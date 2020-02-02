President Trump Superbowl Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

Fox News broadcasts a pre-Superbowl interview with President Trump. Sean Hannity notes the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, SoU Speech Tuesday and 4:00pm senate vote on impeachment Wednesday, then asks if President Trump considered a delay in the State of the Union. President Trump replies: “no… we’re going to talk about the achievements that we’ve made; nobody has made achievements that we’ve made.” WATCH:
Yes, indisputable spying by 44 to destroy 45!
everything they say is FAKE NEWS…BERNIE BOTS are seeing it in real time!
President Trump is as good at trolling people as I’ve ever seen. But this has to be his all-time best. Arguing that Michael Bloomberg wants a box to stand on during the debates, I have no idea whether it’s true or not, but that is some seriously funny stuff. And the fact that he’s got other people talking about it is masterclass stuff. Hat tip, big guy, you’re killing it.
What’s particularly clever about it is that he made the opportunity to ask, if Bloomberg gets to have a box, does everybody else get a box too?
This is EXACTLY what will register with the BurnieBots.
Also funny that Trump has taken a standard stage production technique and made it the focus of the Democrat debate.
Like the joke about O’Rourke’s jazz hands.
Can see the meme from two towers when Legolas asks Gimli if he’d like to get a box to see the Orcs coming
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bawVQ7fkOfA
DAMN THE TORPEDOS, FULL SPEED AHEAD!
Our President is not through winning. We’re not through winning.
The best is yet to come!
I wondered when he would call Breadline Bernie a Communist. He hinted at it at his rally the other night when he called him a “socialist and maybe worse.”
45 is pure genius!
Dimms will embrace Crazy Bernie; communist and all!
Just describing the Bern as a communist won’t do.
Half the voting population haven’t as clue how to translate that.
Examples from his own mouth of how the Bernie State intends to control the US are what’s needed. Brad will get it.
A disturbing thought for me. Despite the communication revolution from the net a large number of Joe Sixpacks still get their information from 30 second bites on nightly tv network news.
Not a thing you can do about that.
yep … my own pastor and his wife seem CLUELESS about what is going on in the world. Asked them this morning about the CoronaVirus stuff and they knew NOTHING….yes being a child of God is great but being totally derelict in world goings on ……well disturbing to me
Second time i’ve watched the part about the Bloomberg box. I’m 5’6, short by today’s standards, and I just can’t stop laughing. He just goes on and on with it, got Hannity tickled. It’s a very crafty way of attacking his stature by labeling it as unfair to the other candidates.
Folks on another thread were worried the Mini-Mike label would offend short people. And now this Bloomberg box thing that has people laughing. . . . .
I don’t think it’s anything to be concerned about.
I’m a low-energy person. I require a lot of sleep and I fade quickly, no matter how exciting the party. I’m in my 70s now and long ago accepted that this is who I am. Was I offended or put off by the “low-energy Jeb” label? Not at all! I think short people have a sense of humor, too.
That last answer was confusing, Mr. President. Please clarify.
