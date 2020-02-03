Iowa Caucus Vote – Results and Discussion Thread – Caucuses Close 8:00pm Eastern…

Posted on February 3, 2020 by

Tonight is the first primary in the 2020 election.  President Trump is anticipated to win the Iowa republican caucus handily, so the primary focus will be on the Democrat side.

Caucus locations close at 8:00pm Eastern and preliminary results should start coming in around 8:30pm ET.  There are 1,600 caucus sites across the state. There are a total of 41 delegates or “State Delegate Equivalents” (SDE’s) to be distributed.  A candidate must get a minimum of 15% support in order to earn a delegate.  [Explanation Here]

The dynamic to watch how Biden -vs- Sanders plays out.  As caucus voters cannot get to 15 percent, do they coalesce behind Bernie socialists or a “Never Sanders” alternative?

Des Moines Register Results HERE

New York Times Results HERE

CNN Iowa Election Results HERE

71 Responses to Iowa Caucus Vote – Results and Discussion Thread – Caucuses Close 8:00pm Eastern…

  1. sundance says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:34 pm

  2. The Devilbat says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    I just went to a few of the sicky democrat loving sites and they are all saying that Creepy Joe Biden will win with Sanders in second place.

  3. sundance says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

  4. gawntrail says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Operation Chaos for a blue on blue slobberknocker!!

    Bern baby Bern!!

  5. bulwarker says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Political masochists assemble!

  6. Pew-Anon says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Apparently there are two people named Joe Walsh and Bill Weld running for the GOP nomination. Who knew?

  7. 1footballguru says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Remember the number 14, because I see that number looming large over the DNC nomination process. If you don’t get 15%, you don’t get delegates, Caucuses or not, those are the rules. Bernie will be a HUGE beneficiary of this rule and it will sink the splinter strategy of the Big Club. My prediction is Bernie ends up getting a majority of the delegates but not enough for the nomination by the convention. Then all hell breaks loose and the Bernie army swoops in to knock some heads, ultimately giving the nomination to Bernie but destroying his chances in the General Elections….Mark my words, 14%.

  8. sundance says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:53 pm

  9. bulwarker says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    lol CNN is refusing to show graphics with Sanders dominating early entrance polling among liberals, it was a glitch, I’m sure. They also have the candidates listed in alphabetical order, and wouldn’t you know it, Sanders is at the bottom so he’s not show on screen (cuts off after Tulsi).

  10. theoldgoat says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    The more people see Biden, the worse he does. The Democrats liked the idea of Biden, but the reality of him sucks.
    When his running mate won’t endorse him you know it’s pretty bad. Biden has lost even the little bit of likability he used to have so long as you weren’t paying attention to what he said. Now, he insults people regularly, mangles simple statements, comes off as being Grandpa Joe who has lost most of his marbles.
    Pretty much every fear the left claim against Trump is wrapped up in the clown car Democrat field. Only with the leftists, the fear of what they would do to this country is real.

  11. WSB says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Tucker just described Bernie as a human bug light…every lunatic in the Dimm party is attracted to him!

  12. Lawton says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    I hope Biden ends up in 3rd place. That will be a big blow to him.

  13. DoubleTrouble says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Dems should have saved their Russia, Russia, Russia conspiracy for Bernie. It might actually be true. But now no one believes them.

  14. patti says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:13 pm

  15. kleen says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    People on the left are revolting against establishment. I guess that’s good, but a Communist?

    Violent base, radical anarchists.

  16. patti says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:17 pm

  17. Rairdog says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Speaking of Iowa. Brad Parscale and the Trump kids held a news conference to promote the grass roots movement and not take President Trumps re-election for granted. Now I’m not much of a Kimberly Guilfoyle fan but at around the 10:40 mark a protester goes after Don Jr. as he is speaking and she steps in to protect her beaux. The look she gives would make a great Caterday meme!

  18. sundance says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:20 pm

  19. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    I predict President Truck wins tonight.

  20. bulwarker says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    CNN’s Tapper in Sioux City showcasing the groups, notes the Yang Gang is bigger than Biden group. hahahahaha

  21. Sepp says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Rush calls these the Hawkeye Cauci / Cawkeye (pluralizing Caucuses like octopus/octopi).

    Someone correct me if I am wrong.

  22. litenmaus says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Anybody think that Biden telling voters not to vote for him might be a factor in the numbers tonight?

  23. @ChicagoBri says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    One thing about Iowa, they see the candidates up close. Apparently they found Mr.Biden lacking.

  24. severance23 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    I’d be disappointed if Pocahontas County didn’t go for Mrs. 1/1024 !!

  25. paintbrushsage says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    The older folks must not be turning out for Joe. Probably because they like POTUS.

  26. JohnCasper says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    All the links have them all at zero. Is that the final result? It should be.

  27. Anon says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    How far will CNN go to dismiss the results if Bernie wins?

    “The opinion of a state that is 90% white, and unrepresentative of our nation”.
    “Iowa is too white, and too racist, that’s why Bernie won.”

  28. jus wundrin says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Looks like biden might be looking for hillys two sided coin for rescue.

