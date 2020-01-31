Impeach This – Gallup: American Satisfaction Poll Highest Since January 2005…

As we start to head deeper into the 2020 presidential election year, there is some very good news for President Trump about how Americans rate their satisfaction; and some very bad news for Democrats who are trying to impeach this success.

According to the latest data from Gallup: “Americans’ average satisfaction rating for the 27 issues Gallup has tracked consistently since 2001 is now 47%. This is up three points from a year ago and is the highest since the January 2005 poll.”

In the measures of satisfaction covering the first three years of President Trump in office there are some remarkable increases in key measures:

(data link)

As President Trump prepares to deliver his State of the Union speech to congress, these results will likely provide some measurable data for him to highlight.  Satisfaction with the U.S. economy has jumped a whopping 22 percent since President Trump took office.

As noted above, the economy, national security, military and state of race relations all provide double-digit increases in American satisfaction during President Trump’s first three years in office.

Additionally, 84 percent of Americans are satisfied with the overall quality of life, and 72 percent are satisfied with the opportunity for a person to get ahead if that person works hard.   Those are exceptionally strong numbers reflecting an overall optimistic outlook for the majority of Americans.

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s upbeat view of the nation’s economy, military strength, economic opportunity and overall quality of life will likely resonate with Americans when he delivers his State of the Union address to Congress next week. Most Americans say they are satisfied with each of these aspects of the country as 2020 begins. The majority also feel positively about the positions of women and gays in society.  (read more)

 

20 Responses to Impeach This – Gallup: American Satisfaction Poll Highest Since January 2005…

  Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:26 am

    Outstanding!

    Thank Mr President

  Tiffthis says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:29 am

    Great news!

  John-Y128 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:33 am

    Great President or the Greatest President?

  FPCHmom says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:37 am

    And people are living longer too! A reduction in drug overdoses has helped increase life expectancy for the first time in 4 years.

    Trump’s efforts to curb opioid abuse in the US is saving lives.

  Uncle Max says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:39 am

    Women and children hardest hit.

  snailmailtrucker says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:48 am

    Rasmussen Poll: Trump’s Support Among Black Voters Has Doubled to 42% Since Last Year

  snailmailtrucker says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:51 am

    Gallup Poll: Donald Trump Currently Holds 32% of National Hispanic Vote…

  FPCHmom says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:54 am

  FPCHmom says:
    January 31, 2020 at 3:56 am

  Sunshine says:
    January 31, 2020 at 4:15 am

    State of the Union Address – That will be a beauty to watch. And the Democrats are terrified.
    I hope, with all my heart, President Trump will address the dangerous, although subtle, Socialist/Marxist trend that is developing in our nation. Bernie Sanders must be knocked out.

  wodiej says:
    January 31, 2020 at 4:23 am

    One way to reduce and control crime is to never let liberals have the majority control over ANYTHING. They push irresponsibility, unaccountability, laziness, disrespect, and entitlement. Take care of the veterans, seniors and disabled.

  sarasotosfan says:
    January 31, 2020 at 4:27 am

    The President needs to give the State of The Union address from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The House of Representatives is not a fitting place this year.

  Robert Smith says:
    January 31, 2020 at 5:20 am

    American people believe in fair play.

    Imagine the results if the DC DeepState and media didn’t fight against American interests every second of Trump’s presidency…

  icanhasbailout says:
    January 31, 2020 at 5:45 am

    Lindsey deserves some apologies maybe.

    I hate to be his booster so much given his history but I really think his turn to the light deserves a lot of respect. This all would have been much harder without him bringing his considerable influence on side.

