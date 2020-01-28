Attorney Jay Sekulow Closing Defense Argument: “Danger, Danger, Danger” – The Constitution is at Risk Here…

President Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, outlines the closing statement from the impeachment defense team. Mr. Sekulow warns about the construction of the partisan impeachment and how the House process has run afoul of the constitution itself.
Mr. Sekulow walks through the history of a U.S. Government that has targeted Donald J Trump since before he even took office (DOJ/FBI Crossfire Hurricane); then continued that targeting after he took office (DOJ/FBI Mueller Special Counsel); and now ultimately a sitting president finds himself remaining a target with this impeachment effort.
Masterful work by the defense team!
It is too bad our media is too corrupt to share it with the people…
Not diminishing their fine work in any way, but let’s face it the “Law” fare/fanatic dem effort was pretty thin gruel.
They had nothing but a hateful base and a corrupt American “press” going on their side. When forced to operate within the bounds of the constitution the dems were fish in a barrel. This should be a no brainer, ever for romney.
It was nice to see serious people addressing this “impeachment” farce. What a contrast to the schitt/nadler/pelosi scam. Lets face it, when you hand out cheesy pens with your name on them in gold letters for an impeachment signing you’re nothing but a tacky loser.
Hopefully the senate will do the obvious and drive that point all the way home with madame speaker and her poodles in the “press.”
McConnell reporting he does not have the votes to block witnesses. Burn the whole thing down, Mr. President. Burn it to the f’n ground.
Where did you see that?
They have two days of questions and then 8 hours of closing arguments before they even decide about witnesses.
Fox was reporting that a few minutes ago
Seems to me the same crew requiring witnesses also has the votes to control which witnesses either side can call. Am I missing something?
It came from the Washington Post–the equal opportunists to condemn our President from whatever annonymous sources & our feckless Republicans.
Bret Baier just reported it
Mark Levin reported this in the first segment on his radio show tonight.
Shocking. I hope all dissenters are primaries.
Shameful……if true.
The Dems lie and are NEVER held accountable.
So sick of the double standards.
Of the 4 likely traitors:
Collins is running this year. Has no primary competition.
Alexander of TN is retiring [good riddance from this TN voter]
Romney not up for election for 4 years.
Murkowski not up for election for 2 years.
Corey Gardner will probably lose due to the Californians who’ve taken over. They’re even running anti-Gardner on FAUX news. Have yet to see pro ads for him
As I’ve said elsewhere, there’s no sign of the RNC in Colorado.
Then Trump’s “coattails” would be his only hope, right..?
63 million voters.
63 million voters
63 million voters
Do you know what 63 million furious voters look like D.C.?
There is not a security group in existence that could stop that.
Possibly, but then Collins and Murkowski would both be toast.
Please cite your source 🙂
Fox News and Fox business both confirmed.
keep reading
Funny, as Sen. John Barrasso just said
“”Senate Republicans emerged from a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday voicing renewed confidence that they will bypass a nasty witness fight in the impeachment trial.”
“The consensus is that we’ve heard enough and it’s time to go to a final judgement,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) told reporters.”
While anything’s possible, remember the originating source here is (Jeff Bezos’s) WASHINGTON POST.
WaPo lies. We know that, but for some reason even Fox still uses them as a legit news source. They all pretty much suck.
This is simply another TV ratings scam, like when the weather person promises every coming rainstorm could be ‘Apocalypse Now.’
With the exception of collins and gardener, I can’t believe any of the (usual suspects) Rs have constituents demanding they call witnesses.
Like activist judges, we have activist RINOs who’s personal beliefs and agendas supersede the wishes of the voters in their districts.
I did not believe the negative Nancy’s who said the Republicans had a scheme to take out POTUS. My apologies. That is exactly what they are doing. They have methodically moved this right on schedule for a coup. They will follow the kavanaugh playbook. Bolton Kelly tillerson mulvaney pompeo and pence. New revelation every day. They will rule all of POTUS witnesses as being not relevant. Mitt gave away the plan. We are being lulled into complacency by the media. They keep saying that Trump won’t be removed and they don’t have 20 votes. If a handful of wh officials come out every day, they will have the votes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Okay, gotcha.
In which case if we stay and WATCH and don’t activate us, teh sleeping giant, there is no excuse for one world government overtaking us.
