Pretending Not to Know – Media Wonder: What The Heck Happened to Joe Biden?

Last week, after the Senate impeachment trial outcome became likely, we surmised that Joe Biden’s candidacy would plummet fast.  The reason was simple, Biden was only propped up to create the Trump opponent narrative.  There really was no underlying support for the DNC/Media creation; it was all a useful ruse.

Today, displaying the Mamet Principle on almost every broadcast show, the TV pundits play the game of pretending to wonder what happened to Joe Biden.  WATCH:

The fictitious Biden candidacy no longer serves a purpose. These snippets below are quite funny now.

75 Responses to Pretending Not to Know – Media Wonder: What The Heck Happened to Joe Biden?

  1. lawton says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    This will get interesting as Pete will probably be done after NH or at least after SC. Not sure if Bloomberg can beat Bernie in this scenario even with the media’s help.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      The most interesting thing about these clips is that Nia Malika is pretty damn hot. Other than that, the other beta cucks should spend less time yapping and more time in the gym.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm

      Keep in mid the DNC objective is that NOBODY wins and convention is brokered by the puppet masters.

      After the Iowa digital debacle, the DNC is using Bernie as their lab rat for perfecting the rigging of digital balloting systems and making dry runs with illegal immigrant voters as well as “found” ballots. Even criminals gotta rehearse. Having a strong candidate like Bernie to take down, its like a live fire exercise.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:13 pm

      They knew Biden was in conflict, hell… The MSM wrote about it.

      Odd don’t you think?
      Biden runs, trump calls Ukraine, mentions Biden (probably his handlers convinced him) and Bam! They got the goods to impeach POTUS.

      My question….
      Do think Biden was in on it?

      Think about it…..
      Children touching his hairy legs while swimming, corn pop stories, etc,etc. Who does that?

      Someone who knows what his job is and that job is an informed useful idiot.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • H.R. says:
        February 4, 2020 at 8:25 pm

        VoteAllIncumbantsOut: “Someone who knows what his job is and that job is an informed useful idiot.”

        And Gropin’ Joe is damned good at his job.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
          February 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

          Remember, they admitted to all of us how they urged POTUS to set up a meeting?

          Trump and Zelinsky spoke on May 21st but nothing was said then, but the ambassador’s pushed the call after Biden entered the race. I think they got in his ear about a conflict of interest, servers and what not. My two cents.

          I’m no Sundance but it just doesn’t make sense to me here but I know Biden new the plan in advance.

          Informed useful idiot.

          The Dems needed anything to start the ball rolling and we know that if not then, soon something else was coming, this was their chance and so far they blew it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
            February 4, 2020 at 8:42 pm

            By the way…

            Sundance if you read this, I want you to become very wealthy and by that, I mean you’ve spent so much time and accuracy laying everything thing out so precise that now you need to put it all into book form and sale it!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    • sticknca says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      Pete’s CV is the Dems dream VP candidate….
      Young, Harvard, Navy Intelligence (CIA?), Rhodes scholar, McKinsey consultant, Council on Foreign Relations, physically fit, married, white, and gay . They see him giving their power run a total of 12 years.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:38 pm

      Why do you think Pete will do badly in NH?

      Like

      Reply
    • DWC says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      The only thing interesting is how the MSM Democrat propaganda wing and Democrat so-called candidates, whose only policies are

      (1) to promise every free thing under sun for a vote that doubles or triples the deficit/debt which is a massive quid pro quo financed by taxing middle-class hard-working Americans out of existence and
      (2) reverse every action of POTUS Trump that has created an economic renaissance in the US and returned the US to its leadership position in the world,

      going to implode while believing that their manufactured fantasyland polls gives any one of the candidates the Presidency when POTUS Trump takes them all to the cleaners in November 2020.

      Like

      Reply
  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    They’ve been rigging our elections and running Black Ops on us for so long, it’s fun to watch them do it to themselves for a change.

    Steal your own elections, you crooked bastards. It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of cheats.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. dougofthenorth says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    So I am guessing you have the impression political elections are fair and free. Not so fast, witness the Iowa primary yesterday which was designed to shaft Bernie, and wash out everyone else. If you think it is going to be the **** ****** against President Trump…hahahaha!!! You know it is widely shown the winner of the Iowa primary goes on to win the nomination, at least that is what MSM would have you believe. I think, NOT! The real presidential candidate for the democrats is not even running yet.
    What I bet you do not know, and or appreciate, is that BOTH the democrat and republican parties are privately held entities. They are NOT affiliated in any way to the government, and yes, they are FOR PROFIT enterprises. Go ahead, look it up and just think about the implications. Red pill or blue pill, pick your poison.
    So if you imagine for even one second that your vote really counts when selecting who is going to run for specific offices in the federal government for either party, you are past deluded.
    Lets just say you decide to run for office, ***************************************************, you are wasting your own money for nothing. It costs MILLIONS to earn a political position that pays less than ten grand per year in even starter political positions. These parties are not going to risk their control of TRILLIONS in order to give you a participation ribbon for the attempt.
    The local branches of these for profit parties receive their dictates from on high who will win, right from the get go. And you can bet these candidates are kissing ass all over the place. They go into the job owing the party and NOT THE CONSTITUANTS their loyalty. Dirty as the day is long.
    Frankly that is why our current president was such a shocker. NO ONE wanted a President Trump! But he won anyway because he takes crap from no one, and he can afford it. And the reason the entire political apparatus is so upset and willing to try anything to railroad him out of office is because there are TRILLIONS of dollars at stake and he is, as sure as the day is long, going to pull off another upset this year. Mark my words all you out in liberal pansy land, you will be crying again come Nov 4 2020.

