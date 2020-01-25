Day Five – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Begins – 10:00am Livestream…

Posted on January 25, 2020 by

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today on day five at 10:00am ET. Today is the first day of the Trump defense and will only be three hours long by request/agreement with the Senate.

RSBN Livestream –  Fox10 LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

.

.

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Day Five – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Begins – 10:00am Livestream…

  1. susandyer1962 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Release the hounds!!!

    I am so ready for this!!! Let’s roll!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Finally, the impeachment trial starts.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jason Ross says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Should have scheduled it Sunday afternoon as there is no NFL this week. Should have Hank Williams Jr promote it with a theme song and the whole nine…. half joking.

    Like

    Reply
  4. DesertRain says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:29 am

    In John Solomon’s JustTheNews podcast interview, Senator Ron Johnson says he had his aide place a printed copy of Paul Sperry’s whistleblower article in each Republican senators mailbox. 🙂

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/01/22/whistleblower_was_overheard_in_17_discussing_with_ally_how_to_remove_trump_121701.html

    Like

    Reply
    • DesertRain says:
      January 25, 2020 at 8:38 am

      And… do you think Senator Johnson has listened to Solomon’s podcast on Les Parnas?I’d bet my pile of Saturday morning breakfast bacon on It…

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s