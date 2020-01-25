Day Five – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Begins – 10:00am Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day five at 10:00am ET. Today is the first day of the Trump defense and will only be three hours long by request/agreement with the Senate.
RSBN Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
In John Solomon’s JustTheNews podcast interview, Senator Ron Johnson says he had his aide place a printed copy of Paul Sperry’s whistleblower article in each Republican senators mailbox. 🙂
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/01/22/whistleblower_was_overheard_in_17_discussing_with_ally_how_to_remove_trump_121701.html