    (Comment edited by Admin…)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Teaforall says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    The Democratic Party is SELF DESTRUCTING
    KARMA IS A BEAUTIFUL THING 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. mr.piddles says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    The Candidate Has No Clothes.

    Seriously, he allegedly likes to swim naked in front of female SSAs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. JohnCasper says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Joe Biden is a moron inside an idiot wrapped in an imbecile.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Ausonius says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    The manipulation of this Sovietized fakelection also throws a bone to the LEftist Media, allowing them to hype Fake Drama about this seeming neck-and-neck Farce Race.

    Expect Bimbo Breathless to jabber about how excitingly diverse the DEM results are, and to jibber about candidates who will “bring everyone together by pivoting to the center.”

    Hmmm! Which candidate’s propaganda has always claimed that Leftist radicalism is actually a “pivoting to the center”? 😉

    Like

    Reply
  8. JohnCasper says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Joe Biden once challenged a potted plant to an IQ test and lost.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. sticknca says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Going out on a limb here but the fiasco that was/is Iowa indicates to me that the DNC has Pete slated to be the VP on this slate likely with Hillary as the top billing. Hillary would settle for nothing less than President and having a Harvard/Rhodes/McKinsey/CFR VP to take over after her “historic” run sits well with the power brokers.

    Like

    Reply
    • TonyE says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:17 pm

      How does this work then with Bloomberg and Steyer? They are running lots of ads here in Calimexistan.

      And you know the Bernie people will NOT vote for anyone else. If Hillary gets the nomination, the Bernie voter will sabotage her and independents are going to swing to Trump.

      This election is a great opportunity for Trump to reshape the GOP and bring in minorities into the party. Nothing better than making good money and being able to buy stuff to keep you voting for the status quo. Besides, many “hispanics” are conservatives anyway and all of this “homo” and “anti religion” stuff is antithetical to most “hispanic” cultures.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        February 4, 2020 at 8:24 pm

        They’re the money muscle for the downstream ticket. Keep the House, flip the Senate, Impeach through 2024.

        Like

        Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        February 4, 2020 at 8:29 pm

        Still say that all the ad buys are pure, simple economic
        blackmail. Keep the MSM awash in advertising cash.
        Threaten to take it all back should they do anything as
        foolish as actually report the truth. 1

        Like

        Reply
    • Joemama says:
      February 4, 2020 at 9:05 pm

      Bingo.

      A cultural marxist wicked witch and a CIA poofter. An unstoppable combo!

      Like

      Reply
  10. slopoke1 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    But tens of people consistently showed up at all his rally’s! With that kind of enthusiasm how could he have done so bad in Iowa? I just don’t get it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. EnoughIsEnough says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. You shined a spotlight on things that had never entered the realm of possibility to me. Once seen, they cannot be unseen. You have quite literally changed my perspective, comprehension, and understanding of how this game is played. The Big Ugly, Indeed!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. chollyknickerbocker says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    It has been a pleasure watching the chaos of the Iowa caucuses. Biden will end up quitting as he is no longer needed. Does he even know he has been used as a pawn? Or does he really believe the smoke that has been blown up his @ss?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • digitaldoofus says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      His candidacy was part of the scam to prevent the other side from investigating nor prosecuting his corruption (can’t prosecute a political opponent, right?), So he got his ‘quid pro’, you might say.

      Like

      Reply
      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        February 4, 2020 at 9:07 pm

        “His (Biden) candidacy was part of the scam….” As long as the coup/ impeachment theater was playing he was the pinata they could use. He was the seemingly valid ‘political opponent.That party is over, the broken pinata is on the floor.

        Like

        Reply
    • sticknca says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:35 pm

      True and the hidden benefit to this impeachment sham is that Pam Bondi was able to bring into discussion the names of Chris Heinz, Devon Archer and John Kerry himself. Before that moment, with his background and DNC cred, Kerry could have played the role of “savior” at a brokered convention.

      Like

      Reply
  13. digitaldoofus says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    I’ll tell you what’s funny. The way the libtard media are once again quoting ‘polls’ to state emphatically that Trump only has such-and-such approval, or such-and-such support — just as if it were gospel fact. (see today’s episode of ‘The Five’). Oh, really, guys? Based on what? The POLLS? You mean the SAME polls that told you Hillary was much more popular than TRUMP in the 2016 election?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    “The fictitious Biden candidacy no longer serves a purpose. These snippets below are quite funny now.”