LikeLike
Except there’s NO WAY they can get to the 67 vote threshold required without SELF-IMMOLATING the entire Republican Party!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And here we go. Bring on Bolton to say his piece, then bring on Mick to call him a liar. Bring on Kelly to say Bolton told me, then bring on someone else to call Kelly a liar. Then bring on Schiff and Hunter and Old Joe and the “whistleblower” and Vineman and his brother (who likely leaked Bolton’s book) and Schiff’s staffers who worked with the “W” and then the Ukrainian prosecutor who can present his case against the Bidens and everyone else in Congress who took a sip at the corrupt Ukraine well.
And THEN – declassify with no redactions EVERYTHING we have been asking for and put it in the impeachment record in the Senate and on the White House web site for the whole world to access to see just what has been going on since 2015.
Screw it. Blow the whole damn thing wide open. BE the storm. Let’s see who remains standing.
Declassify NOW. What they have done is totally illegal and so the transcript of teh 18th witness is OURS.
The president can do any damn thing he wants on this.
If witnesses are allowed, the President’s team should immediately demand the ICIG as a witness. If THAT witness is NOT allowed (which would require RINO collusion), declassify everything… and march! If they want a coup, give them what traitors deserve!
Exactly. Which is why there won’t be 4 GOPe’s crossing the aisle, as it would open up their own “Pandora’s Box!”
PS. Along with Shumer’s crew’s too.
Mitch hasn’t tried hard to get the votes either. He controls the committee assignments, Senate Reelection Committee Funds, donations from big donors such as U.S. Chamber of Commerce and many others if he wants to help a senator raise money. He could cut them off at the knees if he wanted their vote.
The other senators should call them out for this. They don’t seem to realize the enormous anger voters have toward this impeachment. If they screw this up, we will blame all of them.
We will very likely embark on civil war. The 100,000 in Jersey and the rallies in every state are full of people who have been patient and not fought back.
Now we have a chicom virus that the states are willing to genocide us and senators and congress fools willing to do the same thing.
Fat and rich from covering for cartels, traffickers, genocidal maniacs, organ harvesters….
THey have NEVER had to defend themselves against 63 million people.
So you’re in the Republican conference room and know what Mitch has been doing? Wish I had that kind of access. 🙄
This could also be a drama queen move by Turtle to look like the savior of the Republic on Friday.
Good point. Cocaine Mitch may also be negotiating something more out of PT.
Cocaine Mitch has had Impeachment over PT’s head since Day 1, almost. He’s not going to let that go until all blood is out of the turnip.
McConnell might now have enough Republican Votes. But will all the Democrats be so stupid to open up the hearings for questioning of Schiff, Atkinson. the Whistleblower all the way up to Obama himself who had a White House meeting on sacking the prosecutor.
I wonder if any of the 45 plus Senators who are treating this travesty like the outrage it is, even attempt to get in Romney’s face to press him on why he wants to give in to the Left based on what the Dems have produced.
Sigh….I suppose this is just never done. But in my fantasy world, if I were a current GOP Senator, I would be very public with my disgust with Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Toomey, Alexander, or anyone else who would vote to call John effing Bolton as a witness based on the EVIDENCE currently at hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, however, they’re all TERRIFIED of Mitch taking away their committee assignments and parks. $ talks and BS walks – unfortunately.
I’m going to call mine tomorrow and ask them if they realize we are going to blame all of them for what these lame brains are doing. At least I am.
I agree with “Issy”. I will vote for a nonincumbant the remainder of my life. In every election including local and state. I would hope sufficient people will do this to upset their playhouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We all need to call every last hold out tomorrow, even if they are not our senators.
Call every office location and lean on every snowflake assistant who answers the phone. Write down your thoughts first so you can reel them off.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/2/2/1629046/-Call-your-senator-Phone-numbers-for-every-office-of-every-U-S-senator
I made a few calls yesterday and today. The phones are pretty much jammed. You’ll probably need to leave a message. That’s fine. Ted Cruz’s phones were so busy that the voicemail was full. Didn’t attempt to call Cornyn’s office because it is pretty standard for his staff to let voicemail fill up and stay that way. Sometimes you can speak to a human if you call their offices back home in the states. If nothing else, you can use their email portals or fax. Never, ever bother sending snail mail. It has to go through screening for anthrax, etc. offsite.
