Justice Roberts Blocks Senator Paul “Impeachment Plot” Questions – Senator Paul Shares His Questions…

While presiding over the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, apparently Chief Justice John Roberts will not allow questions that are targeted to the origination of the House impeachment plot. WATCH:
Senator Rand Paul’s question was:
“Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together; and are you aware -and how do you respond to- reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings?“
Roberts is a TRAITOR
He is indeed. In collusion with…
There can no longer be any doubt but that Roberts is a full fledged member of the marxist democrat party plot to bring down America.
Remember sundance’s comment about (imprecisely paraphrased)—how it would be helpful to P Trump if the Barr/Durham team released more “classified or CYA” FBI etc. info about the Dem plot before P Trump was impeached so it would help his defense and also inform the electorate about who the actual criminals and liars are.
How great it would have been to show in detail what the Obama admin did to the Dems’ opposing candidate in the 2016 election and numerous other misdeeds when Biden was VP and likely aware of it all. The admission of 2 “invalid” FISA warrants is only a tip of the corrupt iceberg that is still mostly hidden. Rand is courageously trying to expose some of the present Impeachment coup attempt while Barr is….. ???
Yes, exactly!! If Barr got those Russia hoax documents out there, as soon as Mueller finished his fake “investigation,” I think it would have been harder for them to move forward with Coup Plot #2
I like the way you think….who said that President Trump’s team did not do just that only unlike unnamed corrupt FBI directors, they can keep their mouth shut and not leak. p.s., hint, his “unnamed” initials are: Jim Comey.
To Rand Paul,
Subject:
Call for transparency and censure of Roberts
Please ask President Trump, not bondobarr, to de-classify, without redactions, everything related to coup d’etat gate.
Redactors protect traitors.
“Investigators” protect criminal Institutions.
Censure Roberts for violating our President’s Fourth Amendment Rights.
Roberts is knowingly and willingly part of the continuing coup d’etat attempts and is commiting insurrection with his obstruction of justice.
Thank you
Sent 9:46am
6:49pm
Hawkens6
If I were AG Barr or President Trump, and I wanted to drain the swamp, I would give the traitors enough rope to hang themselves. After the several hundred traitors had performed enough crimes to certainly convict, I would begin the Treason trials. We know that treason has been committed, however the corruption in the Democrat party will make a trial difficult, due to corrupt juries. They MUST appear glaringly guilty X 10.
I second that…
Oh to be the be the rope-monger,
Or the seller of scaffolding supplies.
The hardware store handyman.
The nail and hammer clerk.
Maybe even the saw-yer.
Or best of all, the accountant..
There was no substantive legal basis for Justice Roberts to refuse to ask the question. None. There was no evidentiary reason for his refusal to ask the question given its materiality for, if relevancy were the presumed standard applied by Justice Roberts to precluding this question, then the entirety of the prosecution’s presentation would have been irrelevant. My understanding is that Justice Roberts provided no reason to support his “ruling” which is most troubling given that on important rulings in any trial down to traffic court, articulation of the reason for the ruling is pro forma minimally, and obligatory when making a record, and in this case a historical record. That leaves one reason: Justice Roberts made a political decision which is contrary to the very purpose he serves in presiding at this “trial”. It is a dereliction of Justice Roberts’ duty to serve impartially and to serve the law.
Justice Roberts has shown a disappointing tendency to render opinions based on politics. He has been public in his defense of political judges. And in this case, it was no insignificant event when he “admonished” both parties when only the disgraceful conduct of the “prosecution” was in need of harsh rebuke. That was cowardly as it indicated that Justice Roberts was concerned about some sickly view of “fairness” rather than the transcendent notion of acting on behalf of Justice, as his title requires.
One last point addressing some comments above. Any good trial judge wanting to see a quick resolution of an ‘over the top’ contentious hearing would know to have asked this question. This question would have ended with certainty the “we need more witnesses charade”. Still might happen but no thanks to the actions of Justice Roberts.
Bob- Well said. Thank you
They got it in.
GIT-R-DONE! 🙂
Is there video of the reworded question and the Democrats refusal to answer it?
Go to SD’s FOX NEWS FEED here
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/30/day-nine-senate-impeachment-trial-senator-questioning-continues-100pm-et-livestream/#more-182229
and back it up to the
-1:28:00 mark
Thank you!
Alternatively it’s about 30 minutes after
“The Senate will reconvene momentarily”
slide.
Guess Roberts couldn’t reject it this time because 15 Senators asked the question.
Yeah, I went back and found it… It was clear from Schifty’s non answer that it’s a subject they do not want to discuss.
