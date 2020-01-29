Flynn Case Update – Flynn Files Motion to Dismiss, Declaration of Plea Reversal – DOJ Files Revised Sentence Recommendation for Probation Only…

Lawyers representing Lt. General Michael Flynn have filed a motion to dismiss [pdf here] citing “government misconduct”. Additionally Mr. Flynn has filed a declaration [pdf here] requesting to remove his prior guilty plea and take the case to trial. Hours later the DOJ revised their sentencing memo, dropped their request for jail time and offered probation.

Within the motion to dismiss (full pdf embed below) Flynn’s legal team point out several issues with the prosecution of Mr. Flynn and highlight the recent findings, admissions and briefs amid the IG report, DOJ notifications to the FISA Court, and FISC orders therein.

NOTE: FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joseph Pientka III, the FBI agent with his finger in the majority of the corrupt FBI activity, has an ongoing protective court order upon his personage requiring the redaction and/or removal of his name from any government or case document. No-one has publicly stated the reason for the protective order.

Here is the Motion for Dismissal:

.

Additionally, for the first time, in a declaration to the court, we get to hear from Lt. General Michael Flynn himself about the situation and legal status. Mr. Flynn explains the reason why he accepted a guilty plea on December 1st, 2017.

Here’s the full Flynn Declaration:

.