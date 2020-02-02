President Trump Superbowl Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

Posted on February 2, 2020 by

Fox News broadcasts a pre-Superbowl interview with President Trump. Sean Hannity notes the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, SoU Speech Tuesday and 4:00pm senate vote on impeachment Wednesday, then asks if President Trump considered a delay in the State of the Union.   President Trump replies: “no… we’re going to talk about the achievements that we’ve made; nobody has made achievements that we’ve made.”  WATCH:

16 Responses to President Trump Superbowl Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Yes, indisputable spying by 44 to destroy 45!

    everything they say is FAKE NEWS…BERNIE BOTS are seeing it in real time!

  2. starfcker says:
    February 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    President Trump is as good at trolling people as I’ve ever seen. But this has to be his all-time best. Arguing that Michael Bloomberg wants a box to stand on during the debates, I have no idea whether it’s true or not, but that is some seriously funny stuff. And the fact that he’s got other people talking about it is masterclass stuff. Hat tip, big guy, you’re killing it.

  3. Minuteman says:
    February 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    DAMN THE TORPEDOS, FULL SPEED AHEAD!

    Our President is not through winning. We’re not through winning.

    The best is yet to come!

  4. Reserved55 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    I wondered when he would call Breadline Bernie a Communist. He hinted at it at his rally the other night when he called him a “socialist and maybe worse.”

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      45 is pure genius!

      Dimms will embrace Crazy Bernie; communist and all!

    • IVSI says:
      February 2, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      Just describing the Bern as a communist won’t do.
      Half the voting population haven’t as clue how to translate that.
      Examples from his own mouth of how the Bernie State intends to control the US are what’s needed. Brad will get it.

  5. IVSI says:
    February 2, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    A disturbing thought for me. Despite the communication revolution from the net a large number of Joe Sixpacks still get their information from 30 second bites on nightly tv network news.

    • Garavaglia says:
      February 2, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      Not a thing you can do about that.

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      February 2, 2020 at 6:13 pm

      yep … my own pastor and his wife seem CLUELESS about what is going on in the world. Asked them this morning about the CoronaVirus stuff and they knew NOTHING….yes being a child of God is great but being totally derelict in world goings on ……well disturbing to me

  6. Garavaglia says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Second time i’ve watched the part about the Bloomberg box. I’m 5’6, short by today’s standards, and I just can’t stop laughing. He just goes on and on with it, got Hannity tickled. It’s a very crafty way of attacking his stature by labeling it as unfair to the other candidates.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      February 2, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      Folks on another thread were worried the Mini-Mike label would offend short people. And now this Bloomberg box thing that has people laughing. . . . .

      I don’t think it’s anything to be concerned about.

      I’m a low-energy person. I require a lot of sleep and I fade quickly, no matter how exciting the party. I’m in my 70s now and long ago accepted that this is who I am. Was I offended or put off by the “low-energy Jeb” label? Not at all! I think short people have a sense of humor, too.

  7. Beth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    That last answer was confusing, Mr. President. Please clarify.

