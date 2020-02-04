Pretending Not to Know – Media Wonder: What The Heck Happened to Joe Biden?

Last week, after the Senate impeachment trial outcome became likely, we surmised that Joe Biden’s candidacy would plummet fast. The reason was simple, Biden was only propped up to create the Trump opponent narrative. There really was no underlying support for the DNC/Media creation; it was all a useful ruse.

Today, displaying the Mamet Principle on almost every broadcast show, the TV pundits play the game of pretending to wonder what happened to Joe Biden. WATCH:

.

The fictitious Biden candidacy no longer serves a purpose. These snippets below are quite funny now.

.

.

.