Why did we even bother?
– Founding Fathers
“A republic–if you can keep it.” – Benjamin Franklin
The uniparty doesn’t care about the Constitution. All they want is to Get Trump. This is going to open the door to non stop impeachments against POTUS. Unbelievable, after all the warnings from constitutional scholars.
Just announced, not enough votes to prevent witness from being called!
By who?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-defense-team-to-close-arguments-complicated-by-bolton-reports-11580215229
Also Fox News
Rick Scott was just on with Baier. He believes this will change by Friday.
I saw a Fox poll that had 50% for conviction. I don’t believe that either. Why are we suppose to now believe anything that comes out of that freaking box in most living rooms? I’m waiting until Friday to get perturbed.
Lindsey’s assessment.
I agree, they take our President down, declassify everything that has been held up and blow the doors off of all malarkey. I’ve had enough. I’ve been at a steady burn since the Fast and Furious and Lois Lerner things. Targeting the Tea Parties was just part of all they plan and have done.
We are a center right country, we do love our freedoms, our Constitution and our Founders.
It’s a Republic if you can keep it indeed.
The problem is if the take POTUS down and he tries to declassify, those in government will simply just refuse and claim they are refusing an order of a legally removed President. POTUS needs to declassify now while he still has a chance.
I am kinda bummed right now.
Yep, that is my fear as well. I’m not nearly as sanguine about the number of white hats any longer.
Money & Power.
Since we never have impeached a President, it would be a “case of first impressions”, and the Supreme Court could be called on to rule on the constitutionality of the charges, and the process. Remember that is the purpose of the Supreme Court, an arbiter between the Executive and Congress. Therefore a stay on removal, until a ruling by the Supreme Court. After the election!!!
Pence could do it.
Didn’t spend a lot of time sitting.
Too busy jumping up off couch and screaming exuberantly…..OMG HE’S DOIN’ IT!!!!!!!!
Dear God I’m gonna cry when Trump leaves office.
What are we gonna do??? The only thrill left will be riding my motorcycle😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
And the roller coasters at Silver Dollar City.
I highly recommend the Season Pass.
Hoping tonight’s rally may hold a few surprises for us. I’m sure he’s holding cards close to his chest.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-defense-team-to-close-arguments-complicated-by-bolton-reports-11580215229
“Senate Republicans emerged from a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday voicing renewed confidence that they will bypass a nasty witness fight in the impeachment trial.”
“The consensus is that we’ve heard enough and it’s time to go to a final judgement,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) told reporters.
Not a surprise to see this impeachment trial run until voting day.
If it is truly unconstitutional, it’s a coup, worse than a troop of baboons with machine guns firing in the hallowed (cough, cough) halls. A felony stop or treason stop is fine with me.
Attach a rope to their neck or a 45 in the ear until.they.f’g.stop.
They could be immune from arrest but still be stopped…
Lincoln was more bold than Trump about that (for better or worse).
I WANT WITNESSES.
SCHIFF
ATKINSON
CIARAMELLA
VINDMAN
BOLTON
YVONAVICH
CHALUPA
I DONT CARE ABOUT HUNTER
BUT I SURE DO WANNA HEAR FROM JOE
Why stop there? Schiff opened the FISA door…how about Comey, Clapper, McCabe, Brennan, Stzrok, Page, Hillary, Obama…etc…make em take the 5th
Did I say stop there?
I think the list will end up being three times that long – might include some Ukrainians, Giuliani, and more
If Republicans won’t vote to stop this trial why would they vote to allow any of these Trump witnesses?
The senate will never call him. He is an alumna of their exclusive club, and he knows others still there running their own scams.
Sorry i wasnt screaming. Promise.
In a way I am hoping that the democraps are stupid enough to want witnesses. If witnesses are deposed, questioned under oath, cross examined and then Trump is not impeached, it will deter the democraps from mounting another impeachment based on ‘new evidence’. Every. Single. One of them is going to hell as they have shown that they have sold out to the dark side (including but not limited to Collins, Mutt, Murkowski, Toomey, and Alexander). After the masterful case laid out by the defense, to vote any other way other than a full exoneration is total denial of the truth.
The only thing that can and will stop this shampeachment crap is by taking back the House in November. If we fail there, it’s all over.