Without Schiff’s name being in that question, and possibly even getting in that Schiff hired Misko the same month, last August, that the “whistleblower” complaint was filed — establishing means, motive and opportunity for collusion between the three, to impeach the President — I think the question lacks any real punch. People need it spelled out.
Reporter: “With all due respect Senator Paul, shouldn’t you be back in Kangaroo Court instead of out here exposing it?
I think he should just stand up (while schitt or nadler are making their way to the podium) and say it to the entire senate (looking roberts in the eye), the “whistleblower’s” name is Eric Ciaramella! Then sit down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Problem is, the dimms would begin doing the same thing if Paul did that. This is already a big enough clown show.
Unfortunately the Senate Sargeant at Arm opens every session with “the members of the chamber will remain silent under pain of imprisonment” or something very close to that phrasing.
Now that says it all.
Well, now we know who will take Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s role as head leftist of the Supreme Court when she keels over. Thanks Bush you worthless Neo-Con piece of *redacted*.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look how friendly the Bushs are with a known rapist – tells what trash people they are.
indeed. I would get within 100 yards of that creep if I could help it
Let me help you out “shit”.
If I hear Schiff say one more time “How dare they…”
Clivus…keep the fath…but my gut feeling has not changed since Nancy shot the lock off of the impeachment box. These folks are in an all out war, they take no prisoners and shoot to kill. There is no middle ground for logic or legal recourse…The law is what they say it is, the truth is what they say it is. The dems have shown that do not listen to logic, constitutional procedures nor the ability to recognize the plan spoken truth from their own witnesses….
I feel Robert’s is one of the grand wizards in this whole coup and infact, may be part of “The insurance policy” …He reeks of Lawfare, he swallowed the yeller dog…
Keep in mind, this jerk presides over the FISA court and its appointed judges….even worse, Barr is also from the Bush camp…Whom ever made the cabinet recommendations to PDJT did not do him any favors…I just hope he did a better job on the appointment of 184 Federal judges…The judges were most likely selected by MITCH…
PT can work around Barr short term by naming Sidney Powell as a PA (Presidential Appointment) in a WH role as the WH special liaison between the DOJ and the WH.
PA’s don’t require Senate approval.
So for example is Sidney sees that no one has spoken to Assange or the U1 WB or the looked at Hammer tapes or the Wiener Laptop she could share with PT who then gives Barr some new “direction”
My guess is in this scenario a Ukraine investigation would begin before Feb 15.
If Barr doesn’t like then quit.
Sidney stays in place and hopefully come Nov PT tells his MAGA base that he needs a massive turnout in order to get 8 more R Senators in Congress and we the people sacrifice McConnell in the Nov election and PT still has a 60 seat Super Majority.
The American people will storm the polling booths IMO if they know PT is going to give them Sidney Powell as their new AG, Rudy Giuliani as their new FBI Director and Gen Flynn as their new CIA or NSC Director come Nov.
Imagine for a minute that batting order!
Then there is no stopping the Draining of the Swamp AND nothing the Senate due to the Super Majority and without McConnell can do to stop PT agenda.
And we the people have sent a massive warning shot to the other RINOS – Get 100% on board the Trump Train or you are next at the polls.
So only one sacrifice in Nov but the addition of these 3 stars would be so well worth it IMO.
Gosh I wish Don Jr might read this post!
Didn’t Obama Hussein have a number of “Czars?”
Between Roberts brazen denial of Trumps 4th amendment rights to face his accusers, and his gross (and very intentional) negligence in oversight of the FISA court, I think there is more than enough on him now for impeachment. It will have to wait until after the election, but it should be done.
If there is other dirt out there that bolsters the case against him, it’s time for it to be released. He is completely unfit to be a justice on the supreme court, much less the chief justice.
Roberts is unfit to wipe @$$ in a petting zoo.
How does Roberts know to keep Ciaramella name out.
Rand Paul never labeled anyone as the WB.
As far as the world knows he is just a government employee no different than Rand Paul or PT so why would he not read a question with a name on it…….
Unless he was told to not allow any question with Ciaramella name on it.
Personally if they vote for witnesses, Roberts needs to be the first one called under oath.
I wonder if PT can declassify all of Roberts texts, emails and phone calls over the past 3-4 months.
I also wonder if he had any prior conversations with Shifty?
I agree 1000%.
Roberts is compromised and is a deep state Bushie. He is most likely in on this as well.
