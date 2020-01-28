Attorney Jay Sekulow Closing Defense Argument: “Danger, Danger, Danger” – The Constitution is at Risk Here…

President Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, outlines the closing statement from the impeachment defense team. Mr. Sekulow warns about the construction of the partisan impeachment and how the House process has run afoul of the constitution itself.

Mr. Sekulow walks through the history of a U.S. Government that has targeted Donald J Trump since before he even took office (DOJ/FBI Crossfire Hurricane); then continued that targeting after he took office (DOJ/FBI Mueller Special Counsel); and now ultimately a sitting president finds himself remaining a target with this impeachment effort.