CNN just reported that after a one hour meeting, republicans are leaning toward ending this whole trial by the end of this week. Main reason: calling more wthnessex will drag this out for months into election and there will be many court challenges. They apparently got the message from Presidents legal team.
Fox is reporting that there aren’t enough votes for GOP to block witnesses.
Hey, the nervous Nellies on here want to keep spinning in circles with their hair on fire. Don’t be injecting any common sense or rational thought that might get in the way of their self inflicted histrionics.
They’re reading the news and evaluating it, as one does when dealing with reality rather than wishes. My wish is that if this happens, that it will be what Trump has wanted all along – a chance to fight. And I really hope that he comes out fighting dirty. But everything is going to stay stopped – no judges, etc. – until the RINOs are forced to stop trying to humiliate Trump, at the best, or really impeach him, at the worst.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-mitch-mcconnell-says-he-does-not-have-the-votes-to-block-witnesses/
Mitch McConnell Says He DOES NOT HAVE THE VOTES to Block Witnesses
I want to see one person facing a trial who is told we can end this now in your being acquitted or we can call witnesses, extent the trial and the costs, and you take you chances of being found guilty by the jury: that will say “oh, I’ll take the witnesses cause I believe I will be acquitted anyway. I just love the atmosphere in the court.” That’s like someone offering you a million bucks or you can roll the dice and hope you win the million bucks. It is easy to want to gamble when you are not the one facing the consequence.
I prefer not to believe nor listen to the likes of CNN, WaPo, Paul Ryan’s FOX news, or WSJ – they have lied to us all numerous times. Why believe them now?
We will just have to wait until the end of this week to see for ourselves what the Senate Republican majority will decide to do after their questioning period. Then we will know!
What a bunch of Chicken Littles on this board. Go exercise, walk the dog, read a book, and chill out.
I am not so sure it is people being chicken littles as much as it is we are well versed in the asshats we have in our legislative bodies, especially those RINOs that take every chance to screw POTUS over.
Worry is the payment on a debt you may not owe.
This part will not be on TV it will be behind closed doors. They are lowering themselves to Schit-4-brains level.
Why do people still get their news from Fox??😢
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Susan, I posted on another thread about this.
I go LOTS OF PLACES.
Do NOT disparage people who watch Fox.
They have some stuff. LOTS OF MEDIA HAVE STUFF.
Interviews, punditry, straight news. I go lots of places.
Mostly read/watch on internet.
Stop there about watching Fox. I watch Cartoon Network, too.
IOW, you fill your mind with all the garbage they are passing as news.
Val, you need to be careful here.
You have no idea how I fill my mind, just as I know not how you do fill yours.
Pretty presumptive of you to assume you think you know where I go and what I use for info.
Tread carefully….your comment in and of itself is very revealing about what you probably think of a lot of people who come here to network.
With all due respect – there is a difference between watching Fox, which I also do quite a bit, and believing something like this said on Fox without evidence. They are far from what they used to be.
I always wait at least one news cycle before deciding the world is ending about any particular “bombshell” – especially while we have our Very Stable Genius for POTUS!
Agreed, Steph. We’ve seen time after time that things are rarely ever how they appear at first report. Once again, we’ll see what happens. Tonight, we have a rally! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This whole episode has been an utter farce.
The Defense was truly magnificent. The others..despicable.
If, and is a big if. The reporting is true push the chips all in. Blow the fu**kers up. The RINOs that is.
PDJT ALWAYS protects the downside…I bet he has witnesses that the RINOs haven’t even thought of..
Who the heck votes for Collins..goodness me.
Man I so admire your President.
In 2024, when he has gone. Hopefully he has demolished the RINOs
God bless PDJT
Do we have a legitimate government? If President Trump is impeached?
We know from Sundance that the Senate is corrupt. So why should be surprised?
I have burned the phones up with messages and emails
It does not seem to matter to these RINO hateful turds I HATE THEM
Mr President, may I suggest that you declassify and release documents on a massive scale! Without redaction. Now Sir!
As he represents my state, I wrote Sen. Alexander awhile back about this. His response was squishy, just as a certified RINO would sound. Since PDT showed Corker the exit, he probably thinks he can give PDT the business in return. His response to me was all about what he thought, not about what the majority of the voters in the state wanted because why would he do the will of the deplorables, right? So he wants to go out as a member of the hated Uni-party and I will be most happy to memorialize him as such while teaching my family and friends about how he betrayed his state and nation.