(And for the record I don’t trust Kavanaugh either despite the hellfire theater he was put through with his family – unless that put the fear of God in him which I doubt. What’s to fear when you know the outcome? He knew exactly what he was doing when he helped architect the deep state surveillance tool known as the Patriot Act)
Good point! I thought this during Schiff’s public hearings, and now Judge Roberts did the same. To think that we cannot put two and two together! It’s almost laughable. It’s like they’re broadcasting that Ciaramella is the whistleblower and this incident with Sen Paul is so blatant.
You can now call him Senator Rand ⚾️⚾️. And his are made of steel.
You can go back to my 2015/16 posts here and see I’ve always loved Rand Paul. He is a true patriot and fearless. He was going after the media years before Trump but he didn’t have the platform or personality for it to be widely received.
The whole success of the Swamp is due to the massive overreach of the Federal Judiciary in the past 50 years…and THAT is why the Left is fighting a “do or die” fight to get Donald Trump out of office NOW! If he is reelected and is able to seat more judges who will actually uphold the Constitution, especially to the Supreme Court, many, if not most, of the illegal decisions foisted on We the People will be overturned!!
Anyone ventured to check Roberts connections with Ciaramella, Misko, et al or Burisma…or the Bidens/Obamas? Would be a fascinating projects to connect the dots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fun to add this question to the chat rooms on ROKU and youtube! Gotta add it in two parts with the sms system…
Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together;
and are you aware -and how do you respond to- reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings?“
It’s like Superman trying to trick Mr. Mxyztplk into saying or spelling his name backwards.
It’s “Mxyzptlk”, the “P” comes before the “t”. I memorized it back in the ’50s, as “MiX, YeZ, PuT, LuK”, so I would never have to worry about it again. (Backwards, it’s “docious, alli, expi, istic, …wait a minute)
Roberts is compromised. I think most everyone here knows that so for random readers I’ll say it loud and clear ROBERTS IS COMPROMISED AND A DEEP STATE ASSET FOR THE BUSH CABAL.
I really wish someone would look into his shady adoption of his two Irish children via South America as well as investigate any of his cases that have ratline ties.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would it be illegal to pay Nellie Ohr to do a little research on Roberts? I believe he is compromised. If not, then do it. If so, then arrest her for illegally research PT and family and associates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I see Schiffbag one more time with that phony calm voice and those bulbous eyes I’m going to scream.
Everything he accused PDJT of he and his grotesque party is doing. They are truly disgusting. Notice what Hillaryskank did is just fine. 😡
Here is the clip of it rephrased and asked –
Schiffty is such a POS. They fascist who wants to bring in bolton to testify based on a book none of them had read, is concerned about his staffer scum?
Awww, Shifty’s staff has been besmirched.
Everyone knows Roberts is a Bush appointed Globalist, and possibly compromised by the left in some manner, so that quite succinctly explains his actions in blocking Pauls question. But if he were required to actually justify blocking the excellent question (and he certainly should have given Paul a reason) what could he say?
1. The question is irrelevant, Mr. Paul, or
2. We can’t have that, Mr. Paul. It will out the whistleblower.
But, the question is relevant. Very relevant, since it is very likely the whistleblower had contact with Schiff and/or his staff. And how would Roberts know who the whistleblower is anyway. Paul didn’t even use the word ‘whistleblower’ in his question.
Roberts is a disgrace to his profession. He shouldn’t even be a SC justice … let alone the Chief Justice. Unbiased and impartial? I think not. He doesn’t even know the meaning of the words!
And does Roberts have the right to censor questions anyway? If Rand Paul pushed the issue, wouldn’t the Senate be ultimate authority?
At least Roberts has outed himself as the Never-Trumper everyone knows he is.
Baby steps for the Deep State.
Anyone else remember the Mark Taylor prophecies?
Isn’t there a supreme court justice or two that supposedly
gets thrown out? Be a shame if it were to happen for Roberts.
(Not).
Was it a “Don’t Ask. Don’t Tell” relationship?
Roberts “presides” but does not otherwise possess any of the power to try the President’s impeachment, which is exclusively given to the Senate by majority vote. For him to decline to read a question, while not offering grounds: “the Presiding Officer declines to read the question,” is truly remarkable. The Senate could move to force him to read it, and he would have to obey a majority vote to override him on this point. They could by similar vote demand that he explain in detail his grounds for so declining, and whether he has any conflict in dealing with that question.
I find it inexplicable how he could legally, constitutionally, so decline . . . . . Unless he were under some sort of secret judicial order, a protective order, prohibiting him from doing so. Such as might arise if he were involved in criminal grand jury proceedings inquiring into FISA Court abuses, corrupt lower court judges, conspiracies among government employees to bring down the President and to cover up evidence of massive abuse of public trust and corruption. All of which should be ongoing. That might explain it.
