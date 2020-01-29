Flynn Case Update – Flynn Files Motion to Dismiss, Declaration of Plea Reversal – DOJ Files Revised Sentence Recommendation for Probation Only…

Lawyers representing Lt. General Michael Flynn have filed a motion to dismiss [pdf here] citing “government misconduct”. Additionally Mr. Flynn has filed a declaration [pdf here] requesting to remove his prior guilty plea and take the case to trial. Hours later the DOJ revised their sentencing memo, dropped their request for jail time and offered probation.
Within the motion to dismiss (full pdf embed below) Flynn’s legal team point out several issues with the prosecution of Mr. Flynn and highlight the recent findings, admissions and briefs amid the IG report, DOJ notifications to the FISA Court, and FISC orders therein.
NOTE: FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joseph Pientka III, the FBI agent with his finger in the majority of the corrupt FBI activity, has an ongoing protective court order upon his personage requiring the redaction and/or removal of his name from any government or case document. No-one has publicly stated the reason for the protective order.
Here is the Motion for Dismissal:
.
Additionally, for the first time, in a declaration to the court, we get to hear from Lt. General Michael Flynn himself about the situation and legal status. Mr. Flynn explains the reason why he accepted a guilty plea on December 1st, 2017.
Here’s the full Flynn Declaration:
.
Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Have you noticed in the mueller investigation and the house investigation that extreme measures have been taken to avoid any evidence or mention of ANYTHING that might be exculpatory for the defense. By law and legal ethics they have an obligation to look at claims that might clear the defendant.
The speaker, house manager’s and any committee members who have been a party to this case has also violated their bar codes of ethics.
LikeLiked by 14 people
This case stinks of 0bama…
LikeLiked by 13 people
3 years into it….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stinks of Hilary Rodham Clinton.
What the Lawfare and Congressional co-conspirators are doing to President Trump is similar to what Hillary Clinton proposed they do to Nixon back in 1973.
Jerry Zeifman didn’t have the authority to fire Clinton (Rodham at the time) for her unethical behavior, but he did demote her and a couple of others to the most basic paralegal work.
https://canadafreepress.com/article/watergate-era-judiciary-chief-of-staff-hillary-clinton-fired-for-lies-uneth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Razor, they are democrats, they have no ethics
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I sure have. Evidence seems to be a dirty word for the RATS 🐀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which is why Minority Leader McCarthy should petition the Bar Association to disbar any of the co-conspirators that are currently members.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I suspect that is one of the reasons that William Barr is moving so slowly (admittedly too slowly for many of us, myself included!). If these allegations regarding unethical conduct by the top officials in the United States Department of Justice are found to be true, there could be THOUSANDS of cases thrown out because these people were involved in them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ proposal to drop their request for jail time is a sure sign of desperation. The walls are closing in on their corruption, and they know it.
Thank you Sidney Powell !
LikeLiked by 32 people
Yep, ol’ Sid’s making them nervous.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s just part of what honey badgers do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears to me that the DOJ is “on the run,” doing its utmost to make the case go away.
Going to trial would give Powell the opportunity to publicly eviscerate the FBI and DOJ. I anticipate that Sullivan will cover for the FBI/DOJ by refusing the withdrawal of the guilty plea, accepting the sentencing recommendation of probation, and thereby trying to bury deeply this entire crime against Flynn.
I wonder if Powell and Flynn would settle for that, or would they appeal to try and restore his good name by having him exonerated at trial?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever the outcome, Barr and Wray are embarrassed and exposed as frauds. JMO
LikeLike
In what way are they frauds in regards to this case?
LikeLike
Being co-conspirators in a plethora of injustices suffered by Flynn.
LikeLike
It’s their DOJ and FBI that as recently as a few weeks ago continued to smear and frame Flynn in court, suppress exculpatory evidence, retaliate against him with harsher sentencing recommendations,and cover up the ongoing corruptionbehind all of it.
