Iowa Caucus Vote – Results and Discussion Thread – Caucuses Close 8:00pm Eastern…

Tonight is the first primary in the 2020 election. President Trump is anticipated to win the Iowa republican caucus handily, so the primary focus will be on the Democrat side.

Caucus locations close at 8:00pm Eastern and preliminary results should start coming in around 8:30pm ET. There are 1,600 caucus sites across the state. There are a total of 41 delegates or “State Delegate Equivalents” (SDE’s) to be distributed. A candidate must get a minimum of 15% support in order to earn a delegate. [Explanation Here]

The dynamic to watch how Biden -vs- Sanders plays out. As caucus voters cannot get to 15 percent, do they coalesce behind Bernie socialists or a “Never Sanders” alternative?