He’s obviously covering up the origins of this coup. He’s either part of it, as everyone says, or he is part of the Plan to root it out.
makes me sick.
Just say’n…
One more time… 😉
Let’s be honest and look at people’s actions…….
Roberts – An audit uncovers 85% of FISA requests during just a 6 month period are non compliant and he does nothing. No comment, no disciplinary action and not request for a deeper broader audit.
Barr – numerous DOJ and FBI personnel found to be leaking or violating policy and all declined to prosecute. Numerous criminal referrals and zero indictments. Seems to allow his DOJ to hide exculpatory evidence on Flynn and continues to ask for probation when the evidence IMO points to Flynn was framed and evidence changed.
Wray – With all the evidence of misdoings by FIB personnel his only acknowledgments have been around more training.
McConnell – in four years he never allows for a Senate recess meaning out of the last 5 Presidents, PT is the ONLY one who has had ZERO Recess Appointments (the range for the other 4 are 32-179 recess appointments just for reference). Then a total denial of PT’s request to appoint Meadows to a cabinet role.
IMO PT MUST initiate a new plan and here is my suggestions:
1) Add Sidney Powell as a PA (Presidential Appointment no Senate confirmation required) she is the new WH to DOJ liaison and sits in all sessions with Barr and Durham reporting back to PT. Goal to hold Barr accountable to all crimes and evidence uncovered and if anything is lacking or missing PT hears about it. So for example, no one has spoken to Assange yet. If so she lets PT know and he orders Barr to get his deposition ASAP. See how that works – accountability.
And if Barr doesn’t like it he can quit but Sidney stays whoever takes over.
2) Do the same with Rudy as a PA and special liaison between the WH and FBI. More accountability without having to fight Congress and the McConnell game.
3) As I have said earlier We the People decide to sacrifice McConnell in Nov election. Provides PT with a new Senate Majority Leader and hopefully sends the message to the RINOS that they are next if they don’t get on board with the Trump Train. Again we ONLY sacrifice one.
But where PT helps is by telling his MAGA supporters at his rallies is “Give me 8 R Senators in Nov and I will be able to give YOU Sidney, Rudy and Gen Flynn for 4 years and together will finally can Drain the Swamp and put people behind bars for their crimes!
IMO that pitch at his rallies will fire up his base and provide a huge Senatorial landslide in Nov
Thanks- I didn’t know this:
“Then a total denial of PT’s request to appoint Meadows to a cabinet role.”
Why didn’t Rand rephrase the question to avoid any names? It was an important point
Roberts seems to have confirmed that Ciarmella is the whistleblower.
Why aren’t people asking him….
Why deny the question if you were not briefed by someone on who the WB is or were briefed by someone to not allow the name Ciaramella??
Unfortunately IMO just another person afraid of the DS.
Our forefathers would be so, so disappointed in so many of our government officials who are suppose to uphold the Constitution, truth and the rule of law for all.
The good news is PT has exposed them all INCLUDING those who so many held in high regard and who now see them only as black hat players.
The worst kept secret in the world at this point only being used to stop investigation of him.
We aren’t battling Obama or Clinton holdovers as much as we are Bush holdovers. They are in unison, aiming to silence and demoralize us. Roberts is a perfect example.
Hey shifty Schiff, the whistleblower statute doesn’t apply here. Sometimes a non answer is more telling than a direct one there shifty.
The funny thing is, by not allowing Ciaramella’s name to be said, Roberts is basically admitting to everyone that we all know he is the faux whistleblower. Why else not allow his name and only his name to be withheld?
Really silly on Roberts part.
“He Who Shall Not Be Named”.
So, we now have confirmation, by the Chief Justice of SOTUS, that the whistleblower is indeed Eric Ciarmella.
Adam Schiff seems to be the only guy in DC who is unaware of the whistleblower’s identity.
Er, it’s impossible to have a proper show trial if we identify, talk about, or question the accuser. This is especially true if the defendant stands accused of crimes against the state.
Justice Roberts did read a later version of Sen. Paul’s question, referring to Misko and “the alleged whistleblower” (i.e. not mentioning EC by name—so we know why he refused the first time). Schiff answered it by saying he wasn’t going to “dignify any smears” of his staff or others, so basically dodged it.
thereby confirming who the whistleblower really is. hahahaha
Mention the name Ciaramella and air raid sirens go off. Hmmm, I wonder why.
Roberts, you should a “D” tattooed on your forehead.
These elites think they are so f’ing smart when they constantly fall into the traps set by the right. November is gonna be fun to watch.