LikeLike
Barr could drop the charges, since Flynn was obviously set up. No reason to allow a wrongful prosecution, unless Barr is part of the swamp himself. And don’t even try to tell me that this all part of some master plan to finally, finally spring the grand trap on the coup plotters. Not buying it. There is no grand plan, just Trump fighting the swamp almost single-handedly.
LikeLike
100% correct!
LikeLike
Or, would the DOJ just drop the charges to escape the scrutiny that a trial would focus upon the criminal treatment of Flynn that might force the DOJ to indict some of its own officials/operatives?
I prefer that as much pain as possible rain down upon the FBI and DOJ for shaming, harassing and probably bankrupting Flynn. After clearing his name, how about a civil suit for damages?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like paragraph 2.
Clear Flynn’s name, then civil suits brought against:
1- the FBI,
2- the DOJ
3- any other gov’t entity possible
4- & if at all possible suits against the smarmy rat-bastids Pientka & Strzok once they were held criminally responsible for bastardizing their powers to inflict damage on a Citizen.
LikeLike
Yep
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having read Sidney’s book and read her brief’s, she’s as sick of this misuse of the legal system and the overbearing approach by Weissman and the henchmen. I think she will put them where they belong and I hope it is disbarment. Her scholarly approach gives me hope for the right outcome. Let those who put innocents into suffrage pay their own penalty and may it be just. Let Weissman sit behind bars for a year while he awaits trial and give him no plea deals. Let’s remember Enron and all the people who lost life savings, those unjustly treated, a senator put to unjust shame (unrelated). Let them all burn in hell, and I don’t wish that lightly.
LikeLike
She definitely has that swag of a kick ass winner!!! LOVE her!!!
LikeLike
It is a HUGE admission of guilt on their part, IMHO! They need this case to go away and are desperate to make any deal they can with the General.I am praying that Sidney Powell will NOT take a plea but will force it to go to trial and expose everything!
LikeLike
Serious question. How can a judge ever rule against the withdrawal of a guilty plea prior to issuing a guilty verdict? In the case of General Flynn, was the guilty verdict already “entered” in which case it’s actually too late?
LikeLike
It’s the plea that is entered, and yes, the judge can allow a defendant to withdraw it on good cause shown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I assume a judge could deny the withdrawal of a guilty plea if he deems you are just jerking the court around and wasting time.
I had to withdraw a guilty plea in traffic court once, and the judge denied it. Someone advised me that I should request the reason for denial in writing. Once I did that, the judge allowed it. Just goes to show that he wasn’t really interested in justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was covering his rear by showing he required reasons, and wasn’t just reversing pleas on request.
LikeLike
It’s a very high bar to withdraw a guilty plea in Federal Court. Judge Sullivan laid out a road map that sets that bar and it’s not an easy one. There’s a need for another break, another revelation along the way.
We should pray that Gen. Flynn gets the support and grace he and his family needs now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“It’s a very high bar to withdraw a guilty plea in Federal Court.”
IMO (*) This is a textbook case outlining an instance in which that action to withdraw the plea should proceed.
(*) Not a lawyer, do not play one on TV, did not stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But the inverse happens all the time right? Someone pleads “not guilty” the case goes to trial and then during trial the accused admits guilt to cop a plea deal. Not sure why this would be different if the “verdict” hasn’t been rendered. Thanks for your clarifying comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The prosecution has a lot of nerve to extend an offer of Probation at this stage of the game.
Flynn just called their bluff, and they BLINKED!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I would agree the Prosecution blinked.
I can’t ‘see’ Sidney and Flynn ‘accepting’ what the Prosecution is offering, by which I mean not appealing this case, and by their action ‘accepting’ that since he only gets probation, they won’t continue to fight this injustice.
And, I can’t think Prosecution would realistically think or hope Sidney and Flynn would, either.
So, perhaps this move by Prosecutors was aimed at Judge Sullivan?
“Look, Judge. We’re backing off of asking for jail time, probation instead.