    Thank you. This will be the only chance that most of us would get to see them. If they are not played on the Greg Gutfeld show or posted here, I usually would not see them

    Like

    Reply
  15. A2 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    I was watching the Beeb last night and they were mocking the democrats, even showing clips of the candidates, all of them, claiming victory. The reportage is the same this morning. I thought I had stumbled on a mirror site. Even the Grauniad has slammed this fiasco.

    Like

    Reply
  16. JohnCasper says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Joe Biden once kidnapped a Ukrainian motorist and forced him to drive to two different automated teller machines, wherein Biden proceeded to withdraw money from own his pay-for-play bank accounts.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Merle Marks says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Katy Tur on lower voter turnout than expected. “They’re not sure what happened…maybe people were busy?” Idiot

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. patti says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. DaughterofLiberty says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    I have a question for my fellow Treepers: Do you think Biden is savvy enough to know he’s been played? If not, and he eventually ‘gets’ it – what’s his response? Does he go away quietly, potentially to await prosecution for influence peddling?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    So President Trump touched on investigating Biden according to Schiff. manipulate an election.

    Turns out people found Biden was dirty and they do not trust he can win. Each of their top 5 have a huge wrinkle. So does Hillary if she returns. Bloomberg has a couple of huge wrinkles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. GB Bari says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    It’s downright nauseating to watch them all lie through their teeth in front of the cameras.
    It’s why I have not watched any of these networks since Bush 43’s first term.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:43 pm

      GB Bari, I’m right there with ya on that count. I actually haven’t watched “TV” for over 25 years. And that was only watching hockey games and praying that the Philadelphia Flyers would win another Cup. You know what happened there.

      It was the commercials that killed it for me, besides the propaganda.

      Like

      Reply
  22. carterzest says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    It would seem Buttigieg is on top of the poles?

    Too soon?

    Like

    Reply
  23. California Joe says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    The first lesson for President Trump and his loyal advisers in all this Ukraine, Biden and impeachment nightmare is don’t do anything that even appears to be inappropriate because they are setting you up. Wasn’t there someone else who could have asked the President of Ukraine for help with Biden and Crowdstrike instead of President Trump? The second lesson is to fire all of the Obama leftovers and sabatours in the NSC and White House NOW. Get rid of both Vindman brothers as well as anyone linked to them. Let them sue to get their jobs back. It’ll take them five years!

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      Curling into a frightened ball fearful of being accused of something nefarious is what ‘W’ Bush did for eight years. I can’t imagine POTUS acting that way ever, it’s not his MO and he’s weathered every attack and come out stronger. If he had an underling make that call the accusation would been been he ordered the underling to do nefarious things. You can’t win that sort of enemy over, you just have to defeat them and crush them.

      Firing holdovers: Remember Obama spent the last few weeks of his regime converting hundreds of political appointees into permanent government bureaucrats. That’s why so many of them can’t be fired, only transferred. Takes years to get rid of bad bureaucrats.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Genie says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Well, at least Chuckmonk Todd keeps it rolling compared to the Morning Joke. Morning Joke kept getting lost in his own Star Wars and Lord of the Rings fantastical caucus analogies this morning while Mika Mouse sat next to him looking like she was ready to puke. I had to change the channel before risking seeing breakfast again.

    Like

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      Genie, And while in hell would you ever waste time watching those Shit shows?
      Asking for a friend…………

      Try Ace of Spades HQ if you want a change of venue.

      Like

      Reply
  26. IGiveUp says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    When Biden accepted Obama’s offer for VP, I called him the dumbest white man in America. In this, his final destruction, he doesn’t let me down. Go Joe!

    Like

    Reply
  27. cherokeepeople says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    so how long does bloomberg stick around pumping cash into these bozo’s.

    Like

    Reply
  28. trialbytruth says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    I knew you were right on this Sundance but it has to hurt to be this right.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Han Solo says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Soon to be new narrative, “Trump meddled in Iowa caucuses, thanks to his actions which caused impeachment and highlighted a Biden conspiracy theory”, or something like that…

    Like

    Reply
  30. Willy Nilly says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    But all this was predicted at the start of the impeachment hoax, remember? Trump was the target but in the end the victim would be Biden. This is because Biden’s corruption would be held up for all to see. No common-man Democrat would vote for that, so bye bye Joe.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Mike Robinson says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Quite honestly … I only see in all of this “yet another example of Why Trump Won.™” Because here, once again, we see powerful corporations playing fun-and-games with the most important choice that We, the People of the United States™ (!!)” make every four years. To them, it’s only a “Game of Thrones,” destined to be decided among a pair of so-called “candidates,” both of which are to be decided by the same corporation(s).

    Even to this day, “they just don’t get it.” The American people made a radical but inspired choice (as did the Ukranians, by the way …), and these people simply cannot put two and two together.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Mike in AZ says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    NICE SNUBB of crazy nancy

    Like

    Reply
  33. j1u2l3i4a5 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    So to ask a dumb question here, will Hillary be resurrected? Or is it Michelle Obama?

    Like

    Reply

