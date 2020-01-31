Today is Brexit Day – The U.K Formally Departs The European Union at 11:00pm…

I think it is fair to say: no individual has worked harder for this day than Britain’s Nigel Farage. Without his relentless work to organize voters to remove the U.K. from the European Union; and then to organize again -three years later- to break the Brexit stalemate in Parliament; this momentous day would not have arrived. [Tweet]

(Via Daily Mail) Boris Johnson will deliver a plea for the country to move on from Brexit as the UK finally leaves the EU tonight. In an address to be broadcast shortly before Britain’s departure at [11pm U.K. / 6pm U.S. ET], the Prime Minister will insist that Brexit marks ‘not an end but a beginning’.

And in a sign of the new Government’s changed approach, he will convene a symbolic Cabinet meeting this afternoon in Sunderland, the first city to declare for Brexit when the 2016 referendum results came out. Tonight he will stress his belief that the referendum was a vote not just to leave the EU, but also for lasting change in neglected areas of the country. Mr Johnson will describe Brexit as ‘the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act’. (Read more)

In honor of Brexit Day, it’s worth remembering one of the funniest moments in the history of Twitter that occurred June 2016; on the day the U.K. first voted for freedom:

Many of us stayed up that night in June 2016 to watch the Brexit referendum vote returns from polling stations across the U.K…. The establishment shock was incredible when they realized the majority of U.K. citizens voted to leave the European union.

The European shock was only second to a similar American establishment reaction five months later when Donald Trump won the November 2016 presidential election.

It has been a long, stressful and challenging path for Brexit supporters, filled with ups and downs. However, today is a day for all U.K. citizens to enjoy.

Bold new opportunities await…

Congratulations.