But DON’T dismiss guilty plea.”???
I don’t ‘see’ this as giving the Judge any kind of ‘out’, and if he is ,…honest judge, he has to view this the same way we do, especially given the timing.
As an admission by actions that Sindneys motion to dismiss guilty plea is valid, as are her accusations of misconduct by prosecutors.
How else can it be interpreted?
Seems like a dumb move by prosecutors, to me. Little to no ‘upside’, vs lots of obvious downside.
So now we know, van graff and jessie lui MUST be Democrats! Only Democrats have this recently and consistently demonstrated uncanny ability to shoot themselves in the foot.
LikeLike
Or they’ve given Sullivan an easy way out. He can reject the withdrawal and sentence Flynn to probation with the appearance of ” No harm, no foul. ”
Move On, so to speak.
LikeLike
Interesting problem. If Sidney appeals, and wins there for a “go to trial” determination, it is normal to remit the case back to the original trial Judge!
LikeLike
Egads… you’re right. That is a distinct possibility I had not considered:
They offered the Judge an “Off Ramp” for this Crazy Train.
LikeLike
Excellent news for a good man that has been harmed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh yeah, roll on Ms Powell, you’ve got ’em on the ropes now!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our Prayers have been answered. God Bless L G Flynn 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lord, Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on this country and Michael Flynn, his family, our President, our government, and all the nations of the earth. May God’s grace shatter the deceptions of the enemy, revealing the truth to all, through the prayers of the saints, the Most Holy Mother of God, the angelic orders, the holy martyrs, confessors, hierarchs, and all the saints, amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, in an effort to avert their potentially growing Legal Liability!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn lost his position, his house and his future earnings ability over this Govt put-up job directed by the Clinton-Obama duo and their henchmen. As a result, his jury award could run into the millions. Good for him! (And personally, I can’t wait for the depositions.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
And then he can go after his corrupt initial legal team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tens of millions or even a 100 million
Frame job at the highest level
LikeLike
I wonder to what extent Pientenka is cooperating? Durham must have found lots of Brady material, or someone has, and Powell must be getting help from someone in DOJ. My supposition, I know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hard to imagine he had time to cooperate. San Francisco FBI has been busy busting Mohammed Nuru, the Publi Works (and poop squad) Director.
LikeLike
Free Flynn. Jail Van Grack!
Bill Barr, are you listening?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh God bless and keep them and see them through all this🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good News! God Bless Lt. Colonel Michael Flynn; God Bless Sidney Powell; God Bless our VSG President Trump and God Bless the United States of America and all of her loyal Citizens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s Lt. General Michael Flynn and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman. Easy to get confused, but there’s a bit of a difference, and yes, God bless them all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, one has earned three stars and the only full bird the other has earned is the one you flip at him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As they said at my command in Kabul: Alex needs to fall down a flight of stairs…
LikeLike
Amen, upstate, amen.
LikeLike
Amen, upstate, amen.
LikeLike
I want to see criminal heads roll (top down) in the D-OJ and F_BI. Guillotine in a public square comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the whole Flynn Declaration, how heartbreaking for a man who has served our nation so honorably.
My question is if the courts agree and it sounds like they are back to probation…doesn’t that still mean he committed a crime? Which he didn’t.
What about all his attorney fee’s and the hell they have put him through?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, probation is only given to the guilty. Flynn would be a fool to accept it.
LikeLike
DOJ RESPONSE SCREAMS LOUDER THAN MY ALL CAPS.
Schiff DPIC FAIL.
Vote Friday…..ACQUIT.
USMCA Trade Deal.
China Phase 1.
Grossly under-representative polling still positive for Trump and MAGA.
The writing is on the wall.
