to be decided among a pair of so-called “candidates,” both of which are to be decided by the same corporation(s).
Even to this day, “they just don’t get it.” The American people made a radical but inspired choice (as did the Ukranians, by the way …), and these people simply cannot put two and two together.
NICE SNUBB of crazy nancy
So to ask a dumb question here, will Hillary be resurrected? Or is it Michelle Obama?
