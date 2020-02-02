President Trump Superbowl Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

Fox News broadcasts a pre-Superbowl interview with President Trump. Sean Hannity notes the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, SoU Speech Tuesday and 4:00pm senate vote on impeachment Wednesday, then asks if President Trump considered a delay in the State of the Union. President Trump replies: “no… we’re going to talk about the achievements that we’ve made; nobody has made achievements that we’ve made.” WATCH:

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related