Good luck with that tarp you’re hiding under, Mr. Pientka. Mr. Durham knows where you are. I just hope they get around to acquiring you before you become the victim of some terrible “accident” which I calculate has a higher than normal probability. In your particularly shitty situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s obvious to me that since Barr has been AG, that Gen. Flynn’s son has been protected. Otherwise, Flynn would not have changed lawyers and certainly not withdrawn his coerced guilty plea. To me, these seemingly unobtrusive factors tell me that Barr is doing things behind the scenes. I can see why has had not intervened in the cases, he’s letting the Mueller stooges hang themselves. However, he did intercede with Manafort and prevented him from being transferred to a death trap. I hope soon, Manafort will be free but for now, he is ALIVE! JMHO
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I can see why has had not intervened in the cases, he’s letting the Mueller stooges hang themselves.”
With the now TOTALLY CORRUPTED ENEMA-MEDIA, can you imagine what would happen if AG Barr were to get openly involved in this situation?
LikeLike
Exactly. Giving the appearance of blind justice is important with the treasonous media-rats who will jump on anything and everything, real or imaginined. So far, it’s “our” side that continue to trash Barr without looking at the big picture.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is so awesome and long over due!!
LikeLike
The recommendation for probation is directed to the judge and basically sends him the message that you can give Flynn no jail time clean and easy OR we’re all (meaning the DOJ and court) are going to be in this messy situation of setting aside the plea and going to trial where untoward harmful things will come out.
LikeLike
You nailed it. They are providing cover for the judge to bury the case.
LikeLike
What that would do is light the fuze on the appeals process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At a minimum, FISA needs to be ended and the FBI dismantled.
If you accept the “good rank and file” theory, then you have to also accept that the organization is designed to allow for abuses to occur by the top unchecked. The other option is the whole thing is corrupt. Either way, it shouldn’t continue to exist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The bombshell causes the walls to close in on the beginning of the end of Van Grack’s career
LikeLike
Last week Sidney Powell said in an interview; “Friday Next Week Is going to be Phenomenal. It’s Going to Be EPIC!” Did I miss something? I searched for any news and didn’t see anything on the Flynn case that was epic.
LikeLike
Last week Sidney Powell said in an interview; “Friday Next Week Is going to be Phenomenal. It’s Going to Be EPIC!” Did I miss something? I searched for any news and didn’t see anything on the Flynn case that was epic.
LikeLike
I believe she asked for more time to write this^^^.
LikeLike
The people who should be on trial here are Flynn’s first two attorneys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree, entirely.
Eric Holder’s partners, iirc.
Either they are negligent or they committed malicious malpractice. His attorneys NEVER told him that the FBI didn’t think he was lying. Just, wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. His old lawyers need to get jammed up in this as well
LikeLike
Comey’s agency shouldn’t he be held responsible?
LikeLike
Please Sidney, take this to trial and the first person I want to hear from UNDER OATH is AG Barr along with via discovery, ALL communications from him to all of these DOJ people involved in the case.
We especially need to see in print every communication Barr had with Liu.
I’d also ask via discovery for every communication Wray had with any of these DOJ attorney’s.
Think about it, what kind of people continue to press prosecution (even if it is probation) on an innocent man especially when the evidence as Sidney has presented, strongly suggests he was framed him, they threatened his family and they withheld evidence.
And this is the organization who is going to bring truth and justice to the American people.
Fat chance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liu’s sideways promotion to stapler inventory at Treasury is significant.
LikeLike
Bravo!
LikeLike
It sounds like the scumbag lawyers at Covington & Burling might as well have just been part of the Special Counsel office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ef probation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The General needs to throttle down and pound this case to trial. The sad thing is these corrupt government employees get free legal defense at our expense while everyone else goes broke while their doors get kicked in and the real criminals walk free with pockets full of money. As long as these corrupt employees of the alphabet agencies walk and are never held accountable our country is gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how blissfully ignorant we would all still be had Trump not descended that escalator. And he’s not going to stop until the swamp water runs clear. We are truly blessed to have this man.
And I appreciate the entertainment value the democrats unwittingly provide us.
