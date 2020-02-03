Iowa Caucus Vote – Results and Discussion Thread – Caucuses Close 8:00pm Eastern…

Tonight is the first primary in the 2020 election. President Trump is anticipated to win the Iowa republican caucus handily, so the primary focus will be on the Democrat side.
Caucus locations close at 8:00pm Eastern and preliminary results should start coming in around 8:30pm ET. There are 1,600 caucus sites across the state. There are a total of 41 delegates or “State Delegate Equivalents” (SDE’s) to be distributed. A candidate must get a minimum of 15% support in order to earn a delegate. [Explanation Here]
The dynamic to watch how Biden -vs- Sanders plays out. As caucus voters cannot get to 15 percent, do they coalesce behind Bernie socialists or a “Never Sanders” alternative?
60.6% of leftist voters in IOWA!!!!! think that they want a Communist as President of the United States!
A Communist!
As POTUS. The United States of America!
My God, what have we wrought.
McCarthy was right.
stopping for more popcorn on the way home…or is it corn pop?
Is Biden not running in Iowa?
Biden doesn’t seem to be running…period.
:0) walking seems to be an athletic event for old Joe at this point…..
It’s Trump’s fault.
LOL….
Where’s Joe?
Although important, Des Moines is a city. It would naturally be more likely to go for the more radical Democrats in the field (Sanders, Warren) due to the number of activists. 81.7% seems high (93% if you add the son of a Marxist prof to that list).
I just went to a few of the sicky democrat loving sites and they are all saying that Creepy Joe Biden will win with Sanders in second place.
These people…….their taste is all in their mouth….
Operation Chaos for a blue on blue slobberknocker!!
Bern baby Bern!!
Political masochists assemble!
Apparently there are two people named Joe Walsh and Bill Weld running for the GOP nomination. Who knew?
If you can believe Fox News, both absolutely hate the President and appear to suffer from full-blown TDS. They expressed that last September in the GOP primary debate:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-walsh-bill-weld-swing-at-trump-in-first-gop-primary-debate
And of course Bill Weld put his extreme TDS on full display when he went over the sanity cliff with this statement:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bill-weld-trump-ukraine-phone-call
While we laugh at the idiots in the DemonRAT Party, we apparently have no shortage of crackpots in the GOP either.
It’s not the good Joe Walsh, either.
Remember the number 14, because I see that number looming large over the DNC nomination process. If you don’t get 15%, you don’t get delegates, Caucuses or not, those are the rules. Bernie will be a HUGE beneficiary of this rule and it will sink the splinter strategy of the Big Club. My prediction is Bernie ends up getting a majority of the delegates but not enough for the nomination by the convention. Then all hell breaks loose and the Bernie army swoops in to knock some heads, ultimately giving the nomination to Bernie but destroying his chances in the General Elections….Mark my words, 14%.
Understatement Of The Year
Mot even one pity vote in IA?
Not…
Exactly as planned says the Big Club…we’re done with him.
Trump Curse.
Joe’s Walter Mitty Aviator shades crack me up. He’s always worn them. Of course, he’s also always been a Walter Mitty…except he gives voice to his daydreams. Mitty was silent.
lol CNN is refusing to show graphics with Sanders dominating early entrance polling among liberals, it was a glitch, I’m sure. They also have the candidates listed in alphabetical order, and wouldn’t you know it, Sanders is at the bottom so he’s not show on screen (cuts off after Tulsi).
Sanders homies are not gonna be happy with CNN :0)
Um, Communist News Network doesn’t know their alphabet. T comes after S!
The more people see Biden, the worse he does. The Democrats liked the idea of Biden, but the reality of him sucks.
When his running mate won’t endorse him you know it’s pretty bad. Biden has lost even the little bit of likability he used to have so long as you weren’t paying attention to what he said. Now, he insults people regularly, mangles simple statements, comes off as being Grandpa Joe who has lost most of his marbles.
Pretty much every fear the left claim against Trump is wrapped up in the clown car Democrat field. Only with the leftists, the fear of what they would do to this country is real.
The more people see Biden, the worse he does.
I imagine his frailty (and possible senility) are palpable to the voters in a retail setting. Bernie is practically Rambo in comparison.
It is a guttural feeling to near someone who has lost their mind…
Tucker just described Bernie as a human bug light…every lunatic in the Dimm party is attracted to him!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
I hope Biden ends up in 3rd place. That will be a big blow to him.
I will take that bet: Biden will be 3rd or less.
Dems should have saved their Russia, Russia, Russia conspiracy for Bernie. It might actually be true. But now no one believes them.
People on the left are revolting against establishment. I guess that’s good, but a Communist?
Violent base, radical anarchists.
At least, now…we’ll have an updated list.
Wow patti, that’s disturbing …the assistant appears to be pulling Joe away from persons that Joe wants to engage with.
did they toss him into a waiting scooby van?
Merle…I was looking for a *medical van* too but the clip was cut off….lol
LOL…I don’t think we’ll ever be witness to a duplicate of that famous side of beef maneuver…LOL they probably threw a Scoobey snack through the window and Joey jumped right on in.
Well….putting a gag on him would be a bit too obvious, you think?
LOL…very astute observation GB…
His mind is going, or hes real drunk. He does not look well there.
Speaking of Iowa. Brad Parscale and the Trump kids held a news conference to promote the grass roots movement and not take President Trumps re-election for granted. Now I’m not much of a Kimberly Guilfoyle fan but at around the 10:40 mark a protester goes after Don Jr. as he is speaking and she steps in to protect her beaux. The look she gives would make a great Caterday meme!
This was an excellent presser!!!
Excellent!
Lara has had 2 babies since the lat Iowa Caucus. Amazing lady! Eric done good.
I predict President Truck wins tonight.
Fat Thumb President Trump
“truck ” I saw an loaded Orange Peterbuilt Dump in my mind-coming up behind Bernie in a Volvo…
VOLVO??
Did you mean Yugo
VOLVO??
Did you mean Yugo
I was right 97% President Trump
CNN’s Tapper in Sioux City showcasing the groups, notes the Yang Gang is bigger than Biden group. hahahahaha
Rush calls these the Hawkeye Cauci / Cawkeye (pluralizing Caucuses like octopus/octopi).
Someone correct me if I am wrong.
Anybody think that Biden telling voters not to vote for him might be a factor in the numbers tonight?
One thing about Iowa, they see the candidates up close. Apparently they found Mr.Biden lacking.
You don’t have to get up close and personal to make that discovery.
I’d be disappointed if Pocahontas County didn’t go for Mrs. 1/1024 !!
This is a caucus, so I think only Caucasian get to vote.
The older folks must not be turning out for Joe. Probably because they like POTUS.
All the links have them all at zero. Is that the final result? It should be.
How far will CNN go to dismiss the results if Bernie wins?
“The opinion of a state that is 90% white, and unrepresentative of our nation”.
“Iowa is too white, and too racist, that’s why Bernie won.”
Looks like biden might be looking for hillys two sided coin for rescue.