I feel sick , about them not having enough votes .. the Dems are pulling off a coup and now with the help of a few senators on our side ., truly pathetic.
The hate filled Romney isn’t even worth a flake.
McConnell and Yes, No, Maybe on witnesses.
I think this is planned. They do not decide on witnesses until Friday and if they go all out now to say the votes are there for no witnesses, they’ll be lambasted by the media for 2 1/2 days. And the Maybe option for the GOP Senators? Well without asking questions yet, that would also contribute to no fairness labels so I can see some Maybe votes at this point.
Screw fairness with dems but I hope I’m right and this ultimately doesn’t drag out with witnesses.
The decisions need to be made one hour before the limo hits the tarmac so all can scram for the weekend.
“….so all (Senators) can scram for the weekend.” At which point, we all can ask Nurse Crachit for our medication .
Anything less than a full conviction and a removal from office will be deemed as “unfair” by the Democrats. Even if they get all their witnesses, it will be unfair for some other reason. We should be prepared for it and deal with it.
Their bombshells are just beginning on impeachment I’m afraid. I don’t think there is a chance at hell for removal but there are many RINOs that would like to go back to business as usual without Trump.
One day, history might say that Trump attempted a coup on the DeepState.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There won’t be witnesses called. Neither side wants to risk getting a witness who will expose their behind the scenes corruption. The dems are looking to drag this out for as long as possible and create the narrative that Trump should have been impeached but wasn’t because those horrible republicans wouldn’t allow witnesses. In the story they also don’t mention if their are democrat senators who want this over with and don’t want witnesses. I’d bet there are! This whole thing isn’t helping their chances for re-election.
Bernie’s lead has the Dems freaking…
If the President asserts Executive Privilege, Bolton can’t testify to privileged conversations unless the Court upends centuries of rulings. Unlikely in the extreme.
How is he allowed to write a tell-all book when President Trump required a non-disclosure agreement from anyone who worked in the White House?
👍👍👍👍👍
It then becomes a birdie in a legal game of badminton.
Executive privilege has less legal standing after an impeachment vote.
Nothing is happening that wasn’t planned that way by the Dems and Uniparty. They know the case was crap thats why the NYSlimes article “coincidentally” [cough cough] appeared which is magically the “convenient” [cough cough] excuse to call witnesses
And if this comes to pass, Pelosi is running the Senate just like she said. I despise that woman.
One thing about Bolton and his book. The book is under review by the white house (Vindman’s brother) so Bolton can’t comment on it one way or the other. The NYT’s makes a story up about a section of the book which they have not seen. Say Bolton never gets called to testify about it which may end up being the case. When the book is released if that part is not in it, the media can then say “The Trump white house must have made them omit that part”. Bolton then can refuse to comment on it being the disgruntled former employee and be a hero to the left for a week or so.
At this point I hope PT declassifies with zero redactions every document and every email, text and phone communication from the prior administration leadership with Ukraine along with all bank records of those “alleged” to have possibly be involved in Ukraine money laundering using American taxpayer monies.
It is time to expose these corrupt bastards and let the American people see them for who they really are, despicable, corrupt, power hungry, crooks who use the system and their position to steal from American citizens.
This whole thing has been a fraud from day one in order to cover their crimes. It is time Mr. President, expose it all.
Show this and then take the vote and see what happens next. It is time American citizens take back their Republic IMO.
BREAKING: Mitch McConnell Says He DOES NOT HAVE THE VOTES to Block Witnesses
by Jim Hoft January 28, 2020
RINOs Strike Again–
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican Senators on Tuesday he does not have the votes to block senate witnesses.
No doubt — Mitt Romney, Susan Rice, Lisa Murkowsky, and Alexander bought into the Democrat spin and want to hear from John Bolton and other White House officials.
From the article — It appears Collins, Romney, Alexander and Murkowski are the reason McConnell says he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses.
But will they vote to bring in the whistleblower Ciaramella, Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff?
Republican Senators continue to crap on their base.