LikeLike
First the man’s freedom. Then I would like to know what he knows going back to Obama. Write the book sir
LikeLike
The gubt does not want to have to go to trial and prove their non-case. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Take it to trial!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn is Guilty. He testified on behalf of a sex discrimination case by an FBI agent against Bill McCabe. This is his punishment. They investigated her also
Robyn Gritz
LikeLiked by 1 person
??????
LikeLike
andy mccabe. and mccabe di go after flynn ,for the woman he stood up for,and going after the intel orgs for corruption.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The very last thing Van Crack wants to do is to take this to trial.
Prediction: this will be dismissed to save the government from serious consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was almost in tears as I read Flynn’s affidavit. It is beyond belief that a Gestapo like the FBI, the Special Counsel’s office and all the other thugs who have persecuted this man, can exist in our once free country, the United States of America.
The prosecutors and the criminals who unleashed them on an innocent man and his family, should be treated like the rabid animals they are. There is no reasoning with them, they are not even human. The government officials that have been identified in Flynn’s persecution, including Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Weissman, Mueller, et al belong in solitary confinement in a super max prison for the rest of their miserable lives.
If they could do this to our President Trump and the Flynn family they can do it to anyone.
God bless the warrior queen, Sidney Powell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the filing: “… For instance, this evidence not only belies the bogus FARA “false statement” charges
Mr. Van Grack leveraged against Covington and Mr. Flynn, but also demonstrates Mr. Van Grack
knew these charges were bogus, yet sought to have Mr. Flynn make a false statement in his EDVA
interview on June 25, 2019, and was encouraging subornation of perjury by Mr. Flynn.”
Sidney Powell is alleging that Van Grack, a federal prosecutor suborned perjury in this case. That, folks, is a felony. Doesn’t get anymore egregious than that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘whats fusion gps’? bob mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After PDJT is acquitted this week, he can close down the Flynn farce and fire all involved.
LikeLike
I came home from a nice meal with a really good woman and a couple of glasses of wine in me, and then, I took one little toke for medicinal purposes…and then we came in to see what Sundance had to offer. I read Sundance before I read my emails.
And the very first paragraph of this report gladdened my heart.
It is the first retreat. (For a Southern boy, the first wavering of the Blue line after Bernard Bee pointed out the Captain and his Command who were “standing like a Stonewall”. .
We have won some cases in court, usually after losing them in lower courts run by a new pestilence known as “Obama Judges”.
We have watched Mueller look so like a fool as to prove he had nothing much to do with the report that bore his name…that it was written entirely by people owned by the Obama/Clinton Crime Cartel.
But, an actual recognizable retreat from the constant onset of the Lawfare Tet Offensive–I don’t recall. They always seemed a step ahead of our people, because our people play by a set of rules…call it Jeffersonian Custom…while these malignant co-conspirators play by the rules written by a Seditionist Communist by the name of Alinsky.
I am happy tonight with the news. I think it is a sign.
And I thank Sundance(s) for all the hard work and info which has been an inspiration during these last strange scary years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They call it DOPE for a Reason !
LikeLike
Dismissed is fine. But it doesn’t bury it, as a civil suit will be filed to get at truth and set damages. And the bar is lower in a civil cases — preponderance of the evidence.
LikeLike
I should add, suit will be not only against the government, but all the conspirators in their individual capacity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Sidney Powell and General Flynn tell them to stick their probation offer and give the Special Counsel a public spanking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Free General Flynn… Fire FBI Director Wray…off that position to General Flynn !
LikeLike
Free General Flynn… Fire FBI Director Wray…offer that position to General Flynn !
LikeLike
FTA –
NOTE: FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joseph Pientka III, the FBI agent with his finger in the majority of the corrupt FBI activity, has an ongoing protective court order upon his personage requiring the redaction and/or removal of his name from any government or case document. No-one has publicly stated the reason for the protective order.
This is the first I recall learning of a protective order.
Is Joe a stool pigeon?
Is this why his name was scrubbed from his west coast duty station online roster?
LikeLike