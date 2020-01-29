Senator Hawley: The House Managers “Just Don’t Have a Case”…

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley weighs in on the current Senate impeachment trial, and a possibility that some Democratic senators may vote to acquit.
“a possibility that some Democratic senators may vote to acquit.”
Lets hope and pray that is the case
‘some Democratic senators may vote to acquit”
I’ll believe it if I see it.
Sinema of AZ is usually NOT under the thumb of the Dem caucus. In fact, I wish she’d change to an independent.
1 Timothy 2:1-5 KJV
I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; [2] For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. [3] For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; [4] Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. [5] For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
Romans 12:17-21 KJV
Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men. [18] If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men. [19] Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord. [20] Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head. [21] Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.
A few may vote to acquit if only to signal to Pelosi & Co. that this line of attack against Trump isn’t working.
There will be much burning of the midnight oil in DC by Dems and Deep Staters desperately searching for classified materials to leak to the NYT or WP in time for the morning news cycle.
Yep. Would not surprise me a bit if they don’t do exactly as you say.
Media awaits breathlessly……
And the corollary, IF no other last minute bombshells dropped, the perhaps Schiff, Nadler are ready to stop this sham and get back governing?
The root of the problem.
Totally awesome-sauce.
Mopar, u da bomb-dot-com.
Bathhouse Barry is the root of a lot of problems we are now experiencing.
In business and and law, if you have a slam dunk win, you don’t keep talking. The freaks in the house obviously know they don’t have anything near a win hear. They cheat all the way thru the process and stilled got their ass kicked. What a YUGE amount of winning for MAGA! The bonus will be seeing Pierre Delecto exonerate our VSGPOTUS.
Sorry for the grammar and spelling errors….it’s late and I am tired.here, not hear…still, not stilled.
RINOs hardest hit.
I watched several times today and just got mad every time Schiff opened his mouth. The sooner this fiasco is over the better.
Manchin, Jones, Sinema…if they want to stay senators…
Joe Manchin makes me sick. Every damn year he straddles the fence on big issues, and then in losing causes, Schumer gives him “permission” to vote with the Gop to save his seat.
When are people from West Va going to vote in a real conservative whose policies benefit THEM and who isn’t afraid to have a mind of his own.
Manchin is a coward. He is owned. If he isn’t owned, he should change his party.
Good post.
If Manchin didn’t live in coal country he be just another democommie.
You mean you don’t want to hear from A Self Serving, Disgruntled Warmonger with the blood of American Service Men on his hands, Mostashed Bast@rd? /s
Those tens of thousands of people, many of them democrats, many of them disillusioned former voters, lined up in the freezing cold in South Jersey yesterday must have been quite a sobering sight for anyone who thinks they can defeat President Trump in November. It’s going to be a mega-MAGA tsunami and it will sweep in a super-majority for our great POTUS.
Just a generation ago the Democrats were bragging about being the party of working class Americans. Today, the Democrats call them Deplorables, hayseeds, racists, Nazis and rubes. When you see Democrat elites in politics and in the media using those terms as well it shows the utter desperation that whole party is feeling. They know November’s election is probably gone, but they’re going to make it as ugly an election campaign as we’ve seen in our nation’s history. They have NOTHING to run on, and so expect a nonstop smear campaign against the president. I believe the Democrats are in for a historic beating, and Lord knows they deserve it!
They have a case alright. A case of Lynch Mob Fever. Probably left over from their earlier Klan days.
Schiff lied almost every day on National TV telling Americans that he saw ABSOLUTE PROOF that President Trump conspired with Russia and was a stooge of Vladimir Putin. PLAY THAT FOR THE SENATE!!!
He lied every time he opened his mouth today. I don’t know how he gets away with it. He routinely misquotes and inaccurately characterizes not only the words of witnesses, but also the words of opposing council.
In any courtroom in the United States he would be held in contempt and fined for such repeated misconduct.
“possibility that some Democratic senators may vote to acquit.”
If a single Democrat votes to acquit, they and the media will ignore it. If more than one votes in favor, it should be clear to even the unhinged what a disaster this was.
“House Managers just don’t have a case.”
To which GOPe Senators Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Alexander, Gardner, and McSally reply “Yeah, but is there any way we can help them?”
Regardless of how they vote. VOTE THEM OUT!
Thanks for posting this. I pray Senator Hawley is right.
I think the Dems are so wrong on this impeachment subject I have not watched the Senate trial. I just pick up a few clips here and there. I appreciate feedback from the Senators and Congressional Reps who have been keeping us informed.
I pray it is over soon. In the mean time I pray that God blesses President Trump and his attorneys, the Senators and the Congressional Reps who must go through this season of turmoil. Please let good sense prevail. In Jesus most precious name. Amen.
AMEN
You don’t have to pray Nana, they never had a chance, and they knew it.
Their critical error is still believing Trump is a politician.
They just don’t get it.
Romney…
Hawley is my Senator and someday I think he may become POTUS.
I’m rooting for Marsha Blackburn.
It’s happening, all over the world.⚡️👏👍👇
LOved his speech. Brits should be grateful for this guy.
lmao… lol.. thank you for posting that A2 !
After listening to most of the hearing and reviewing Sundance’s articles, all I can say is that this has been one helluva day.
MO native here, but hadn’t paid a lot of attention to state/local politics while bouncing around the world in the USAF…..retired to MO in ’14….reluctantly voted for Roy Blunt in ’16 as a hedge in the Senate should Hillary have won. But voting for Josh Hawley against Claire “Air” McCaskill is one of the most satisfying votes I’ve ever made. I hope a Hawley-like clone primaries Blunt in ’22, I’ll vote for him/her all day long….Blunt isn’t as bad as Romney or Collins or Murkowski, but he’s establishment all the way…his wife and kids are all DC lobbyists….parasites
At the end of today I almost have a tinge of sympathy for the House Managers. They come off as foolish, immature kids. In reality they are ruthless, lying criminals and we need to go for the kill.
I can’t help but wonder that Nancy picked the dumbest House Managers for a reason. Even AOC makes more sense than they do
It’s the same reason that Buraq picked Biden for his VP.
Sundance, the pundits on Fox keep calling the House invalid subpoena authority “incompetence”. They still don’t know it was a plan that they thought they would get away with,
BREITBART: On August 27, 2019, Bolton described Trump’s July 25 phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as “very warm and cordial calls” and acknowledged that corruption poses a significant problem for Ukraine. However, Bolton’s story changed after Trump allegedly fired him.
Lol
That was intended as a reply to ‘booger71’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/29/watch-john-bolton-praised-trumps-ukraine-call-before-getting-fired/