Of course the liberal media is cheering this news.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-mitch-mcconnell-says-he-does-not-have-the-votes-to-block-witnesses/
So it’s possible Mitch doesn’t have the witnesses NOW. They are not voting tomorrow. They’re doing the questions, and Josh Hawley has lots of questions for Schiff on the whistleblower and his contacts with Schiff’s staff; maybe about contacts with Atkinson.
After the shredding of the House case over the past few days, votes could change on witnesses.
Keep calm and carry on.
Here is the letter I received from Senator Hawley today:
Thank you for contacting me regarding the impeachment of President Trump. I appreciate the time you took to share your thoughts on this important subject.
The actions taken by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have made an outrageous mockery of our Constitution. With their push to advance bogus articles of impeachment, which do not even allege a crime, House Democrats are insulting the Constitution. With their attempt to overturn an election, they are betraying the American people.
President Trump has fought hard for working Americans and secured big wins for Missouri. Democrats in Congress just can’t accept that they lost the last election and they’ve been trying to reverse it ever since. It’s clear that this sham impeachment is politically motivated and groundless. It needs to end now.
We should be spending our time in Congress working on the issues that matter to you and your family. Americans deserve a government that focuses on the people’s priorities, not disgusting political games.
As always, I truly appreciate hearing your concerns. Please do not hesitate to contact me in the future on other issues important to you and your community. It is a privilege to be your voice in Congress. If you would like to get regular updates on my work in the Senate, please visit my website at http://www.hawley.senate.gov or follow me on social media at @SenHawleyPress.
Is Lindsay Bluffing?
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-we-have-51-votes-to-call-hunter-biden-the-whistleblower-and-alexandra-chalupa/
It’s a threat. And it could work.
That’s why Mitch didn’t provide a commitment prior to proceeding.
Trump’s team needs to leak that they’ll call Hillary as a witness. That will put a stop to this.
Bolton would be ripped to shreds on the witness stand. I was extraordinarily impressed by a lawyer’s name I never knew before Monday–Eric Herschman. He was a PIT BULL !
He is the one I would turn loose to tear into Bolton and leave him squirming like a 5-year old with a loaded diaper. And I think he would do it.
Having said that, and even though Trump would like to let his lawyers make mincemeat out of him, Bolton will NEVER be on the witness stand. Trump is duty-bound to raise executive privilege and that will send it to the courts. By the time the courts rule (which will be in Trump’s favor anyway) he will and WE will, be celebrating his re-election.
So Bolton is a creep and nothing but a creep, that will sell his book which will, just like all the others, end up in the one-dollar bin at the local thrift stores. Bolton will be nothing but a wet dream for democrats that goes nowhere.
I agree. I doubt Bolton has ever faced the kind of cross-examination he’ll get form Trump’s lawyers. Bolton may have been questioned in congressional hearings, but those will be nothing like what he gets from experience litigators. We all saw how good they were. We saw what a great job Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik and others did in the House, and they don’t have the litigation experience the Trump team has.
If it looks as if there will be witnesses, I think Trump’s lawyers should start rubbing their hands like Snidely Whiplash (look him up, kids) and saying, “Ohhh, we just can’t wait to cross-examine Bolton. Do we have some questions for him. Heh. Heh. Heh.”
But I doubt Bolton will testify because Trump will claim executive privilege, spineless Roberts will kick that to the full court, and at least five will be concerned about carving out a huge exception to executive privilege that could set an unfortunate precedent.
Lindsey sounds a little panicked in the CFP Clip. Offers a solution..”any senator that wants to view the transcript(Bolton) can do so” He is warning the decepticons that if they vote for more witnesses then they get many more witnesses than they bargained for. Look at what Feinstein just said she may vote to acquit. Panic pure panic.
Danylyuk continues wading in. He likes Bolton. He resigned at the end of September after Bolton got fired.
Sadly Republicans Senators will vote to convict is my guess.
Diane Feinstein needs to watch a rerun of Sekulow”s presentation – like maybe 10 times. She thinks “impeachment isn’t about one offense. It’s really about the character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve the people, not themselves.” So even if she has to admit the 2 articles do not warrant impeachment, she can justify voting to remove the President anyway. https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-01-28/trump-team-wraps-impeachment-defense-with-an-elephant-in-the-senate-john-bolton
WATCH Inspector General Horowitz debunk that false claim:
